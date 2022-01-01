Jackson's Corner

Burger Bun 4 pack

$8.00

80g/bun Paying homage to Grandma’s fresh baked buns, this sweet bun is soft and bursting with yeasty, buttery flavors that will take your burger night to the next level! Featuring milk, butter, and eggs all from Oregon, and brushed with melted butter right out of the oven, we are certain you will love these buns for any application. Featured on our menu with the Breakfast Sammy and available daily for purchase in 4 packs. Flours: 100% Hard Red Winter Wheat (Central Milling, Utah)