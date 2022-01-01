Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

Jack's Restaurant and Bar - Newark

review star

No reviews yet

1029 Newpark Mall Rd

Newark, CA 94010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

COFFEE

Coffee

$3.25

Cafe Americano

$3.50
Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.50

Cafe Mocha

$4.95
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.95

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Espresso

$3.50

breakfast blend, moroccan mint, aged earl grey, chamomile lemon, gunpowder green

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

SODA/TEA

WATER

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.25
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.25
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.25
Gingerale

Gingerale

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25

Mango Lemonade

$3.95

Peach Lemonade

$3.95
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$3.95
Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.25

RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$3.95
Red Bull

Red Bull

$5.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.25

Roy Rogers

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Ginger Beer

$4.95

JUICE/MILK

Almond Milk

$1.95+

Apple Juice

$2.95+

Chocolate Milk

$1.95+
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.95+

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95+

Milk

$1.95+

Orange Juice

$2.95+

Pineapple Juice

$2.95+

Tomato Juice

$2.95+

Jack's Mocktails

Mango Fusion

$7.00

mango purée, house-made sweet & sour, tajin rim

Spring Tonic

$7.00

lime juice, bitters, tonic, fresh rosemary

Strawberry Cooler

$7.00

Fresh strawberries, strawberry purée, lime juice, fresh mint, splash of soda

Apparel

"2020 Survival" Tee

"2020 Survival" Tee

$18.00

Hat

$16.00
Jack's Mask

Jack's Mask

$3.00

Coffee

Jack's Regular Coffee Beans

Jack's Regular Coffee Beans

$10.00
Jack's Regular Coffee Ground

Jack's Regular Coffee Ground

$10.00
Jack's Decaf Coffee Beans

Jack's Decaf Coffee Beans

$10.00
Jack's Decaf Coffee Ground

Jack's Decaf Coffee Ground

$10.00

Coffee Mugs

Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$12.00

Employee Retail Pricing

Employee "Be Nice. Cook Good Food." T-Shirt

$12.00

Employee "F&F" T-Shirt

$12.00
Employee Coffee Mug

Employee Coffee Mug

$10.00

Employee Hat

$12.00

Employee Coffee

$9.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jack’s is an all-day, any-day kind of place. We’re open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drinks. It’s a family-run business with a focus on genuine, old-school hospitality. Jack’s welcomes guests with an extensive menu that reflects the Marcovici family’s Greek-American heritage and the natural bounty of their California home. You can count on Jack’s for an omelet and coffee before work and a cocktail or a beer after you’ve clocked out. Drop by for a light bite for lunch, a nice dinner, or a quick burger after the movie. We also like to party – so plan on celebrating life’s milestones with us – birthdays, graduations, engagements, weddings, and more. Come on in! A great meal, friends, and family await.

Website

Location

1029 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark, CA 94010

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cantaritos Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1530 Washington Blvd. Fremont, CA 94529
View restaurantnext
Bowl of Heaven - Fremont
orange star4.5 • 1,156
43986 Pacific Commons Blvd Fremont, CA 94538
View restaurantnext
Ristorante Il Porcino
orange star4.5 • 861
3339 Walnut Ave Fremont, CA 94538
View restaurantnext
Bill's Cafe - Fremont
orange star4.2 • 1,224
39222 Fremont Blvd Fremont, CA 94538
View restaurantnext
Mission Hills Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
275 Industrial Pkwy Hayward, CA 94544
View restaurantnext
Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
3160 N. Shoreline Blvd Mountain View, CA 94043
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newark

Blue Line Pizza
orange star4.6 • 8,407
1108 Burlingame Ave Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Delfina - Burlingame
orange star4.5 • 5,852
1444 Burlingame Ave Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Rise Pizzeria - Burlingame
orange star4.6 • 5,624
1451 Burlingame Avenue Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Maverick Jack's
orange star4.7 • 5,417
1190 California Drive Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
New England Lobster Market & Eatery
orange star4.5 • 4,958
824 Cowan Rd Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Neal's Coffee Shop - Burlingame
orange star4.4 • 1,116
1845 El Camino Real Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newark
San Mateo
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Pacifica
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
San Carlos
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Redwood City
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston