Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

review star

No reviews yet

2007 18th St NW

Washington, DC 20009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Largest whiskey collection in the Western Hemisphere. Rooftop terrace & indoor dining, takeout, bottle shop. Open Wed-Sun.

Location

2007 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Tamarindo
orange starNo Reviews
1785 Florida Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Lucky Buns - AdMo - 2000 18th St. NW
orange starNo Reviews
2000 18th St. NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
The Green Zone
orange starNo Reviews
2226 18th St. NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Bar Charley - 1825 18th St NW Lower Level
orange star4.3 • 1,101
1825 18th St NW Lower Level Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
SHIBUYA EATERY / SHABU PLUS / DEATH PUNCH
orange starNo Reviews
2321 18th Street NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Anju
orange star4.5 • 2,883
1805 18th Street NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (440 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston