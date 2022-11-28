Jack's on Water Street imageView gallery

Jack's on Water Street

204 North Water Street

Rochester, NY 14604

Cocktails

Well Cocktail

$8.00

Premium Cocktail

$12.00

Top Shelf Cocktail

$15.00

The Mule You Rode In On

$12.00

Coconut Marg

$12.00

Electric Smurf

$12.00

Cinnamon Apple Bomb

$13.00

Jager Bomb

$13.00

Witch's Brew

$10.00

Vampires Kiss

$10.00

Zombie

$11.00

Water Street Special

PBR + 1 Well Shot

$6.00

BAND BLUE TICKET

Any Beer or Well Spirit unless specified by Riley

Water Bucket

VIP BOTTLE + 2 MIXERS

$200.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Enjoy 2 places under one roof. Order from our online menu and while you are waiting have a drink at our club with live music.

