Jackson's Corner

review star

No reviews yet

845 NW Delaware Ave. St. 103

Bend, OR 97703

Order Again

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Breakfast

Black Barley Granola

$12.00

Rainshadow Organics black barley granola, seasonal fruit, Ellenos yogurt, local honey

Breakfast Sammy

$14.00

Well Rooted Farms pork sausage, Tillamook sharp white cheddar, folded egg, lemon aioli*, arugula, sweet bun

Classic

$18.00

Two eggs*, toast, choice of bacon or black beans; choice of brunch salad or Rainshadow Organics potatoes

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Sausage gravy, buttermilk biscuit

Huevos Rancheros

$19.00

Well Rooted Farms chorizo, sunny eggs*, organic black beans, chili dipped corn tortilla, cotija cheese, house made hot sauce, crema, cilantro

Junkin

$19.00

Two fried eggs, localroasted vegetables, microgreens, Jacobsen’s salt, toast

Seared Meatloaf

$19.00

Pitchfork T grass-fed beef seared meatloaf, roasted cherry tomatoes, sunnyside egg

Seeded Toast

$9.00

Jackson’s Bakery gluten free bread, cream cheese, shaved veggie and herb salad, black pepper, Jacobsen’s sea salt

Whole Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

Sausage gravy, two buttermilk biscuits

bacon

$3.00+

brunch salad

$6.00

side biscuit

$4.00

side black beans

$2.00

side chicken sausage

$5.00

side eggs

$2.50+

side fruit

$3.00

side gravy

$6.00

side potatoes

$4.00

Side Roasted Veggies

$7.50

side sausage patty

$5.00

side toast

$3.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Tillamook cheddar, garlic oil, house bread

Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Country Natural bavette steak, cajun rub, Rogue Creamery blue cheese aioli, griddled onions, mozzarella, arugula, on our house made slab bread. Served with choice of side.

Roasted Squash Sandwich

$13.00

Roasted delicata squash, herbed goat cheese, pear and radicchio slaw, focaccia.

Gluten Free Roasted Squash Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Roasted delicata squash, herbed goat cheese, pear and radicchio slaw

Ham & Collard Green Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked ham, honey mustard, collard greens, foccaccia.

Gluten Free Ham & Collard Green Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked ham, honey mustard, collard greens, gluten-free bread.

BLB

$13.00Out of stock

Bacon, lettuce, pickled beet, focaccia.

Gluten Free BLB

$14.00Out of stock

Bacon, lettuce, pickled beets, gluten free bread.

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Salads

Mixed Greens

$11.00+

Organic spring greens, shaved local veggies, garden herbs, white balsamic vinaigrette, parmigiano, Jacobsen’s salt

Jackson's Blue

$12.00+

PNW apples, candied walnuts, organic spring greens, Rogue Creamery blue cheese, blue cheese vinaigrette

Caesar

$12.00+

Winter chicories, breadcrumbs, black pepper, parmigiano, caesar style vinaigrette

Thai Salad

$12.00+

Local cabbage, organic spring greens, local veggies, candied peanuts, toasted sesame, cilantro, mint, curry vinaigrette

Salad Special

$12.00+

Boundless Farmstead chicories, roasted delicata squash, goat cheese, hazelnuts, honey sherry vinaigrette.

Small Plates

Warm Olives

$6.00

Toasted seeds, chili, citrus zest, evoo

Pickles & Ferments

$7.00

A variety of last season’s best

Soup

$7.00+

Choice of tomato or rotating special

Bread Sm Plate

$6.00Out of stock

Local butter, Jacobsen’s sea salt

Kid's Brunch Menu

Eggs n Bakey

$10.00

Home Farm Foods scrambled egg, bacon, toast, potatoes & seasonal fruit.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Melted Tillamook cheddar cheese on Jackson's Bakery bread; served with seasonal fruit.

Kid's Ham Sandwich

$10.00

Ham, Tillamook cheddar, mayo on Jackson's Bakery bread; served with seasonal fruit

Kids Cheesy Sticks

$15.00

Jackson's Bakery pizza dough topped with mozzarella cheese, cut for dunking, served with marinara for dipping (serves 2-4 kids)

Bread

Baguette

$6.00Out of stock

350g Crispy, sourdough, golden brown. 3 things that make our baguette SO tasty. Baked in our steam injected oven for a deliciously thin, cracker like crust, we’re sure you’ll be snacking before you make it home. Flours: 100% Organic Hard Red Winter Wheat (Central Milling, Utah)

Burger Bun 4 pack

$8.00

80g/bun Paying homage to Grandma’s fresh baked buns, this sweet bun is soft and bursting with yeasty, buttery flavors that will take your burger night to the next level! Featuring milk, butter, and eggs all from Oregon, and brushed with melted butter right out of the oven, we are certain you will love these buns for any application. Featured on our menu with the Breakfast Sammy and available daily for purchase in 4 packs. Flours: 100% Hard Red Winter Wheat (Central Milling, Utah)

Cinnamon Raisin Loaf

$12.00Out of stock

Unlike other Cinnamon Raisin breads out there, ours has zero added sugar. All of the flavor comes from the ancient grain flour and a 24 hour fermentation. Packed full of raisins and cinnamon, this Sunday special is amazing for toast, and if you’re feeling frisky, use it for your next french toast! Flours: 80% Hard Red Winter Wheat (Central Milling, Utah), 20% Freshly Milled Rye Wheat (Camas Country Mill, Oregon) 1000g

Corner Loaf

$10.00Out of stock

1000g Our staple sourdough loaf featuring 100% Oregon grains, the Corner has a nicely caramelized crust that houses a creamy, open crumb. This naturally leavened loaf is perfect for morning toast, dipping in olive oil, or a rustic sandwich. The Corner dough is featured on our menu for Our Bread Plate. Flours: 60% Edison Hard White Spring Wheat (Camas Country Mill, Oregon), 40% Hard Red Spring Wheat (Camas Country Mill, Oregon)

Garlic and Thyme Loaf

$12.00Out of stock

Ready for the best grilled cheese of your life? Roasted garlic and fresh thyme are baked into the loaf, and is finished with a touch of Jacobsen’s sea salt on top to round it all off. A fun blend of 3 different flours give this loaf a depth of flavor that will linger just as long as the garlic. Grab one each week on Fridays! Flours: 50% Hard Red Winter Wheat (Central Milling, Utah), 25% Freshly Milled Rye Wheat (Camas Country Mill, Oregon), 25% “Trailblazer” Type-85 Hard Red Spring Wheat (Cairnsprings Mill, Washington) 1000g

Gluten Free Bread Loaf

$16.00

Hotdog Bun 4 pack

$8.00Out of stock

House Bread Loaf

$9.00

1200g The perfect bread for sandwiches and toast. Made with 100% Oregon grains, this pre-sliced sourdough loaf hits all the marks. Our House loaf is featured on our menu for our Turkey Sandwich and our BLB/BLT (season-depending). Flours: 75% Edison Hard White Spring Wheat (Camas Country Mill, Oregon), 25% Hard Red Spring Wheat (Camas Country Mill, Oregon)

Multigrain Loaf

$12.00Out of stock

The newest addition to our weekly rotating sourdough schedule, this Tuesday offering is made with toasted millet, sesame, sunflower, and hemp seeds. A house made oat porridge is mixed into the dough, creating an incredibly moist crumb. Rolled in wheat bran and oats before baking for extra flavor, texture, and a stunning crust. Flours: 70% Edison Hard White Spring Wheat (Camas Country Mill, Oregon), 30% “Rouge De Bordeaux” Hard Red Spring Wheat (Camas Country Mill, Oregon) 1000g

Pullman Sourdough

$10.00Out of stock

Rotating Sourdough Loaf

$12.00Out of stock

Stop by our restaurant to see what our Bakery was inspired to bake for you today! This ever-rotating loaf features seasonal ingredients, limited flour allocations, and a whole lotta heart from our bakers. Not to be missed!

Wanut Sage Loaf

$12.00Out of stock

We are exploring the next level of freshness by milling some of our own flour in house! With Emmer Wheat berries from Camas Country Mill, we made flour and mixed it into this beautiful loaf packed with walnuts and delicious fresh sage. Use for toast, sandwiches, charcuterie boards, the sky is the limit with this new loaf! Flours: 50% Freshly Milled Rye Wheat (Camas Country Mill, Oregon), 50% Hard Red Winter Wheat (Central Milling, Utah) 1000g

Whole Grain Sourdough Loaf

$12.00Out of stock

A favorite of visitors at our Farmer’s Market booth, and now our Wednesday sourdough special, this 100% whole grain loaf features ancient grains and is rolled in wheat bran. Flours: 70% “Rouge De Bordeaux” Hard Red Spring Wheat (Camas Country Mill, Oregon), 30% Freshly Milled Rye Wheat (Camas Country Mill, Oregon) 1000g

Wonderbread Loaf

$12.00Out of stock

Our friend Sarahlee from Rainshadow Organics grew and milled some beautiful wheat, and we just had to make bread with it! Inspired by childhood and shaped like a loaf of bread from the supermarket, we call this one our “Wonder Bread”. Check out our shops on Thursday’s for this sourdough loaf. Flours: 50% Hard White Spring Wheat (Rainshadow Organics, Oregon) 50% “Trailblazer” Type-85 Hard Red Spring Wheat (Cairn Springs Mill, WA) 875g

Sourdough Starter

$3.00

Desserts

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$3.50

House-made ginger molasses cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.50

House-made oatmeal raisin cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

House-made chocolate chip cookie, sprinkled with sea salt on top.

OCP Cookie

$3.50

House-made take on the classic oatmeal cream pie

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Traditional Croissant

$4.50

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50

Salami & Swiss Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Savory Croissant Tile

$5.50Out of stock

Seasonal Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Buckwheat Muffin

$4.50

Scone

$4.50

Thanksgiving Holiday Ordering

Cinnamon Roll 6 pack - Holiday

$25.00

Dinner Roll 6 pack - Holiday

$10.00

Dinner Roll 6 pack - Holiday

$10.00

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our menu directly reflects the effort & love of farmers and ranchers within our community who focus on responsibly grown and humanely raised nourishment. We choose to provide you with the highest quality local ingredients that change with the season - dishes made with light hearts and big love - not only because it tastes better, but because we believe a sustainable food system can exist. Thank you for actively & intentionally choosing to support our local community!

Website

Location

845 NW Delaware Ave. St. 103, Bend, OR 97703

Directions

