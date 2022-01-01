- Home
Jack Mason's Tavern
400 Ridgeway Street
Clifton Forge, VA 24422
Starters
Basket of Chips
Basket of House made Potato Chips with Old Bay Seasoning
Calamari
Breaded and seasoned Calamari served with cocktail sauce
Cheese Curds
Crispy cheese curds with a hint of garlic served with a side of marinara
Cheese Sticks
5 Crispy, fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara
Chicken Fingers
5 Breaded chicken strips served with sauce of choice
Chili Cheese Fries
Full basket of fries, smothered in shredded cheese and our homemade chili
Chips n Salsa
Made-to-order flour tortilla chips paired with a side of salsa
French Fries
Two full orders of Fries. Paired with your choice of sauce.
Fried Green Beans
Lightly breaded green beans served with green beans
Fried Green Tomatoes
Lightly breaded green tomatoes served with Cajun ranch
Fried Oysters
Breaded and fried fresh Oysters served with cocktail sauce
Fried Pickle Spears
Breaded pickle spears served with Ranch
Fried Zucchini
Breaded Zucchini topped with Parmesan cheese and served with marinara
Irish Nachos
House cut potato chips topped with bacon, shredded cheese, chives, and ranch
Mac N Cheese Bites
Creamy, lightly battered cheese bites filled with pepper jack cheese served with Sweet Chili sauce
Nachos
Homemade flour tortilla chips smothered with shredded cheese, jalapenos, black olives, and chives. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Onion Rings
Basket of crisp, beer battered onion rings
Peel N Eat Shrimp
1 lb. of Easy Peel Shrimp tossed in old bay and served with cocktail sauce
Potato Skins
Potato Boats loaded with Bacon, Cheese, and Chives. Served with a side of ranch
Quesadilla
Quesadilla loaded with peppers, onions and shredded cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Spin/Art Dip n chips
Full basket of homemade flour tortilla chips served with our creamy spinach artichoke dip
Sweet Potato Fries
2 full orders of sweet potato fries served with house made raspberry sauce
Totchos
Tater Tots loaded with Smoked Pulled Pork, Cheese, Jalapenos, Chives and topped with a Cilantro Lime Crema.
Veggie Spring Rolls
6 Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls served with house made Asian Dip
Wings 12
12 crispy wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
Wings 6
6 crispy wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
Super Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato and Pesto Mayo on a Kaiser roll with choice of side
Classic BLT
Maple Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on toasted bread of choice. Served with choice of side
Fish Sandwich
Beer Battered Fish with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar sauce on a Kaiser roll with side of choice
Fish Tacos
3 soft tacos filled with beer battered fish, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Served with a side of Tartar sauce and side of choice
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef topped with Provolone cheese on a Kaiser roll. Served with a side of Au Jus. Served with side of choice
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House-smoked pork with your choice of BBQ sauce on a Kaiser roll with choice of side
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef piled on toasted marble rye, loaded with our homemade sweet sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese. Served with choice of side
Turkey Club
Roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, american cheese, and bacon on your choice of toasted bread with side of choice
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded Chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and cheese on your choice of wrap. Served with side of choice
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast with lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing on your choice of wrap. Served with side of choice
Cobb Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch on your choice of wrap. Served with side of choice
Grilled Farmhouse Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast with grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, Parmesan cheese, ranch and creamy spinach artichoke dip on your choice of grilled wrap. Served with side of choice
Martha Wrap
Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and ranch on your choice of wrap. Served with side of choice
Seafood Wrap
Beer battered fish, breaded shrimp and homemade coleslaw loaded in your choice of wrap. Served with side of choice
Steak Wrap
Sirloin steak with peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese on your choice of wrap. Served with a side of BBQ and side of choice
Veggie Wrap
Grilled mushrooms, onions and peppers with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and pesto mayo in your wrap of choice. Served with side of choice
Tavern Burgers
Jacks Classic Burger
6 oz. ground Angus burger cooked to your choice with lettuce and tomato with side of choice
Mason Cheese Burger
6 oz. ground Angus burger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato with side of choice
Jacks Double Decker
Two 6 oz. ground Angus burgers topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato with side of choice
Breakfast Burger
6 oz. ground Angus burger topped with bacon, choice of cheese, fried egg, lettuce, and tomato with side of choice
BYO Classic
6 oz. ground Angus burger with lettuce and tomato and loaded with toppings of choice (Mushrooms, onions, peppers, jalapenos, bacon, or onion ring) with side of choice
PB & J Burger
6 oz. ground Angus burger with bacon, cheddar cheese, creamy peanut butter, and strawberry jelly with side of choice
Spicy Tavern Burger
6 oz. ground Angus burger mixed with spicy Italian sausage, topped with choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato with side of choice
Classic Tavern Fare
Breaded Shrimp
Tail-on breaded shrimp served with homemade coleslaw and fries
Fish and Chips
Beer-battered fish, breaded and fried. Served with fries and choice of grilled veggies, broccoli, or a house salad and a side of tartar sauce
Gr Chicken Breast
2 Grilled Chicken Breast served with baby baked potatoes and choice of grilled veggies, broccoli, or house salad
Pub Steak
8 oz sirloin steak served with baby baked potatoes and a choice of grilled veggies, broccoli, or house salad. Upgrade by adding grilled mushrooms and onions!
Sausage and Sauerkraut
Homemade sweet sauerkraut and kielbasa sausage served with a house salad and side of applesauce.
Salads & Soups
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and grilled chicken breast. Served with a side of Caesar dressing
Southwestern Cobb Salad
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce topped with tomato, bacon, black beans, pepper jack cheese, grilled chicken breast, and an egg. Served with our choice of dressing
Chef Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with peppers, onions, black olives, roasted turkey, shredded cheese and an egg. Served with your choice of dressing
House Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
Cup of Chili
Homemade Chili
Bowl of Chili
Homemade Chili
Soup of the Day Cup
Fresh Soup of the day
Soup of the Day Bowl
Fresh Soup of the day
Bowl of Soup n' Salad
House Salad (lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, croutons) and Bowl of Soup (Homemade Chili or Soup of the Day)
Grilled Cheese n' Cup of Soup
Grilled Cheese with choice of bread and cheese served with a cup of soup (Homemade Chili or Soup of Day
Grilled Cheese n' Bowl of Soup
Grilled cheese with choice of bread and cheese served with a bowl of soup (Homemade Chili or Soup of the Day)
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with choice of cheese and bread
Cup of Soup n' Salad
House salad (lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots and croutons) served with a cup of soup (Homemade Chili or Soup of the Day)
Kid's Menu
Sides
Side Applesauce
Applesauce topped with cinnamon sugar
Side Baby Bakers
Fried baby baked potatoes. Add butter or sour cream. Upgrade with bacon or cheese
Side Broccoli
Sauteed Broccoli Florets. Upgrade by adding cheese!
Side Chips
House chips tossed in old bay seasoning
Side Coleslaw
Homemade creamy slaw
Side Fry
Crispy Fries. Upgrade by adding Chili, Bacon or Cheese!
Side Kraut
Homemade sweet kraut
Side Mix Veg
Mixed Vegetables (carrots, peppers, broccoli and green beans)
Side On Rings
Crispy beer battered onion rings
Side Sw P Frys
Sweet potato fries served with homemade raspberry sauce
Side Toast
Choice of Bread (White, Wheat, Rye, or Kaiser Bun)
Side Tots
Crispy Tater Tots
Side Cheese
American, Cheddar, Provolone, Swiss, Pepper Jack or Shredded Cheese
Side Hushpuppy
Crunchy hush puppies with a choice of sauce
Side Mac & Cheese
Creamy macaroni and cheese
Add-Ons
Desserts
Warm Brownie
Warm chocolate brownie topped with chocolate syrup Upgrade by adding a scoop of ice cream
Blackberry Cobbler
Warm blackberry cobbler. Update with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Peach Cobbler
Warm peach cobbler. Upgrade with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Apple Crisp
Warm apple crisp. Upgrade with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Lava Cake
Warm chocolate lava cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Dessert Special
Vanilla Ice Cream
Single scoop of Vanilla Bean ice cream
Ann's Peach Cobbler
Ann's Homemade Peach Cobbler served with a single scoop of Vanilla Bean ice cream.
Ann's Cherry Cobbler
Ann's Homemade Cherry Cobbler served with a single scoop of Vanilla Bean ice cream
Maple Pecan Ice Cream
Appetizer Specials
Salmon Dip
House made Smoked Salmon dip served with crackers
Okra
Fried Okra served with a side of Ranch
Mushrooms
Fried, Battered Mushrooms served with a side of Ranch
Corn Nuggets
Lightly breaded, sweet corn nuggets served with a side of Ranch
Brussels
Fried Brussels Sprouts topped with Bacon, Feta Cheese and drizzled with Hot Honey
Calamari
Lightly breaded, salt & pepper ring, tentacle and cap Calamari served with a side of cocktail sauce
Caprese
Fresh sliced mozzarella and tomatoes topped with basil and a balsamic drizzle
Catfish Bites
Seasoned, lightly breaded fresh catfish bites served with a side of cocktail sauce
Chicken Wontons
Crispy wontons filled with grilled teriyaki chicken and house made Asian slaw
Clam Strips
Fried clam strips served with a side of cocktail sauce
Clams
Clams steamed in white wine and garlic served with a side of cocktail sauce and garlic bread
Corn Dog Nuggets
Fried mini corn dog nuggets
Crab Dip
House made, creamy crab dip served with crackers
Flatbread
Hushpuppies
Basket of hush puppies served with butter
Mussels
Mussels steamed in white wine and garlic served with a side of cocktail sauce and garlic bread
Onion Petals
Fried Onion Petals served with Cajun Ranch
Oysters Rockefeller
Oysters in the half shell, topped with sauteed spinach, garlic and bread crumbs. Baked to perfection.
Poke Bowl
Raw, Cubed Ahi Tuna in soy sauce, teriyaki, sesame seeds and chives with avocado, cucumbers and wasabi on the side
Potstickers
Fried chicken potsticker served with house made Asian sauce
Poutine
Tater Tots topped with shredded cheese, brown gravy and chives
Pretzels
Warm Pretzels served with house made Beer Cheese
Sidewinders
Twisted potatoes topped with bacon, shredded cheese and chives served with a side of sour cream
Smoked Deviled Eggs
Smoked Wings (12)
Crispy, smoked wings served with your choice of sauce on the side
Smoked Wings (6)
Crispy, smoked wings served with your choice of sauce on the side
Vampire Bites
Smoked beef tips drizzled with our house made Alabama White Sauce
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Button Mushrooms filled with a creamy crab mixture and topped with bread crumbs. Baked to perfection.
Fried Clams
Lunch Specials
Patty Melt
6 oz. ground Angus burger on grilled marble rye with pickles, sauteed onions, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing with choice of side
Salmon Caesar Salad
Grilled Ham & Cheese and Soup
The Chessie
C & O Hot Dog
The Greenbrier
Loaded Corn Dog
Fried Pickle Burger
Corn Beef Panini
French Onion Burger
Pepperoni Pizza Grilled Cheese
Chili and Corn Bread
Fiesta Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Bella Grande
Deluxe Grilled Cheese and Soup
Greenbrier Express Burger
Shrimp Po Boy
Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Provolone, Lettuce, Tom, Mayo, O&V
Ham & Brie Panini
Clifton Cuban
Chicken Parm Sandwich
El Salvador Wrap
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
BYO Hot Dog
Chili Cheese Burger
Cuban Panini
Smokehouse Burger
Open Faced RB
Open Faced Turkey
French Connection
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
Over The Top BLT
Chicken Salad
Pizza Quesadilla
Clifton Club
Peach Caprese Burger
South of the Border Burger
Mac Attack
Crab Sandwich
Sloppy Joe Sliders
Philly Cheese Steak
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Panini
Shrimp Cobb Salad
Meatball Sub
Asian Steak Wrap
Ham & Spinach Panini
Prime Rib Sliders
Summer Salad
Beer Brats
Beer Beef Stew
Dinner Specials
Piggy Mac
Lasagna
Salmon
Seafood Platter
Chicken Pot Pie
Shepherd's Pie
Smoked Sausage and Harvest Veggies
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Shrimp & Grits
Pasta Pescatore
Bangers & Mash
Jambalaya
Mahi-Shrimp Kabobs
White Chicken Chili (Bowl)
White Chicken Chili (Cup)
Beef Tenderloin
Asian Stir Fry
Beef Stroganoff
Crab Cakes
Brisket
Tennessee Whiskey Pulled Pork
Steak Oscar
Tuscan Chicken Mac & Cheese
Ravioli
Turkey Dinner
Chicken Parm Pasta
Pork Tenderloin
1/2 BBQ Chicken Dinner
Hawaiian Chicken Dinner
Catfish
Trout
BBQ Chicken Dinner
Chicken Florentine
Fiesta Chicken Dinner
Salisbury Steak
Gypsy Steak
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Jacked Up Meatloaf
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
Ribs
Shrimp Carbonara
Chicken Broccoli Pasta
Filet Mignon
Prime Rib
Barramundi
Mahi Mahi
Spaghetti and Meatballs
NY Strip
Pappardelle Bolgnese
Asian Seafood Bowl
Taco Tuesday
Fajita Bowl
Chicken Fajita Burrito
Chips and Guac
Smothered Burrito
Chips and Queso
Jalapeno Dip
Walking Tacos
Baja Fish Tacos
Cowboy Caviar
Steak Tacos
Beef Tacos
Chicken Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
Single Taco
Taco Nacho
Taco Salad
Jalapeno Poppers
Churros
Tenderloin Tacos
Seafood Wednesday
Late Night
Donut Holes
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Whiskey
Amblers Smooth Bourbon
Bulleit
Canadian Mist
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Reserve
Crown Royal
Fireball
George Dickel 12
Hen McKenna
Jack Daniels 7 Black
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Old Fashion
Red Stag
Seagrams 7 Crown
Senators Club Blend
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Laws
Screwball
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
$5 drink Special
$7 Shooter
$8 Shooter
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
B-52
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Between the Sheets
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Motorcycle
Blue Motorcycle
Bourbon & Coke
Bourbon & Ginger
Brandy Alexander
Buttery Nipple
Cape Codder
Chocolate Martini
Christian Grey
Clifton Forge Water
Cosmopolitan
Delux Bloody mary
Dirty Bong Water
Dirty Jackson
Fuzzy Navel
Gin & Tonic
Green Tea Shot
Greyhound
Hurricane
Hurricane
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Lemon drop
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island I.T.
Long Island Premium
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini - Gin
Martini - Vodka
Mint Julip
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Nuts and Berries
Old Fashion
Pina Colada
Planters Punch
Red Sangria
Royal Flush
Rum and Coke
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Scooby Snack
Screw Driver
Sea Breeze
Seven & Seven
Sex on the Beach
Strawberry Daq
Superman
Tequilla Sunrise
Toasted Almond
Tom Collins
Vodka Collins
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
White Sangria
Michael's Signature Bloody Caesar
Bracelet
Red by the GLS
White by the GLS
Red by the BTL
White by the BTL
Cork Fee
Brewery Snack
Sampler
Pint
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
European style pub and craft brewery.
400 Ridgeway Street, Clifton Forge, VA 24422