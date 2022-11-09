Restaurant header imageView gallery

JACKIE is a restaurant home to the James Beard nominated chef Jerome Grant.

103 Reviews

$$

79 Potomac Ave SE

Washington, DC 20003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

JACKIE is a restaurant home to the James Beard nominated chef Jerome Grant. International flavors, innovative cocktails, extensive wine list, and a beautiful setting - JACKIE is an American bistro where one goes to see and be seen.

Location

79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

Gallery
Jackie - American Bistro image
Jackie - American Bistro image
Jackie - American Bistro image
Jackie - American Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dacha Navy Yard- the best beer garden in Washington, DC...
orange star4.5 • 453
79 Potomac Avenue SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
All Purpose Capitol Riverfront
orange starNo Reviews
79 Potomac Ave. SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
The Salt Line - Navy Yard - 79 Potomac Ave. SE
orange starNo Reviews
79 Potomac Ave. SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
TAKODA - Navy Yard
orange starNo Reviews
1299 First Street SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Shilling Canning Company
orange starNo Reviews
360 Water Street SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Agua 301 Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
301 Water St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ballpark
orange star4.4 • 5,800
1257 1st St. SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
RASA
orange star4.6 • 4,617
1247 First St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Albi
orange star5.0 • 2,212
1346 4th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Osteria Morini - DC
orange star4.3 • 1,953
301 Water St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Bethesda Bagels
orange star4.4 • 1,166
120 M St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Dacha Navy Yard- the best beer garden in Washington, DC...
orange star4.5 • 453
79 Potomac Avenue SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Shaw
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Foggy Bottom
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Dupont Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Woodley Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston