Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

Jack's Restaurant and Bar - San Mateo

review star

No reviews yet

1750 S. El Camino Real

San Mateo, CA 94402

Apparel

2020 Survival T-Shirt

$22.00

Jack's Vintage Hat

$10.00
Jack's Mask

$3.00

BOH Shirt

$12.00

Jack's White Tees

$20.00

Jack's White Tee

$20.00

Jack's White Tees

$22.00

Jack's Black Tee

$22.00

Jacks Caps

$15.00

Coffee

Jack's Regular Coffee Beans

$10.00Out of stock
Jack's Regular Coffee Ground

$10.00
Jack's Decaf Coffee Beans

$10.00
Jack's Decaf Coffee Ground

$10.00

Coffee Mugs

Coffee Mug

$12.00

WHITE WINE BY THE BOTTLE

BTL Benziger Sauv Blanc

$38.00
BTL Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$34.00
BTL Hogue Riesling

$30.00
BTL Kim Crawford Sau Blanc

$46.00
BTL La Crema Chardonnay

$46.00
BTL Wente Chardonnay

$42.00
BTL Opera

$32.00

BTL Clos Du Val Chardonnay

$34.00Out of stock

RED WINE BY THE BOTTLE

DOUBLE UP! GET A SECOND BOTTLE FOR ONLY $2!!
BTL Leese Fitch Pinot Noir

$34.00
BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$62.00
BTL Gary Farrell Pinot Noir

$66.00Out of stock
BTL La Crema Pinot Noir

$40.00
BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$46.00
BTL Saintsbury Pinot Noir

$58.00Out of stock
BTL Nielson Pinot Noir - Santa Barbara

$38.00Out of stock
BTL Twomey Pinot Noir

$69.00Out of stock
BTL Bulletin Place Merlot

$29.00
BTL Milbrandt Merlot - Columbia Valley

$28.00Out of stock
BTL J Lohr Merlot

$42.00
BTL Markham Merlot - Napa Valley

$44.00
BTL Freemark Abbey Merlot

$52.00

BTL Rombauer Merlot

$75.00Out of stock
BTL Terrazas Malbec

$34.00
BTL Seghesio Zin

$49.00
BTL Steele Zinfandel - Mendocino

$39.00
BTL Saldo Zinfandel

$52.00
BTL Day Zinfandel - Sonoma County

$48.00Out of stock
BTL Zaca Mesa Syrah - Santa Ynez Valley

$33.00Out of stock
BTL Casa Lapostolle

$34.00Out of stock
BTL Hogue Cabernet

$30.00
BTL Stone Cellars Cab

$30.00
BTL Robert Mondavi Cab

$49.00Out of stock
BTL Sebastiani Cab

$46.00
1/2 BTL Trefethen Cab (375 ml) Napa

$44.00
1/2 BTL Hall Cab (375 ml) Napa Valley

$39.00

BTL Cline Zin

$38.00Out of stock

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Must Be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon delivery of the order. By ordering these items you are confirming you are over 21 years old. Must be purchased with food.

Bee Sting

$13.00

Evan Williams bourbon, cointreau, honey syrup, lemon juice, savory salt rim. Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Bellini

$11.00

Sparkling Wine. Peach Puree. Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Vodka. Dimitri's Bloody Mary Mix. Olives, pickled green bean, lemon. Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Classic Martini

$14.00

Grey Goose vodka, dash of Dry Vermouth, Blue Cheese stuffed olives. Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Cucumber Cocktail

$13.00

Hendrick’s gin, St. Germaine, cucumber, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, soda. Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Diablo Mary

$12.00

Absolut peppar, habanero (extra spicy), Dimitri's Bloody Mary Mix. Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Dog's Bay Cooler

$13.00

Jameson, pineapple juice, house-made sweet & sour, orgeat. Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Dublin Mule

$13.00

Irish whiskey, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer.Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Fro-Mo

$13.00

Frozen Mojito with Bacardi Limon, fresh lime uice, muddled mint, simple syrup; also available in strawberry, raspberry, mango.Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Grand Manhattan

$15.00

Bulleit rye bourbon, sweet Vermouth, Grand Marnier, bitters.Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Havana Mule

$13.00

Rum, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer.Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Ivan's Margarita

$14.00

Herradura silver, triple sec, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, housemade sour, cranberry juice, cruzan 151 float.Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Jack's G&T

$13.00

St. George gin, lime juice, St. Germaine, tonic, fresh rosemary.Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Jack's Sangria

$12.00

Red Wine, brandy, fresh fruit.Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Jack's Sweet Tea

$12.00

Seagram’s sweet tea vodka, lemonade, housemade sour, lemon-lime soda.Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Jalisco Mule

$12.00

Tequila, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer.Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

Bourbon, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer.Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Luck Of The Irish

$12.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Bacardi Rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, grenadine, almond syrup, float of Myers's dark rum.Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Mango Margarita

$13.00

Reposado tequila, mezcal, mango purée, house-made sweet & sour, mint, tajin rim. Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Mimosa

$11.00

Sparkling Wine. Orange Juice.Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Vodka, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer. Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Paloma

$13.00

Milagro silver tequila, grapefruit juice, agave nectar, mint, lemon-lime soda.Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Paloma Mimosa

$12.00

Grapefruit juice, lime juice, tequila, prosecco, tajin rim.Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Patrona Cadillac Rita

$13.00

Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Pomegranate In A Pear Tree

$13.00

Absolut pear, triple sec, pomegranate juice, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, muddled basil.Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Premium Bellini

$14.00

Domaine Chandon split. Peach Puree. Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Premium Mimosa

$14.00

Domain Chandon split. Orange Juice.Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$13.00

Deep Eddy vodka, Chambord, housemade sour, sugar rim. Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Sazerac

$14.00

Templeton Rye, Absinthe, simple syrup, bitters, lemon twist.Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Some Like It Hot

$13.00

Patrón Reposado, pineapple juice, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, muddled jalapeño.Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Strawberry Smash

$13.00

Deep Eddy vodka, fresh strawberries, strawberry purée, lime juice, simple syrup, fresh mint, splash of soda.Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

DRAFT BEER

805

$7.95

Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon delivery of the order. By ordering these items you are confirming you are over 21 years old. Must be purchased with food.

Coors Light

$5.95
Blue Moon

$7.95

Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Denogginizer

$8.95

Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Deschutes IPA

$7.95

Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Maui Waui

$7.95

Must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol. You will be carded upon pick up or delivery of the order. Alcohol must be purchased with food.

Modelo Especial

$7.95
Sculpin

$7.95
Stella

$7.95

Tiki Time

$8.50Out of stock

Fieldworks Hazy IPA

$7.95

COFFEE

-Coffee

$3.30

Jack's Special Blend. 100% Arabica. Locally roasted by “America’s Best Coffee”

Decaf Coffee

$3.30
-Cafe Latte

$5.50

-Cafe Mocha

$5.95
-Cappuccino

$4.95

-Espresso

$3.75

-Hot Tea

$3.95

Cafe Americano

$3.30

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

SODA/TEA

Pepsi

$3.50
Diet Pepsi

$3.50
Dr. Pepper

$3.50
Sierra Mist

$3.50
Root Beer

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50
Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Flavored Iced Tea

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$4.00

Peach Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.00
Gingerale

$3.50
Pellegrino

$4.95
Red Bull

$5.00

Tonic

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.95

JUICE/MILK

Orange Juice

$4.95+

Apple Juice

$4.95+
Cranberry Juice

$4.50+

Grapefruit Juice

$4.95+

Pineapple Juice

$4.95+

Milk

$3.75+

Chocolate Milk

$3.75+

Almond Milk

$3.75+

Tomato Juice

$4.50+

Jack's Mocktails

Mango Fusion

$7.00

mango purée, house-made sweet & sour, tajin rim

Spring Tonic

$7.00

lime juice, bitters, tonic, fresh rosemary

Stawberry Cooler

$7.00

Fresh strawberries, strawberry purée, lime juice, fresh mint, splash of soda

All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Jack’s is an all-day, any-day kind of place. We’re open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drinks. It’s a family-run business with a focus on genuine, old-school hospitality. Jack’s welcomes guests with an extensive menu that reflects the Marcovici family’s Greek-American heritage and the natural bounty of their California home. You can count on Jack’s for an omelet and coffee before work and a cocktail or a beer after you’ve clocked out. Drop by for a light bite for lunch, a nice dinner, or a quick burger after the movie. We also like to party – so plan on celebrating life’s milestones with us – birthdays, graduations, engagements, weddings, and more. Come on in! A great meal, friends, and family await.

