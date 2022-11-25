Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Bruno
1050 Admiral Ct. Suite A
San Bruno, CA 94066
Popular Items
COFFEE
SODA/TEA
-WATER
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Roy Rogers
-Sierra Mist
Shirley Temple
ARNOLD PALMER
Iced Tea
Flavored Iced Tea
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade
Peach Lemonade
Mango Lemonade
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Gingerale
Pellegrino
Red Bull
Ginger Beer
JUICE/MILK
Jack's Mocktails
STARTERS
AVGOLEMONO
Traditional Greek soup with chicken, egg, lemon, cream and rice
SOUP OF THE DAY
Monday: Tomato Bisque Tuesday: Potato Leek Wednesday: Bacon-Lentil Thursday: Chicken Noodle Friday: Clam Chowder Saturday: Beef Barley Sunday: Chicken Tortilla
BEEF CHILI
cheddar cheese, chopped red and green onion
CHILI NACHOS
Homemade all-natural angus beef chili, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, green onions, pico de gallo
COCONUT SHRIMP
asian coleslaw, sweet & sour dipping sauce
GARLIC OREGANO FRIES
ASIAN WINGS
sweet & spicy glaze, green onion, sesame seeds
HOT WINGS
With buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing
LAMB AND BEEF MEATBALLS
Fresh ground lamb and beef with spicy tomato sauce, mizithra cheese, mint
MEDITERRANEAN SAMPLER
Tzatziki, cilantro-jalapeno hummus, tabouli, marinated olives, warm pita bread
PRAWN COCKTAIL
tiger prawns, salad of bay shrimp, hearts of palm, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno, dressed with fresh lemon vinaigrette
SWEET POTATO FRIES
with chipotle mayo
ZUCCHINI CAKES
ASIAN WINGS-BONELESS
sweet & spicy glaze, green onion, sesame seeds
HOT WINGS-BONELESS
buffalo sauce
SALADS
JACK'S SALAD
Mixed baby greens, carrots, caramelized walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, house vinaigrette
GREEK SALAD
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, herb vinaigrette
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, shredded iceberg lettuce, avocado, cheddar cheese, green onions, chopped tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, ranch dressing
SHRIMP LOUIE
Romaine lettuce, bay shrimp, tomato, olives, egg, croutons, thousand island dressing
GRILLED SALMON SALAD
Grilled Salmon, baby spinach, grilled onions, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, house vinaigrette
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, garlic croutons
COBB SALAD
mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, egg, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, house vinaigrette
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
shredded iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken breast, crispy wontons, toasted almonds, green onion, carrots, sesame-ginger vinaigrette
KATERINA'S SALAD
Romaine lettuce, green cabbage, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onion, cilantro, lemon-olive oil vinaigrette
THE WEDGE
Crispy iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, green onion, balsamic vinegar reduction
CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, granny smith apples, hearts of palm, dried cherries, kidney beans, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, house vinaigrette
BURGERS
BLACK SHEEP BURGER (VEGETARIAN)
Plant-Based 'lamb' burger with onion, parsley and mint, topped with cucumber, tomato, red onion and tzatziki.
CALIFORNIA BURGER
sauteed mushrooms, avocado, jack cheese
CLASSIC BURGER
Half pound, all-natural beef, served on toasted sesame brioche bun
CODE BLEU BURGER
bleu cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, onion rings
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER (VEGETARIAN)
Patty made entirely from plants, with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
JACK'S BURGER
Thousand Island dressing, sauteed onions, american cheese
LAMB BURGER
fresh ground lamb and beef with garlic, onion, parsley and mint, topped with cucumber-tomato relish and cumin-lime aioli
PATTY MELT
grilled onions, american cheese, marble rye
SUNSET BOULEVARD BURGER
Bacon, avocado, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled sourdough
SANDWICHES
FRENCH DIP
House-Roasted top sirloin, thinly sliced, on warm french roll with au jus and creamy horseradish
GYRO
Lamb/beef combo with cucumber, tomato, onion, tzatziki, warm pita bread open faced or sandwich
MEATLOAF SANDWICH
Mama Eleni's Meatloaf, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, Jack's Secret Sauce, on grilled sourdough.
REUBEN
roberts corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, melted swiss cheese, grilled marble rye
JACK'S MACS
CLASSIC MAC
Asiago, mild and sharp white Vermont cheddar, mozzarella
BACON MAC
Classic Mac with bacon
ITALIAN MAC
Asiago, mozzarella, mild Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, chili flakes
CALIFORNIA MAC
Asiago, grilled chicken, mushrooms, spinach
HOT DOG MAC
classic mac with all beef hot dog
HATCH MAC
classic mac with new mexico chiles
CHILI MAC
classic mac with homemade all-natural angus beef chili, chopped red and green onion
PASTAS
ANGEL HAIR POMODORO
Plum tomatoes, basil, garlic, extra virgin oive oil
SHRIMP SCAMPI
Sauteed prawns, creamy white wine garlic sauce, tomato, lemon, parsley
RIGATONI DI POLLO
Chicken breast, bacon, parsley, garlic, mushrooms, asiago cheese, white wine, creamy tomato sauce
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
Our homemade beef and pork meatballs, marinara sauce
SPAGHETTI CARBONARA
pancetta (italian bacon), onion, garlic, white wine, cream, asiago cheese
ITALIAN PASTA
rigatoni, mild italian sausage, roasted garlic, basil, mushroom, cherry tomatoes, arugula, chili flakes, asiago cheese
TUTTO MARE
Spaghetti, prawns, clams, mussels, white fish, white wine-tomato sauce, parsley, garlic, chili flakes
SPAGHETTI & CLAMS
Fresh manila clams, chopped clams, creamy white wine-garlic sauce, lemon
ORZO SALMON
Grilled salmon tossed with orzo pasta, cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, fresh dill, lemon, white wine, cream, butter, garlic
MAIN COURSES
10 OZ NEW YORK STEAK
All-natural angus beef
14 0Z NEW YORK STEAK
BLACKENED CATFISH
'cajun style', tartar sauce, yukon gold mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
CHICKEN PICATTA
White wine, capers, cream, butter. With mashed potatoes and vegetables.
FISH-N-CHIPS
Alaskan Cod dipped in our homemade beer batter, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce
GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWERS
Grilled all-natural breast meat, tzatziki, cilantro-jalapeno hummus, tabouli, warm pita bread
GRILLED DOUBLE BREAST OF CHICKEN
Yukon gold mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, lemon-oregano vinaigrette
GRILLED SALMON
Lemon-butter sauce, yukon gold mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
HOMEMADE YANKEE POT ROAST
All-natural angus flat iron, yukon gold mashed potatoes, gravy, seasonal vegetables
LAMB CHOPS
free-range australian lamb, oregano, lemon vinaigrette
MAMA ELENI'S MEATLOAF
all-natural angus beef, yukon gold mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, crispy onion rings
POLENTA
crispy corn polenta made with asiago cheese, sauteed spinach, seasonal vegetables, tomato-basil sauce
SAUTEED PETRALE SOLE
Lemon-butter sauce, yukon gold mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
CHICKEN MARSALA
Marsala wine, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, basil, crispy polenta, and sauteed spinach
KIDS MENU
KID'S HAMBURGER
French fries or vegetables
K - EVERGOOD HOT DOG
French fries or vegetables
K - GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
French fries or vegetables
K - FISH-N-CHIPS
French fries or vegetables
K - GRILLED CHEESE
French fries or vegetables
K - CHICKEN TENDERS
French fries or vegetables
K - SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALL
K - MAC-N-CHEESE
FAMILY MEALS
FAMILY SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
Feeds 4-6 people. Our homemade beef and pork meatballs, marinara sauce. With garlic bread, and your choice of house or caesar salad
FAMILY GRILLED SALMON
Feeds 4-6 people. Grilled salmon with lemon-butter sauce. Served with seasonal vegetables and choice of mashed potatoes, rice or potato wedges. Garlic bread and choice of house or caesar salad.
FAMILY MAC-N-CHEESE
Feeds 4-6 people. Asiago, mild cheddar, sharp vermont cheddar, mozzarella cheese. Garlic bread and choice of house or caesar salad.
NEXT-LEVEL MAC-N-CHEESE
Feeds 4-6 people. Choice of Bacon, California or Italian Mac. Garlic bread and choice of house or caesar salad.
FAMILY GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWERS
Feeds 4-6 people. Grilled all-natural breast meat with tzatziki, rice, greek salad, and pita bread
FAMILY MEATLOAF
Feeds 4-6 people. All-natural angus beef, with mushroom gravy and onion rings, served with seasonal vegetables and choice of mashed potatoes, rice or potato wedges. Garlic bread and choice of house or caesar salad.
FAMILY POT ROAST
Feeds 4-6 people. All-natural angus flat iron, with seasonal vegetables and choice of mashed potatoes, rice or potato wedges. Garlic bread and choice of house or caesar salad.
FAMILY CHICKEN PICATTA
Feeds 4-6 people. Chicken breast with white wine, capers, cream and butter, served with seasonal vegetables and choice of mashed potatoes, rice or potato wedges. Garlic bread and choice of house or caesar salad.
FAMILY LAMB CHOPS
Feeds 4-6 people. Free-range Australian lamb with oregano, lemon-vinaigrette, served with seasonal vegetables and choice of mashed potatoes, rice or potato wedges. Garlic bread and choice of house or caesar salad.
FAMILY MIXED GRILL
Feeds 4-6 people. Includes lamb chops, chicken skewers and side of tzatziki, served with seasonal vegetables and choice of mashed potatoes, rice or potato wedges. Pita bread and choice of house or caesar salad.
FAMILY GRILLED BREAST OF CHICKEN
Grilled Double Breast of Chicken with lemon-oregano vinaigrette. Choice of starch - mashed potatoes, rice or roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables and salad.
DESSERT
Specialty Cocktails
Bee Sting
evan williams bourbon, cointreau, honey syrup, lemon juice, savory salt rim
Bellini
Classic Martini
grey goose vodka, dash of dry vermouth
Cucumber Cocktail
hendrick’s gin, st. germaine, cucumber, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, soda
Dog's Bay Cooler
jameson, pineapple juice, house-made sweet & sour, orgeat
Dublin Mule
irish whiskey, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer
Fro-Mo
frozen mojito with bacardi limon, fresh lime juice, muddled mint, simple syrup; also available in strawberry, raspberry, mango
Grand Manhattan
bulleit rye bourbon, sweet vermouth, grand marnier, bitters
Havana Mule
rum, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer
Ivan's Margarita
herradura silver, triple sec, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, housemade sour, cranberry juice, cruzan 151 float
Jack's G&T
st. george gin, lime juice, st. germaine, tonic, fresh rosemary
Red Sangria
red wine, brandy, fresh fruit
Jack's Sweet Tea
seagram’s sweet tea vodka, lemonade, housemade sour, lemon-lime soda
Jalisco Mule
tequila, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer
Kentucky Mule
bourbon, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer
Mango Margarita
reposado tequila, mezcal, mango purée, house-made sweet & sour, mint, tajin rim
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
vodka, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer
Paloma
milagro silver tequila, grapefruit juice, agave nectar, mint, lemon-lime soda
Pomegranate In A Pear Tree
absolut pear, triple sec, pomegranate juice, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, muddled basil
Premium Bellini
domaine chandon split
Premium Mimosa
Raspberry Lemon Drop
deep eddy vodka, chambord, housemade sour, sugar rim
Sazerac
templeton rye, absinthe, simple syrup, bitters, lemon twist
Some Like It Hot
patrón reposado, patrón citrónage pineapple, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, muddled jalapeño
Strawberry Smash
deep eddy vodka, fresh strawberries, strawberry purée, lime juice, simple syrup, fresh mint, splash of soda
The Hemingway
bacardi rum, lime juice, simple syrup, sugar rim, served up
16 OZ COCKTAILS - SERVES 2 TO 3 GUESTS
Bloody Mary 16 oz
CUCUMBER COCKTAIL 16 OZ
Hendrick's Gin, St. Germain, cucumber, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, soda
Grand MH 16 oz
Irish Mary 16 oz
Mai Tai 16 oz
Margarita 16 oz
Mojito 16 oz
Mosco Mule 16 oz
Pom Pear 16 oz
Raspberry LD 16 oz
Sangria 16 oz
Smoky Mary 16 oz
Bottled Beer
Anchor Steam
Angry Orchard
Arrogant Bastard
Blue Moon
Budweiser
Coors Lt Btl
Corona
Downtown Brown
Flying Dog
Guinness
Hefeweizen
Heineken
Lagunitas
Modelo
Racer 5
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
ST. Pauli N/A
White Wine by the Glass
Red Wine by the Glass
GL Leese Fitch Pinot Noir
GL Meiomi Pinot Noir
Belle Glos Pinot Noir
Gl Estancia Merlot
Gl J Lohr Merlot
GL Terrazas Malbec
GL Sobon Zinfandel
GL Saldo Zinfandel
GL Hogue Cabernet
GL Justin Cabernet
GL Sebastiani Cab
Gl Roundhill Cab
Red Wine by the Bottle
BTL Leese Fitch Pinot Noir
BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir
BTL La Crema Pinot Noir
BTL Acacia Pinot Noir
BTL Kendall Jackson Pinot Noir
BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir
BTL Gary Farrell Pinot Noir
BTL Twomey Pinot Noir
BTL Terrazas Malbec
BTL Bulletin Place Merlot
BTL Saintsbury Pinot Noir
BTL J Lohr Merlot
BTL Estancia Merlot
BTL Rodney Strong Merlot
BTL Freemark Abbey Merlot
BTL Stag's Leap Merlot
BTL Ravenswood Zin
BTL Sobon Zinfandel
BTL Cline Zin
BTL Seghesio Zin
BTL Saldo Zinfandel
BTL Casa Lapastolle Cab
BTL Hogue Cabernet
BTL Murphy Goode Cab
BTL Pine Ridge Cab
BTL Robert Mondavi Cab
BTL Roundhill Cab
BTL Sebastiani Cab
Retail
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Jack’s is an all-day, any-day kind of place. We’re open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drinks. It’s a family-run business with a focus on genuine, old-school hospitality. Jack’s welcomes guests with an extensive menu that reflects the Marcovici family’s Greek-American heritage and the natural bounty of their California home. You can count on Jack’s for an omelet and coffee before work and a cocktail or a beer after you’ve clocked out. Drop by for a light bite for lunch, a nice dinner, or a quick burger after the movie. We also like to party – so plan on celebrating life’s milestones with us – birthdays, graduations, engagements, weddings, and more. Come on in! A great meal, friends, and family await.
