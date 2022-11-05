Jackie B's
28 Garth Rd
Scarsdale, NY 10583
Snacks
Chicken Wings
Jackie's Handhelds
Sides
Tacos
Course Break Line
Soft Drinks
Kids Menu
Desserts
Specials
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila and Mezcal
Bourbon
Whiskey
House Whiskey
$10.00
2 Gingers
$9.00
Angels Envy
$18.00
Blackbush
$10.00
Bushmills
$10.00
Canadian Club
$10.00
Crown Royal
$11.00
Fireball
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$10.50
Jack Fire
$10.50
Jameson
$10.00
Knob Creek Rye
$13.00
Redemption
$14.00
Seagrams 7
$10.00
Seagrams VO
$10.00
Tullamore Dew
$12.00
Knob Creek Cask strength rye
$15.00
Suntory Japanese whisky
$18.00
Scotch
Auchentoshan Scotch
$12.00
Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 year
$16.00
Dalmore 12 Year
$12.00
Dewars White Label
$12.00
Glenfiddich 12 Year
$13.00
Glenfiddich 14 Year
$22.00
Glenlivet 12 Year
$13.00
Glenlivet 14 Year
$18.00
Glenmorangie 10 Year
$13.00
J&B
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label
$13.00
Macallan 12 Year
$13.00
Macallan 15 Year
$22.00
Cognac
Cordial
Cocktails
Black Russian
$14.00
Bloody Mary
$14.00
Boulevardier
$14.00
Cosmopolitan
$14.00
Cuba Libra
$14.00
Dark n Stormy
$14.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
French Martini
$14.00
Gimlet
$14.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$14.00
Manhattan
$14.00
Jackie B's Margarita
$14.00
Martini
$14.00
Mint Julep
$14.00
Mojito
$14.00
Moscow Mule
$14.00
Negroni
$14.00
Old fashioned
$14.00
Paloma
$14.00
Tom Collins
$14.00
Whiskey Sour
$14.00
White Russian
$14.00
Mimosa
$11.00
Scarsdale Mule
$14.00
Purple Haze
$14.00
Hypnotize
$14.00
Fly me to the Moon
$14.00
Tuesday's Gone
$14.00
Waisting Time
$14.00
Irish Coffee
$11.00
Fall Cocktails
Jack Fell Down
$14.00
Jack Daniels, maple syrup, fresh lemon juice, cinnamon
The Shinning Redrum
$14.00
Goslings Dark Rum, lime juice and ginger beer
Captain Jack Sparrow
$14.00
Captain Morgan spiced rum, apple cider, prosecco, Goslings dark rum
Smoking Kennedy
$14.00
Casamigos Mezcal, blood orange, lime juice, agave
Jackie Oh!
$14.00
Spice infused tequila, triple sec, lime juice, agave, muddled jalapenos
The B's Old Fashion
$14.00
Bulleit Bourbon, bitters, orange
JB's Margarita
$14.00
Casamigos blanco, triple sec, lime, agave
Hit the Road Jack
$14.00
Titos Vodka, olives
Garden of Eden
$14.00
Pearl Cucumber vodka, basil, simple syrup, triple sec and lime juice
Bottle / Cans
Draft
Wine BTG
Wine BTB
Window
Single Cheeseburger
$6.50
Double Cheeseburger
$8.50
Triple Cheeseburger
$10.50
Chicken on a Bun
$8.00
Chicken Tenders & Fries
$10.50
Philly Cheesesteak
$10.00
Giant Mozzarella Sticks
$11.00
Hot Dog
$3.00
Hand cut Fries
$4.50
Sweet Patato Fries
$4.50
Fried Oreos
$5.00
Fried Twinkiee
$5.00
Small Milkshake
$7.00
Large Milkshake
$8.50
Bottled Water
$1.50