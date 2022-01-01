Jackpot Bar & Grill imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Jackpot Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

4485 S Jones Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Band Menu

Edamame w/ Garlic

$7.99

Edamame w/ Sea Salt

$7.99

Lumpia Shanghai (10)

$8.88

Breaded Wings & Fries (6)

$11.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries (3)

$11.99

Chicken Wings & Fries (6)

$12.99

High Roller Tots

$12.99

Nachos

$12.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Salmon Caesar Salad

$17.99

Jackpot Burger

$12.99

Western Burger

$12.99

Fish & Chips

$13.99

Aloha BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Drag Queen Bingo

Edamame w/ Garlic

$7.99

Edamame w/ Sea Salt

$7.99

Veggie Eggroll (4)

$8.99

Asian Salad

$10.99

Asian Chicken Salad

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Salmon Caesar Salad

$17.99

Club Sandwich

$12.99

Veggie Burger

$12.99

Western Burger

$12.99

Fish & Chips

$12.99

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

Aloha BBQ Chicken

$13.99

HH Lumpia Shanghai (10)

$8.99

HH Breaded Wing Dings (6)

$11.99

HH Chicken Tenders (3)

$9.99

HH Chicken Wings (6)

$11.99

HH High Roller Tots

$12.99

HH Nachos

$12.99

HH Jackpot Burger

$10.99

Drag Queen Brunch

DQB Lumpia Shanghai (10)

$8.88

DQB Edamame w/ Garlic

$8.88

DQB Edamame w/ Sea Salt

$8.88

DQB Chili Plate

$12.99

DQB Hamburger Steak

$12.99

DQB Stir Fried Veggies w/ Chicken

$12.99

DQB BBQ Chicken

$12.99

DQB Fried Chicken

$12.99

Drag Queen Brunch

$35.00

DQB Mimosa (G)

$10.00

DQB Mimosa (P)

$20.00

DQB Sangria (G)

$10.00

DQB Sangria (P)

$30.00

DQB Breaded Wing Dings (6)

$12.00

DQB Banana Pancake

$12.99

DQB All American

$12.99

DQB Longaniza Breakfast

$12.99

DQB Jackpot Burger

$12.99

DQB Pasta Bolognese & Caesar

$12.99

Football Menu

Edamame w/ Garlic

$7.99

Edamame w/ Sea Salt

$7.99

Chicharron

$8.88

Lumpia (10)

$8.88

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Jackpot Burger

$9.99

Breaded Wings & Fries (6)

$11.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries (3)

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Salmon Caesar Salad

$17.99

Wings & Fries (6)

$12.99

Wings & Fries (15)

$22.99

High Roller Tots

$12.99

Nachos

$12.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.99

Western Burger

$12.99

Fish Tacos (3)

$11.99

Fish & Chips

$13.99

Aloha BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Starters

BBQ Pork Sliders & Fries (3)

$11.99

Breaded Wings & Fries (6)

$10.99

Calamari Rings

$10.99

Cheeseburger Sliders & Fries (3)

$11.99

Chicharron

$8.88

Chicken Tenders & Fries (3)

$10.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.99

Edamame w/ Garlic

$7.99

Edamame w/ Sea Salt

$7.99

Fish Tacos (3)

$11.99

High Roller Tots

$11.99

Korean Tacos (3)

$10.99

Lumpia (10)

$8.88

Nachos

$11.99

Pot Stickers (6)

$8.88

Wings & Fries (6)

$10.99

Wings & Fries (15)

$22.99

Classic Breakfast

BYOO

$8.88

Pancake

$9.99

Pancake Shortstack

$6.99

French Connection

$9.99

All American

$9.99

Classic Benedict

$11.99

Longaniza Breakfast

$11.99

The Hash

$11.99

Loco Moco

$11.99

Double Down

$13.99

Burgers

Patty Melt

$10.99

Jackpot Burger

$10.99

Bacon Blue Burger

$11.99

Teriyaki Burger

$11.99

Western Burger

$12.99

Sandwiches

Sloppy Joe

$8.88

Reuben

$10.99

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Club Sandwich

$12.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Not From Philly

$11.99

BLT

$10.99

Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.99

Soup & Salads

Jackpot Chili

$7.99

Bistro Salad

$5.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Salmon Caesar Salad

$17.99

Asian Chicken Salad

$12.99

Entrees-Filipino

Aloha BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Breaded Wings & Fries (6)

$11.99

Chicharron

$8.88

Chicken Tenders & Fries (3)

$11.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.99

Edamame w/ Garlic

$7.99

Edamame w/ Sea Salt

$7.99

Fried Chicken

$13.99

High Roller Tots

$12.99

Lechon Kawali

$14.99

Longaniza

$13.99

Lumpia (10)

$8.88

Nachos

$12.99

Palabok Especial

$14.99

Wings & Fries (6)

$11.99

Sisig

$10.00

Tapsilog

$10.00

Tocilog

$10.00

Dinner

Fish & Chips

$12.99

Aloha BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

Pasta Bolognese

$13.99

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Sesame Ginger Salmon

$16.99

Side Orders

1 Egg

$2.49

Extra Chicken Breast

$6.00

Extra Fish

$6.00

Extra Hamburger Patty

$6.00

Extra Sloppy Joe

$5.00

Bacon

$5.99

Caesar Side Salad

$5.99

Cole Slaw

$5.00

French Fries

$4.99

House Side Salad

$5.99

Longaniza

$5.99

Rice

$3.99

Sausage

$5.99

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Tater Tots

$4.99

Side Toast

$2.99

Veggies

$4.99

Extra Sauces

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.50

Side Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.50

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Merchandise & Tickets

Super Bowl - All Included

$75.00

Super Bowl - Buffet Only

$25.00

Good Girls NYE

$70.00

Bingo T-Shirt

$15.00

Jackpot T-Shirt

$15.00

Jackpot Hat

$20.00

Latin Breeze

$15.00

Halloween

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4485 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89103

