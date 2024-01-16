- Home
- /
- Cape Coral
- /
- Jacks Bar & Eatery - Cape
Jacks Bar & Eatery - Cape
2401 Hancock Bridge Parkway
Cape Coral, FL 33990
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Burgers
Entrées
- 12. oz Juicy Ass Ribeye$27.00
- 8. oz Melt in Your Mouth Sirloin$25.00
12 oz
- London Broil$22.00
With mushroom gravy
- Chicken Kebab$19.00
Cubed chicken tenderloin with onion peppers, grilled to perfection. Served with rice and vegetables
- Steak Kebab$28.00
Tender meat cubes, with onion and peppers grilled to perfection, served with rice and vegetables
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$18.00
Chicken breast, shaved ham, cheese
- Fish and Chips$16.00
Lightly battered, and fried to perfection
- Blackened Grouper$24.00
Freshly caught Florida grouper blackened and grilled the perfection
- Grilled Shrimp Skewers$17.00
Served with rice and vegetables
- Linguine Bolognese$19.00
Fresh pasta on our homemade meat sauce
- Chicken Alfredo with Broccoli$19.00
Over our fresh linguine pasta
- Fajitas
- Kaylees Sweet Rack of BBQ Ribs 1/2$15.00
- Kaylees Sweet Rack of BBQ Ribs Whole Damn Thing$22.00
- Mac N Cheese$14.00
Salads
- California$14.00
Blue cheese crumbles, fresh berries, chicken breast, walnuts on the bed of mixed greens
- Caesar$11.00
Romaine, Parmesan, croutons, tomatoes, on the creamy Caesar dressing
- Antipasto$15.00
Salami, prosciutto, capicola, provolone, mortadella, olives, banana peppers, EVOO, and sweet balsamic reduction
- Greek Salad$10.00
Kalamata olives, feta cheese, banana peppers, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers
- Steak Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, banana peppers
- House Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onions, cheese, croutons
- Wedge Salad$9.00
Sandwiches
- Clubhouse$12.00
Ham, bacon turkey, lettuce, tomato, Swiss and American on multigrain with mayo
- Reuben$12.00
Home cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss Island on a thick marble rye
- Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Shaved rib eye, onions, peppers, cheese sauce on the hoagie
- Cuban$12.00
Carnitas pork, shaved ham, mustard, mayo, Swiss cheese and a cuban bread
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
- Classic BLT$9.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes on multigrain
- Italian Grinder$13.00
Prosciutto, capicola, mortadella, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, Italian dressing on the hoagie
- Chicken Melt$14.00
Chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese on the grilled marble rye
- Grouper Sandwich$18.00
Sides
Starters
- Steak Cut Onion Rings$9.00
With our homemade dip
- Chips and Salsa$8.00
- Chips and Guacamole$8.00
- Potato Skins$11.00
With bacon, bits cheese, green onions, and sour cream
- Jalapeño Poppers$9.00
Cream cheese
- Wings$12.00
10 wings toss in your choice of sauce and a side of blue cheese dressing
- Chicken Tender Basket$13.00
Tender basket. Your choice of one sauce
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
With onion peppers. Shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes on the side, sour cream and salsa
- Gulf Peel and Eat Shrimp 1/2 Pound$16.00
- Gulf Peel and Eat Shrimp 1 Pound$23.00
- Fried Calamari$13.00
- Nachos$8.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Tacos
Wraps or Pitas
- Fajita$12.00
Blackened chicken cheese, pico de gallo, sautéed peppers and onions
- Chicken Caesar$12.00
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, creamy Caesar dressing
- Italian$12.00
Prosciutto, capicola, provolone cheese, mortadella, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, lettuce, onions, Italian dressing
- Gyros$13.00
Chicago style, gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce
- Jack's Spicy Ranch$13.00
Chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, hot spicy ranch
Kids Menu
Retail
NA Beverages
Water
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
2401 Hancock Bridge Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33990