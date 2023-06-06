Jackpots Pub imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Italian
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Jackpots Pub

review star

No reviews yet

110 e hickory st

Streator, IL 61364

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Jackpots

APPS

12 Chicken Chunks

$12.00

12 Jumbo Chicken Wings

$12.00

6 Chicken Chunks

$7.00

6 Jumbo Wings

$7.00

Bruschetta

$11.00

Calamari

$11.00

Egg Rolls

$10.00

Grilled Buffalo Shrimp

$11.00

Jumbo Flash Fried Pretzel

$13.00

Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

$9.00

Spinach Crab & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Toasted Raviolis

$9.00

Garlic Knot Pretzel

$15.00

Pickel chips

$9.00

Mandos' Specialties

Blue Cheese Steak Pasta

$24.00

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

Four Cheese Raviolo

$17.00

Mac n Cheese

$18.00

Pasta De La Sol

$17.00

Pasta Pescatori

$24.00

Rigotoni Alla Paesana

$21.00

Salmon Picatta

$21.00

Salmon Risotto

$21.00

Sea Food Pasta

$24.00

Sliced Beef

$24.00

Steak & Wild Mushroom Risotto

$23.00

White Fish

$19.00

Double Smash

Classic Jack

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss

$13.00

Steakinator

$14.00

Bacon Jalapeno Garlic

$13.00

Greens

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Pear & Roquefort Salad

$12.00

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Handhelds

Prime Ribeye

$15.00

Fish 'N Chips

$12.00

Chicken Jack

$13.00

Chicken & Shrimp Skews

$14.00

Crispy Whitefish

$12.00

Firecracker Cod

$12.00

Classic Cod

$12.00

Tacos

Fire Grilled Steak Taco

$14.00

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.00

Mango Habanero Shrimp

$13.00

Southwest Chicken Taco

$12.00

Wrap

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Veggie Pesto

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.00

Sides

CAJUN FRIES

$3.00

PUB FRIES

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00

SWEET POTATOE FRIES

$4.00

TOSS IN GARLIC

$1.00

VEGGIES

$4.00

TATER TOTS

$3.00

French onion soup

$7.00

Dessert

Piece of cake

$6.00

Kids

Cash's Cheeseburger

$5.00

Duke's Nuggets

$5.00

Hanks Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Jack's Spaghetti

$5.00

Extra

Sm Sauce

$0.50

Lg Sauce

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$1.25

Avocado

$3.00

LUNCH MANDO'S Specialties

Mac n Cheese - LUNCH

$12.00

Chicken Picatta - LUNCH

$14.00

Steak & Wild Mushroom Risotto - LUNCH

$14.00

Salmon Linguini - LUNCH

$13.00

Blue Cheese Steak Pasta - LUNCH

$15.00

Rigotoni Alla Paesana - LUNCH

$13.00

Pasta Pescatori - LUNCH

$15.00

Chicken Parm - LUNCH

$12.00

Pork loin marsala-lunch

$15.00

Swiss & Spinach Seared chicken

$12.00

Southwest Chicken Quesadillas

$12.00

Spanish Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Stuffed Peppers With Risotto

$19.00

Pork Mole' Nachos

$12.00

Chicken caprese lunch

$14.00

Muscle linguine

$16.00

Specials (night)

Artichoke linguine

$18.00

Avocado salmon

$24.00

Balsamic Pork Chop

$18.00

Chicken Caprese

$22.00

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Chicken pesto pasta

$19.00

Mahi, Mahi

$26.00

Mussels appetizer

$12.00

Mussels over linguini

$20.00

Parmesan Crusted Ribeye

$24.00

Pork Loin Marsala

$24.00

Pork tenderloin pineapple

$24.00

Pot Roast Meal

$15.00

Scallops pesto linguine

$24.00

Seafood Ravioli

$28.00

Seafood Risotto

$24.00

Shrimp Alfredo spinach

$24.00

Shrimp brocolli

$14.00

Stuffed chicken

$22.00

Stuffed Peppers w/risotto

$19.00

Stuffed pork chops

$23.00

Stuffed salmon

$24.00

Sweet & Spicy Salmon

$22.00

Swiss & Spinach Seared Chicken

$20.00

Tuna

$24.00

Bar Menu

Domestics

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Bud Zero

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Budwiser Select

$3.00

Busch

$2.00

Busch Apple

$3.00

Busch Light

$2.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Miller 64

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Naturday

$2.00

Ultra

$3.00

Ultra Infusion

$3.00

Gin

Beefeater

$5.00

Hendricks

$5.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Imports

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Blue Light Next

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Blue Moon Light Sky

$4.00

Cayman Jack Margaritas

$5.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Goliath Brewing

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Leinenkugels Seasonal

$4.00

Mikes Black Cherry

$4.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.00

Mikes Watermelon

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Revolution Brewing

$4.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$4.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Triptych Brewing

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Fist City

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Liqueur

Amaretto

$5.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Baileys

$5.00

Bols

$5.00

Brandy

$5.00

Cream De Cacao

$5.00

Dorda

$5.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's

$5.00

Godiva

$5.00

Goldschlager

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Mr. Boston

$5.00

Rum Chata

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$5.00

Sambuca

$5.00

Vermouth

$5.00

Yukon Jack

$5.00

Rail

Amaretto

$4.00

Gin

$4.00

Rum

$4.00

Tequila

$4.00

Vodka

$4.00

Whiskey

$4.00

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Goslings

$5.00

Seltzer

White Claw

$4.00

High Noon

$5.00

Smirnoff

$4.00

TRULY

$4.00

ULTRA

$4.00

BUD SELTZER

$4.00

$2 seltzer special!

$2.00

Truly Punch

$4.00

Carbliss

$5.00

Nutrl

$5.00

Happy dads

$5.00

Shots

Cincoro

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's

$5.00

El Jimador

$5.00

Fireball

$4.00

Godiva

$5.00

Goldschlager

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Patron

$6.00

Rum Chata

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$5.00

Sambuca

$5.00

Screwball

$5.00

Siete Leguas

$6.00

Stolen Whiskey

$5.00

Sambuka

$5.00

Dough Ball

$5.00

$3 Special Shots

$3.00

Soda

Alert

$3.00

Bloody Mix

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hi-C

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mr Pibb

$2.50

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

SPECIALS

BUSCH LIGHT

$1.00

SHOTS

$3.00

White Claws

$3.00

Glass of Wine

$3.00

Specialty Drinks

$6 Specialty Drink

$6.00

$7 Specialty Drink

$7.00

$8.00 Specialty Drink

$8.00

$9.00 Specialty Drink

$9.00

All In - Long Island

$8.00

Bankroll-Limoncello

$8.00

Dealer- Sangria

$8.00

Deposit-Bloody

$7.00

Double or Nothing- Marg

$9.00

Gamble- Mojito

$8.00

High Roller- Old Fashion

$9.00

Jackpot- Mule

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Payout

$8.00

Regular Mule

$5.00

Tequila

Cincoro

$5.00

El Jimador

$5.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Patron

$6.00

Siete Leguas

$6.00

Top Shelf Whiskey

Old Forester

$6.00

Dewers Scotch

$7.00

Eagle Rare

$7.00

Sazerac Rye

$7.00

Wellers Antique 107

$10.00

Blantons

$10.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$8.00

Wellers Special Reserve

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Woodford

$7.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Proper Twelve

$8.00

Vodka

Absolut

$5.00

CH Peppercorn

$5.00

Deep Eddy

$5.00

New Amsterdam

$5.00

Rail

$4.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Stolichnaya

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

UV

$5.00

Western Son Grapefruit

$5.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$5.00

Heaven's Door

$5.00

Hennessy

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jim Beam Fire

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Martell

$5.00

Nooka

$4.00

Pabst Whiskey

$5.00

Paddy's

$5.00

Pendleton

$5.00

Rail

$4.00

Seagrams

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Stillhouse

$5.00

Stolen

$5.00

Jack Honey

$6.00

Jack Apple

$6.00

Jack FIre

$6.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Crown Carmal

$5.00

Crown Vanilla

$5.00

Wine

LaMarca Prosecco Bottle

$7.00

Poggio Honeydew Glass

$6.00

Poggio Honeydew Bottle

$20.00

Poggio Sweet Red Glass

$6.00

Poggio Sweet Red Bottle

$20.00

Moscato Glass

$6.00

Moscato Bottle

$20.00

Chardonnay Cayon Road Glass

$6.00

Chardonnay Cayon Road Bottle

$20.00

Sauvignon Blanc Infamous Goose Glass

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc Infamous Goose Bottle

$27.00

Pinot Noir Mark West Glass

$6.00

Pinot Noir Mark West Bottle

$20.00

19 Crimes Cali Red Bottle ONLY

$23.00

Cabernet Hess Shirttail Bottle ONLY

$30.00

Wednesday Flights

$10.00

19 Crimes Cali Red Glass

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

110 e hickory st, Streator, IL 61364

Directions

Gallery
Jackpots Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Court Street Pub
orange starNo Reviews
620 Court St Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurantnext
Bernardi's II
orange star4.3 • 504
123 N Mill Pontiac, IL 61764
View restaurantnext
Fire on Fifth
orange starNo Reviews
300 5th street PERU, IL 61354
View restaurantnext
Flo's on Pulaski
orange starNo Reviews
1309 pulaski st Peru, IL 61354
View restaurantnext
Iniga Pizzeria Napoletana
orange star4.9 • 150
215 W. Jefferson St Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurantnext
Teke's Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
113 W. Main St. Streator, IL 61364
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Streator
Ottawa
review star
Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Peru
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Joliet
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston