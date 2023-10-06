Jack's Coal Fired Pizza 2 Wall Street Jack's Wall Street
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
A contemporary, red-hued Italian eatery offering coal-fired pies, salads, pastas, craft beer & wine.
2 Wall Street, Burlington, MA 01803
