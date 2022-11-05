Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jackie B's

28 Garth Rd

Scarsdale, NY 10583

Snacks

Game Time Pretzel

$8.00

Cauliflower

$12.00

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Philly Eggrolls

$13.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

JB's Tenders

$12.00

Zucchini Chips

$13.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Jackie B's Nachos

$14.00+

Chicken Wings

6 Wings

$11.00

12 Wings

$21.00

24 Wings

$30.00

Salads

Tex Mex

$18.00

Classic Caesar

$14.00

JACKIE B'S COBB SALAD

$17.50

Mezze Plate

$15.00

Jackie's Handhelds

The Jackie B’s Burger

$19.00

The Classic Burger

$17.00

Portobello Burger

$15.00

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Pulled Pork

$16.00

The Philly

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Simple Greek

$17.00

Sliders (3)

$16.00

California Burger

$18.00

Entrees

Ribs

$18.00+

Brisket

$26.00

Penne Pasta

$16.00

Salmon

$26.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$6.00

Loaded Potato

$9.00

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

JB'S Slaw

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Tacos

Tacos

$18.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Seltzer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Pelagrino

$5.50

Aqua Pana

$5.50

Mocktail

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese With Fries

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog with Fries

$6.00

Kids French Fries

$2.50

Kids Tenders and Fries

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger with Fries

$8.00

Kids Ice Cream

$4.00

Kids Fried Oreos

$4.00

Kids Drink

$4.00

Kids Milk Shake

$4.00

Desserts

Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Nutella Brownie

$12.00

Red Velvet Cake

$12.00

Fried Oreos

$5.00

Fried Twinkies

$5.00

Specials

Fish N' Chips

$18.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$4.50

Espresso

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Vodka

House Vodka

$9.50

Absolut Pear

$10.00

Deep Eddy Iced Tea

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.50

Grey Goose Orange

$12.50

Haku

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.50

Pearl Cuccumber

$11.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$11.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$11.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$12.00

Smirnoff Citurs

$11.00

Stoli Blueberry

$11.00

Titos

$10.50

Gin

House Gin

$10.00

Bombay

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Empress Indigo

$12.00

The Botinist

$13.00

Tanqueray Sevilla Orange

$12.00

Roku

$12.00

Rum

House Rum

$10.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Goslings Black Rum

$12.00

Malibu

$11.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Tequila and Mezcal

House Tequila

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Patrón

$11.00

House Mezcal

$11.00

1800 Cristalino

$14.00

Gran Centerio

$18.00

Gran Coranino

$25.00

Maestro Dobal

$14.00

1800 Melino

$15.00

Maestro

$20.00

Reserva Blanco

$14.00

Reserva Reposado

$17.00

Reserva Extra Anejo

$18.00

Bourbon

House Bourbon

$10.00

Basil Hayden SB

$14.00

Bulliet

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Knob Creek SB

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Wild Turkey 80

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Widow Jane

$20.00

Smoke House

$13.00

Whiskey

House Whiskey

$10.00

2 Gingers

$9.00

Angels Envy

$18.00

Blackbush

$10.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.50

Jack Fire

$10.50

Jameson

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Redemption

$14.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Seagrams VO

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Knob Creek Cask strength rye

$15.00

Suntory Japanese whisky

$18.00

Scotch

Auchentoshan Scotch

$12.00

Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 year

$16.00

Dalmore 12 Year

$12.00

Dewars White Label

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12 Year

$13.00

Glenfiddich 14 Year

$22.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$13.00

Glenlivet 14 Year

$18.00

Glenmorangie 10 Year

$13.00

J&B

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$13.00

Macallan 12 Year

$13.00

Macallan 15 Year

$22.00

Cognac

COURVOISIER VS

$12.00

COURVOISIER VSOP

$16.00

HENNESSEY VS

$30.00

HENNESEY VSOP

$35.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00

Cordial

Amaretto Di Sorono

$12.00

Aperol

$10.00

Five Farms Irish Cream

$10.00

Blue Caracao

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jägermeister

$10.00

Kaluha

$10.00

Lillet

$10.00

Midori

$10.00

Sambuca Romana Black

$10.00

Sambuca Romana White

$10.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Triple Sec

$10.00

Vermouth

DRY VERMOUTH

$10.00

SWEET VERMOUTH

$10.00

Cocktails

Black Russian

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Cuba Libra

$14.00

Dark n Stormy

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

French Martini

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Jackie B's Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Scarsdale Mule

$14.00

Purple Haze

$14.00

Hypnotize

$14.00

Fly me to the Moon

$14.00

Tuesday's Gone

$14.00

Waisting Time

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Fall Cocktails

Jack Fell Down

$14.00

Jack Daniels, maple syrup, fresh lemon juice, cinnamon

The Shinning Redrum

$14.00

Goslings Dark Rum, lime juice and ginger beer

Captain Jack Sparrow

$14.00

Captain Morgan spiced rum, apple cider, prosecco, Goslings dark rum

Smoking Kennedy

$14.00

Casamigos Mezcal, blood orange, lime juice, agave

Jackie Oh!

$14.00

Spice infused tequila, triple sec, lime juice, agave, muddled jalapenos

The B's Old Fashion

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon, bitters, orange

JB's Margarita

$14.00

Casamigos blanco, triple sec, lime, agave

Hit the Road Jack

$14.00

Titos Vodka, olives

Garden of Eden

$14.00

Pearl Cucumber vodka, basil, simple syrup, triple sec and lime juice

Specialty

JB's Cosmo

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Lemon Basil Martini

$14.00

Blood Orang Marg

$14.00

Lavender B's Knee

$14.00

Transfussion

$14.00

Bottle / Cans

Amstel

$7.50

Bud Light

$6.50

Budweiser

$6.50

Coors Light

$6.50

Corona Light

$7.50

Corona

$7.50

Down East Cider

$7.50

Heineken

$7.50

Heineken Light

$7.50

Heineken 00

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.50

Miller Light

$6.50

Modelo

$7.50

Draft

Blue Moon

$9.00

Delirium Tremens

$9.00

Guinness

$9.00

Juice Bomb

$9.00

Lagunitas

$9.00

Oktoberfest Special

$5.00

Old Man Winter Ale

$10.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Wine BTG

Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Chloe Chardonnay

$13.00

Seaglass Pinot Grigo

$13.00

Rosé

$13.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Imagery Cabernet

$13.00

Ferrocinto Cabernet

$13.00

J. Lohr Merlot

$12.00

Graffigna Malbec

$12.00

Wine BTB

Chardonnay BTL

$53.00

Sauv Blanc BTL

$52.00

Rose BTL

$52.00

Prosecco BTL

$48.00

Pinot Nior BTL

$53.00

Cab Sauv BTL

$52.00

Merlot BTL

$48.00

Malbec BTL

$48.00

Window

Single Cheeseburger

$6.50

Double Cheeseburger

$8.50

Triple Cheeseburger

$10.50

Chicken on a Bun

$8.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.00

Giant Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Hand cut Fries

$4.50

Sweet Patato Fries

$4.50

Fried Oreos

$5.00

Fried Twinkiee

$5.00

Small Milkshake

$7.00

Large Milkshake

$8.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

