Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Sandwiches

Jack Rabbit 1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222

review star

No reviews yet

1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222

Buffalo, NY 14222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Honey Chipotle Pepperjack
House Burger
Carolina BBQ

Soups

homemade family recipes served with fresh baked bread
Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$7.00

rotisserie chicken in a rustic house-made broth, slow cooked to perfection with carrots, celery, and onions

Seasonal Veggie Soup

$7.00

it’s always going to be homemade, vegetarian, delicious, and seasonal. Ask your server for details.

Salads

Rustic Salad

Rustic Salad

$12.00

fresh arugula, mixed greens, goat cheese, shaved almonds, red onions and strawberries tossed in extra virgin olive oil with balsamic vinegar.

Beet Balsamic Salad

Beet Balsamic Salad

$13.00

roasted beets, served on fresh arugula and tossed in lemon vinaigrette with creamy goat cheese, pickled red onions, and walnuts - topped with balsamic glaze.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

cherry heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, kalamata olives, feta, on field greens with a citrus vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

crispy romaine lettuce with homemade croutons and parmesan cheese - tossed in our house caesar dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00
Not-So-Big-Salad

Not-So-Big-Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and choice of dressing

Vegetables, Snacks, and Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$8.00

served with ketchup

Loaded Fries

$12.00

house gravy, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and bacon.

Tots

Tots

$6.00

served with ketchup

Loaded Tots

$10.00

house gravy, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and bacon.

Purple Mashed Potatoes (after 4pm)

Purple Mashed Potatoes (after 4pm)

$8.00

served with a side of chicken gravy

Meatballs (after 4)

$15.00

three homemade beef, pork, and veal meatballs served in a hot skillet with house red sauce, ricotta, and parmesan cheese.

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

thick and creamy five cheese base and garnished with green onions

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

pan seared in garlic and topped with roasted almonds and balsamic glaze.

Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$8.00

sautéed with rosemary and extra virgin olive oil.

Busters (after 4pm)

homemade handheld toasted bread bowls filled with deliciousness
Buffalo Chicken Buster

Buffalo Chicken Buster

$8.00

rotisserie chicken, bleu cheese, and frank’s hot sauce, topped with melted mozzarella.

Philly Cheesesteak Buster

$9.00

shaved steak with peppers, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, provolone and mozzarella

Burgers & Sandwiches

served with tots or a side salad. upgrade to hand cut fries or purple mashed potatoes $2
House Burger

House Burger

$15.00

double stack of premium chuck beef patties with bacon, pbr beer battered onion rings, cheddar, house honey chipotle bbq sauce - on a brioche bun

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

8oz char grilled strip steak topped with caramelized onions and provolone cheese - on a costanzos roll with a side of steak sauce

Cheesesteak Hoagie

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$16.00

shaved steak sauteed with peppers, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers and topped with melted provolone cheese and steak out sauce. - on a costanzons roll

Chicken Finger Sub

Chicken Finger Sub

$16.00

giant fried chicken tender, tossed in hot sauce and topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and house bleu cheese - on a costanzos roll

Pork Loin Sammy

$17.00

house brined and “rotisserized” pork, shaved thin and stacked on a buttery brioche bun, Topped with sautéed spinach, sundried tomato pesto and fresh mozzarella cheese

Chicken Finger Snack Wrap

Chicken Finger Snack Wrap

$14.00

our relatively famous giant chicken tender with romaine, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese and homemade ranch dressing - in a white or wheat wrap

Beet Burger (V)

Beet Burger (V)

$16.00

roasted ground beet patty topped with arugula, tomato, and a house-recipe blueberry tomato jam

Seared Ahi Tuna Wrap

Seared Ahi Tuna Wrap

$16.00

classic tuna salad topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and house pickles on toasted sourdough

Hummus Wrap

$13.00

house-made roasted garlic vegan hummus with mixed greens, red onion, bell peppers, and diced carrots. - in white or wheat wrap

Build A Burger

Build A Burger

$8.00

premium chuck beef patties on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion - as well as your choice of toppings

Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Sandwiches

moist, hot, and delicious chicken - slow cooked and pulled. served with tots or a side salad. upgrade to hand cut fries or purple mashed potatoes $2
Honey Chipotle Pepperjack

Honey Chipotle Pepperjack

$14.00

topped with house made honey chipotle BBQ sauce, fried pickled red onions, and a thick slice of pepper jack cheese

Carolina BBQ

Carolina BBQ

$15.00

covered in a homemade tangy carolina bbq sauce and topped with cheddar cheese and purple coleslaw.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

loaded with crispy bacon and topped with lettuce, tomato and house made ranch dressing

Buffalo Pulled Chicken

$15.00

soaked in frank’s hot sauce, topped with provolone, tomato, onion and house bleu cheese.

