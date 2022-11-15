Jack's BBQ - Bellingham imageView gallery

Jack's BBQ - Bellingham Bellingham

review star

No reviews yet

1327 North State Street

Bellingham, WA 98225

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket Plate
Double Trouble
Buttermilk Cornbread

Thanksgiving (NO DELIVERY AVAILABLE)

Pre-order our famous fresh brined and smoked turkey with all the traditional accompaniments. This menu is for a Thanksgiving morning pickup only. Sides and Turkey will be hot and ready to serve.
Turkey Deposit for Jack's Bellingham (Nov 24th Only)

Turkey Deposit for Jack's Bellingham (Nov 24th Only)

$50.00

All turkeys are brined in herbs and spices and smoked overnight using imported mesquite and fruit woods. They range from 12-16 lbs. Cost is $11/lb.

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes (Nov 24th Only)

$25.00

Half pan of creamy potatoes serves 8-10

Apple Sage Stuffing (Nov 24th Only)

$20.00

Washington Apples, fresh herbs and lots of butter! Vegetarian. Half pan serves 8-10.

Turkey Gravy (Nov 24th Only)

$20.00

Like Mama, we don't waste a thing. Drippings, giblets, turkey stock and fresh cream to finish. 1 quart feeds 8-10 folks

Beef Bacon Brussels (Nov 24th Only)

$25.00

Our house made beef bacon makes these brussels sprouts a better version of themselves. Half pan serves 8-10.

Cranberry Sauce (Nov 24th Only)

$15.00

Orange zest, and brown sugar is our secret. 1 quart serves 8-10 folks.

Dozen Yeast Rolls (Nov 24th Only)

$15.00

Classic pull-apart butter rolls. 2 loafs of 6 rolls. Serves 8-10.

Pecan Pie (Nov 24th Only)

$30.00

Our famous, not too sweet, made with big ole whole pecans, flakey crust, championship recipe pie. 8 inch pie serves 5-8 slices depending on how big your sweet tooth is.

Chocolate Buttermilk Pie (Nov 24th Only)

$30.00

Tart buttermilk and dark chocolate make for a sweet creamy filling inside our homemade flakey pie crust. 8 inch pie serves 5-8 slices depending on how big your sweet tooth is.

SMOKED TAKE AND BAKE TURKEYS (Pre-order for Nov 22nd and 23rd pickup)

These are the same delicious spice brined turkeys you have come to love. But we pre-smoke them and cook them a little less, chill them and have them ready for you to finish in your home oven. Takes 3-4 hours. Jack's BBQ will provide cooking instructions.

TAKE & BAKE TURKEY DEPOSIT

$50.00

These are the same delicious spice brined turkeys you have come to love. But we pre-smoke and cook them a little less than normal, chill them and have them ready for you to finish in your home oven. Takes 3-4 hours. Jack's BBQ will provide cooking instructions. These are $9 per pound. Birds average 14 pounds. When you pickup the bird, we will weigh it, deduct the deposit and ring you up for the balance.

Appetizers

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$7.00

Queso & Chips

$8.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00
Billionaire Beef Bacon

Billionaire Beef Bacon

$8.50

Bowl Chili

$10.00
Fries

Fries

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Pickled Eggs

$1.00
Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$8.00

Salads

City Limits Cobb

$15.00

Plain Caesar

$9.00Out of stock

Romaine, "new" cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy)

Spicy Caesar

$9.00Out of stock

Romaine, "new" cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy), Frank's hot sauce

Spicy Caesar W/Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Romaine, "new" cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, house made caesar dressing (no anchovy), Frank's hot sauce, pulled smoked chicken

Spicy Caesar W/Brisket

Spicy Caesar W/Brisket

$15.00Out of stock

Romaine, "new" cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, house made caesar dressing (no anchovy), Frank's hot sauce, smoked RR Ranch Brisket

Spicy Caesar W/Pork

$15.00Out of stock

Romaine, "new" cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy), Frank's hot sauce, topped with our smoked Pulled Pork.

Spicy Caesar W/Shrooms

$15.00Out of stock

Plain Caesar W/Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Plain Caesar W/Brisket

$15.00Out of stock

Plain Caesar W/Pork

$15.00Out of stock

Plain Caesar W/Shrooms

$15.00Out of stock

Plates

Choice of any two meats and two sides! Our most popular!
Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$21.50

Double R Ranch choice grade, seasoned with salt and pepper-served with two sides

Rib Plate

Rib Plate

$21.00

Pork ribs smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend-choice of two sides

Sausage Plate

Sausage Plate

$19.00

2 links-choice of mesquite (original) or cheddar/jalapeno sausage (pork/beef casing) and 2 sides

Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$20.00

smoked to crispy, pulled in small batches for meaty flavor-comes with two sides

1/2 Chicken Plate

1/2 Chicken Plate

$19.50

Brined, smoked, super juicy-choice of two sides

Double Trouble

Double Trouble

$28.00

Choice of any two meats and two sides! Our most popular!

The Texas Trinity

The Texas Trinity

$32.00

A must in Texas Barbeque-Brisket, Ribs, and Sausage combo plate w/ two sides

Shiner Shrooms Plate

$20.00

The Picnic

$75.00

Ribs

Half lb Pork Ribs

$8.00
One LB Pork Ribs

One LB Pork Ribs

$15.00

Smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend. One rack (12 ribs) is about 3 lbs.

1.5 lbs Pork Ribs

$22.00

Sandwiches

Brisket SANDWICH

Brisket SANDWICH

$17.00
Pork SANDWICH

Pork SANDWICH

$16.00

Saucy Chicken SANDWICH

$16.00

A La Carte Sandwich

$11.00

Shroom Sandwich

$16.00

Burger

Whatabrisket

$16.50

Sides and Sauce

Slaw

Slaw

$4.50
Mac And Cheese

Mac And Cheese

$4.50
Ranch Beans

Ranch Beans

$4.50
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.50
Caviar

Caviar

$4.50
Chili

Chili

$5.00
Greens

Greens

$4.50

Buttermilk Cornbread

$4.50

A blend of flour and yellow cornmeal, butter, buttermilk, and a touch of sugar. Savory and sweet. Served with whipped honey butter

Pint Beans

$9.00

Pint Slaw

$9.00

Pint Greens

$9.00

Pint Mac

$9.00

Pint Caviar

$9.00

Pint Potato Salad

$9.00

Pint Chili

$9.00

Quart Slaw

$18.00

Quart Chili

$18.00

Quart Texas Caviar

$18.00

Quart Potato Salad

$18.00

Quart Collard Greens

$18.00

Quart Mac And Cheese

$18.00

Bottle of Original BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Bottle of Spicy BBQ Sauce

$8.00

A La Carte

LB Brisket

LB Brisket

$27.00

1.5 LB Brisket

$42.00

Quarter LB Pulled Pork

$8.00

Half LB Pulled Pork

$15.00

LB Pulled Pork

$23.00

1.5 LB Pulled Pork

$42.00

Whole Smoked Chicken

$25.00

Sausage Link

$6.00

Half Chicken

$14.00

Quarter LB Shrooms

$8.00

Half LB Shiner Shrooms

$14.00

LB Shiner Shrooms

$23.00

1lb Bacon

$20.00

Desserts

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Peach Cobbler

$10.00

Whole Pecan Pie

$29.00

Tacos

Brisket Taco

$4.25

Bacon Taco

$4.25

Sausage Taco

$4.25

Potato, Egg, and Cheese Taco

$4.25

Baker's Dozen

$51.00

Coffee

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Central Texas Style BBQ

Location

1327 North State Street, Bellingham, WA 98225

Directions

Gallery
Jack's BBQ - Bellingham image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bagelry
orange starNo Reviews
1319 Railroad Ave Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
orange star4.3 • 4,449
1107 Railroad Ave Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Storia Cucina
orange star4.6 • 93
100 Grand Ave. Suite 102 Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Burger
orange starNo Reviews
1309 Railroad Ave Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
JUXT Taphouse
orange star5.0 • 22
119 W Holly St. Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Banter - After Hours
orange starNo Reviews
114 Prospect Street Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bellingham

Fat Shack - Bellingham
orange star4.6 • 6,456
414 W. Bakerview Rd Bellingham, WA 98226
View restaurantnext
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
orange star4.3 • 4,449
1107 Railroad Ave Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Aslan Brewing Co. - Bellingham
orange star4.4 • 1,476
1330 N Forest St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
orange star4.6 • 972
1319 N State Street Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Bellingham Cider Company
orange star4.6 • 861
205 Prospect Street STE A-105 Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Twin Sisters Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 825
500 Carolina St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellingham
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Stanwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Camano Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston