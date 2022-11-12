Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jackieboys Charlotte

review star

No reviews yet

2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214

Charlotte, NC 28214

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Philly Supreme
All American Burger
Loaded Fries

Starters

Warm Tortilla Chips

Warm Tortilla Chips

$8.99

Warm Tortilla Chips Served with Pico & Queso cheese

Frickle Chips

Frickle Chips

$6.99

Thick Cut Pickle Chips Lightly fried, Served with Ranch Dressing.

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Warm corn tortilla chips topped with Tomato, beans, onions, shredded lettuce, queso, sour cream, guacamole, and seasoned chicken.

6 CT Tenders (All Same)

6 CT Tenders (All Same)

$7.99
6 CT Tenders (Half/Half)

6 CT Tenders (Half/Half)

$7.99

Baskets

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$7.99

Fresh zucchini hand breaded lightly fried served with housemaid ranch dressing

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Crispy fries topped with melted cheese crispy bacon and sour cream

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$4.99
Basket Hand-cut Fries

Basket Hand-cut Fries

$3.99
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99
Fried Jalapeño Chips

Fried Jalapeño Chips

$6.99

Lightly breaded Jalapenos, fried golden brown. Served with Ranch dressing.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Tater Tots

$4.99

Soups

French Onion Soup

$4.99

Potato Soup

$4.99Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Fresh Romain Hearts, topped with Focaccia croutons, Shaved & Grated Parmesan cheese.

Farmers Salad

Farmers Salad

$8.99
Apple Chicken Salad

Apple Chicken Salad

$12.99

Mixed Baby Greens, Romain Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, topped with Pecans, Blue cheese crumbles and fresh sliced granny apple.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Buffalo tenders dipped in buffalo sauce served with lettuce tomato onion shredded cheese served with ranch dressing

Southwestern Chicken Salad

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$12.99
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.99

Chopped Lettuce, Tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with shredded cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with Chipotle ranch dressing.

Quesadillas

House Quesadilla

House Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled chicken, mixed cheese, peppers & onions.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled chicken, Diced bacon, and Mixed cheese blend.

Phillys

Steak Philly Supreme

Steak Philly Supreme

$13.99

The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled peppers, onions, mushroom and your choice of cheese.

Chicken Philly Supreme

Chicken Philly Supreme

$13.99

Chopped Grilled chicken tossed with Grilled Onions and your choice of cheese.

Smoked Philly

Smoked Philly

$13.99

The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled onions, Fresh Sautéed Jalapeños, Diced Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Philly

Buffalo Chicken Philly

$13.99

Char Grilled Chicken tossed with Sautéed sweet onions with Franks Red Hot sauce, Swiss cheese and ranch dressing.

French Dip Club

French Dip Club

$13.99

Yes its a Burger, 8oz Prime Black Angus Beef Topped with Melted Provolone and Crispy Fried Onions, Served with Parmesan horseradish sauce and Rib Eye Beef Au jus. Served on a warm Brioche Bun.

Burgers

JB's Big Burger (Almost Famous)

JB's Big Burger (Almost Famous)

$16.99

(Almost Famous) Over 1LB of Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with Double Cheese, Double Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onions on a warm Brioche Bun.

All American Burger

All American Burger

$13.99

Our Classic All American Burger 8oz Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and red Onion on a warm Brioche Bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

8oz prime Angus beef burger topped with Sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese.

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$13.99

Our Signature 8oz Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with Sweet & Bold BBQ sauce topped with pepper Jack cheese, Bacon & Fried Onion Straws.

Big Blue Burger

Big Blue Burger

$13.99

8oz Prime Black Angus Burger topped with Bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and fried Onion Strings on a warm brioche bun.

Handhelds

Jacks Chicken Club

Jacks Chicken Club

$11.99

Grilled chicken bacon lettuce tomato your choice of cheese

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99
Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Real blackened chicken with your choice of cheese lettuce tomato on our signature brioche bun

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese tossed in caesar Vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce, with Lettuce, Tomato and Bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese and our homemade Ranch Dressing.

Blackened Fiesta Wrap

Blackened Fiesta Wrap

$13.99

Wings

6 CT Wings (All Same)

6 CT Wings (All Same)

$11.99
6 CT Wings (Half/Half)

6 CT Wings (Half/Half)

$11.99
10 CT Wings (All Same)

10 CT Wings (All Same)

$16.99
10 CT Wings (Half/Half)

10 CT Wings (Half/Half)

$16.99
20 CT Wings (All Same)

20 CT Wings (All Same)

$30.99
20 CT Wings (Half/Half)

20 CT Wings (Half/Half)

$30.99

Pasta

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$16.99

8 grilled cajun shrimp served over Penne pasta in a cajun cream sauce.

Alfredo Chicken

Alfredo Chicken

$13.99

Grilled Chicken served over linguine pasta in creamy Alfredo sauce.

Roasted Red Pepper With Chicken

$15.99

Roasted Red Pepper With Shrimp

$17.99

Chef Special

Pork Chop Plate

$15.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Chicken Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Sliced white bread, yellow American cheese.

Kids Tenders 3

Kids Tenders 3

$6.99

3 Fried tenders, served with fry’s.

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids burger in a bun (no cheese) served with fry’s.

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Burger with yellow American on a bun served with fry’s.

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214, Charlotte, NC 28214

