Jack's BBQ - Bellingham Bellingham

TAKE & BAKE TURKEY DEPOSIT

$50.00

These are the same delicious spice brined turkeys you have come to love. But we pre-smoke and cook them a little less than normal, chill them and have them ready for you to finish in your home oven. Takes 3-4 hours. Jack's BBQ will provide cooking instructions. These are $9 per pound. Birds average 14 pounds. When you pickup the bird, we will weigh it, deduct the deposit and ring you up for the balance.