Jack's Hard Cider Tasting Room

1863 Gettysburg Village Drive Suite 420

Gettysburg, PA 17325

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Atomic Dog Wines

Ultra Violet White

Ultra Violet White

$18.00
Gamma White

Gamma White

$18.00
Fusion

Fusion

$18.00
Alpha Red

Alpha Red

$18.00
Infrared

Infrared

$18.00

Bottle special

$15.00

Cases

Original Case

Original Case

$35.00
Peach Case

Peach Case

$35.00
Pear Case

Pear Case

$35.00
Rose case

Rose case

$35.00
Dry Hopped Case

Dry Hopped Case

$35.00
Fireside Case

Fireside Case

$35.00
Conewago Case

Conewago Case

$35.00
Helens

Helens

$35.00

Cider 6 Packs

Jack's Original 6pk

$10.99

Peach 6pk

$10.99

Pear 6pk

$10.99

Rose 6pk

$10.99

Dry Hopped 6pk

$10.99

Fireside 6pk

$10.99

Helen's

$10.99

Conewago

$10.99

Cider Variety 12 Pack

Variety 12pk

Variety 12pk

$15.99

Cider Variety 15 Pack

Variety 15pk

Variety 15pk

$19.99

Baseball Tee

Jack's Tree Army Green

$18.00

Jack's Circle Apple Maroon

$18.00

Jack's Circle Apple White

$18.00

MISC

$10

$10.00

Semiprivate event

$100.00

Wine bags

$2.00

Koozies

$1.00

Keg Deposit

$30.00

1/2 KEG

$240.00

Sixtel Keg

$80.00

Pink October

$35.00

Cheese boards

$15.00

Crowler Can Cider

Growler Can

$5.00

Crowler Six pack

$20.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1863 Gettysburg Village Drive Suite 420, Gettysburg, PA 17325

Directions

Gallery
Jack's Hard Cider Tasting Room image
Jack's Hard Cider Tasting Room image

Map
