Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Jack's Pizza - Alton

89 Reviews

$

10 Main St

Alton, NH 03809

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Large Build Your Own Cheese Pizza

Large Build Your Own Cheese Pizza

$12.29

You can have it how you want it, the way you want it!

Small Build Your Own Cheese Pizza (BYO)

Small Build Your Own Cheese Pizza (BYO)

$9.79

You can have it how you want it, the way you want it!

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.79

Grilled chicken, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, instead of sauce.

PIZZAS

Large Pizzas

Large Build Your Own Cheese Pizza

Large Build Your Own Cheese Pizza

$12.29

You can have it how you want it, the way you want it!

Large Bacon Double Cheese Burger Pizza

Large Bacon Double Cheese Burger Pizza

$16.49

Bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella cheese.

Large Bbq Kabob

Large Bbq Kabob

$19.79

BBQ chicken tender, onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce

Large Big Island Deluxe Pizza

Large Big Island Deluxe Pizza

$19.79

Ham, pineapple, onion, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.

Large Buff-A-Roni Blue

$19.79

Buffalo grilled chicken, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, garlic, blue cheese on side. Great with garlic oil instead of pizza sauce!

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.79

Grilled chicken, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, instead of sauce.

Large Chicken Broccoli Garlic

Large Chicken Broccoli Garlic

$18.79

Grilled chicken, broccoli, extra mozzarella cheese, herb garlic oil sauce

Large Fire Cracker

Large Fire Cracker

$19.79

Buffalo tenders, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, extra mozzarella cheese. Try it with ranch or blue cheese instead of pizza sauce*

Large Garlic Four Cheese

Large Garlic Four Cheese

$17.99

Extra mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, feta cheese, garlic.

Large Green Monster

Large Green Monster

$19.79

Spinach, broccoli, green peppers, onions, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese.

Large Meat Lovers

Large Meat Lovers

$19.79

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese.

Large Mediterranean

Large Mediterranean

$18.79

Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, garlic. Try it with black olives*

Large Royale With Cheese

Large Royale With Cheese

$19.79

Bacon, hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, mayonnaise, cold ketchup on top. Add a side of cold lettuce or pickles*

Large Sriracha-Cha Pizza

$19.79

Onion, sausage, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese with sriracha and garlic oil sauce.

Large Steak Bomb Pizza

Large Steak Bomb Pizza

$19.79

Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese. Try is with mayo or garlic oil instead of pizza sauce*

Large Sweet & Sour Express

Large Sweet & Sour Express

$19.79

Sweet and sour grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.

Large Vegetarian

Large Vegetarian

$19.79

Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, black olive, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.

Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$15.69

Ham and Pineapple!

Large Spinocolli

Large Spinocolli

$18.79

Spinach, Broccoli, Extra mozzarella and Garlic.

Large Chicken Parm

Large Chicken Parm

$19.49

Fried chicken tender, provolone cheese, onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic.

Large Works

Large Works

$19.79

Onion, pepper, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, sausage, black olive, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese

Large Steak And Cheese Pizza

Large Steak And Cheese Pizza

$16.49

Seasoned shaved steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese

Small Pizzas

Ham and Pineapple!
Small Build Your Own Cheese Pizza (BYO)

Small Build Your Own Cheese Pizza (BYO)

$9.79

You can have it how you want it, the way you want it!

Small Bacon Double Cheese Burger Pizza

Small Bacon Double Cheese Burger Pizza

$12.49

Bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella cheese.

Small Bbq Kabob

Small Bbq Kabob

$14.79

BBQ chicken tender, onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce

Small Big Island Deluxe Pizza

Small Big Island Deluxe Pizza

$14.79

Ham, pineapple, onion, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.

Small Buff-A-Roni Blue

$14.79

Buffalo grilled chicken, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, garlic, blue cheese on side. Great with garlic oil instead of pizza sauce!

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.79

Grilled chicken, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, instead of sauce.

Small Chicken Broccoli Garlic

Small Chicken Broccoli Garlic

$13.79

Grilled chicken, broccoli, extra mozzarella cheese, herb garlic oil sauce

Small Fire Cracker

Small Fire Cracker

$14.79

Buffalo tenders, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, extra mozzarella cheese. Try it with ranch or blue cheese instead of pizza sauce*

Small Garlic Four Cheese

Small Garlic Four Cheese

$13.49

Extra mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, feta cheese, garlic.

Small Green Monster

Small Green Monster

$14.79

Spinach, broccoli, green peppers, onions, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese.

Small Meat Lovers

Small Meat Lovers

$14.79

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese.

Small Mediterranean

Small Mediterranean

$13.79

Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, garlic. Try it with black olives*

Small Royale With Cheese

Small Royale With Cheese

$14.79

Bacon, hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, mayonnaise, cold ketchup on top. Add a side of cold lettuce or pickles*

Small Sriracha-Cha Pizza

Small Sriracha-Cha Pizza

$14.79

Onion, sausage, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese with sriracha and garlic oil sauce.

Small Steak Bomb Pizza

Small Steak Bomb Pizza

$14.79

Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese. Try is with mayo or garlic oil instead of pizza sauce*

Small Sweet & Sour Express

Small Sweet & Sour Express

$14.79

Sweet and sour grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.

Small Vegetarian

Small Vegetarian

$14.79

Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, black olive, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.

Small Hawaiian

Small Hawaiian

$11.49

Sliced Ham and sweet Pineapple

Small Spinocolli

Small Spinocolli

$13.79

Spinach, Broccoli, Extra Cheese, and garlic

Small Chicken Parm

$14.49

Fried chicken tender, provolone cheese, onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic.

Small Works

Small Works

$14.79

Onion, pepper, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, sausage, black olive, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese

Small Steak and Cheese

Small Steak and Cheese

$14.49

Seasoned shaved steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese

Gluten Free

12" Gluten Free Cheese

12" Gluten Free Cheese

$11.19

You can have it how you want it, the way you want it... Gluten Free Style!

Small GF Bacon Double Cheese Burger Pizza

Small GF Bacon Double Cheese Burger Pizza

$14.19

Bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella cheese.

Small GF Bbq Kabob

Small GF Bbq Kabob

$16.19

BBQ chicken tender, onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce

Small GF Big Island Deluxe Pizza

Small GF Big Island Deluxe Pizza

$16.19

Ham, pineapple, onion, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.

Small GF Buff-A-Roni Blue

Small GF Buff-A-Roni Blue

$16.19

Buffalo grilled chicken, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, garlic, blue cheese on side. Great with garlic oil instead of pizza sauce!

Small GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Small GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.19

Grilled chicken, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, instead of sauce.

Small GF Chicken Broccoli Garlic

Small GF Chicken Broccoli Garlic

$15.19

Grilled chicken, broccoli, extra mozzarella cheese, herb garlic oil sauce

Small GF Chicken Parm

Small GF Chicken Parm

$16.19

Fried chicken tender, provolone cheese, onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic.

Small GF Fire Cracker

Small GF Fire Cracker

$16.19

Buffalo tenders, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, extra mozzarella cheese. Try it with ranch or blue cheese instead of pizza sauce*

Small GF Green Monster

Small GF Green Monster

$15.19

Spinach, broccoli, green peppers, onions, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese.

Small GF Garlic Four Cheese

Small GF Garlic Four Cheese

$16.19

Extra mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, feta cheese, garlic.

Small GF Meat Lovers

Small GF Meat Lovers

$16.19

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese.

Small GF Mediterranean

Small GF Mediterranean

$15.19

Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, garlic. Try it with black olives*

Small GF Royale With Cheese

Small GF Royale With Cheese

$16.19

Bacon, hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, mayonnaise, cold ketchup on top. Add a side of cold lettuce or pickles*

Small GF Sriracha-Cha Pizza

Small GF Sriracha-Cha Pizza

$16.19

Onion, sausage, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese with sriracha and garlic oil sauce.

Small GF Steak Bomb Pizza

Small GF Steak Bomb Pizza

$16.19

Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese. Try is with mayo or garlic oil instead of pizza sauce*

Small GF Sweet & Sour Express

Small GF Sweet & Sour Express

$16.19

Sweet and sour grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.

Small GF Spinocolli

Small GF Spinocolli

$15.19

Spinach, Broccoli, Extra mozzarella cheese and garlic

Small GF Hawaiian

Small GF Hawaiian

$13.19

Sliced Ham and sweet pineapple

Small GF Steak and Cheese

Small GF Steak and Cheese

$16.19Out of stock

Seasoned shaved steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese.

Small GF Vegetarian

Small GF Vegetarian

$16.19

Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, black olive, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.

Small GF Works

Small GF Works

$16.19

Onion, pepper, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, sausage, black olive, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese

CALZONES

Build Your Own Cheese Calzones

Small Build Your Own Cheese Calzone

Small Build Your Own Cheese Calzone

$8.79
Large Build Your Own Cheese Calzone

Large Build Your Own Cheese Calzone

$11.99

Small Specialty Calzones

Small Meat Lovers Calzone

$13.49

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese.

Small Vegetarian Calzone

$13.49

Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, black olive, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.

Small The Works Calzone

$13.49

Onion, pepper, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, sausage, black olive, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese

Small Royale with Cheese Calzone

$13.49

Bacon, hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, mayonnaise and ketchup inside too!

SM Hawaiian Calzone

$10.49

Small Buff-a-Roni Calzone

$13.49

Buffalo grilled chicken, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, garlic, blue cheese on side. Great with garlic oil instead of pizza sauce!

Small Sweet & Sour Calzone

$13.49

Sweet & sour grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.

Small Garlic Four Cheese Calzone

$12.49

Extra mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, feta cheese, garlic.

Small Steak Bomb Calzone

$13.49

Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese. Try is with mayo or garlic oil instead of pizza sauce*

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$13.49

Grilled chicken, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, instead of sauce.

Small BBQ Kabob Calzone

$13.49

BBQ chicken tender, onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce

Small Mediterranean Calzone

$12.49

Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, garlic. Try it with black olives*

Small Chicken Broccoli Garlic Calzone

$12.49

Grilled chicken, broccoli, extra mozzarella cheese, herb garlic oil sauce.

Small Green Monster Calzone

$13.49

Spinach, broccoli, green peppers, onions, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese.

Small Bacon Double Cheese Burger Calzone

$11.49

Bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella cheese.

Sm Spinoccoli Calzone

$12.49

Small Fire Cracker Calzone

$13.49

Buffalo tenders, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, extra mozzarella cheese. Try it with ranch or blue cheese instead of pizza sauce*

Sm Sriracha Cha Calzone

$13.49

Sm Big Island Deluxe Calzone

$13.49

Large Specialty Calzones

Large Fire Cracker Calzone

$18.49

Buffalo tenders, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, extra mozzarella cheese. Try it with ranch or blue cheese instead of pizza sauce*

Large Meat Lovers Calzone

$18.49

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese.

Large Vegetarian Calzone

$18.49

Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, black olive, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.

Large Works Calzone

$18.49

Onion, pepper, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, sausage, black olive, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese

LG Hawaiian Calzone

$13.99

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$18.49

Grilled chicken, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, instead of sauce.

Large Royale w/Cheese Calzone

$18.49

Bacon, hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, mayonnaise and ketchup inside too!

Large Buff-a-Roni Calzone

$18.49

Buffalo grilled chicken, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, garlic, blue cheese on side. Great with garlic oil instead of pizza sauce!

Large Sweet & Sour Calzone

$18.49

Sweet & sour grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.

Large Garlic Four Cheese Calzone

$17.99

Extra mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, feta cheese, garlic.

Large Steak Bomb Calzone

$18.49

Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese. Try is with mayo or garlic oil instead of pizza sauce*

Large BBQ Kabob Calzone

$18.49

BBQ chicken tender, onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce

Large Mediterranean Calzone

$17.99

Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, garlic. Try it with black olives*

Large Chicken Broccoli Garlic Calzone

$17.99

Grilled chicken, broccoli, extra mozzarella cheese, herb garlic oil sauce.

Large Green Monster Calzone

$18.49

Spinach, broccoli, green peppers, onions, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese.

Large Bacon Double Cheese Burger Calzone

$14.99

Bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella cheese.

Large Spinoccoli Calzone

$17.99

LG Sriracha Cha Calzone

$18.49

LG Big Island Deluxe Calzone

$18.49

SIDES

Dipping Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Cold Marinara

Hot Marinara

$0.50Out of stock

Oil

$0.50

Sweet And Sour

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Small Dough

Small Dough

$1.79

Large Dough

Large Dough

$2.79

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$5.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Slices All Day & Night! NewYork Style! Whole pizza/ Calzone orders! Large orders welcome! We can make pizza for your party!

Website

Location

10 Main St, Alton, NH 03809

Directions

Gallery
Jack's Pizza image
Jack's Pizza image
Jack's Pizza image
Jack's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sal’s Pizza, Laconia
orange star4.4 • 465
360 Union Street Laconia, NH 03246
View restaurantnext
Shooter's Tavern
orange star4.1 • 719
190 Daniel Webster Hwy Belmont, NH 03220
View restaurantnext
Bubba Frye's - Sanford, ME
orange starNo Reviews
890 Maine street Sanford, ME 04073
View restaurantnext
Allenstown Pizza Market
orange starNo Reviews
43 Allenstown Rd Allenstown, NH 03275
View restaurantnext
Durham House of Pizza
orange star4.5 • 674
38 Main Street Durham, NH 03824
View restaurantnext
Village Pizza - Durham
orange star4.3 • 738
45 Main Street Durham, NH 03824
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Alton
Gilford
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Laconia
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Tilton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Meredith
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston