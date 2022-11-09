Jackie's Restaurant 1241 N.Laburnum Ave.

Jackie's Restaurant imageView gallery

Popular Items

Fried Wingette (6)
Macaroni & Cheese
Fried Jumbo Chicken Wings

Starters

6 Wingettes

$8.00

10 Wingettes

$12.50

15 Wingettes

$19.25

20 Wingettes

$25.50
Wingettes

Wingettes

$1.50
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.50Out of stock

Chicken Tenders (4)

$7.50

Fried Shrimp (5)

$7.50

Grilled Shrimp (5)

$8.50
Sweet & Spicy Shrimp (5)

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp (5)

$8.00

Sandwiches

Angus Burger

$11.99

Bologna Burger

$9.99

Boneless Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.50

Catfish Sandwich

$10.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$13.00

Philly Chicken & Cheese

$11.99
Philly Steak & Cheese

Philly Steak & Cheese

$12.99

Pork Chop Sandwich

$10.50

Salmon Cake Sandwich

$11.99

Tilapia Sandwich

$8.99

Whiting Sandwich

$8.99

Baskets

Catfish Basket 2pcs

Catfish Basket 2pcs

$13.99

Jumbo Wings (4) Basket

$10.99

Shrimp (5) Basket

$10.99

Tenders (4) Basket

$10.99

Tilapia Basket 2pcs

$10.99

Whiting Basket 2pcs

$10.99

Wingettes (8) Basket

$13.50

Entrees

Beef Liver & Onion

$15.99

Boneless Chicken Breasts & Wing

$15.99

Catfish Dinner

$19.99+
Chicken Tender

Chicken Tender

$14.50
Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$23.99
Fried Jumbo Chicken Wings

Fried Jumbo Chicken Wings

$14.99

Three jumbo chicken wings fried to perfection. Optional to have smothered and covered in your favorite sauce.

Fried Pork Chops

$16.99

Fried Whiting

$15.99

Fried Wingette (10)

$19.99
Fried Wingette (6)

Fried Wingette (6)

$15.99

Meat Loaf

$17.50
Salmon Cakes

Salmon Cakes

$18.99
Shrimp Dinner

Shrimp Dinner

$16.99+
Smothered Jumbo Chicken Wings

Smothered Jumbo Chicken Wings

$15.99

Three jumbo chicken wings fried and smothered in brown gravy.

Smothered Pork Chops

Smothered Pork Chops

$18.99

Tilapia Dinner

$15.99+

Jackie's Platters

Fish & Shrimp

$21.25

Ultimate Seafood

$24.25

Deluxe Seafood

$22.75
Jackie's Trio

Jackie's Trio

$25.25

Chicken & Shrimp Platter

$20.25+

Chicken & Fish Platter

$19.75+

Catfish & Shrimp

$25.50

Catfish & Jumbo Wings

$24.00

Sides

Cabbage

$3.50

Candied YAMS

$3.50

Cheese Fries

$3.75

Collard Greens

$3.50

Cornbread

$3.00

Dinner Roll

$1.00

French Fries

$2.75

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Rice & Gravy

$3.50

String Beans

$3.50

Kids Menu

3 Tenders & Fries

$6.99

3 Wingettes & Fries

$6.99

3 Wingettes & Mac & Cheese

$7.99

4 Fried Shrimp & Fries

$7.99

Additions

Cup of Cheese

$1.00Out of stock

Cup of Gravy

$1.00

Cup of Green Peppers

$1.00

Cup of Onions

$1.00

Whole Wings

$2.00

Desserts

7Up Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Coconut Pie

$3.00

Lemon Cake

$3.25

Lemon Chess Pie

$3.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.00

Chocolate Cake

$3.25

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$3.25

Beverages

Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

Juice

$3.00

Soda

$2.75

Cocktails

Apple Martini

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

BIG LEEN

$12.00

Blue Motorcycle

$9.00

Blue Motorcycle Top Shelf

$15.00

Call Me Later

$14.00

Creighton Rd Margarita

$9.00

Henrico Candy Apple

$10.00

Jackie’s House Margarita

$9.00

Jamaican Cowboy

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Liquid Marijuana

$10.00

Long Island

$9.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$15.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Strawberry Hennessy

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Wine

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Woodbridge Malbec

$8.00

Woodbridge Merlot

$8.00

Shoe Crazy Sweet Bella

$8.00

Sutter Home White Zinfandel

$8.00

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$8.00

Barefoot Moscato

$8.00

Sweet Harmony Sweet White

$8.00

Shoe Crazy Red

$8.00

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Woodbridge Riesling

$8.00

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Woodbridge Red Blend

$8.00

Beer

Angry Orchid

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Heineken

$7.00

Miller High Life

$6.00

Modelo

$8.00

Red Stripe

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Ultra Michelob

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Liquor

Rail

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Titos

$9.00

Ciroc Apple

$10.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$10.00

Ciroc Peach

$10.00

Ciroc Rad Berry

$10.00

Ciroc Coconut

$10.00

Ciroc Mango

$10.00

Absolute

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Capt Morgan

$9.00

Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Bacardi Gold

$9.00

Cruzan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Rail

$7.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Seagram

$8.00

Rail

$7.00

Patron

$14.00

Don Julio Silver

$14.00

Jose Cuervo silver

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

1800 Coconut

$10.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

Rail

$7.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Azul Reposado

$25.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Royal Peach

$12.00

Crown Royal Apple

$12.00

Fireball

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Honey

$10.00

Jack Apple

$10.00

Gentleman Jack

$13.00

Jim Bean

$9.00

Jim Bean Apple

$9.00

Jim Bean Honey

$9.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Rail

$7.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$11.00

Amaretto

$11.00

Chambord

$11.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hpnotiq

$12.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Ciroc VS Brandy

$13.00

CourvoisIer

$13.00

D'usse

$15.00

Hennessey

$13.00

Hennessey Black

$13.00

Remy 1738

$13.00

Remy VSOP

$12.00

Meats/Poultry/Fish

Mixed

$2.00

Wingettes

$1.25

Whiting

$3.00

Catfish

$5.50

Ham & Turkey Biscuits

$2.00

Meatballs Full Pan

$100.00

Meatballs 1/2 Pan

$50.00

Delectable Side DIshes

Macaroni & Cheese Full Pan

$115.00

Macaroni & Cheese 1/2 Pan

$55.00

Mashed Potatoes Full Pan

$90.00

Mashed Potatoes 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Candied Yams Full Pan

$110.00

Candied Yams 1/2 Pan

$55.00

Cabbage Full Pan

$110.00

Cabbage 1/2 Pan

$55.00

Collard Greens Full Pan

$115.00

Collard Greens 1/2 Pan

$60.00

Green Beans Full Pan

$95.00

Green Beans 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Potato Salad Full Pan

$115.00

Potato Salad 1/2 Pan

$55.00

Pasta Salad Full Pan

$100.00

Pasta Salad 1/2 Pan

$50.00

Bread

Rolls

$1.00

Corn Bread Full Pan

$75.00

Corn Bread 1/2 Pan

$40.00

Beverages

Tea (Sweetened and Unsweetened) or Lemonade 3-Gallons

$30.00

Bottled Wine

$35.00

Homemade Desserts

Homemade Cake (7-Up & Lemon)

$30.00

Assorted Pies (Sweet Potato-Lemon-Coconut)

$18.00

Private Room Rental

Room Rental

$150.00

Cocktails

Signature cocktail featuring flavored ciroc vodka. *Jackies Favorite

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Sweet tropical cocktail featuring coconut rum, spiced rum, orange juice, pineapple juice and grenadine.

Mai Tai

$10.00

Tiki cocktail featuring coconut rum, spiced rum, orange juice, lime juice and grenadine.

Long Island

$10.00

Classic cocktail featuring vodka, rum, tequila, gin, triple sec, sweet & sour with a splash of coke.

Blue Motorcycle

$10.00

Classic cocktail featuring vodka, rum, tequila, gin, triple sec, blue curacao, sweet & sour with a splash of sprite.

Liquid Marijuana

$10.00

Signature house cocktail featuring coconut rum, spiced rum, melon liqueur, blue curacao and pineapple juice. *Jackies favorite.

House Margarita

$10.00

Classic cocktail featuring tequila, triple sec and lime juice.

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Classic cocktail featuring tequila, orange juice and grenadine.

Call Me Later

$13.00

Signature house cocktail featuring flavored ciroc vodka. *Contains pineapple juice. *Jackies favorite.

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

Classic cocktail featuring top shelf, vodka, rum, tequila, gin, grand marnier, sweet & sour with a splash of coke.

Top Shelf Margarita

$15.00

Classic cocktail featuring top shelf tequila, grand marnier and lime juice.

Beer

Bud Light

$5.50

Budweiser

$5.50

Coors light

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

(4) Count Beer Pack

Bud Light

$15.00

Bud Light Lime

$15.00

Coors Light

$15.00

Miller High Life

$15.00

Corona

$20.00

Heineken

$20.00

Angry Orchid

$20.00

Yuengling

$20.00

Wine

Moscato (glass)

$8.00

Pink Moscato (glass)

$8.00

Chardonnay (glass)

$8.00

Cabernet (glass)

$8.00

Sweet Red (glass)

$10.00

Moscato (bottle)

$30.00

Pink Moscato (bottle)

$30.00

Chardonnay (bottle)

$30.00

Cabernet (bottle)

$30.00

Sweet Red (bottle)

$35.00

White Zinfandel (glass)

$8.00

White Zinfandel (bottle)

$30.00

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Soulfood

Location

1241 N.Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23832

Directions

Gallery
Jackie's Restaurant image

