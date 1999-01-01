Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jack's Pizza - Pittsfield

300 Reviews

$

11 Catamount Rd

Pittsfield, NH 03263

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
Small Build Your Own Cheese Pizza (BYO)
Mozzarella Sticks

Small Pizzas

Small Build Your Own Cheese Pizza (BYO)

Small Build Your Own Cheese Pizza (BYO)

$9.79

You can have it how you want it, the way you want it!

Small Works

Small Works

$14.79

Onion, pepper, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, sausage, black olive, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese

Small Meat Lovers

Small Meat Lovers

$14.79

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese.

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.79

Grilled chicken, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, instead of sauce.

Small Garlic Four Cheese

Small Garlic Four Cheese

$13.79

Extra mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, feta cheese, garlic.

Small Fire Cracker

Small Fire Cracker

$14.79

Buffalo tenders, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, extra mozzarella cheese. Try it with ranch or blue cheese instead of pizza sauce*

Small Mediterranean

Small Mediterranean

$13.79

Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, garlic. Try it with black olives*

Small Vegetarian

Small Vegetarian

$14.79

Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, black olive, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.

SM Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

SM Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.79

Bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella cheese.

Small Bbq Kabob

Small Bbq Kabob

$14.79

BBQ chicken tender, onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce

Small Big Island Deluxe Pizza

Small Big Island Deluxe Pizza

$14.79

Ham, pineapple, onion, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.

Small BLT Pizza

Small BLT Pizza

$14.79

Bacon, tomato, extra mozzarella cheese with a side of cold shredded lettuce. Try this with Ranch dressing instead of pizza sauce!

Small Buff-A-Roni Blue

Small Buff-A-Roni Blue

$14.79

Buffalo grilled chicken, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, garlic, blue cheese on side. Great with garlic oil instead of pizza sauce!

Small Chicken Broccoli Garlic

Small Chicken Broccoli Garlic

$13.79

Grilled chicken, broccoli, extra mozzarella cheese, herb garlic oil sauce

SM Chicken Parm Pizza

SM Chicken Parm Pizza

$14.79

Fried chicken tender, provolone cheese, onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic.

Small Eggplant Parm

Small Eggplant Parm

$13.79

Fried eggplant, provolone cheese, onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic.

Small Green Monster

Small Green Monster

$14.79

Spinach, broccoli, green peppers, onions, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese.

Small Royale With Cheese

Small Royale With Cheese

$14.79

Bacon, hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, mayonnaise, cold ketchup on top. Add a side of cold lettuce or pickles*

Small Sriracha-Cha Pizza

Small Sriracha-Cha Pizza

$14.79Out of stock

Onion, sausage, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese with sriracha and garlic oil sauce.

Small Steak Bomb Pizza

Small Steak Bomb Pizza

$14.79

Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese. Try is with mayo or garlic oil instead of pizza sauce*

Small Sweet & Sour Express

Small Sweet & Sour Express

$14.79

Sweet and sour grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.

Large Pizzas

LG Build Your Own Cheese Pizza

LG Build Your Own Cheese Pizza

$12.29

You can have it how you want it, the way you want it!

Large The Works

Large The Works

$19.79

Onion, pepper, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, sausage, black olive, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese

Large Meat Lovers

Large Meat Lovers

$19.79

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese.

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.79

Grilled chicken, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, instead of sauce.

Large Garlic Four Cheese

Large Garlic Four Cheese

$18.29

Extra mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, feta cheese, garlic.

Large Fire Cracker

Large Fire Cracker

$19.79

Buffalo tenders, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, extra mozzarella cheese. Try it with ranch or blue cheese instead of pizza sauce*

Large Mediterranean

Large Mediterranean

$18.79

Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, garlic. Try it with black olives*

Large Vegetarian

Large Vegetarian

$19.79

Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, black olive, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.

LG Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

LG Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.79

Bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella cheese.

Large Bbq Kabob

Large Bbq Kabob

$19.79

BBQ chicken tender, onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce

Large Big Island Deluxe Pizza

Large Big Island Deluxe Pizza

$19.79

Ham, pineapple, onion, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.

Large BLT Pizza

Large BLT Pizza

$19.79

Bacon, tomato, extra mozzarella cheese with a side of cold shredded lettuce. Try this with Ranch dressing instead of pizza sauce!

Large Buff-A-Roni Blue

Large Buff-A-Roni Blue

$19.79

Buffalo grilled chicken, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, garlic, blue cheese on side. Great with garlic oil instead of pizza sauce!

Large Chicken Broccoli Garlic

Large Chicken Broccoli Garlic

$18.29

Grilled chicken, broccoli, extra mozzarella cheese, herb garlic oil sauce

LG Chicken Parm Pizza

LG Chicken Parm Pizza

$19.79

Fried chicken tender, provolone cheese, onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic.

Large Eggplant Parm

Large Eggplant Parm

$18.29

Fried eggplant, provolone cheese, onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic.

Large Green Monster

Large Green Monster

$19.79

Spinach, broccoli, green peppers, onions, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese.

Large Royale With Cheese

Large Royale With Cheese

$19.79

Bacon, hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, mayonnaise, cold ketchup on top. Add a side of cold lettuce or pickles*

Large Sriracha-Cha Pizza

Large Sriracha-Cha Pizza

$19.79Out of stock

Onion, sausage, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese with sriracha and garlic oil sauce.

Large Steak Bomb Pizza

Large Steak Bomb Pizza

$19.79

Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese. Try is with mayo or garlic oil instead of pizza sauce*

Large Sweet & Sour Express

Large Sweet & Sour Express

$19.79

Sweet and sour grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.

Gluten Free

12" Gluten Free Build Your Own Cheese

12" Gluten Free Build Your Own Cheese

$11.99

You can have it how you want it, the way you want it....Gluten Free Style!

Small GF Works

Small GF Works

$16.99

Onion, pepper, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, sausage, black olive, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese

Small GF Meat Lovers

Small GF Meat Lovers

$16.99

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese.

Small GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Small GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, instead of sauce.

Small GF Garlic Four Cheese

Small GF Garlic Four Cheese

$15.99

Extra mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, feta cheese, garlic.

Small GF Fire Cracker

Small GF Fire Cracker

$16.99

Buffalo tenders, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, extra mozzarella cheese. Try it with ranch or blue cheese instead of pizza sauce*

Small GF Mediterranean

Small GF Mediterranean

$15.99

Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, garlic. Try it with black olives*

Small GF Vegetarian

Small GF Vegetarian

$16.99

Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, black olive, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.

Small GF Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

Small GF Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.99

Bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella cheese.

Small GF Bbq Kabob

Small GF Bbq Kabob

$16.99

BBQ chicken tender, onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce

Small GF Big Island Deluxe Pizza

Small GF Big Island Deluxe Pizza

$16.99

Ham, pineapple, onion, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.

Small GF BLT Pizza

Small GF BLT Pizza

$16.99

Bacon, tomato, extra mozzarella cheese with a side of cold shredded lettuce. Try this with Ranch dressing instead of pizza sauce!

Small GF Buff-A-Roni Blue

Small GF Buff-A-Roni Blue

$16.99

Buffalo grilled chicken, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, garlic, blue cheese on side. Great with garlic oil instead of pizza sauce!

Small GF Chicken Broccoli Garlic

Small GF Chicken Broccoli Garlic

$15.99

Grilled chicken, broccoli, extra mozzarella cheese, herb garlic oil sauce

Small GF Chicken Parm Pizza

Small GF Chicken Parm Pizza

$16.99

Fried chicken tender, provolone cheese, onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic.

Small GF Green Monster

Small GF Green Monster

$16.99

Spinach, broccoli, green peppers, onions, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese.

Small GF Royale With Cheese

Small GF Royale With Cheese

$16.99

Bacon, hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, mayonnaise, cold ketchup on top. Add a side of cold lettuce or pickles*

Small GF Sriracha-Cha Pizza

Small GF Sriracha-Cha Pizza

$16.99

Onion, sausage, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese with sriracha and garlic oil sauce.

Small GF Steak Bomb Pizza

Small GF Steak Bomb Pizza

$16.99

Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese. Try is with mayo or garlic oil instead of pizza sauce*

Small GF Sweet & Sour Express

Small GF Sweet & Sour Express

$16.99

Sweet and sour grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.

Build Your Own Cheese Calzones

Small Cheese Calzone

Small Cheese Calzone

$8.79
Large Cheese Calzone

Large Cheese Calzone

$11.29

Small Specialty Calzones

Small Works Calzone

Small Works Calzone

$13.79

Onion, pepper, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, sausage, black olive, hamburg, extra cheese.

Small Meat Lovers Calzone

Small Meat Lovers Calzone

$13.79

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese.

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$13.79

Grilled chicken, bacon, extra cheese, ranch dressing instead of sauce.

Small Sriracha-Cha-Cha Calzone

Small Sriracha-Cha-Cha Calzone

$13.79

Onion, sausage, grilled chicken, with sriracha and garlic oil sauce.

Small Vegetarian Calzone

Small Vegetarian Calzone

$13.79

Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, black olive, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.

Small Mediterranean Calzone

Small Mediterranean Calzone

$12.79

Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, garlic. Try it with black olives*

Small Chicken Broccoli Garlic Calzone

Small Chicken Broccoli Garlic Calzone

$12.79

Grilled chicken, broccoli, extra mozzarella cheese, herb garlic oil sauce.

Small Royale with Cheese Calzone

Small Royale with Cheese Calzone

$13.79

Bacon, hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, mayonnaise and ketchup inside too!

Small Garlic 4 Chz Calzone

Small Garlic 4 Chz Calzone

$12.79

Extra mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, feta cheese, garlic.

Small BBQ Kabob Calzone

Small BBQ Kabob Calzone

$13.79

BBQ chicken tender, onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce

Small Buff-a-Roni Calzone

Small Buff-a-Roni Calzone

$13.79

Buffalo grilled chicken, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, garlic, blue cheese on side. Great with garlic oil instead of pizza sauce!

Small Sweet & Sour Calzone

Small Sweet & Sour Calzone

$13.79

Sweet & sour grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.

Small Steak Bomb Calzone

Small Steak Bomb Calzone

$13.79

Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese. Try is with mayo or garlic oil instead of pizza sauce*

Small BLT Calzone

Small BLT Calzone

$13.79

Bacon, tomato, extra mozzarella cheese. Try this with Ranch dressing instead of pizza sauce!

Small Green Monster Calzone

Small Green Monster Calzone

$13.79

Spinach, broccoli, green peppers, onions, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese.

SM Bacon Double Cheese Burger Calzone

SM Bacon Double Cheese Burger Calzone

$11.79

Bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella cheese.

SM Chicken Parm Calzone

SM Chicken Parm Calzone

$13.79

Fried chicken tender, provolone cheese, onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic.

Small Eggplant Parm Calzone

$12.79

Fried eggplant, provolone cheese, onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic.

Small Firecracker Calzone

Small Firecracker Calzone

$13.79

Buffalo tenders, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, extra cheese. Try it with ranch or blue cheese instead of pizza sauce.*

Small Big Island Deluxe Calzone

Small Big Island Deluxe Calzone

$13.79

Ham, pineapple, onion, bacon, extra cheese.

Large Specialty Calzones

Large Works Calzone

Large Works Calzone

$18.79

Onion, pepper, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, sausage, black olive, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese

Large Meat Lovers Calzone

Large Meat Lovers Calzone

$18.79

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, hamburg, extra cheese.

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$18.79

Grilled chicken, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, instead of sauce.

Large Sriracha-Cha-Cha Calzone

Large Sriracha-Cha-Cha Calzone

$18.79

Onion, sausage, grilled chicken, with sriracha and garlic oil sauce.

Large Vegetarian Calzone

Large Vegetarian Calzone

$18.79

Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, black olive, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.

Large Mediterranean Calzone

Large Mediterranean Calzone

$17.79

Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, garlic. Try it with black olives*

Large Chicken Broccoli Garlic Calzone

Large Chicken Broccoli Garlic Calzone

$17.79

Grilled chicken, broccoli, extra mozzarella cheese, herb garlic oil sauce.

Large Royale w/Cheese Calzone

Large Royale w/Cheese Calzone

$18.79

Bacon, hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, mayonnaise and ketchup inside too!

Large Garlic 4 Chz Calzone

Large Garlic 4 Chz Calzone

$17.79

Extra mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, feta cheese, garlic.

Large BBQ Kabob Calzone

Large BBQ Kabob Calzone

$18.79

BBQ chicken tender, onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce

Large Buff-a-Roni Calzone

Large Buff-a-Roni Calzone

$18.79

Buffalo grilled chicken, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, garlic, blue cheese on side. Great with garlic oil instead of pizza sauce!

Large Sweet & Sour Calzone

Large Sweet & Sour Calzone

$18.79

Sweet & sour grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.

Large Steak Bomb Calzone

Large Steak Bomb Calzone

$18.79

Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese. Try is with mayo or garlic oil instead of pizza sauce*