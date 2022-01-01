Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Jackrabbit Filly

4628 Spruill Ave.

Charleston, SC 29405

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Hallo! Jackrabbit Filly is a neighborhood restaurant that proudly serves heritage-driven, New Chinese American cuisine in Park Circle, North Charleston. Our menu includes lots of soy, gluten, peanuts, and other allergens. If you have a special dietary need, please call us to place your take-out order. Thanks y'all, we look forward to seeing you soon.

4628 Spruill Ave., Charleston, SC 29405

