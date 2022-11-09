- Home
- /
- Chesterfield
- /
- Jackie's Restaurant - 1241 N.Laburnum Ave.
Jackie's Restaurant 1241 N.Laburnum Ave.
No reviews yet
1241 N.Laburnum Ave.
Richmond, VA 23832
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Sandwiches
Baskets
Entrees
Beef Liver & Onion
Boneless Chicken Breasts & Wing
Catfish Dinner
Chicken Tender
Crab Cakes
Fried Jumbo Chicken Wings
Three jumbo chicken wings fried to perfection. Optional to have smothered and covered in your favorite sauce.
Fried Pork Chops
Fried Whiting
Fried Wingette (10)
Fried Wingette (6)
Meat Loaf
Salmon Cakes
Shrimp Dinner
Smothered Jumbo Chicken Wings
Three jumbo chicken wings fried and smothered in brown gravy.
Smothered Pork Chops
Tilapia Dinner
Jackie's Platters
Sides
Kids Menu
Additions
Desserts
Cocktails
Apple Martini
Bahama Mama
BIG LEEN
Blue Motorcycle
Blue Motorcycle Top Shelf
Call Me Later
Creighton Rd Margarita
Henrico Candy Apple
Jackie’s House Margarita
Jamaican Cowboy
Lemon Drop
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island
Long Island Top Shelf
Mai Tai
Moscow Mule
Strawberry Hennessy
Tequila Sunrise
Wine
Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon
Woodbridge Malbec
Woodbridge Merlot
Shoe Crazy Sweet Bella
Sutter Home White Zinfandel
Woodbridge Chardonnay
Barefoot Moscato
Sweet Harmony Sweet White
Shoe Crazy Red
Woodbridge Pinot Grigio
Woodbridge Riesling
Barefoot Pinot Grigio
Woodbridge Red Blend
Beer
Liquor
Rail
Grey Goose
Titos
Ciroc Apple
Ciroc Pineapple
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Rad Berry
Ciroc Coconut
Ciroc Mango
Absolute
Ketel One
Capt Morgan
Bacardi Silver
Bacardi Gold
Cruzan
Malibu
Rail
Tanqueray
Seagram
Rail
Patron
Don Julio Silver
Jose Cuervo silver
Jose Cuervo Gold
1800 Silver
1800 Coconut
1800 Reposado
Rail
Don Julio 1942
Casamigos
Azul Reposado
Don Julio Reposado
Espolon Blanco
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Peach
Crown Royal Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Honey
Jack Apple
Gentleman Jack
Jim Bean
Jim Bean Apple
Jim Bean Honey
Makers Mark
Jameson
Rail
Baileys Irish Cream
Amaretto
Chambord
Cointreau
Grand Marnier
Hpnotiq
Kahlua
Jagermeister
Ciroc VS Brandy
CourvoisIer
D'usse
Hennessey
Hennessey Black
Remy 1738
Remy VSOP
Meats/Poultry/Fish
Delectable Side DIshes
Macaroni & Cheese Full Pan
Macaroni & Cheese 1/2 Pan
Mashed Potatoes Full Pan
Mashed Potatoes 1/2 Pan
Candied Yams Full Pan
Candied Yams 1/2 Pan
Cabbage Full Pan
Cabbage 1/2 Pan
Collard Greens Full Pan
Collard Greens 1/2 Pan
Green Beans Full Pan
Green Beans 1/2 Pan
Potato Salad Full Pan
Potato Salad 1/2 Pan
Pasta Salad Full Pan
Pasta Salad 1/2 Pan
Private Room Rental
Cocktails
Bahama Mama
Sweet tropical cocktail featuring coconut rum, spiced rum, orange juice, pineapple juice and grenadine.
Mai Tai
Tiki cocktail featuring coconut rum, spiced rum, orange juice, lime juice and grenadine.
Long Island
Classic cocktail featuring vodka, rum, tequila, gin, triple sec, sweet & sour with a splash of coke.
Blue Motorcycle
Classic cocktail featuring vodka, rum, tequila, gin, triple sec, blue curacao, sweet & sour with a splash of sprite.
Liquid Marijuana
Signature house cocktail featuring coconut rum, spiced rum, melon liqueur, blue curacao and pineapple juice. *Jackies favorite.
House Margarita
Classic cocktail featuring tequila, triple sec and lime juice.
Tequila Sunrise
Classic cocktail featuring tequila, orange juice and grenadine.
Call Me Later
Signature house cocktail featuring flavored ciroc vodka. *Contains pineapple juice. *Jackies favorite.
Top Shelf Long Island
Classic cocktail featuring top shelf, vodka, rum, tequila, gin, grand marnier, sweet & sour with a splash of coke.
Top Shelf Margarita
Classic cocktail featuring top shelf tequila, grand marnier and lime juice.
Beer
(4) Count Beer Pack
Wine
Starters
Sandwiches
Baskets
Entrees
Beef Liver & Onion
Boneless Chicken Breasts & Wing
Catfish Dinner
Chicken Tender
Crab Cakes
Fried Jumbo Chicken Wings
Three jumbo chicken wings fried to perfection. Optional to have smothered and covered in your favorite sauce.
Fried Pork Chops
Fried Whiting
Fried Wingette (6)
Meat Loaf
Salmon Cakes
Shrimp Dinner
Smothered Jumbo Chicken Wings
Three jumbo chicken wings fried and smothered in brown gravy.
Smothered Pork Chops
Tilapia Dinner
Fried Wingette (10)
Jackie's Platters
Sides
Kids Menu
Additions
Desserts
Cocktails
Beer
Liquor
Rail
Grey Goose
Titos
Ciroc Apple
Ciroc Pineapple
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Rad Berry
Ciroc Coconut
Ciroc Mango
Capt Morgan
Bacardi Silver
Bacardi Gold
Cruzan
Malibu
Tanqueray
Seagram
Patron
Don Julio Silver
Jose Cuervo silver
Jose Cuervo Gold
1800 Silver
1800 Coconut
1800 Reposado
Rail
Don Julio 1942
Casamigos
Azul Reposado
Don Julio Reposado
Espolon Blanco
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Southern Soulfood
1241 N.Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23832