Burgers
Salad
Bars & Lounges
Jack's Prime
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving quality American food with real hospitality!
Location
3723 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bay Meadows, San Mateo - Bay Meadows, San Mateo
No Reviews
3081 South Delaware Street San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurant
Jack's Restaurant and Bar - San Mateo
No Reviews
1750 S. El Camino Real San Mateo, CA 94402
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Mateo
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Laurelwood (Hillsdale)
4.5 • 2,454
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurant