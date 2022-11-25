Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Bruno

Restaurant info

Jack’s is an all-day, any-day kind of place. We’re open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drinks. It’s a family-run business with a focus on genuine, old-school hospitality. Jack’s welcomes guests with an extensive menu that reflects the Marcovici family’s Greek-American heritage and the natural bounty of their California home. You can count on Jack’s for an omelet and coffee before work and a cocktail or a beer after you’ve clocked out. Drop by for a light bite for lunch, a nice dinner, or a quick burger after the movie. We also like to party – so plan on celebrating life’s milestones with us – birthdays, graduations, engagements, weddings, and more. Come on in! A great meal, friends, and family await.

