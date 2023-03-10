Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jack's New Yorker Deli - Buckhead

No reviews yet

3333 Piedmont Road Northeast

Suite 120

Atlanta, GA 30305

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$5.29

Two fried eggs with American cheese served on a kaiser roll

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.49

Two fried eggs with Bacon and American cheese served on a kaiser roll

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$6.49

Two fried eggs with Sausage and American cheese served on a kaiser roll

Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese

$6.49

Two fried eggs with Turkey Sausage and American cheese served on a kaiser roll

Ham Egg & Cheese

$6.49

Two fried eggs with Ham and American cheese served on a kaiser roll

Chicken Egg & Cheese

$7.79

Two fried eggs with your choice of fried or grilled chicken and American cheese served on a kaiser roll

Steak Egg & Cheese

$9.09

Two fried eggs with Steak and American cheese served on a kaiser roll

The Heart Attack - Pork Roll

$8.39

Two fried eggs with Taylor pork roll, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a kaiser roll

Bagel D-LOX

$9.99

Your choice of toasted bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese, onion and fresh sliced tomatoes

Roast Turkey Egg & Cheese

$6.49

Two fried eggs with roast turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a kaiser roll

The Quadruple Bypass

$12.29

Three fried eggs, sausage, bacon, pork roll, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

3 Egg Omelettes

3-Cheese Cheeseler

$10.99

Three egg omelette with Provalone, Swiss and American cheese

Bacon & American

$11.49

Three egg omelette with Bacon and American cheese

The Western (Veggie)

$10.99

Three egg omelette with tomatoes, green peppers, onions and American cheese

Cheese Steak Omelette

$12.29

Three egg omelette with Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and American cheese

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$12.69

Three egg omelette with Smoked Salmon, tomato and onion

Create Omelette

$10.99

Create your own three egg omelette, choice of meat, veggies and cheese

Ham & Swiss Omelette

$11.49

Breakfast Favorites

Homemade Pancakes

$4.49

Select 1, 2 or 3 homemade pancakes, served with syrup and botter on the side *Add Chocolate chips or blue berries for additional costs

Cinnamon French Toast

$7.49

Two delicious slices of our thick cut french toast, topped with cinnamon-surgar and white powdered sugar, served with butter and syrup on the side.

Breakfast Platter

$11.49

Two eggs any style, choice of backon, sausage or turkey sausage, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast OR bagel

Pancake Platter

$11.49

two eggs any style, two pancakes, choice of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage

French Toast Platter

$12.69

Two eggs any style, two pices of our Cinnamon French toast AND choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage, served with syrup and butter on the side.

A La Carte Breakfast

Bagel

$2.79

Your choice of plain, everything or cinnamon-raisin bagel toast served with butter or cream cheese

Egg Any Style

$2.49

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$4.99+

Greek vanilla yogurt topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries and crunchy granola

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.79

Fried breakfast potatoes seasoned with Deli Dust

Bacon Side Order

$3.79

4 strips of bacon

Sausage Patties

$3.79

2 pork sausage patties

Turkey Sausage Patties

$3.79

2 turkey sausage patties

Taylor Pork Roll

$3.99

a side of Taylor pork roll grilled to perfection

Ham - Side Order

$3.49

side order of ham grilled

LUNCH

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Fresh Greens, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

$8.69+

Fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, topped with diced Swiss & American cheeses, Roast turkey and ham.

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Fried chicken tenders served on a bed of fresh greens, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes and cheddar cheese.

Greek Salad

$6.79+

Fresh Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, black olives, banana peppers, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.

House Salad

$6.59+

Fresh greens, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mushrooms and cucumbers.

Spring Salad

Spring Salad

$7.79+

A healthy blend of mixed greens, fresh spinach, strawberries, blueberries, pecans, dried cranberries and feta cheese, served with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette dressing

Burgers, Dogs & Fingers

Single Burger

$9.49

Quarter pound all beef burger with you choice of toppings

Double Burger

$11.69

Two quarter pound all beef burger patties with your choice of toppings

Hot Dog

$8.49

Quarter pound all beef hot dog with your choice of toppings

Downtown Dog

$8.99

Quarter pound all beef hot dog topped with saurkraut, onions and spicey mustard

Chili Cheese Dog

$9.49

Quarter pount all beef hot dog topped with chilli and american cheese

Chicken Finger Basket - 4 Strips

$8.99

Four fried chicken strips served with your choice of honey mustard, ranch, BBQ or bleu cheese. Also availalbe buffalo style!

Chicken Finger Basket - 6 Strips

$11.39

Six fried chicken strips served with your choice of honey mustard, ranch, BBQ or bleu cheese. Also availalbe buffalo style!

COLD FAVORITES

Al's Big Roast Beef

$11.39

Thinly sliced rare Boars Head roast beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh kaiser roll with Russian dressing.

Brooke's Sweet Chicken

$10.49

Homemade chicken salad, lettuce, cucumbers and honey mustard dressing on hero

Chicken Salad

$10.09

Homemade chicken salad, lettuce and tomatoes served on toasted wheat

Ellis Island

$11.39

Ham, genoa salami, cappicola, Swiss and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, sweet roasted red peppers and balsamic vinaigrette

Honey Ham Hal

$10.09

Thinly sliced ham, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, served on challah bread with honey mustard.

Linden Club

$10.69

Turkey, ham, and bacon, with American and Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato, on toasted honey wheat with spicy mustard and mayonnaise

Tuna Salad

$10.09

Homemade tuna salad, lettuce and tomatoes served on toasted wheat

HOT FAVORITES

B.L.T.

$11.29

Crispy Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on toasted honey wheat

Brett's Chicken Club

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes, topped with honey mustard and served on grilled white toast

Captains Catch

$13.29

Select Grilled Salmon OR Seasoned Shrimp topped with sautéed spinach, sautéed onions and fresh tomatoes, served on a kaiser roll with herb mayonnaise.

Cindy's Grilled Cheese

$8.09

American cheese grilled on white challah bread.

Grilled Cheese Supreme

$11.29

Two pieces of grilled challah bread loaded with turkey, ham, Swiss, Provolone and American cheeses.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing served on a kaiser roll.

Kick'n Chicken Club

$11.69

Fried chicken strips, bacon, American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and house-made creole ranch served on Texas Toast

Patrick

$11.49

Corned beef, Swiss cheese and coleslaw served on toasted rye with Russian dressing.

Peachtree Pastrami

$11.49

Pastrami and Swiss cheese served on toasted rye with spicy mustard.

Roast Turkey Club

$11.29

Thinly sliced roast turkey breast, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, bacon, lettuce and tomato served on a kaiser roll with honey mustard dressing

Turkey Rachel

$11.29

Thinly sliced turkey breast, Swiss cheese and coleslaw served on toasted rye with Russian dressing.

PANINIS

Italian Panini

$11.49

Salami, pepperoni, cappicola, prosciutto, provolone cheese, red onions, oil and vinegar and oregano pressed on a panini

Cordon Bleu Panini

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast, ham, Swiss cheese, tomato and honey mustard pressed on a panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast, fresh spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and pesto sauce pressed on our panini.

REUBENS

Real Reuben

$11.49

Lean sliced corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese served hot on toasted rye with Russian dressing.

New York Reuben

$11.49

Lean corned beef, pastrami, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese served hot on toasted rye with Russian dressing and spicy mustard.

Turkey Reuben

$11.49

Thinly sliced turkey breast, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese served hot on toasted rye with Russian dressing.

The Don

$23.49

Our biggest sandwich on the menu loaded with a half pound of pastrami and a half pound of corned beef, topped with Swiss cheese and spicy mustard and served on a hero roll.

SUBS & HEROS

Clark's Shrimp Po'boy

$12.99

Grilled seasoned shrimp, sliced pickles, lettuce and tomato with homemade creole mayonnaise.

East Coast Roast

$12.29

Thinly sliced roast beef with melted Swiss cheese and horseradish mayonnaise

Matt's Shrimp Concoction

$12.99

Sauteed seasoned shrimp, red onions, mushrooms, peppers topped with melted American cheese, coleslaw and homemade creole mayonnaise

NY Cheese Steaks

$11.69

Choice of beef strip steak OR chicken with sautéed mushrooms, red onions and green peppers topped with melted provolone cheese.

Parmesan - Chicken or Meatball

$11.69

Choice of Breaded chicken tenders OR all-beef meatballs, topped with marinara, melted provolone and parmesan cheese

Roddies Off The Books

$11.89

Ham, salami, cappicola, pepperoni, red onions and sautéed green peppers, topped with melted Swiss and provolone cheese, oil and vinegar, oregano and mayonnaise

The Outlaw

The Outlaw

$11.89

Beef strip steak, pepperoni, salami, sautéed onions, banana peppers and Texas Pete hot sauce, topped with provolone cheese.

SPECIALS

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Fried chicken strips (or request grilled chicken) tossed in our signature buffalo sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato and chunky blue cheese dressing, served on kaiser roll.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken, crumbled bacon, mixed greens, Parmesan cheese and caesar dressing wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Classic Patty Melt

$12.99

Two all beef patties, topped with grilled onions, Swiss cheese and Russian Dressing on grilled Rye bread.

Mad Italian

$11.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, cappicola, provalone chees red onion, banana peppers, marinara and oregano

Sharkey's Machine

$13.49

The Cuban

$11.99

Seasoned mojo pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard and pickles pressed on a panini.

The Gyro

$11.99Out of stock

Grilled lamb and beef gyro thinly sliced and topped with fresh tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onion, feta cheese and tzatziki sauces, served wrapped in a warm pita.

The Manhattan

$12.49

Boar's Head lean roast beef, sauteed spinach and onions, melted provalone chese and horsey aoli on hero

Tuna Melt

$11.09

House Made tuna salad, melted American cheese, lettuce and tomato served on toasted wheat

VEGETARIAN

Greek Pita

$9.19

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, red onions, black olives and Feta cheese wrapped in our warm pita bread with balsamic vinaigrette.

Hummus Pita

$9.59

Hummus, Feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and Tzatziki sauce wrapped in our warm pita bread.

Tomato Mozzarella (Cold)

$10.19

Served Cold - Fresh sliced tomato, mozzarella, spinach, sweet roasted red peppers topped with a drizzle of balsamic and basil on a hero

Tomato Spinach Panini

$11.39

Tomatoes, melted mozzarella, fresh spinach, sweet roasted red peppers and pesto sauce pressed on our hot panini bread.

Veggie Hero

$10.19

Loaded with sauteed spinach, mushrooms, onions, sweet red peppers, green peppers, and provolone cheese served on a hero roll with balsamic vinaigrette.

A La Carte Sides

Chips

$2.25

French Fries

$4.89

Fresh cut french fries seasoned with Deli Dust

Fresh Fruit

$4.49+

Cole Slaw

$2.79+

Pasta Salad

$2.99+

Potato Salad

$2.99+

Tomato Mozzarella Salad

$4.79+

Chicken Salad To-Go

$3.99+

Tuna Salad To-Go

$3.99+

Shrimp Side

$6.99

Salmon Side

$6.99

Chicken Breast Side/Add

$5.99

SOUPS

White Bean Chicken Chili

$5.99+

DESSERTS

Cookie

$1.25

Black & White Cookie

$4.50

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$3.25

RETAIL

Deli Dust Seasoning

$7.89

Deli Dust Refill

$5.99

CATERING MENU

CATERING - BOXED SANDWICH - COLD

Boxed meals include a choice of side (Chips, Pasta Salad, or Potato Salad) and an assorted cookie.

Al's Roast Beef

$12.50

Brooke's Chicken Salad

$12.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Ellis Island - Italian

$12.50

Greek Pita (Veggie)

$12.50

Honey Ham Hal

$12.50

Hummus Pita (Veggie)

$12.50

Linden Club

$12.50

Roast Turkey & Swiss Wrap

$12.50

Roast Turkey Club

$12.50

Tomato Mozzarella (Veggie)

$12.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.50

CATERING - BOXED SALADS

Boxed Salads include two dressings served on the side and an assorted cookie. Please place orders 24 hours in advance to guarantee your order will be ready.

Caesar Salad w/ Caesar Dressing

$11.25

Chef Salad w/ Choice of Dressing

$14.50

Fried Chicken Salad w/ Choice of Dressing

$15.00

Greek Salad w/ Balsamic Dressing

$11.25

House Salad w/ Choice of Dressing

$11.25

Spring Salad w/ Raspberry Walnut Vinegrette

$11.50

CATERING - COLD SANDWICH TRAY

All sandwiches cut in half and served on a sandwich tray. Select each sandwich and quantity requested. Large orders may require longer prep times, please order ahead. Please place orders 24 hours in advance.

Al's Roast Beef - Tray

$9.25

Brooke's Chicken Salad - Tray

$9.25

Chicken Salad - Tray

$9.25

Ellis Island - Tray

$9.25

Greek Pita (Veggie) - Tray

$9.25

Honey Ham Hal - Tray

$9.25

Hummus Pita (Veggie) - Tray

$9.25

Linden Club - Tray

$9.25

R Turkey & Swiss Wrap - Tray

$9.25

R Turkey Club - Tray

$9.25

Tomato Mozz (Veggie) - Tray

$9.25

Tuna Salad - Tray

$9.25

CATERING - SALADS TO SHARE

Please schedule catering orders at least 24 hours in advance. Most items require a minimum of 1 day notice to accommodate prep times.

Caesar Salad - 10# (Serves 12-25+)

$62.00

Caesar Salad - 5# (Serves 8-12)

$36.00

Greek Salad - 10# (Serves 12-25+)

$62.00

Greek Salad - 5# (Serves 8-12)

$36.00

House Salad - 10# (Serves 12-25+)

$62.00

House Salad - 5# (serves 8-12)

$36.00

Spring Salad - 10# (serves 12-25+)

$65.00

Spring Salad - 5# (serves 8-12)

$38.00

CATERING - SIDES TO SHARE

Please schedule catering orders at least 24 hours in advance. Most items require a minimum of 1 day notice to accommodate prep times.

Chips - Baked Lays Assorted

$2.25

Chips - Zapps Assorted

$2.25

Coleslaw - 10# (Serves 15-30)

$62.00

Coleslaw - 5# (Serves 10-15)

$36.00

Fruit Bowl - 10# (Serves 15-30)

$75.00

Fruit Bowl - 5# (Serves 10-15)

$46.00

Pasta Salad - 10# (Serves 15-30)

$62.00

Pasta Salad - 5# (Serves 10-15)

$36.00

Potato Salad - 10# (Serves 15-30)

$62.00

Potato Salad - 5# (Serves 10-15)

$36.00

CATERING DESSERTS

Please schedule catering orders at least 24 hours in advance to accommodate prep times.

Cookies - Assorted

$1.25

Brownies

$3.00

Brownie - 1/2

$1.50

CATERING DRINKS

Some items require advanced orders, i.e. Gallons of tea/lemonade, OJ and Coffee. Please pre-order at least 24 hours in advance.

Gallon Sweet Tea

$7.95

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$7.95

Gallon Lemonade

$7.95

Bottled Water

$1.75

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Can Diet

$2.00

Coffee Carafe

$22.00

OJ - 1/2 Gallon

$10.00

CATERING - BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BEC

$6.50

CEC - Fried

$7.50

CEC - Grilled

$7.50

EC

$5.50

HEC

$6.50

R. Turkey EC

$6.50

SEC

$6.50

Steak EC

$9.25

TSEC

$6.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jack's New Yorker Deli serves an all-day breakfast and lunch menu that includes omelettes, pancakes, breakfast sandwiches, Reubens, Cheese steaks, fresh salads, soups and vegetarian options, and much more., We also offer a full catering menu for events and meetings.

Website

Location

3333 Piedmont Road Northeast, Suite 120, Atlanta, GA 30305

Directions

