Jac's Crabs 3706 Pulaski HWY

No reviews yet

3706 Pulaski HWY

Abingdon, MD 21009

Order Again

Small Males

6 Small (Males)

$17.50

12 Small (Males)

$40.00Out of stock

18 Small Special (Males)

$35.00

24 Small (Males)

$35.00

36 Small (Males)

$60.00Out of stock

24 Picking

$40.00Out of stock

Medium Males

6 Medium (Males)

$30.00

12 Medium (Males)

$55.00Out of stock

18 Medium Special (Males)

$60.00

24 Medium (Males)

$60.00Out of stock

36 Medium (Males)

$165.00Out of stock

48 Medium (Males)

$220.00Out of stock

Large Males

6 Large (Males)

$42.50

12 Large (Males)

$75.00Out of stock

18 Large Special (Males)

$85.00

24 Large (Males)

$140.00Out of stock

36 Large (Males)

$150.00Out of stock

48 Large (Males)

$130.00Out of stock

Extra Large Males

6 Extra Large (Males)

$47.50

12 Extra Large (Males)

$95.00

18 Extra Large (Males)

$100.00Out of stock

24 Extra Large (Males)

$150.00Out of stock

36 Extra Large (Males)

$192.00Out of stock

48 Extra Large (Males)

$356.00Out of stock

Jumbo Males

6 Jumbo (Males)

$65.00

12 Jumbo (Males)

$130.00Out of stock

Small/Med Females

6 S/M Mix (Females)

$17.50

12 S/M Mix (Females)

$25.00Out of stock

18 S/M Mix Special (Females)

$30.00Out of stock

6 Small (Females)

$130.00Out of stock

12 Small (Females)

$30.00Out of stock

24 Small Special (Females)

$35.00Out of stock

Medium Females

6 Medium (Females)

$22.50

12 Medium (Females)

$40.00

18 Medium Special (Females)

$45.00

24 Medium (Females)

$45.00

18 Medium (Females)

$42.00Out of stock

36 Medium (Females)

Out of stock

48 Medium (Females)

$180.00Out of stock

Large Females

6 Large (Females)

$30.00

12 Large (Females)

$60.00

18 Large Special (Females)

$60.00Out of stock

24 Large (Females)

$110.00

36 Large (Females)

$70.00Out of stock

Extra Large Females

6 Extra Large (Females)

$42.50Out of stock

12 Extra Large (Females)

$85.00Out of stock

18 Extra Large (Females)

$93.00Out of stock

24 Extra Large (Females)

Out of stock

Small/ Medium - M

6 S/M Mixed - M

$27.50Out of stock

12 S/M Mixed - M

$60.00Out of stock

18 S/M Mixed - M

$75.00Out of stock

24 S/M Mixed - M

$45.00

36 S/M Mixed - M

$150.00Out of stock

48 S/M Mixed - M

$160.00Out of stock

Bushel

Bushel #1 LA

$420.00

Bushel MD #1

$180.00

Bushel #2

$130.00Out of stock

Bushel Med (Males)

$200.00

Bush Large Males

$280.00Out of stock

Bushel #3 S/M (Females)

$130.00

Bushel #3 Med

$160.00

#3 Med/ Large

$300.00

Bushel Picking Crabs

$1,825.00Out of stock

1/2 Bushel

1/2 Bushel #2

$75.00

1/2 Bushel Medium (Males)

$120.00

1/2 Bushel #1 MD

$125.00

1/2 Bushel #1 LA

$180.00

1/2 Bushel Large Male

$150.00

1/2 Bushel #3 S/M (Females)

$75.00

1/2 Bushel Medium (Females)

$95.00Out of stock

1/2 MD #3 S / M

$130.00Out of stock

1/2 #3 Mix Med M

$150.00Out of stock

1\4 #1

$87.50Out of stock

1/2 Med M & F

$135.00Out of stock

1/4 #3

$42.50Out of stock

1/2 Bush Picking Crabs

$70.00Out of stock

Crabs

Small Male

$1.00

Medium - M

$5.00

Large - M

$6.67

Extra Large - M

$8.33

Jumbo - M

$11.60

Small- F

$2.50

Medium - F

$3.75

Large - F

$4.58

Extra Large - F

$6.25

!!!! PAID !!!!

12 Cold Crabs

$12.00

Soup Crabs

$5.00Out of stock

Whale Soft Crabs

$8.00

Jumbo Soft Crabs

Out of stock

Single Cold Crabs

$1.00

Live Prime Soft Crabs

$5.00

Frozen Prime Soft Crab

$5.00

Frozen Jumbo Soft Crab

$7.00Out of stock

Claws

$8.00Out of stock

Shrimp

5 Lb Frozen Box Special

$39.95

Frozen Jumbo Box

$70.00

Frozen Medium Box

$50.00

Homemade Salads & Soups

Maryland Crab Soup

$7.25Out of stock

Cream Of Crab Soup

$8.50Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$8.50Out of stock

Lump Crabmeat

$25.00Out of stock

Jumbo Lump Crabmeat

$35.00

1\2 Dozen Oysters

$5.00Out of stock

1 Dozen Oysters

$9.00

Oysters 40c

$21.00Out of stock

Claw Meat

$20.00Out of stock

Shcked Oysters

$27.95

Half Bushel Oysters

$55.00Out of stock

Steamed To Order

Onions

$1.00

Potatoes

$1.00

Ear of Corn

$2.00

6 Corn

$10.00

12 Corns

$20.00

Corn - additional

$1.00

Bushel Basket

$6.00

Steam Pot (Onions, Potatoes, & Corn)

$3.95

Condiments

Paper

$2.00

Butter

$2.00

Garlic Butter

$2.00

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Crab Knife

$0.50

Mallets

$2.00

6 Crab Knives

$2.25

Seasoning / Lb

$2.00

Lemon

$1.25

Ice 10lbs

$2.99

White Vinegar

$0.50

Apple Cider Vinegar

$0.50

Chesapeake Sauce

$1.00

20 Oz Fisher Popcorn

$13.00

Child T Shirt

$12.00

Adult T Shirt

$20.00

Big Pickle

$2.00

Dev Eggs

$3.00

Old Bay Crab Cake Mix

$3.95

11Oz Fisher Popcorn

$9.00

Drinks

Big Water

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Soda

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Monster

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

3706 Pulaski HWY, Abingdon, MD 21009

Directions

