Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Jack's Lobster Shack & Oyster Bar

6 Reviews

38 Union Ave

Cresskill, NJ 07626

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Maine Lobster Roll
Connecticuit Lobster Roll
Maine Lobster Roll Platter

Appetizers

Fried Clam Strips

$11.00

Fried Shrimp

$11.00

Fried Oysters

$15.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Crab Cake

$16.00

Clams White Wine

$15.00

Lobsters Fritters

$16.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$15.00

Mussels

$14.00Out of stock

Pan Seared Shrimp

$15.00

Steamers

$14.00+Out of stock

Lobster Dinner

Lobster Dinner 1.5lbs

$46.00

Lobster Dinner 1.75

$50.00

Lobster Dinner 2.25lbs

$68.00

Lobster Dinner 2.5

$73.00

Lobster Dinner 2lbs

$63.00

Lobster Dinner 3 lbs

$99.00

Lobster Dinner 3.5lbs

$109.00

Lobster Dinner 4lbs

$127.00

Twin Lobster Spring Special. Tues-Sun

$59.95

2 lobsters 1.25lbs served with 10 little neck clams and 2 corns

Maine

Angry Lobster

$64.00

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Fried Clam Bellies

$35.00

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Lazy Lobster

$64.00

Linguine w/ Clams

$22.00

Lobster Fettuccine Alfredo

$28.00

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Lobster Tail

$34.00

Pan Seared Sea Scallops

$28.00

Seafood Casserole

$43.00

Seafood Combo Platter

$26.00

Steak Frites

$44.00

8 oz fillet mignon

Steampot

$47.00

Surf & Turf

$59.00

8 oz fillet mignon and 2- 4 oz lobster tails

The Lobster Bomb

$49.00

Truffle Lobsters Mac N Cheese

$18.00

Linguine w/shrimp

$22.00

Sandwiches

2 oz of lobster meat in between two 4oz all beef burgers served with tomato,lettuce,cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli on a sesame bun

Maine Lobster Roll

$24.00

Connecticuit Lobster Roll

$24.00

Metro Lobster Roll

$24.00

Maine Lobster Roll Platter

$27.00

Connecticuit Lobster Roll Platter

$27.00

Metro Lobster Roll Platter

$27.00

Double Lobster Roll

$47.00

8 ounces of lobster meat served on a single bun

Double Lobster Roll Platter

$49.00

8 ounces of lobster meat served on a single long bun

Shrimp Po'boy

$15.00

Crab Cake Sandwich Platter

$21.00

Shrimp Taco Platter

$15.00

Shack Fish Sandwich Platter

$19.00

Fish Taco Platter

$15.00

Lobster Tacos Platter

$25.00

Lobster Grilled Cheese Platter

$19.00

Sliders Platter

$27.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter

$15.00Out of stock

Lobstah-Cado

$22.00

Lobster meat on a fresh avocado toast with splash of olive oil.

Fish Sandwich

$19.50

Cheese Burger

$14.00

Surf and Turf Burger

$21.00

Philly Cheese Steak Platter

$13.00

Provolone cheese, sautéed onions served with our home made chips and Cole slaw

Crabs

King Crab

$70.00+

Snow Crabs

$35.00

Dungeness Crabs

$35.00

Crab Pot

$51.00

Salads

Lobster Salad Platter

$25.00

House Salad

$7.50

Classic Caeser

$11.00

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Seafood Salad

$19.00

Soups

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

New England Clam Chowder

$12.00

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$11.00

Soup in a Breadbowl

$14.00

Lobster Bisque 32 oz

$28.00

New England Clam Chowder 32 oz

$28.00

Sides

Corn

$3.50

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Coleslaw

$3.50

Potato Salad

$4.50

Veggie

$7.50

Homemade Chips

$3.50

Side House Salad

$4.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese Platter

$7.00

Kids Nuggets w/French Fries

$10.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Shrimp Basket

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Whoopie Pie

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$11.00Out of stock

Mini Cheese Burgers

$11.00

Mini Chicken Burgers

$10.00

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Dessert

Homemade Pies

$10.00

Whoopee Pie

$6.00

Lobster

Lobster Meat

$21.00+

Catering

Clams White Wine Tray

$60.00

Corn on the Cob

$2.75

Crab Cake Full Tray (12 pcs)

$185.00

Crabpot

$50.00

Fried Appetizer Tray

$100.00

Fried Sides Half Tray

$30.00

Homemade Potato Chips Tray

$25.00

Lobster Bake

$35.00

Lobster Roll Half Tray (10pcs)

$230.00

Lobster Rolls Full Tray ( 20pcs)

$460.00

Lobster Tail Chilled 1 pcs

$13.00

Lobster Tail chilled tray (12pcs)

$150.00

Mac & Cheese

$40.00

Rolls Party Platter

$160.00

Salad Full Tray

$50.00

Seafood Party Platter

$250.00

Shrimp Coctail Full Tray

$100.00

Shrimp Coctail Half Tray

$55.00

Side Coleslaw Half Tray

$25.00

Side Potato Salad Half Tray

$25.00

Soups (per person)

$9.00

Steampot

$45.00

Taco Party Platter

$95.00

Truffle Lobster Mac & Cheese

$155.00

SLIDERS

$160.00

DELIVERY FEE

Delivery Fee

$5.00

N\A

N\A

$1.50

N\A

$1.00

N\a

$1.50

NA Beverages

Organic Maine Soda

$3.75

Joe's Ice Tea

$3.75

Poland Spring Water

$1.75

Sodas

$2.25

Poland Spring Sparkling Water

$2.00

Fiji Water

$4.50

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.50

Coffee

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.75

Non-Alcoholic Beer

$4.50

Milk

$2.00

Moxie

$4.00

Diet Moxie

$4.00

T Shirt

T Shirt

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Live Maine Lobsters & Fresh Seafood Open All Year Around

Website

Location

38 Union Ave, Cresskill, NJ 07626

Directions

Gallery
Jack's Lobster Shack & Oyster Bar image
Jack's Lobster Shack & Oyster Bar image
Jack's Lobster Shack & Oyster Bar image
Jack's Lobster Shack & Oyster Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hudson
orange starNo Reviews
348 Dyckman St New York, NY 10034
View restaurantnext
Brown Sugar Uptown
orange star4.0 • 977
5060 Broadway New York, NY 10034
View restaurantnext
Bobo's Crab Shack - (Washington Heights)
orange starNo Reviews
130 Dyckman St New York, NY 10040
View restaurantnext
Bobo's Crab Shack - (Fordham Bronx)
orange starNo Reviews
2450 Grand Concourse Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurantnext
Tu Casa Del Mofongo
orange star4.2 • 315
1447 Saint Nicholas Ave New York, NY 10033
View restaurantnext
El Asadero Mexican Grill-Rochelle
orange starNo Reviews
375 Passaic St Rochelle Park, NJ 07662
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cresskill

Farmhouse Cafe and Eatery - Cresskill
orange star4.4 • 923
15 E Madison Ave Cresskill, NJ 07626
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cresskill
Tenafly
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Teaneck
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Yonkers
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Paramus
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Bronxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston