Jack Mason's Tavern 400 Ridgeway Street

Starters

Basket of Chips

$4.99

Basket of House made Potato Chips with Old Bay Seasoning

Calamari

$12.99

Breaded and seasoned Calamari served with cocktail sauce

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Crispy cheese curds with a hint of garlic served with a side of marinara

Cheese Sticks

$5.99

5 Crispy, fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

5 Breaded chicken strips served with sauce of choice

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Full basket of fries, smothered in shredded cheese and our homemade chili

Chips n Salsa

$5.99

Made-to-order flour tortilla chips paired with a side of salsa

French Fries

$4.99

Two full orders of Fries. Paired with your choice of sauce.

Fried Green Beans

$6.99

Lightly breaded green beans served with green beans

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Lightly breaded green tomatoes served with Cajun ranch

Fried Oysters

$12.99

Breaded and fried fresh Oysters served with cocktail sauce

Fried Pickle Spears

$6.99Out of stock

Breaded pickle spears served with Ranch

Fried Zucchini

$8.99

Breaded Zucchini topped with Parmesan cheese and served with marinara

Irish Nachos

$8.99

House cut potato chips topped with bacon, shredded cheese, chives, and ranch

Mac N Cheese Bites

$7.99

Creamy, lightly battered cheese bites filled with pepper jack cheese served with Sweet Chili sauce

Nachos

$8.99

Homemade flour tortilla chips smothered with shredded cheese, jalapenos, black olives, and chives. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Onion Rings

$6.99

Basket of crisp, beer battered onion rings

Peel N Eat Shrimp

$13.99Out of stock

1 lb. of Easy Peel Shrimp tossed in old bay and served with cocktail sauce

Potato Skins

$8.99

Potato Boats loaded with Bacon, Cheese, and Chives. Served with a side of ranch

Quesadilla

$7.99

Quesadilla loaded with peppers, onions and shredded cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Spin/Art Dip n chips

$7.49

Full basket of homemade flour tortilla chips served with our creamy spinach artichoke dip

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

2 full orders of sweet potato fries served with house made raspberry sauce

Totchos

$11.99Out of stock

Tater Tots loaded with Smoked Pulled Pork, Cheese, Jalapenos, Chives and topped with a Cilantro Lime Crema.

Veggie Spring Rolls

$9.99

6 Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls served with house made Asian Dip

Wings 12

$14.99

12 crispy wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

Wings 6

$7.99

6 crispy wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

Super Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato and Pesto Mayo on a Kaiser roll with choice of side

Classic BLT

$9.99

Maple Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on toasted bread of choice. Served with choice of side

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Beer Battered Fish with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar sauce on a Kaiser roll with side of choice

Fish Tacos

$8.99

3 soft tacos filled with beer battered fish, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Served with a side of Tartar sauce and side of choice

French Dip

$9.99

Thinly sliced roast beef topped with Provolone cheese on a Kaiser roll. Served with a side of Au Jus. Served with side of choice

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

House-smoked pork with your choice of BBQ sauce on a Kaiser roll with choice of side

Reuben Sandwich

$9.99

Corned beef piled on toasted marble rye, loaded with our homemade sweet sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese. Served with choice of side

Turkey Club

$9.99

Roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, american cheese, and bacon on your choice of toasted bread with side of choice

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Breaded Chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and cheese on your choice of wrap. Served with side of choice

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing on your choice of wrap. Served with side of choice

Cobb Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch on your choice of wrap. Served with side of choice

Grilled Farmhouse Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, Parmesan cheese, ranch and creamy spinach artichoke dip on your choice of grilled wrap. Served with side of choice

Martha Wrap

$8.99

Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and ranch on your choice of wrap. Served with side of choice

Seafood Wrap

$9.99

Beer battered fish, breaded shrimp and homemade coleslaw loaded in your choice of wrap. Served with side of choice

Steak Wrap

$10.99

Sirloin steak with peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese on your choice of wrap. Served with a side of BBQ and side of choice

Veggie Wrap

$7.99

Grilled mushrooms, onions and peppers with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and pesto mayo in your wrap of choice. Served with side of choice

Tavern Burgers

Jacks Classic Burger

$8.99

6 oz. ground Angus burger cooked to your choice with lettuce and tomato with side of choice

Mason Cheese Burger

$9.99

6 oz. ground Angus burger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato with side of choice

Jacks Double Decker

$12.99

Two 6 oz. ground Angus burgers topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato with side of choice

Breakfast Burger

$11.99

6 oz. ground Angus burger topped with bacon, choice of cheese, fried egg, lettuce, and tomato with side of choice

BYO Classic

$10.99

6 oz. ground Angus burger with lettuce and tomato and loaded with toppings of choice (Mushrooms, onions, peppers, jalapenos, bacon, or onion ring) with side of choice

PB & J Burger

$10.99

6 oz. ground Angus burger with bacon, cheddar cheese, creamy peanut butter, and strawberry jelly with side of choice

Spicy Tavern Burger

$10.99

6 oz. ground Angus burger mixed with spicy Italian sausage, topped with choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato with side of choice

Classic Tavern Fare

Breaded Shrimp

$10.99

Tail-on breaded shrimp served with homemade coleslaw and fries

Fish and Chips

$13.99

Beer-battered fish, breaded and fried. Served with fries and choice of grilled veggies, broccoli, or a house salad and a side of tartar sauce

Gr Chicken Breast

$11.99

2 Grilled Chicken Breast served with baby baked potatoes and choice of grilled veggies, broccoli, or house salad

Pub Steak

$13.99

8 oz sirloin steak served with baby baked potatoes and a choice of grilled veggies, broccoli, or house salad. Upgrade by adding grilled mushrooms and onions!

Sausage and Sauerkraut

$12.99

Homemade sweet sauerkraut and kielbasa sausage served with a house salad and side of applesauce.

Salads & Soups

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and grilled chicken breast. Served with a side of Caesar dressing

Southwestern Cobb Salad

$11.99

Fresh chopped romaine lettuce topped with tomato, bacon, black beans, pepper jack cheese, grilled chicken breast, and an egg. Served with our choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$10.99

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with peppers, onions, black olives, roasted turkey, shredded cheese and an egg. Served with your choice of dressing

House Salad

$3.50

Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing

Cup of Chili

$3.99

Homemade Chili

Bowl of Chili

$6.49

Homemade Chili

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.99

Fresh Soup of the day

Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.49

Fresh Soup of the day

Bowl of Soup n' Salad

$8.99

House Salad (lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, croutons) and Bowl of Soup (Homemade Chili or Soup of the Day)

Grilled Cheese n' Cup of Soup

$7.99

Grilled Cheese with choice of bread and cheese served with a cup of soup (Homemade Chili or Soup of Day

Grilled Cheese n' Bowl of Soup

$9.99

Grilled cheese with choice of bread and cheese served with a bowl of soup (Homemade Chili or Soup of the Day)

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Cheese with choice of cheese and bread

Cup of Soup n' Salad

$7.99

House salad (lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots and croutons) served with a cup of soup (Homemade Chili or Soup of the Day)

Kid's Menu

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$5.99

Creamy Macaroni and Cheese served with fries

Kids Chicken Tender

$5.99

3 Breaded Chicken Strips served with fries

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Hot Dog served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Cheese served with fries

Sides

Side Applesauce

$2.50

Applesauce topped with cinnamon sugar

Side Baby Bakers

$2.99

Fried baby baked potatoes. Add butter or sour cream. Upgrade with bacon or cheese

Side Broccoli

$2.50

Sauteed Broccoli Florets. Upgrade by adding cheese!

Side Chips

$2.50

House chips tossed in old bay seasoning

Side Coleslaw

$2.50

Homemade creamy slaw

Side Fry

$2.50

Crispy Fries. Upgrade by adding Chili, Bacon or Cheese!

Side Kraut

$2.99

Homemade sweet kraut

Side Mix Veg

$2.50

Mixed Vegetables (carrots, peppers, broccoli and green beans)

Side On Rings

$2.99

Crispy beer battered onion rings

Side Sw P Frys

$2.50

Sweet potato fries served with homemade raspberry sauce

Side Toast

$1.99

Choice of Bread (White, Wheat, Rye, or Kaiser Bun)

Side Tots

$2.50

Crispy Tater Tots

Side Cheese

$1.00

American, Cheddar, Provolone, Swiss, Pepper Jack or Shredded Cheese

Side Hushpuppy

$2.99

Crunchy hush puppies with a choice of sauce

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Creamy macaroni and cheese

Add-Ons

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Bacon

$1.99

Add Beef Patty

$2.50

Add Crispy Chicken

$3.00

Add Egg

$0.99

Add Fish

$4.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Add Japs

Add Mushroom & Onions

$2.00

Add Mushrooms

$1.00

Add Pulled Pork

$3.50

Add Sauteed Onions

$1.00

Add Shrimp

$5.99

Add Steak

$4.50

Add Tomato

Side Toast

$1.00

C&O Meal

$15.00

Desserts

Ann's Cherry Cobbler

Warm Brownie

$3.99

Warm chocolate brownie topped with chocolate syrup Upgrade by adding a scoop of ice cream

Blackberry Cobbler

$4.99

Warm blackberry cobbler. Update with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Warm peach cobbler. Upgrade with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Apple Crisp

$4.99

Warm apple crisp. Upgrade with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Lava Cake

$7.99

Warm chocolate lava cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Dessert Special

$7.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.99

Single scoop of Vanilla Bean ice cream

Ann's Peach Cobbler

$7.99

Ann's Homemade Peach Cobbler served with a single scoop of Vanilla Bean ice cream.

Ann's Cherry Cobbler

$7.99Out of stock

Ann's Homemade Cherry Cobbler served with a single scoop of Vanilla Bean ice cream

Maple Pecan Ice Cream

$3.00

Appetizer Specials

Salmon Dip

$9.99

House made Smoked Salmon dip served with crackers

Okra

$8.99Out of stock

Fried Okra served with a side of Ranch

Mushrooms

$8.99Out of stock

Fried, Battered Mushrooms served with a side of Ranch

Corn Nuggets

$7.99Out of stock

Lightly breaded, sweet corn nuggets served with a side of Ranch

Brussels

$11.99Out of stock

Fried Brussels Sprouts topped with Bacon, Feta Cheese and drizzled with Hot Honey

Calamari

$12.99

Lightly breaded, salt & pepper ring, tentacle and cap Calamari served with a side of cocktail sauce

Caprese

$10.99Out of stock

Fresh sliced mozzarella and tomatoes topped with basil and a balsamic drizzle

Catfish Bites

$8.99Out of stock

Seasoned, lightly breaded fresh catfish bites served with a side of cocktail sauce

Chicken Wontons

$9.99Out of stock

Crispy wontons filled with grilled teriyaki chicken and house made Asian slaw

Clam Strips

$8.99Out of stock

Fried clam strips served with a side of cocktail sauce

Clams

$12.99Out of stock

Clams steamed in white wine and garlic served with a side of cocktail sauce and garlic bread

Corn Dog Nuggets

$8.99Out of stock

Fried mini corn dog nuggets

Crab Dip

$10.99Out of stock

House made, creamy crab dip served with crackers

Flatbread

$12.99Out of stock

Hushpuppies

$8.99Out of stock

Basket of hush puppies served with butter

Mussels

$12.99Out of stock

Mussels steamed in white wine and garlic served with a side of cocktail sauce and garlic bread

Onion Petals

$8.99Out of stock

Fried Onion Petals served with Cajun Ranch

Oysters Rockefeller

$14.99Out of stock

Oysters in the half shell, topped with sauteed spinach, garlic and bread crumbs. Baked to perfection.

Poke Bowl

$11.99Out of stock

Raw, Cubed Ahi Tuna in soy sauce, teriyaki, sesame seeds and chives with avocado, cucumbers and wasabi on the side

Potstickers

$8.99

Fried chicken potsticker served with house made Asian sauce

Poutine

$9.99Out of stock

Tater Tots topped with shredded cheese, brown gravy and chives

Pretzels

$9.99Out of stock

Warm Pretzels served with house made Beer Cheese

Sidewinders

$10.99Out of stock

Twisted potatoes topped with bacon, shredded cheese and chives served with a side of sour cream

Smoked Deviled Eggs

$7.99Out of stock

Smoked Wings (12)

$14.99Out of stock

Crispy, smoked wings served with your choice of sauce on the side

Smoked Wings (6)

$7.99Out of stock

Crispy, smoked wings served with your choice of sauce on the side

Vampire Bites

$12.99Out of stock

Smoked beef tips drizzled with our house made Alabama White Sauce

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.99

Button Mushrooms filled with a creamy crab mixture and topped with bread crumbs. Baked to perfection.

Fried Clams

$9.99

Lunch Specials

Patty Melt

$12.99

6 oz. ground Angus burger on grilled marble rye with pickles, sauteed onions, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing with choice of side

Salmon Caesar Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Grilled Ham & Cheese and Soup

$11.99Out of stock

The Chessie

$10.99Out of stock

C & O Hot Dog

$10.99Out of stock

The Greenbrier

$11.99Out of stock

Loaded Corn Dog

$10.99

Fried Pickle Burger

$11.99Out of stock

Corn Beef Panini

$11.99Out of stock

French Onion Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Pepperoni Pizza Grilled Cheese

$11.99Out of stock

Chili and Corn Bread

$10.99Out of stock

Fiesta Chicken Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Bella Grande

$12.99Out of stock

Deluxe Grilled Cheese and Soup

$12.99Out of stock

Greenbrier Express Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.99Out of stock

Italian Sub

$12.99Out of stock

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Provolone, Lettuce, Tom, Mayo, O&V

Ham & Brie Panini

$11.99Out of stock

Clifton Cuban

Out of stock

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

El Salvador Wrap

Out of stock

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

Out of stock

BYO Hot Dog

Out of stock

Chili Cheese Burger

Out of stock

Cuban Panini

$11.99Out of stock

Smokehouse Burger

Out of stock

Open Faced RB

$12.99

Open Faced Turkey

Out of stock

French Connection

Out of stock

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

Out of stock

Over The Top BLT

Out of stock

Chicken Salad

Out of stock

Pizza Quesadilla

Out of stock

Clifton Club

Out of stock

Peach Caprese Burger

Out of stock

South of the Border Burger

Out of stock

Mac Attack

Out of stock

Crab Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Sloppy Joe Sliders

$11.99Out of stock

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99Out of stock

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Panini

$12.99Out of stock

Shrimp Cobb Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Meatball Sub

$11.99Out of stock

Asian Steak Wrap

$11.99Out of stock

Ham & Spinach Panini

$11.99Out of stock

Prime Rib Sliders

$12.99Out of stock

Summer Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Beer Brats

$10.99Out of stock

Beer Beef Stew

$12.99Out of stock

Dinner Specials

Piggy Mac

$15.99

Lasagna

$17.99

Salmon

$16.99

Seafood Platter

$17.99Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.99Out of stock

Shepherd's Pie

$16.99Out of stock

Smoked Sausage and Harvest Veggies

$16.99Out of stock

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$16.99Out of stock

Shrimp & Grits

$16.99Out of stock

Pasta Pescatore

$19.99Out of stock

Bangers & Mash

$15.99Out of stock

Jambalaya

$18.99Out of stock

Mahi-Shrimp Kabobs

$19.99Out of stock

White Chicken Chili (Bowl)

$12.99Out of stock

White Chicken Chili (Cup)

$9.99Out of stock

Beef Tenderloin

$24.99Out of stock

Asian Stir Fry

$15.99Out of stock

Beef Stroganoff

$17.99Out of stock

Crab Cakes

$19.99Out of stock

Brisket

$17.99Out of stock

Tennessee Whiskey Pulled Pork

$11.99Out of stock

Steak Oscar

$21.99

Tuscan Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.99Out of stock

Ravioli

$15.99Out of stock

Turkey Dinner

$16.99Out of stock

Chicken Parm Pasta

$16.99Out of stock

Pork Tenderloin

$14.99Out of stock

1/2 BBQ Chicken Dinner

$16.99Out of stock

Hawaiian Chicken Dinner

$15.99Out of stock

Catfish

$17.99Out of stock

Trout

$17.99Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$15.99Out of stock

Chicken Florentine

$15.99Out of stock

Fiesta Chicken Dinner

$14.99Out of stock

Salisbury Steak

$15.99Out of stock

Gypsy Steak

$17.99Out of stock

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.99Out of stock

Jacked Up Meatloaf

$15.99Out of stock

Teriyaki Chicken Dinner

$15.99Out of stock

Ribs

$18.99Out of stock

Shrimp Carbonara

$17.99Out of stock

Chicken Broccoli Pasta

$15.99Out of stock

Filet Mignon

Out of stock

Prime Rib

Out of stock

Barramundi

$14.99Out of stock

Mahi Mahi

$19.99Out of stock

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$16.99Out of stock

NY Strip

$21.99Out of stock

Pappardelle Bolgnese

$17.99Out of stock

Asian Seafood Bowl

$16.99Out of stock

Taco Tuesday

Fajita Bowl

$14.99

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$14.99

Chips and Guac

$7.99

Smothered Burrito

$14.99

Chips and Queso

$7.99

Jalapeno Dip

$9.99

Walking Tacos

$9.99

Baja Fish Tacos

$11.99

Cowboy Caviar

$8.99

Steak Tacos

$14.99

Beef Tacos

$10.99

Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Single Taco

$2.00

Taco Nacho

$10.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Churros

$8.99

Tenderloin Tacos

$15.99

Seafood Wednesday

Seafood Boil

$17.99

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$13.99

Oysters

$12.99

Coconut Shrimp

$12.99

Mussels

$12.99

Clam Chowder (Bowl)

$11.99

Clam Chowder (Cup)

$9.99

Late Night

Corn Dog Nuggets

$8.99Out of stock

Fried mini corn dog nuggets

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Crispy cheese curds with a hint of garlic served with a side of marinara

Cheese Sticks

$5.99

5 Crispy, fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara

Fried Green Beans

$6.99

Lightly breaded green beans served with green beans

Potato Skins

$8.99

Potato Boats loaded with Bacon, Cheese, and Chives. Served with a side of ranch

Irish Nachos

$8.99

House cut potato chips topped with bacon, shredded cheese, chives, and ranch

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

5 Breaded chicken strips served with sauce of choice

Wings 12

$14.99

12 crispy wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

Wings 6

$7.99

6 crispy wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

Mac N Cheese Bites

$7.99

Creamy, lightly battered cheese bites filled with pepper jack cheese served with Sweet Chili sauce

Donut Holes

$5.99

Vodka

Vox

$6.50

Vodka Tonic

$4.50

Tito's

$6.50

Stoli Vanilla

$6.50

Smirnoff

$5.50

SKYY Vodka

$5.50

Ketel One

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.50

Gordons

$4.50

Firefly

$6.50

Ciroc Red Berry

$7.50

Absolut Citron

$7.50

Absolut

$7.50

Hug from Maria

$9.50

Gin

Tanqueray

$8.50

Seagrams Reserve

$6.00

Seagram's Extra Dry

$6.00

Hendricks Gin

$10.00

Fleishmans

$4.50

Beefeater

$6.50

Rum

Smooth Rum

$9.00

Orange Crush

$5.50

Mojito

$5.50

Meyers Rum

$6.00

Malibu

$5.50

Float

$1.00

Captain Morgan Spcd

$5.50

Bacardi Superior

$7.00

Bacardi 151

$8.00

Aristocrat Gold

$4.50

Tequila

Aristocrat

$4.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Patron

$10.00

Sauza Extra Gold

$5.50

Cabo Wabo

$12.00

Whiskey

Amblers Smooth Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Canadian Mist

$4.50

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Reserve

$8.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Fireball

$5.50

George Dickel 12

$6.50

Hen McKenna

$4.50

Jack Daniels 7 Black

$6.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.50

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$5.50

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Old Fashion

$7.00

Red Stag

$5.50

Seagrams 7 Crown

$5.50

Senators Club Blend

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Wild Turkey

$5.50

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Laws

$15.00

Screwball

$9.50

Scotch

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Drambuie

$8.50

Chivas Regal

$7.50

Balvenie

$15.00

Teacher's

$4.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Kahlua

$6.50

Jagermeister

$6.50

Hennessy

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Frangelico

$6.50

Dekuyper Peppermint

$4.50

Dekuyper Peach

$4.50

Baileys

$6.50

Amaretto

$5.50

Cocktails

$5 drink Special

$5.00

$7 Shooter

$7.00

$8 Shooter

$8.00

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Appletini

$5.50

B-52

$6.50

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$4.50

Between the Sheets

$5.50

Black Russian

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Blue Motorcycle

$6.50

Blue Motorcycle

$8.00

Bourbon & Coke

$4.50

Bourbon & Ginger

$4.50

Brandy Alexander

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cape Codder

$4.50

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Christian Grey

$8.00

Clifton Forge Water

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Delux Bloody mary

$10.00

Dirty Bong Water

$8.00

Dirty Jackson

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$4.50

Gin & Tonic

$4.50

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Greyhound

$4.50

Hurricane

$7.50

Hurricane

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.50

Irish Coffee

$6.50

Lemon drop

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Long Island I.T.

$6.50

Long Island Premium

$8.50

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini - Gin

$8.00

Martini - Vodka

$8.00

Mint Julip

$6.00

Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Nuts and Berries

$7.00

Old Fashion

$5.50

Pina Colada

$5.50

Planters Punch

$5.50

Red Sangria

$9.00

Royal Flush

$7.00

Rum and Coke

$4.50

Rusty Nail

$4.50

Salty Dog

$4.50

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Screw Driver

$4.50

Sea Breeze

$4.50

Seven & Seven

$4.50

Sex on the Beach

$5.50

Strawberry Daq

$5.50

Superman

$7.50

Tequilla Sunrise

$5.00

Toasted Almond

$7.00

Tom Collins

$4.50

Vodka Collins

$4.50

Washington Apple

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$4.50

White Russian

$6.50

White Sangria

$9.00

Michael's Signature Bloody Caesar

$9.00

Bracelet

Bracelet

$15.00

Slurps

Blood Clot

$4.00

Glowing Green

$4.00

Black Magic

$4.00

Angel of Death

$4.00

Red by the GLS

14 Hands Merlot glass

$5.00

Barboursville Merlot glass

$5.00

Barbs Cab Franc glass

$5.00

Dry Creek glass

$7.00

Pinot Evil/Pinot Noir glass

$5.00

Woodbridge Cab glass

$5.00

White by the GLS

14 Hands chard glass

$5.00

KJ Chard glass

$6.00

Woodbridge Chard glass

$5.00

Seaglass PG glass

$5.00

Crawford Sauv glass

$6.00

Chat St Michel glass

$5.00

Rapidan Riesl glass

$5.00

Moscato glass

$5.00

Champagne glass

$5.00

Mimosa

$4.50

Red by the BTL

14 Hands Merlot

$20.00

Barboursville Merlot

$20.00

Barbs Cab Franc

$20.00

Dry Creek

$28.00

Pinot Evil/Pinot Noir

$20.00

Woodbridge Cab

$20.00

White by the BTL

14 Hands chard

$20.00

Champagne

$20.00

Chat St Michel

$20.00

Crawford Sauv

$24.00

KJ Chard

$24.00

Moscato

$20.00

Rapidan Riesl

$20.00

Seaglass PG

$20.00

Woodbridge Chard

$20.00

Cork Fee

Wine Corkage Fee

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$1.99

Club Soda

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Half & Half Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

O'Douls

$3.00

Orange Juice

$1.99

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$1.99

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Tonic Water

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Water

Gift Certificate Sale

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

$30

$30.00

$40

$40.00

$50

$50.00

$60

$60.00

$70

$70.00

$80

$80.00

$90

$90.00

$100.00

$100.00

Brewery Snack

Brewery Snacks

Sampler

Specialty Sampler

$2.25

Mistress Sampler

$2.25

Kolsch Sampler

$2.25

Knack IPA Sampler

$2.25

Hooch Sampler

$2.25

BP Brown Sampler

$2.25

2 Pats Sampler

$2.25

Pint

Specialty Pint

$5.50

Mistress Pint

$5.50

Kolsch Pint

$5.50

Knack IPA Pint

$5.50

Hooch Pint

$5.50

BP Brown Pint

$5.50

2 Pats Pint

$5.50

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.25

Brewers Beer

$2.75

Shirts

Tie Dye Shirt

$20.00

Black Short Sleeve

$18.00

Black Long Sleeve

$22.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Crewneck

$30.00

Train Long Sleeve

$40.00

Train Long Sleeve (Staff)

$25.00

Glasses

Glasses

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

European style pub and craft brewery.

Location

400 Ridgeway Street, Clifton Forge, VA 24422

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

