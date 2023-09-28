JACK's Place
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
JACK's Place is Where The Field Meets The Fork! Enjoy our signature beef, which is raised by us just a few miles down the road! Our breakfast and lunch menu offers generous portions and most of our meals are home style using quality ingredients! Located at the historic "Old Memories" cafe.
101 Central Ave, Pattonsburg, MO 64670
