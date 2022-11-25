Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Bruno

review star

No reviews yet

1050 Admiral Ct. Suite A

San Bruno, CA 94066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

AVGOLEMONO
GRILLED SALMON
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

COFFEE

-WATER

-Cafe Latte

$5.50

-Cafe Mocha

$5.95

-Cappuccino

$4.95

-Coffee

$3.30

Jack's Special Blend. 100% Arabica. Locally roasted by “America’s Best Coffee”

-Espresso

$3.75

-Hot Tea

$4.25

-Cafe Americano

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.30

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Extra Tea Bag

$2.95

SODA/TEA

-WATER

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

-Sierra Mist

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Flavored Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Peach Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Pellegrino

$4.95

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.95

JUICE/MILK

-WATER

Orange Juice

$3.50+

Apple Juice

$3.50+

Pineapple Juice

$3.50+

Milk

$1.95+

Almond Milk

$1.95+

Cranberry Juice

$3.50+

Tomato Juice

$3.50+

Chocolate Milk

$1.95+

Lg Grapefruit Juice

$4.95

Sm Grapefruit

$2.95

Jack's Mocktails

Mango Fusion

$7.00

mango purée, house-made sweet & sour, tajin rim

Spring Tonic

$7.00

lime juice, bitters, tonic, fresh rosemary

Stawberry Cooler

$7.00

Fresh strawberries, strawberry purée, lime juice, fresh mint, splash of soda

STARTERS

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, basil, tomato, caramelized onions, asiago cheese

AVGOLEMONO

$5.50

Traditional Greek soup with chicken, egg, lemon, cream and rice

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.50

Monday: Tomato Bisque Tuesday: Potato Leek Wednesday: Bacon-Lentil Thursday: Chicken Noodle Friday: Clam Chowder Saturday: Beef Barley Sunday: Chicken Tortilla

BEEF CHILI

$6.95+

cheddar cheese, chopped red and green onion

CHILI NACHOS

$14.95

Homemade all-natural angus beef chili, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, green onions, pico de gallo

COCONUT SHRIMP

$14.95

asian coleslaw, sweet & sour dipping sauce

GARLIC OREGANO FRIES

$6.95

ASIAN WINGS

$14.50

sweet & spicy glaze, green onion, sesame seeds

HOT WINGS

$14.50

With buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing

LAMB AND BEEF MEATBALLS

$13.95

Fresh ground lamb and beef with spicy tomato sauce, mizithra cheese, mint

MEDITERRANEAN SAMPLER

$14.95

Tzatziki, cilantro-jalapeno hummus, tabouli, marinated olives, warm pita bread

PRAWN COCKTAIL

$19.95

tiger prawns, salad of bay shrimp, hearts of palm, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno, dressed with fresh lemon vinaigrette

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.95

with chipotle mayo

ZUCCHINI CAKES

$6.95

ASIAN WINGS-BONELESS

$11.95

sweet & spicy glaze, green onion, sesame seeds

HOT WINGS-BONELESS

$11.95

buffalo sauce

SALADS

JACK'S SALAD

$12.95

Mixed baby greens, carrots, caramelized walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, house vinaigrette

GREEK SALAD

$14.50

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, herb vinaigrette

CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$17.95

Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, shredded iceberg lettuce, avocado, cheddar cheese, green onions, chopped tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, ranch dressing

SHRIMP LOUIE

$17.95

Romaine lettuce, bay shrimp, tomato, olives, egg, croutons, thousand island dressing

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$22.95

Grilled Salmon, baby spinach, grilled onions, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, house vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, garlic croutons

COBB SALAD

$17.95

mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, egg, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, house vinaigrette

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$16.95

shredded iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken breast, crispy wontons, toasted almonds, green onion, carrots, sesame-ginger vinaigrette

KATERINA'S SALAD

$13.95

Romaine lettuce, green cabbage, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onion, cilantro, lemon-olive oil vinaigrette

THE WEDGE

$14.95

Crispy iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, green onion, balsamic vinegar reduction

CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD

$17.95

romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, granny smith apples, hearts of palm, dried cherries, kidney beans, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, house vinaigrette

BURGERS

BLACK SHEEP BURGER (VEGETARIAN)

$16.95

Plant-Based 'lamb' burger with onion, parsley and mint, topped with cucumber, tomato, red onion and tzatziki.

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$15.95

sauteed mushrooms, avocado, jack cheese

CLASSIC BURGER

$13.95

Half pound, all-natural beef, served on toasted sesame brioche bun

CODE BLEU BURGER

$16.95

bleu cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, onion rings

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER (VEGETARIAN)

$16.95

Patty made entirely from plants, with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

JACK'S BURGER

$15.50

Thousand Island dressing, sauteed onions, american cheese

LAMB BURGER

$16.95

fresh ground lamb and beef with garlic, onion, parsley and mint, topped with cucumber-tomato relish and cumin-lime aioli

PATTY MELT

$15.50

grilled onions, american cheese, marble rye

SUNSET BOULEVARD BURGER

$16.95

Bacon, avocado, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled sourdough

SANDWICHES

FRENCH DIP

$18.95

House-Roasted top sirloin, thinly sliced, on warm french roll with au jus and creamy horseradish

GYRO

$14.50

Lamb/beef combo with cucumber, tomato, onion, tzatziki, warm pita bread open faced or sandwich

MEATLOAF SANDWICH

$16.95

Mama Eleni's Meatloaf, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, Jack's Secret Sauce, on grilled sourdough.

REUBEN

$16.95

roberts corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, melted swiss cheese, grilled marble rye

JACK'S MACS

CLASSIC MAC

$13.50

Asiago, mild and sharp white Vermont cheddar, mozzarella

BACON MAC

$14.50

Classic Mac with bacon

ITALIAN MAC

$15.50

Asiago, mozzarella, mild Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, chili flakes

CALIFORNIA MAC

$15.50

Asiago, grilled chicken, mushrooms, spinach

HOT DOG MAC

$14.50

classic mac with all beef hot dog

HATCH MAC

$14.50

classic mac with new mexico chiles

CHILI MAC

$14.75

classic mac with homemade all-natural angus beef chili, chopped red and green onion

PASTAS

ANGEL HAIR POMODORO

$14.95

Plum tomatoes, basil, garlic, extra virgin oive oil

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$21.95

Sauteed prawns, creamy white wine garlic sauce, tomato, lemon, parsley

RIGATONI DI POLLO

$17.95

Chicken breast, bacon, parsley, garlic, mushrooms, asiago cheese, white wine, creamy tomato sauce

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$16.95

Our homemade beef and pork meatballs, marinara sauce

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$17.95

pancetta (italian bacon), onion, garlic, white wine, cream, asiago cheese

ITALIAN PASTA

$18.95

rigatoni, mild italian sausage, roasted garlic, basil, mushroom, cherry tomatoes, arugula, chili flakes, asiago cheese

TUTTO MARE

$22.95

Spaghetti, prawns, clams, mussels, white fish, white wine-tomato sauce, parsley, garlic, chili flakes

SPAGHETTI & CLAMS

$19.95

Fresh manila clams, chopped clams, creamy white wine-garlic sauce, lemon

ORZO SALMON

$21.95

Grilled salmon tossed with orzo pasta, cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, fresh dill, lemon, white wine, cream, butter, garlic

MAIN COURSES

10 OZ NEW YORK STEAK

$23.95

All-natural angus beef

14 0Z NEW YORK STEAK

$32.95

BLACKENED CATFISH

$19.95

'cajun style', tartar sauce, yukon gold mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

CHICKEN PICATTA

$19.95

White wine, capers, cream, butter. With mashed potatoes and vegetables.

FISH-N-CHIPS

$18.95

Alaskan Cod dipped in our homemade beer batter, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWERS

$19.95

Grilled all-natural breast meat, tzatziki, cilantro-jalapeno hummus, tabouli, warm pita bread

GRILLED DOUBLE BREAST OF CHICKEN

$19.95

Yukon gold mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, lemon-oregano vinaigrette

GRILLED SALMON

$22.95

Lemon-butter sauce, yukon gold mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

HOMEMADE YANKEE POT ROAST

$20.95Out of stock

All-natural angus flat iron, yukon gold mashed potatoes, gravy, seasonal vegetables

LAMB CHOPS

$32.95

free-range australian lamb, oregano, lemon vinaigrette

MAMA ELENI'S MEATLOAF

$18.95

all-natural angus beef, yukon gold mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, crispy onion rings

POLENTA

$17.95

crispy corn polenta made with asiago cheese, sauteed spinach, seasonal vegetables, tomato-basil sauce

SAUTEED PETRALE SOLE

$20.95

Lemon-butter sauce, yukon gold mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

CHICKEN MARSALA

$21.95

Marsala wine, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, basil, crispy polenta, and sauteed spinach

KIDS MENU

KID'S HAMBURGER

$7.95

French fries or vegetables

K - EVERGOOD HOT DOG

$7.95

French fries or vegetables

K - GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$7.95

French fries or vegetables

K - FISH-N-CHIPS

$7.95

French fries or vegetables

K - GRILLED CHEESE

$7.95

French fries or vegetables

K - CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.95

French fries or vegetables

K - SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALL

$7.95

K - MAC-N-CHEESE

$5.95

FAMILY MEALS

FAMILY SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$60.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Our homemade beef and pork meatballs, marinara sauce. With garlic bread, and your choice of house or caesar salad

FAMILY GRILLED SALMON

$70.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Grilled salmon with lemon-butter sauce. Served with seasonal vegetables and choice of mashed potatoes, rice or potato wedges. Garlic bread and choice of house or caesar salad.

FAMILY MAC-N-CHEESE

$50.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Asiago, mild cheddar, sharp vermont cheddar, mozzarella cheese. Garlic bread and choice of house or caesar salad.

NEXT-LEVEL MAC-N-CHEESE

$55.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Choice of Bacon, California or Italian Mac. Garlic bread and choice of house or caesar salad.

FAMILY GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWERS

$60.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Grilled all-natural breast meat with tzatziki, rice, greek salad, and pita bread

FAMILY MEATLOAF

$60.00

Feeds 4-6 people. All-natural angus beef, with mushroom gravy and onion rings, served with seasonal vegetables and choice of mashed potatoes, rice or potato wedges. Garlic bread and choice of house or caesar salad.

FAMILY POT ROAST

$60.00

Feeds 4-6 people. All-natural angus flat iron, with seasonal vegetables and choice of mashed potatoes, rice or potato wedges. Garlic bread and choice of house or caesar salad.

FAMILY CHICKEN PICATTA

$60.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Chicken breast with white wine, capers, cream and butter, served with seasonal vegetables and choice of mashed potatoes, rice or potato wedges. Garlic bread and choice of house or caesar salad.

FAMILY LAMB CHOPS

$95.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Free-range Australian lamb with oregano, lemon-vinaigrette, served with seasonal vegetables and choice of mashed potatoes, rice or potato wedges. Garlic bread and choice of house or caesar salad.

FAMILY MIXED GRILL

$90.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Includes lamb chops, chicken skewers and side of tzatziki, served with seasonal vegetables and choice of mashed potatoes, rice or potato wedges. Pita bread and choice of house or caesar salad.

FAMILY GRILLED BREAST OF CHICKEN

$70.00

Grilled Double Breast of Chicken with lemon-oregano vinaigrette. Choice of starch - mashed potatoes, rice or roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables and salad.

DESSERT

TUXEDO CAKE

$9.00

Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, and fresh whipped cream

NY STYLE CHEESECAKE

$9.00

Graham cracker crust, seasonal berry sauce

DUO OF BAKLAVA

$9.00

chocolate and pistachio

PUMPKIN BREAD PUDDING

$9.00

Specialty Cocktails

DOULBE UP! ADD ANOTHER ONLY $2!!

Bee Sting

$13.00

evan williams bourbon, cointreau, honey syrup, lemon juice, savory salt rim

Bellini

$11.00

Classic Martini

$14.00

grey goose vodka, dash of dry vermouth

Cucumber Cocktail

$13.00

hendrick’s gin, st. germaine, cucumber, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, soda

Dog's Bay Cooler

$13.00

jameson, pineapple juice, house-made sweet & sour, orgeat

Dublin Mule

$12.00

irish whiskey, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer

Fro-Mo

$12.00

frozen mojito with bacardi limon, fresh lime juice, muddled mint, simple syrup; also available in strawberry, raspberry, mango

Grand Manhattan

$15.00

bulleit rye bourbon, sweet vermouth, grand marnier, bitters

Havana Mule

$12.00

rum, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer

Ivan's Margarita

$14.00

herradura silver, triple sec, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, housemade sour, cranberry juice, cruzan 151 float

Jack's G&T

$13.00

st. george gin, lime juice, st. germaine, tonic, fresh rosemary

Red Sangria

$12.00

red wine, brandy, fresh fruit

Jack's Sweet Tea

$11.00

seagram’s sweet tea vodka, lemonade, housemade sour, lemon-lime soda

Jalisco Mule

$12.00

tequila, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

bourbon, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer

Mango Margarita

$13.00

reposado tequila, mezcal, mango purée, house-made sweet & sour, mint, tajin rim

Mimosa

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

vodka, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer

Paloma

$12.00

milagro silver tequila, grapefruit juice, agave nectar, mint, lemon-lime soda

Pomegranate In A Pear Tree

$12.00

absolut pear, triple sec, pomegranate juice, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, muddled basil

Premium Bellini

$14.00

domaine chandon split

Premium Mimosa

$14.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$13.00

deep eddy vodka, chambord, housemade sour, sugar rim

Sazerac

$14.00

templeton rye, absinthe, simple syrup, bitters, lemon twist

Some Like It Hot

$13.00

patrón reposado, patrón citrónage pineapple, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, muddled jalapeño

Strawberry Smash

$12.00

deep eddy vodka, fresh strawberries, strawberry purée, lime juice, simple syrup, fresh mint, splash of soda

The Hemingway

$12.00

bacardi rum, lime juice, simple syrup, sugar rim, served up

16 OZ COCKTAILS - SERVES 2 TO 3 GUESTS

Bloody Mary 16 oz

$17.00

CUCUMBER COCKTAIL 16 OZ

$25.00

Hendrick's Gin, St. Germain, cucumber, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, soda

Grand MH 16 oz

$25.00Out of stock

Irish Mary 16 oz

$21.00

Mai Tai 16 oz

$20.00

Margarita 16 oz

$22.00

Mojito 16 oz

$21.00

Mosco Mule 16 oz

$18.00

Pom Pear 16 oz

$23.00

Raspberry LD 16 oz

$21.00

Sangria 16 oz

$14.00

Smoky Mary 16 oz

$19.00

Draft Beer

805

$6.95Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$7.95

Deschutes Fresh IPA

$7.95

Stella

$7.95

Bottled Beer

Anchor Steam

$5.95

Angry Orchard

$5.95

Arrogant Bastard

$10.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$5.95

Budweiser

$5.95

Coors Lt Btl

$5.95Out of stock

Corona

$5.95

Downtown Brown

$5.95Out of stock

Flying Dog

$5.00

Guinness

$5.95

Hefeweizen

$5.95

Heineken

$5.95

Lagunitas

$5.95

Modelo

$5.95Out of stock

Racer 5

$5.95

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.95

ST. Pauli N/A

$4.95

White Wine by the Glass

GL Opera Prima

$8.00

Prosecco Split

$13.00

Chandon Split

$13.00

GL Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GL Benziger Sauv Blanc

$9.00

GL Kim Crawford Sau Blanc

$12.00

Gl Vista Point Chard

$8.00

Gl Wente Chard

$11.00

GL La Crema Chardonnay

$12.00

August Riesling

$11.00

Red Wine by the Glass

GL Leese Fitch Pinot Noir

$9.00

GL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$16.00

Gl Estancia Merlot

$9.00Out of stock

Gl J Lohr Merlot

$11.00

GL Terrazas Malbec

$9.00

GL Sobon Zinfandel

$9.00

GL Saldo Zinfandel

$14.00

GL Hogue Cabernet

$9.00Out of stock

GL Justin Cabernet

$15.00Out of stock

GL Sebastiani Cab

$12.00

Gl Roundhill Cab

$8.00

Red Wine by the Bottle

BTL Leese Fitch Pinot Noir

$34.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$46.00

BTL La Crema Pinot Noir

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Acacia Pinot Noir

$49.00Out of stock

BTL Kendall Jackson Pinot Noir

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$58.00Out of stock

BTL Gary Farrell Pinot Noir

$69.00Out of stock

BTL Twomey Pinot Noir

$69.00Out of stock

BTL Terrazas Malbec

$34.00

BTL Bulletin Place Merlot

$29.00Out of stock

BTL Saintsbury Pinot Noir

$58.00Out of stock

BTL J Lohr Merlot

$42.00

BTL Estancia Merlot

$34.00Out of stock

BTL Rodney Strong Merlot

$35.00Out of stock

BTL Freemark Abbey Merlot

$57.00Out of stock

BTL Stag's Leap Merlot

$57.00Out of stock

BTL Ravenswood Zin

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Sobon Zinfandel

$34.00

BTL Cline Zin

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Seghesio Zin

$49.00Out of stock

BTL Saldo Zinfandel

$52.00

BTL Casa Lapastolle Cab

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Hogue Cabernet

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Murphy Goode Cab

$34.00Out of stock

BTL Pine Ridge Cab

$78.00Out of stock

BTL Robert Mondavi Cab

$49.00Out of stock

BTL Roundhill Cab

$30.00

BTL Sebastiani Cab

$42.00

Retail

Jack's Mask

$3.00

Hat

$15.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Jack's Coffee Beans- Regular Whole

$9.00

Jack's Coffee Beans - Regular Ground

$9.00

Jack's Coffee Beans- Decaf Whole

$9.00

Jack's Coffee Beans- Decaf Ground

$9.00

Gift Bag

$25.00

Jack's T- Shirts

2020 Survival T- Shirt

$20.00

Jack's T- Shirt Locations

$20.00

Jack's T- Shirt Be Nice

$20.00

Jack's T- Shirt Friends and Family

$20.00

Jack's T- Shirt Meet Mom

$20.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Jack’s is an all-day, any-day kind of place. We’re open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drinks. It’s a family-run business with a focus on genuine, old-school hospitality. Jack’s welcomes guests with an extensive menu that reflects the Marcovici family’s Greek-American heritage and the natural bounty of their California home. You can count on Jack’s for an omelet and coffee before work and a cocktail or a beer after you’ve clocked out. Drop by for a light bite for lunch, a nice dinner, or a quick burger after the movie. We also like to party – so plan on celebrating life’s milestones with us – birthdays, graduations, engagements, weddings, and more. Come on in! A great meal, friends, and family await.

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Bruno image

