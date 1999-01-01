- Home
Jack's Pizza - Pittsfield
300 Reviews
$
11 Catamount Rd
Pittsfield, NH 03263
Small Pizzas
Small Build Your Own Cheese Pizza (BYO)
You can have it how you want it, the way you want it!
Small Works
Onion, pepper, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, sausage, black olive, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese
Small Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese.
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, instead of sauce.
Small Garlic Four Cheese
Extra mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, feta cheese, garlic.
Small Fire Cracker
Buffalo tenders, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, extra mozzarella cheese. Try it with ranch or blue cheese instead of pizza sauce*
Small Mediterranean
Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, garlic. Try it with black olives*
Small Vegetarian
Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, black olive, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.
SM Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella cheese.
Small Bbq Kabob
BBQ chicken tender, onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce
Small Big Island Deluxe Pizza
Ham, pineapple, onion, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.
Small BLT Pizza
Bacon, tomato, extra mozzarella cheese with a side of cold shredded lettuce. Try this with Ranch dressing instead of pizza sauce!
Small Buff-A-Roni Blue
Buffalo grilled chicken, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, garlic, blue cheese on side. Great with garlic oil instead of pizza sauce!
Small Chicken Broccoli Garlic
Grilled chicken, broccoli, extra mozzarella cheese, herb garlic oil sauce
SM Chicken Parm Pizza
Fried chicken tender, provolone cheese, onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic.
Small Eggplant Parm
Fried eggplant, provolone cheese, onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic.
Small Green Monster
Spinach, broccoli, green peppers, onions, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese.
Small Royale With Cheese
Bacon, hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, mayonnaise, cold ketchup on top. Add a side of cold lettuce or pickles*
Small Sriracha-Cha Pizza
Onion, sausage, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese with sriracha and garlic oil sauce.
Small Steak Bomb Pizza
Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese. Try is with mayo or garlic oil instead of pizza sauce*
Small Sweet & Sour Express
Sweet and sour grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.
Large Pizzas
LG Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
You can have it how you want it, the way you want it!
Large The Works
Onion, pepper, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, sausage, black olive, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese
Large Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese.
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, instead of sauce.
Large Garlic Four Cheese
Extra mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, feta cheese, garlic.
Large Fire Cracker
Buffalo tenders, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, extra mozzarella cheese. Try it with ranch or blue cheese instead of pizza sauce*
Large Mediterranean
Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, garlic. Try it with black olives*
Large Vegetarian
Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, black olive, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.
LG Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella cheese.
Large Bbq Kabob
BBQ chicken tender, onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce
Large Big Island Deluxe Pizza
Ham, pineapple, onion, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.
Large BLT Pizza
Bacon, tomato, extra mozzarella cheese with a side of cold shredded lettuce. Try this with Ranch dressing instead of pizza sauce!
Large Buff-A-Roni Blue
Buffalo grilled chicken, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, garlic, blue cheese on side. Great with garlic oil instead of pizza sauce!
Large Chicken Broccoli Garlic
Grilled chicken, broccoli, extra mozzarella cheese, herb garlic oil sauce
LG Chicken Parm Pizza
Fried chicken tender, provolone cheese, onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic.
Large Eggplant Parm
Fried eggplant, provolone cheese, onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic.
Large Green Monster
Spinach, broccoli, green peppers, onions, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese.
Large Royale With Cheese
Bacon, hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, mayonnaise, cold ketchup on top. Add a side of cold lettuce or pickles*
Large Sriracha-Cha Pizza
Onion, sausage, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese with sriracha and garlic oil sauce.
Large Steak Bomb Pizza
Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese. Try is with mayo or garlic oil instead of pizza sauce*
Large Sweet & Sour Express
Sweet and sour grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.
Gluten Free
12" Gluten Free Build Your Own Cheese
You can have it how you want it, the way you want it....Gluten Free Style!
Small GF Works
Onion, pepper, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, sausage, black olive, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese
Small GF Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese.
Small GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, instead of sauce.
Small GF Garlic Four Cheese
Extra mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, feta cheese, garlic.
Small GF Fire Cracker
Buffalo tenders, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, extra mozzarella cheese. Try it with ranch or blue cheese instead of pizza sauce*
Small GF Mediterranean
Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, garlic. Try it with black olives*
Small GF Vegetarian
Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, black olive, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.
Small GF Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella cheese.
Small GF Bbq Kabob
BBQ chicken tender, onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce
Small GF Big Island Deluxe Pizza
Ham, pineapple, onion, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.
Small GF BLT Pizza
Bacon, tomato, extra mozzarella cheese with a side of cold shredded lettuce. Try this with Ranch dressing instead of pizza sauce!
Small GF Buff-A-Roni Blue
Buffalo grilled chicken, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, garlic, blue cheese on side. Great with garlic oil instead of pizza sauce!
Small GF Chicken Broccoli Garlic
Grilled chicken, broccoli, extra mozzarella cheese, herb garlic oil sauce
Small GF Chicken Parm Pizza
Fried chicken tender, provolone cheese, onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic.
Small GF Green Monster
Spinach, broccoli, green peppers, onions, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese.
Small GF Royale With Cheese
Bacon, hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, mayonnaise, cold ketchup on top. Add a side of cold lettuce or pickles*
Small GF Sriracha-Cha Pizza
Onion, sausage, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese with sriracha and garlic oil sauce.
Small GF Steak Bomb Pizza
Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese. Try is with mayo or garlic oil instead of pizza sauce*
Small GF Sweet & Sour Express
Sweet and sour grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.
Build Your Own Cheese Calzones
Small Specialty Calzones
Small Works Calzone
Onion, pepper, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, sausage, black olive, hamburg, extra cheese.
Small Meat Lovers Calzone
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese.
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Grilled chicken, bacon, extra cheese, ranch dressing instead of sauce.
Small Sriracha-Cha-Cha Calzone
Onion, sausage, grilled chicken, with sriracha and garlic oil sauce.
Small Vegetarian Calzone
Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, black olive, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.
Small Mediterranean Calzone
Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, garlic. Try it with black olives*
Small Chicken Broccoli Garlic Calzone
Grilled chicken, broccoli, extra mozzarella cheese, herb garlic oil sauce.
Small Royale with Cheese Calzone
Bacon, hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, mayonnaise and ketchup inside too!
Small Garlic 4 Chz Calzone
Extra mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, feta cheese, garlic.
Small BBQ Kabob Calzone
BBQ chicken tender, onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce
Small Buff-a-Roni Calzone
Buffalo grilled chicken, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, garlic, blue cheese on side. Great with garlic oil instead of pizza sauce!
Small Sweet & Sour Calzone
Sweet & sour grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.
Small Steak Bomb Calzone
Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese. Try is with mayo or garlic oil instead of pizza sauce*
Small BLT Calzone
Bacon, tomato, extra mozzarella cheese. Try this with Ranch dressing instead of pizza sauce!
Small Green Monster Calzone
Spinach, broccoli, green peppers, onions, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese.
SM Bacon Double Cheese Burger Calzone
Bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella cheese.
SM Chicken Parm Calzone
Fried chicken tender, provolone cheese, onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic.
Small Eggplant Parm Calzone
Fried eggplant, provolone cheese, onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic.
Small Firecracker Calzone
Buffalo tenders, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, extra cheese. Try it with ranch or blue cheese instead of pizza sauce.*
Small Big Island Deluxe Calzone
Ham, pineapple, onion, bacon, extra cheese.
Large Specialty Calzones
Large Works Calzone
Onion, pepper, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, sausage, black olive, hamburger, extra mozzarella cheese
Large Meat Lovers Calzone
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, hamburg, extra cheese.
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Grilled chicken, bacon, extra mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, instead of sauce.
Large Sriracha-Cha-Cha Calzone
Onion, sausage, grilled chicken, with sriracha and garlic oil sauce.
Large Vegetarian Calzone
Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, black olive, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.
Large Mediterranean Calzone
Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, garlic. Try it with black olives*
Large Chicken Broccoli Garlic Calzone
Grilled chicken, broccoli, extra mozzarella cheese, herb garlic oil sauce.
Large Royale w/Cheese Calzone
Bacon, hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, mayonnaise and ketchup inside too!
Large Garlic 4 Chz Calzone
Extra mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, feta cheese, garlic.
Large BBQ Kabob Calzone
BBQ chicken tender, onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce
Large Buff-a-Roni Calzone
Buffalo grilled chicken, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, garlic, blue cheese on side. Great with garlic oil instead of pizza sauce!
Large Sweet & Sour Calzone
Sweet & sour grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, garlic, extra mozzarella cheese.
Large Steak Bomb Calzone
Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese. Try is with mayo or garlic oil instead of pizza sauce*