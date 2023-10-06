Beginnings

Coal Fired Wings

$15.50

Lemon Herb Rubbed or Buffalo

Charred Cauliflower

$8.50

Breadcrumb, Cheese Sauce, Lemon Oil

Toasted Ravioli

$11.00

Tomato Sauce, Basil, Parmesan

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00

Basil, Cream, Parmesan

Meatballs

$10.50

Tomato Sauce, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Fresh Baked, Parmesan, Oregano

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.00

Fresh Baked, Parmesan, Oregano

Mussels w/ Chorizo

$14.00

Onion, Jalapeno, Bread, Tequila Lime Butter Sauce

Greens

Romaine Salad

$9.00

Caesar, Bread Crisp, Parmesan

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Olives, Feta, Red Onion, Blistered Tomato, Lemon Vinaigrette

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Olives, Roasted Red Pepper, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Pepperoni, Banana Pepper, Romaine Mushrooms, Lemon Vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$9.00

Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Carrot, Bread Crisp

12" Pies

SM Jack's Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano

SM Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, EVOO

SM Salami Pizza

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Romano

SM Salsiccia Pizza

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Ricotta, Broccoli

SM Piccante Pizza

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozzarella, Banana Peppers

SM Polpetta Pizza

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta, Meatball

SM Forager's Pizza

$17.00

Wild Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Thyme, Ricotta, Feta, Truffle Oil

SM Formaggio Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Feta, Romano, Roasted Garlic, Pesto

SM Popeye Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarella, Feta, Spinach, Roasted Garlic, Olives

SM Vegetarian Pizza

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Zucchini, Cauliflower, Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Olives

SM Carnivore Pizza

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon

16" Pies

LG Jack's Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano

LG Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, EVOO

LG Salami Pizza

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Romano

LG Salsiccia Pizza

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Ricotta, Broccoli

LG Piccante Pizza

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozzarella, Banana Peppers

LG Polpetta Pizza

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta, Meatball

LG Forager's Pizza

$20.00

Wild Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Thyme, Ricotta, Feta, Truffle Oil

LG Formaggio Pizza

$19.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Feta, Romano, Roasted Garlic, Pesto

LG Popeye Pizza

$19.00

Mozzarella, Feta, Spinach, Roasted Garlic, Olives

LG Vegetarian Pizza

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Zucchini, Cauliflower, Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Olives

LG Carnivore Pizza

$21.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon

Mains

Shrimp Scampi

$21.50

Linguini, White Wine, Garlic, Capers, Asparagus, Tomato, Lemon, Parsley

Chicken Parmesan

$17.50

Linguini, Breaded Cutlets, Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.50

Fettucine, Fresh Cream, Romano, Reggiano

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$18.50

Fettucine, Chicken, Broccoli, Cream, Romano, Reggiano

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.50

Spaghetti, Grandma's Beef & Pork Recipe, Bucatini, Basil

Balsamic Glazed Salmon

$26.00

Coal Fire-Roasted Potatoes, Spinach, Balsamic Glaze

Coal Fired Pork Chop

$24.00

Coal Fire-Roasted Potatoes, Asparagus, Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Frutti Di Mare

$26.00

Linguini, Shrimp, Salmon, Mussels, Squid, Garlic, Pomodoro, Basil, Scallion, Bread

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$16.00

Applewood Bacon, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Sesame Brioche

Kids

Kid's Pasta

$9.00

Butter or Pomodoro Sauce

Kid's Chicken Bites

$9.00

With French Fries

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.00

With French Fries

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Kid's Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Parm

$9.00

With Linguine

Kid's Garden Salad

$9.00

Kid's Caesar Salad

$9.00

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.00

Finale

Banoffee Pie

$7.50

Graham Cracker, Toffee, Banana, Custard, Whipped Cream

Chocolate Cannoli's

$6.50

Piped To Order, Chocolate Chips