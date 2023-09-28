Drinks

Water

Coffee

$1.00

Soft Drinks

$2.19

Juice - No Refills

$2.99

Bottled Drinks

$1.99

Milk - No Refills

$2.99

Choc Milk - No Refills

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$1.00

Appetizers

Apps

Fries

$3.99

Tator Tots

$4.29

Curly Fries

$4.49

Corn Nuggets

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Cheese Balls

$7.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Lunch

Chicken

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Your choice of grilled or fried. Try it with toppings from our burger menu!

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.49

Our chicken sandwich with choice of side.

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.99

Tasty chicken strips, served with your choice of side.

Burgers

We raise our own USDA Angus Beef just 3 miles from our restaurant! We finish them on grain, then they're dry-aged for an extended time to create a flavor that is second to none.

Hamburger

$6.99

Hamburger Combo

$10.49

Patty Melt

$7.99

Patty Melt Combo

$11.49

The JACK Stack

$13.99

You won't find this anywhere else. A 1/4lb. patty of our signature beef, stacked with onion rings, a fried egg, bacon, and your choice of cheese!

JACK Stack Combo

$16.99

Our signature burger with your choice of side.

Tenderloins

We select only big, premium cuts of pork tenderloins from local farms, then hand-bread them before frying them to a golden perfection!

Tenderloin

$8.99

Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$4.99

A big portion of salad, made just the way you want it!

Side Salad

$2.49

A smaller portion of our build your own salad.

One Trip Salad Bar

$2.99Out of stock

Salad Bar w/ Special

Out of stock

From The Water

Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Delicious, crispy butterfly shrimp with your choice of side.

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

A tasty battered fillet, served on a bun with tartar sauce.

Fish Sandwich Combo

$12.49

Our fish sandwich, served with your choice of side.

Catfish Basket

$13.99

A generous portion of fried catfish with your choice of side.

Philly's

Philly

$9.99

Philly Combo

$13.49

Kids

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Hamburger Combo

$9.49

Kids Chicken Strips (2)

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strip Combo

$9.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese Combo

$9.49

Kids Catfish Basket

$9.99

To-Go

B-Fast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Daily Special

Special

Thursday's Special: Mexican Minute Steak w/ Baked Tator & Corn

Special

$11.99

Dessert

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Lemon Cheesecake

$2.99

Red Velvet Cake

$2.99

Frozen Strawberry Cheesecake

$2.99

Pumpkin Spice Cake

$2.99