- Home
- /
- Streator
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Jackpots Pub
Bars & Lounges
Italian
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Jackpots Pub
No reviews yet
110 e hickory st
Streator, IL 61364
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Jackpots
APPS
12 Chicken Chunks
$12.00
12 Jumbo Chicken Wings
$12.00
6 Chicken Chunks
$7.00
6 Jumbo Wings
$7.00
Bruschetta
$11.00
Calamari
$11.00
Egg Rolls
$10.00
Grilled Buffalo Shrimp
$11.00
Jumbo Flash Fried Pretzel
$13.00
Pepper Jack Cheese Balls
$9.00
Spinach Crab & Artichoke Dip
$10.00
Toasted Raviolis
$9.00
Garlic Knot Pretzel
$15.00
Pickel chips
$9.00
Mandos' Specialties
Blue Cheese Steak Pasta
$24.00
Chicken Marsala
$19.00
Chicken Piccata
$19.00
Four Cheese Raviolo
$17.00
Mac n Cheese
$18.00
Pasta De La Sol
$17.00
Pasta Pescatori
$24.00
Rigotoni Alla Paesana
$21.00
Salmon Picatta
$21.00
Salmon Risotto
$21.00
Sea Food Pasta
$24.00
Sliced Beef
$24.00
Steak & Wild Mushroom Risotto
$23.00
White Fish
$19.00
Handhelds
Tacos
Wrap
Sides
Dessert
LUNCH MANDO'S Specialties
Mac n Cheese - LUNCH
$12.00
Chicken Picatta - LUNCH
$14.00
Steak & Wild Mushroom Risotto - LUNCH
$14.00
Salmon Linguini - LUNCH
$13.00
Blue Cheese Steak Pasta - LUNCH
$15.00
Rigotoni Alla Paesana - LUNCH
$13.00
Pasta Pescatori - LUNCH
$15.00
Chicken Parm - LUNCH
$12.00
Pork loin marsala-lunch
$15.00
Swiss & Spinach Seared chicken
$12.00
Southwest Chicken Quesadillas
$12.00
Spanish Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Stuffed Peppers With Risotto
$19.00
Pork Mole' Nachos
$12.00
Chicken caprese lunch
$14.00
Muscle linguine
$16.00
Specials (night)
Artichoke linguine
$18.00
Avocado salmon
$24.00
Balsamic Pork Chop
$18.00
Chicken Caprese
$22.00
Chicken Parmesan
$20.00
Chicken pesto pasta
$19.00
Mahi, Mahi
$26.00
Mussels appetizer
$12.00
Mussels over linguini
$20.00
Parmesan Crusted Ribeye
$24.00
Pork Loin Marsala
$24.00
Pork tenderloin pineapple
$24.00
Pot Roast Meal
$15.00
Scallops pesto linguine
$24.00
Seafood Ravioli
$28.00
Seafood Risotto
$24.00
Shrimp Alfredo spinach
$24.00
Shrimp brocolli
$14.00
Stuffed chicken
$22.00
Stuffed Peppers w/risotto
$19.00
Stuffed pork chops
$23.00
Stuffed salmon
$24.00
Sweet & Spicy Salmon
$22.00
Swiss & Spinach Seared Chicken
$20.00
Tuna
$24.00
Bar Menu
Domestics
Imports
Angry Orchard
$4.00
Blue Light Next
$4.00
Blue Moon
$4.00
Blue Moon Light Sky
$4.00
Cayman Jack Margaritas
$5.00
Corona
$4.00
Corona Premier
$4.00
Dos Equis
$4.00
Goliath Brewing
$4.00
Heineken
$4.00
Leinenkugels Seasonal
$4.00
Mikes Black Cherry
$4.00
Mikes Hard Lemonade
$4.00
Mikes Watermelon
$4.00
Modelo
$4.00
Revolution Brewing
$4.00
Sam Adams Seasonal
$4.00
Smirnoff Ice
$4.00
Stella Artois
$4.00
Triptych Brewing
$4.00
Twisted Tea
$4.00
Fist City
$4.00
Guinness
$4.00
Liqueur
Seltzer
Shots
Cincoro
$5.00
Crown Royal
$5.00
Dr. McGillicuddy's
$5.00
El Jimador
$5.00
Fireball
$4.00
Godiva
$5.00
Goldschlager
$5.00
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Jagermeister
$5.00
Jose Cuervo
$5.00
Kahlua
$5.00
Patron
$6.00
Rum Chata
$5.00
Rumple Minze
$5.00
Sambuca
$5.00
Screwball
$5.00
Siete Leguas
$6.00
Stolen Whiskey
$5.00
Sambuka
$5.00
Dough Ball
$5.00
$3 Special Shots
$3.00
Soda
Specialty Drinks
$6 Specialty Drink
$6.00
$7 Specialty Drink
$7.00
$8.00 Specialty Drink
$8.00
$9.00 Specialty Drink
$9.00
All In - Long Island
$8.00
Bankroll-Limoncello
$8.00
Dealer- Sangria
$8.00
Deposit-Bloody
$7.00
Double or Nothing- Marg
$9.00
Gamble- Mojito
$8.00
High Roller- Old Fashion
$9.00
Jackpot- Mule
$8.00
Manhattan
$8.00
Martini
$7.00
Mimosa
$6.00
Payout
$8.00
Regular Mule
$5.00
Top Shelf Whiskey
Vodka
Whiskey
Crown Royal
$5.00
Heaven's Door
$5.00
Hennessy
$5.00
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Jameson
$5.00
Jim Beam Fire
$5.00
Jim Beam
$5.00
Martell
$5.00
Nooka
$4.00
Pabst Whiskey
$5.00
Paddy's
$5.00
Pendleton
$5.00
Rail
$4.00
Seagrams
$5.00
Southern Comfort
$5.00
Stillhouse
$5.00
Stolen
$5.00
Jack Honey
$6.00
Jack Apple
$6.00
Jack FIre
$6.00
Crown Apple
$5.00
Crown Peach
$5.00
Crown Carmal
$5.00
Crown Vanilla
$5.00
Wine
LaMarca Prosecco Bottle
$7.00
Poggio Honeydew Glass
$6.00
Poggio Honeydew Bottle
$20.00
Poggio Sweet Red Glass
$6.00
Poggio Sweet Red Bottle
$20.00
Moscato Glass
$6.00
Moscato Bottle
$20.00
Chardonnay Cayon Road Glass
$6.00
Chardonnay Cayon Road Bottle
$20.00
Sauvignon Blanc Infamous Goose Glass
$8.00
Sauvignon Blanc Infamous Goose Bottle
$27.00
Pinot Noir Mark West Glass
$6.00
Pinot Noir Mark West Bottle
$20.00
19 Crimes Cali Red Bottle ONLY
$23.00
Cabernet Hess Shirttail Bottle ONLY
$30.00
Wednesday Flights
$10.00
19 Crimes Cali Red Glass
$7.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
110 e hickory st, Streator, IL 61364
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Streator
Ottawa
Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Peru
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Yorkville
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Joliet
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.