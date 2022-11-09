JACKIE is a restaurant home to the James Beard nominated chef Jerome Grant.
103 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
JACKIE is a restaurant home to the James Beard nominated chef Jerome Grant. International flavors, innovative cocktails, extensive wine list, and a beautiful setting - JACKIE is an American bistro where one goes to see and be seen.
Location
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dacha Navy Yard- the best beer garden in Washington, DC...
4.5 • 453
79 Potomac Avenue SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurant
The Salt Line - Navy Yard - 79 Potomac Ave. SE
No Reviews
79 Potomac Ave. SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurant