Burgers
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Jack's Prime

3723 S. El Camino Real

San Mateo, CA 94403

Jack's Prime Classic Cheeseburger
Jack's Prime Classic
Angry Cowboy

Specials

Gobble Gobble

Gobble Gobble

$17.50

Diestel Ranch Turkey patty topped with cheddar cheese, apple cranberry chutney and home made stuffing , mayo, romaine lettuce on an onion bun

The Sweetest Sweet potato fries

The Sweetest Sweet potato fries

$7.00

Crispy sweet potato fries dusted with brown sugar and cinnamon seasoning served with Tiger Ranch

Main

All natural 1/3lb seasoned Niman Ranch beef served medium well served with fries or house salad
Jack's Prime Classic

Jack's Prime Classic

$14.50

Sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onion, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce served on an American bun! Add cheese: American, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Blue Cheese

Jack's Prime Classic Cheeseburger

Jack's Prime Classic Cheeseburger

$14.50

Sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onion, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce served on an American bun! Add cheese: American, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Blue Cheese

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$17.50

The Impossible® Patty made entirely from plants, sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onion, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce served on an American bun! Add cheese: American, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Blue Cheese

Ultimate Bacon

Ultimate Bacon

$17.50

Cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, tomato, iceberg lettuce, maple bacon mayo on an American Bun

Blue Ribbon

Blue Ribbon

$17.00

Blue cheese, crispy onion strings, mixed greens, tomatoes, kosher dill pickles, roasted garlic aioli on an American Bun

Great with Beer

Great with Beer

$17.00

Jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, deep-fried pickles, iceberg lettuce, Sierra Nevada Pale Ale mustard on an American Bun

Angry Cowboy

Angry Cowboy

$17.50

Pepper jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, crispy onion strings, jalapeños, red onion, BBQ sauce & Chipotle Mayo on an American Bun

Whiskey Town Express

Whiskey Town Express

$17.00

Cheddar cheese, bourbon glazed mushrooms, crispy onion strings, Mavericks Burger Sauce.

Monterey Express

Monterey Express

$17.50

Monterey Jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, roasted garlic aioli on an American Bun

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$17.00

Teriyaki glazed filet topped with jack cheese, sautéed onions, iceberg lettuce, Mavericks burger sauce on an American bun

The Cardinal

The Cardinal

$17.00

Garlic & herb seasoned chicken filet, fresh mozzarella, mixed greens, tomatoes, basil pesto mayo served on a parmesan dusted wheat bun

Southwest Veggie Burger

Southwest Veggie Burger

$14.50

House made black bean veggie patty, topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, red onion, mixed greens, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch served on a wheat bun

Jacked Up Crispy Chicken

Jacked Up Crispy Chicken

$17.00

Buttermilk chicken filet seasoned & deep-fried til' crispy, bread & butter pickles,iceberg lettuce, roasted garlic aioli on an American bun

Napa Valley Turkey

Napa Valley Turkey

$17.00

Turkey patty topped with jack cheese, cabernet/balsamic onions, sautéed mushrooms, mixed greens. tomatoes, Mavericks Burger sauce served on a wheat bun

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$15.00

Four tender chicken strips fried up to perfection and served with ranch dressing on the side.

Phoenix

$17.00

Meal Salads

Texacali

Texacali

$16.50

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken filet, black beans roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, and home made salsa served with chipotle vinaigrette dressing.

San Fransokyo

San Fransokyo

$16.50

Mix of romaine and slaw, with a teriyaki glazed chicken filet, crispy wontons & rice noodles, avocado, pickled ginger, green onions, and sesame seeds with an Asian-style dressing

Chicken Caesar Supreme

Chicken Caesar Supreme

$16.50

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken filet, cherry tomatoes, avocado, fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons

Jack's Cobb

Jack's Cobb

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken filet, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, avocado served with Ranch dressing

Apps

Fries

Fries

$5.00

Maverick's crisp french fries!

Parmesan Garlic Fries

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$6.50

French fries tossed in Gilroy garlic-parsley butter, finished with fresh grated parmesan cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Sweet potato fries dusted in our unique seasoning and served with house made Tiger Ranch dressing

Irish Nacho Fries

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$6.50

Mavericks tots deep fried until perfectly crisp

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.50

Beer battered onion rings salted and served with ranch dressing on the side

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Beer battered deep fried pickles served with ranch dressing on the side

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$6.00

French fries tossed in Gilroy garlic-parsley butter.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato & red onions

Sub Caesar

Sub Caesar

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, fresh grated parmesan & house made croutons

Drinks

Coke

Coke

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Sprite

Rootbeer

Rootbeer

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

Lemonade

Lemonade

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$4.25

Soda Water

Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

Peach Iced Tea

$4.25

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.25

Fanta

$3.75

Shakes

Pumpkin Shake

Pumpkin Shake

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

Black & White Shake

Black & White Shake

Coffee Shake

Coffee Shake

Mint Chocolate Chip Shake

Mint Chocolate Chip Shake

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

Blonde Bombshell

Blonde Bombshell

$8.00

Cookies & Cream

$9.00

Caramel Crunch

$9.00

Mint & Cookies

$9.00

Neapolitan

$9.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$9.00

Mocha Chip

$9.00

MEALS

All kids meals served with fries and Apple Juice. If selecting Adult option please do not select beverage. It will not be charged and therefore not included.
Sliders NO Cheese

Sliders NO Cheese

$9.00

All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage. Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.

Sliders With Cheese

Sliders With Cheese

$9.00

All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage. Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage. Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$9.00

All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage. Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage. Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.

Sundaes

Maverick's Classic Sundae

Maverick's Classic Sundae

$8.00
Hot Fudge Volcano

Hot Fudge Volcano

$9.00
Candy Bar Crunch Sundae

Candy Bar Crunch Sundae

$9.00

Vanilla soft serve layered with Hershey's® hot fudge & caramel sauce topped with crunchy peanuts.

Peanut Butter Twist

Peanut Butter Twist

$9.00

Floats

Coke Float

Coke Float

Rootbeer Float

Rootbeer Float

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

Cherry Pop

Cherry Pop

Orange Dreamsicle

Orange Dreamsicle

$7.50

Guiness Float

$10.00Out of stock

Freezes

Pineapple Freeze

Pineapple Freeze

Orange Freeze

Orange Freeze

Rootbeer Freeze

Rootbeer Freeze

Coke Freeze

Coke Freeze

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Serving quality American food with real hospitality!

Location

3723 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94403

Directions