Black Friday Chicken Sammy

$15.00

Chicken (or Steak) Dinners

brined and infused with our house spice blend, then rubbed and slow roasted in our rotisserie oven to golden perfection.
Whole Chicken Dinner (after 4pm)

Whole Chicken Dinner (after 4pm)

$30.00

a whole rotisserie chicken, brined and infused with our house spice blend, then rubbed and slow roasted in our rotisserie oven to golden perfection. quartered and butterflied. Served with two sides.

Half Chicken (after 4pm)

$16.00

breast and thigh. with one side.

Quarter Bird (after 4pm)

$13.00

breast OR thigh. with one side

Steak Frites

$18.00

8oz prime strip steak topped with sauteed onions mushrooms and bleu cheese crumbles. served with a side of steak sauce

BBQ Pulled Chicken Mac n’ Cheese

$18.00

thick and creamy 5 cheese base topped with pulled rotisserie chicken tossed in honey chipotle BBQ sauce and crunchy panko breadcrumbs.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

two giant house made chicken tenders, hand sliced and breaded, then fried to golden perfection.

Chicken Wings (10)

$15.00

we voted, and you all win. as it turns out this hometown essential will be around to stay. served with your choice of sauce with the obvious celery and (house made) blue cheese.

Cast Iron Pizza

cooked in a fiery hot seasoned 12” skillet with house red sauce, cheese blend, and fresh toppings.
Classic Cheese & Cup 'n' Char Pepperoni

Classic Cheese & Cup 'n' Char Pepperoni

$16.00

those delicious little pepperonis we all know and love. with our custom cheese blend

Buffalo Rotisserie Chicken Pizza

$16.00

rotisserie chicken, cut and shaken in frank’s with homemade bleu cheese, crumbly bleu, mozzarella, parmesan, celery, and carrots

Spicy Strip Steak Pizza

$18.00

sliced strip steak, adobo marinara sauce, goat cheese, caramelized onions, topped with arugula and balsamic glaze.

White Pizza

White Pizza

$15.00

house roasted garlic oil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, fire roasted cherry tomatoes, white onions, fresh oregano.

Plain Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Build a Pie

$13.00

house cheese blend, and your choice of fresh toppings.

Vegan Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

vegan cheese and VEGAN PEPPERONI! yup.

Sauces

Bleu Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Frank's Hot Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Mac Sauce

$0.50

Jim's Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Rotisserie Chicken Gravy

$0.50

Sriracha Aiolo

$0.50

Steak Sauce

$0.50

E's Hot Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info

Rotisserie Chickens, Cast Iron Pizzas, Fresh Veggies, Burgers, and all the best sandwiches you can dream of.

Website

Location

1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222, Buffalo, NY 14222

Directions

Gallery
Jack Rabbit image
Jack Rabbit image
Jack Rabbit image
Jack Rabbit image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jim's SteakOut - Elmwood Ave
orange star4.2 • 6,065
938 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Hutch's
orange star5.0 • 3,387
1375 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14209
View restaurantnext
La Nova Pizzeria - West Ferry
orange starNo Reviews
371 W Ferry St Buffalo, NY 14213-1947
View restaurantnext
Mister Pizza - Elmwood
orange star4.4 • 13,416
1065 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Mister Sizzle's - 346 Connecticut Street
orange star4.5 • 68
346 Connecticut Street Buffalo, NY 14213
View restaurantnext
Hatchets and Hops - Blackrock
orange starNo Reviews
68 Tonawanda Street Buffalo, NY 14207
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Buffalo

Mister Pizza - Elmwood
orange star4.4 • 13,416
1065 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Alibaba Kebab
orange star4.6 • 9,095
900 William st Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Main
orange star4.2 • 9,036
3094 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14214
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Delaware
orange star4.2 • 6,935
2611 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14216
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Elmwood Ave
orange star4.2 • 6,065
938 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buffalo
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston