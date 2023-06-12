Jack's Pizza - Alton
89 Reviews
$
10 Main St
Alton, NH 03809
PIZZAS
Large Pizzas
Large Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
You can have it how you want it, the way you want it!
Large Bacon Double Cheese Burger Pizza
Bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella cheese.
Large Bbq Kabob
BBQ chicken tender, onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce
Large Big Island Deluxe Pizza
Ham, pineapple, onion, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.
Large Buff-A-Roni Blue
Buffalo grilled chicken, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, garlic, blue cheese on side. Great with garlic oil instead of pizza sauce!
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, instead of sauce.
Large Chicken Broccoli Garlic
Grilled chicken, broccoli, extra mozzarella cheese, herb garlic oil sauce
Large Fire Cracker
Buffalo tenders, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, extra mozzarella cheese. Try it with ranch or blue cheese instead of pizza sauce*
Large Garlic Four Cheese
Extra mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, feta cheese, garlic.
Large Green Monster
Spinach, broccoli, green peppers, onions, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese.
Large Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese.
Large Mediterranean
Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, garlic. Try it with black olives*
Large Royale With Cheese
Bacon, hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, mayonnaise, cold ketchup on top. Add a side of cold lettuce or pickles*
Large Sriracha-Cha Pizza
Onion, sausage, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese with sriracha and garlic oil sauce.
Large Steak Bomb Pizza
Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese. Try is with mayo or garlic oil instead of pizza sauce*
Large Sweet & Sour Express
Sweet and sour grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.
Large Vegetarian
Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, black olive, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.
Large Hawaiian
Ham and Pineapple!
Large Spinocolli
Spinach, Broccoli, Extra mozzarella and Garlic.
Large Chicken Parm
Fried chicken tender, provolone cheese, onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic.
Large Works
Onion, pepper, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, sausage, black olive, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese
Large Steak And Cheese Pizza
Seasoned shaved steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese
Small Pizzas
Small Build Your Own Cheese Pizza (BYO)
You can have it how you want it, the way you want it!
Small Bacon Double Cheese Burger Pizza
Bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella cheese.
Small Bbq Kabob
BBQ chicken tender, onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce
Small Big Island Deluxe Pizza
Ham, pineapple, onion, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.
Small Buff-A-Roni Blue
Buffalo grilled chicken, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, garlic, blue cheese on side. Great with garlic oil instead of pizza sauce!
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, instead of sauce.
Small Chicken Broccoli Garlic
Grilled chicken, broccoli, extra mozzarella cheese, herb garlic oil sauce
Small Fire Cracker
Buffalo tenders, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, extra mozzarella cheese. Try it with ranch or blue cheese instead of pizza sauce*
Small Garlic Four Cheese
Extra mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, feta cheese, garlic.
Small Green Monster
Spinach, broccoli, green peppers, onions, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese.
Small Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese.
Small Mediterranean
Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, garlic. Try it with black olives*
Small Royale With Cheese
Bacon, hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, mayonnaise, cold ketchup on top. Add a side of cold lettuce or pickles*
Small Sriracha-Cha Pizza
Onion, sausage, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese with sriracha and garlic oil sauce.
Small Steak Bomb Pizza
Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese. Try is with mayo or garlic oil instead of pizza sauce*
Small Sweet & Sour Express
Sweet and sour grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.
Small Vegetarian
Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, black olive, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.
Small Hawaiian
Sliced Ham and sweet Pineapple
Small Spinocolli
Spinach, Broccoli, Extra Cheese, and garlic
Small Chicken Parm
Fried chicken tender, provolone cheese, onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic.
Small Works
Onion, pepper, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, sausage, black olive, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese
Small Steak and Cheese
Seasoned shaved steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese
Gluten Free
12" Gluten Free Cheese
You can have it how you want it, the way you want it... Gluten Free Style!
Small GF Bacon Double Cheese Burger Pizza
Bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella cheese.
Small GF Bbq Kabob
BBQ chicken tender, onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce
Small GF Big Island Deluxe Pizza
Ham, pineapple, onion, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.
Small GF Buff-A-Roni Blue
Buffalo grilled chicken, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, garlic, blue cheese on side. Great with garlic oil instead of pizza sauce!
Small GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, instead of sauce.
Small GF Chicken Broccoli Garlic
Grilled chicken, broccoli, extra mozzarella cheese, herb garlic oil sauce
Small GF Chicken Parm
Fried chicken tender, provolone cheese, onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic.
Small GF Fire Cracker
Buffalo tenders, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, extra mozzarella cheese. Try it with ranch or blue cheese instead of pizza sauce*
Small GF Green Monster
Spinach, broccoli, green peppers, onions, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese.
Small GF Garlic Four Cheese
Extra mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, feta cheese, garlic.
Small GF Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese.
Small GF Mediterranean
Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, garlic. Try it with black olives*
Small GF Royale With Cheese
Bacon, hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, mayonnaise, cold ketchup on top. Add a side of cold lettuce or pickles*
Small GF Sriracha-Cha Pizza
Onion, sausage, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese with sriracha and garlic oil sauce.
Small GF Steak Bomb Pizza
Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese. Try is with mayo or garlic oil instead of pizza sauce*
Small GF Sweet & Sour Express
Sweet and sour grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.
Small GF Spinocolli
Spinach, Broccoli, Extra mozzarella cheese and garlic
Small GF Hawaiian
Sliced Ham and sweet pineapple
Small GF Steak and Cheese
Seasoned shaved steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese.
Small GF Vegetarian
Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, black olive, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.
Small GF Works
Onion, pepper, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, sausage, black olive, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese
CALZONES
Build Your Own Cheese Calzones
Small Specialty Calzones
Small Meat Lovers Calzone
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese.
Small Vegetarian Calzone
Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, black olive, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.
Small The Works Calzone
Onion, pepper, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, sausage, black olive, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese
Small Royale with Cheese Calzone
Bacon, hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, mayonnaise and ketchup inside too!
SM Hawaiian Calzone
Small Buff-a-Roni Calzone
Buffalo grilled chicken, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, garlic, blue cheese on side. Great with garlic oil instead of pizza sauce!
Small Sweet & Sour Calzone
Sweet & sour grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.
Small Garlic Four Cheese Calzone
Extra mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, feta cheese, garlic.
Small Steak Bomb Calzone
Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese. Try is with mayo or garlic oil instead of pizza sauce*
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Grilled chicken, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, instead of sauce.
Small BBQ Kabob Calzone
BBQ chicken tender, onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce
Small Mediterranean Calzone
Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, garlic. Try it with black olives*
Small Chicken Broccoli Garlic Calzone
Grilled chicken, broccoli, extra mozzarella cheese, herb garlic oil sauce.
Small Green Monster Calzone
Spinach, broccoli, green peppers, onions, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese.
Small Bacon Double Cheese Burger Calzone
Bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella cheese.
Sm Spinoccoli Calzone
Small Fire Cracker Calzone
Buffalo tenders, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, extra mozzarella cheese. Try it with ranch or blue cheese instead of pizza sauce*
Sm Sriracha Cha Calzone
Sm Big Island Deluxe Calzone
Large Specialty Calzones
Large Fire Cracker Calzone
Buffalo tenders, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, extra mozzarella cheese. Try it with ranch or blue cheese instead of pizza sauce*
Large Meat Lovers Calzone
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese.
Large Vegetarian Calzone
Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, black olive, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.
Large Works Calzone
Onion, pepper, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, sausage, black olive, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese
LG Hawaiian Calzone
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Grilled chicken, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, instead of sauce.
Large Royale w/Cheese Calzone
Bacon, hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, mayonnaise and ketchup inside too!
Large Buff-a-Roni Calzone
Buffalo grilled chicken, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, garlic, blue cheese on side. Great with garlic oil instead of pizza sauce!
Large Sweet & Sour Calzone
Sweet & sour grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.
Large Garlic Four Cheese Calzone
Extra mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, feta cheese, garlic.
Large Steak Bomb Calzone
Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese. Try is with mayo or garlic oil instead of pizza sauce*
Large BBQ Kabob Calzone
BBQ chicken tender, onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce
Large Mediterranean Calzone
Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, garlic. Try it with black olives*
Large Chicken Broccoli Garlic Calzone
Grilled chicken, broccoli, extra mozzarella cheese, herb garlic oil sauce.
Large Green Monster Calzone
Spinach, broccoli, green peppers, onions, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese.
Large Bacon Double Cheese Burger Calzone
Bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella cheese.
Large Spinoccoli Calzone
LG Sriracha Cha Calzone
LG Big Island Deluxe Calzone
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Fresh Slices All Day & Night! NewYork Style! Whole pizza/ Calzone orders! Large orders welcome! We can make pizza for your party!
10 Main St, Alton, NH 03809