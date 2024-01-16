Jackie Ray's Grill
No reviews yet
20 Cromley St
Ashville, OH 43103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
- Potato Skins$10.00
Deep-fried skins topped with cheese, bacon, green onion, and side of sour cream
- Cheesy Bread$9.00
Fresh baked bread topped with garlic butter cheese and side of marinara
- Tenders$12.00
White meat tenders lightly breaded and deep-fried
- Wings$15.00
One pound of lightly breaded wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- Shrimp Cocktail$14.00
Five large shrimp with lemon and Jack's cocktail sauce
- Cheese Sticks$10.00
Deep-fried Italian style mozzarella cheese and side of marinara
- Stuffed Jalapeño$12.00
Fresh jalapeños stuffed with chicken, blue cheese, cream cheese then drizzled in our house buffalo sauce
- Italian Style Stuffed Mushrooms$12.00
Italian sausage, ground beef, sauce, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan cheese, and marinara
- Jack's Way Stuffed Mushrooms$12.00
Seasoned blend of cheese topped with a creamy white sauce
Salads & Soups
- Wedge Salad$14.00
Iceberg lettuce, house bleu cheese dressing, bacon, egg, red onion, tomato, and crumbled bleu cheese
- House Salad$6.00
Fresh blend of red and green lettuce topped with onion, cucumber, carrots, and tomato
- French Onion$8.00
- South Beach$14.00
Raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, and raspberry vinaigrette
- Salmon Salad$20.00
Grilled or blackened on fresh mixed greens, carrots, egg, tomato, and red onion
- Cup Jack's Corn Crab$4.00
- Bowl Jack's Corn Crab$6.00
- Cup Soup of The Day$4.00
- Bowl Soup of The Day$6.00
Entrées
- Chicken Sacramento$19.00
Fresh chicken breast sautéed in a blend of mushroom, spinach, onion, and Alfredo served with mashed potatoes and green beans
- Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
Fettuccini tossed in our house-made Alfredo sauce and garlic toast
- Mushroom Ravioli$19.00
Mushroom stuffed pasta covered with our housemade Alfredo sauce served with garlic toast
- Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Breaded chicken breast over fettuccini and house marinara sauce topped with Parmesan cheese served with garlic toast
- Lasagna$19.00
Generous portion of layered noodles, Italian sausage, ground beef, marinara, parsley, ricotta, cottage cheese, mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan cheeses. Served with garlic toast
- Ribeye Steak$36.00
Fresh cut beef ribeye lightly seasoned and grilled to desired temperature topped with onion straws, and served with baked potato and green beans
- Broasted Pork Chop$19.00
Fresh boneless pork loin lightly breaded and deep-fried served with mashed potatoes and green beans
- Salmon$20.00
Atlantic salmon prepared with your choice of grilled, blackened, or brown sugar pecan crusted served with mashed potatoes and green beans
- Fish Chips & Slaw$16.00
East Coast haddock lightly breaded served with french fries, tarter sauce, and house coleslaw
- Traditional Jack's Mac & Cheese$15.00
Penne pasta tossed in Jack's creamy cheese sauce served with garlic toast
- Cromley Jack's Mac & Cheese$19.00
Loaded with chicken and bacon
- Pulled Pork Jack's Mac & Cheese$19.00
Topped with slow cooked pulled pork, onions straws and BBQ sauce
Burgers
- Classic Cheeseburger$14.00
American cheese with lettuce, tomato, and onion on brioche roll
- Black & Bleu$16.00
Blackened with bacon and bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Cowboy$16.00
Smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and onion straws on brioche roll
- Mushroom Swiss$16.00
Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Seasoned slow-cooked pork topped with BBQ sauce, onion straws, and coleslaw
Kids
Sides
Small Pizza
- Small Cheese$12.00
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, Cheddar, and Parmesan
- Small Pepperoni$14.00
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, and pepperoni
- Small Three Way$14.00
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, and mushroom
- Small Meat Lovers$14.00
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham
- Small Jack's Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Grilled chicken, buffalo ranch sauce, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- Small BBQ Chicken$14.00
Grilled chicken, BBQ ranch sauce, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- Small Supreme$14.00
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green pepper and black olive
- Small Jack's Cameron$14.00
Shrimp, chopped garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, provolone cheese, basil, pineapple, jalapeño, and seasoned salt
- Small Mayan Pizza$14.00
Pepperoni, banana peppers, olive oil, cilantro, chopped garlic, mozzarella, provolone, smoked Gouda cheese, and fresh tomato
- Small Vegetable$13.00
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, and fresh tomato
- Small Hawaiian$14.00
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, and jalapeño
- Small Build Your Own$12.00
Start with cheese
- Small Half & Half$14.00
Large Pizza
- Large Cheese$18.00
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, Cheddar, and Parmesan
- Large Pepperoni$20.00
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, and pepperoni
- Large Three Way$24.00
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, and mushroom
- Large Meat Lovers$24.00
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham
- Large Jack's Buffalo Chicken$23.00
Grilled chicken, buffalo ranch sauce, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- Large BBQ Chicken$23.00
Grilled chicken, BBQ ranch sauce, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- Large Supreme$24.00
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green pepper and black olive
- Large Jack's Cameron$24.00
Shrimp, chopped garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, provolone cheese, basil, pineapple, jalapeño, and seasoned salt
- Large Mayan Pizza$23.00
Pepperoni, banana peppers, olive oil, cilantro, chopped garlic, mozzarella, provolone, smoked Gouda cheese, and fresh tomato
- Large Vegetable$23.00
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, and fresh tomato
- Large Hawaiian$23.00
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, and jalapeño
- Large Build Your Own$18.00
Start with cheese
- Large Half & Half$24.00
Subs
- Jack's Italian$11.00
Ham, salami, pepperoni, cheese, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Italian dressing
- Ham & Cheese$11.00
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and side of mayo
- Philly Cheese$14.00
Sliced beef sautéed with white onion, green peppers, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- Meatball$14.00
Meatballs, house tomato sauce, cheese, and banana peppers
Specials
Desserts
Brunch
- Eggs Benedict$15.00
- Three Egg Omelet$14.00
- Chicken & Waffles$15.00
- Biscuit & Gravy$10.00
- Ribeye Steak & Eggs$36.00
- Salmon Salad$20.00
Grilled or blackened on fresh mixed greens, carrots, egg, tomato, and red onion
- South Beach$14.00
Raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, and raspberry vinaigrette
- House Salad$6.00
Fresh blend of red and green lettuce topped with onion, cucumber, carrots, and tomato
- Kids Waffle with Bacon$6.00
- Kids Scrambled Eggs with Bacon$6.00
- Ala Cart Bacon$4.00
- Ala Cart Ham$4.00
- Ala Cart Egg$2.00
- Ala Cart Toast$2.00
- Orange Juice$2.79
- Cranberry Juice$2.79
Beer
Domestic
- Bud$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Bud Light Lime$4.50
- Busch Light$3.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.50
- Michelob Ultra Gold$4.50
- Miller High Life$4.00
- Yuengling Lager$4.50
- Yuengling Light$4.50
- Pacifico$5.00
- Anchor Steam$5.00
- Shiner Bock$5.00
- Fat Tire$5.00
- Goose Island IPA$5.00
- Rhinegeist Truth IPA$6.00
- O'Doules NA$4.50
- PBR$3.50
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Angry Orchard Red$4.50
- Angry Orchard Green$4.50
- Blue Moon NR$5.00
- White Claw$4.50
Imports
Wine
BTG Red
Red BTL
BTG White
- Champagne Glass$8.00
Zonin Prosecco, Italy
- Chardonnay Glass$8.00
Yulupa, California
- Moscato Glass$8.00
Seven daughters, Italy
- Pinot Grigio Glass$9.00
Kris, Italy
- Riesling Glass$8.00
Pacific Rim, Washington State
- Sauvignon Blanc Glass$9.00
Matua, New Zealand
- White Zinfandel Glass$7.00
La Terre, California
- Prosecco Split$8.00
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Historic Ashville, Legendary Food
20 Cromley St, Ashville, OH 43103