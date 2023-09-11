JACK'S CHICKEN SHACK

Baskets

Fresh, never frozen, 1/4 pound chicken tenders are hand dredged and fried super crispy. Baskets come with choice of 1 side, 1 dipping sauce, and our honey butter cornbread. Choose Original or Kickin’.
1 Tender Basket

$13.99

1 fresh, never frozen quarter-pound tender with cornbread and your choice of a side.

2 Tender Basket

$16.99

2 fresh, never frozen quarter-pound tenders with cornbread and your choice of a side

3 Tender Basket

$18.99

Shack Sammy

Our 1/4 pound Southern fried chicken tender on a toasted brioche bun, with remoulade coleslaw, and house bread and butter pickles. We recommend it Kickin’ style, but whatever…
Chicken Sammy

$16.99

Toasted brioche bun, remoulade cole slaw & bread and butter pickles. We recommend it Kickin' style...but whatever.

Chicken Sammy w/no side

$13.99

Salads

Fried Chicken tops crisp iceberg, bell peppers, black-eyed peas, sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, scallions, and sharp cheddar. Served with creamy roasted garlic ranch.
Fried Chicken Chop Salad

$16.99

Fried chicken tops crisp iceberg lettuce, bell peppers, black eyed peas, sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, scallions and sharp cheddar. Served with creamy roasted garlic ranch!

Chop Salad (vegetarian)

$11.99

Crisp iceberg lettuce, bell peppers, black eyed peas, sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, scallions and sharp cheddar. Served with creamy roasted garlic ranch!

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

8 pieces of fresh, never frozen chicken fried chicken tenders. This comes with 4 sides and one of each of our sauces. Yum!

$58.99

Feeds about 4 hungry folks. Choose Original, Kickin’ or Half and Half. 8 Tenders, 4 sides, honey butter cornbread, and all 4 of our Dippin’ sauces.

Shack Sides

Coleslaw

$5.00

8 oz. serving of crisp, freshly dressed slaw, with an herby mayonnaise based dressing. Savory, not sweet.

Texas Caviar

$5.00

Jack's family recipe. Chilled black-eyed pea salad with sweet peppers, corn and a tangy dressing.

Collard Greens (contains pork)

$5.00

Just like grandma made 'em. Cooked until super tender with chicken broth and lots of garlic.

All Meat Chili

$5.00

Smoked Brisket, pulled pork and 4 types of dried chilies make this a must try.

Cornbread

$5.00

A blend of flour and yellow cornmeal, butter, buttermilk, and a touch of sugar. Savory and sweet. Served with whipped honey butter

Corn Puddling

$5.00
Potato Salad

$5.00

Yukon gold potatoes, smashed with a creamy mustard dressing and crisp fresh celery.

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Texas style Queso dip is our secret ingredient in this 8 oz. three cheese mac... Our most popular side.

Hot Beans

$5.00

Pinto beans cooked low and slow with tomatoes, onions, herbs and smoky pork. Savory and rich not sweet, like some other baked beans.

Seasonal Side

$5.00

We cook sweet corn down with cream, salt, honey, and a touch of brown sugar.

Lil' Fries

$5.00

Side Wedge

$5.00

Side Spicy Caesar

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Shack Sauces

Side Lickin' Sauce

$1.00
Side Smoked Honey Mustard

$1.00
Side Black Pepper BBQ

$1.00
Side Roasted Garlic Ranch

$1.00

Side Original BBQ

$1.00

I'm not feeling Saucy today

Side Tartar

$1.00

Side Spicy BBQ

$1.00

Side Kicken' Sauce

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Single Tender No Side

$6.00

1 single, never frozen 1/4 pound chicken tender

DRINKS

TAKE OUT N/A Beverages

Coke TO GO

$3.00

Sprite TO GO

$3.00

DIET Coke TO GO

$3.00

DR. PEPPER TO GO

$3.00

LEMONADE TO GO

$3.75

SMOKED SWEET TEA TO GO

$3.75

ICED TEA TO GO

$3.50

ARNOLD PALMER TO GO

$3.75

ROOT BEER TO GO

$3.50

GINGER BEER TO GO

$3.50