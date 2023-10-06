Food Menu

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$4.25

House fried corn chips served with house made hot salsa

Chips and Queso

$6.00

House fried corn chips with house made queso

Spicy Cheese Curds

$8.99

Spicy and delicious. Served with ranch

Cheese Sticks

$9.49

Battered mozzarella and deep fried golden. Served with your choice of sauce

Nachos Reg

$11.00

House fried corn chips, topped with seasoned ground beef, onion, tomato, green pepper and white cheese. Served with house made hot sauce and sour cream extra upon request

BBQ Nacho

$12.00

House fried corn chips, topped with cheese sauce, choice of meat, jalapeño, onions, BBQ sauce and sour cream

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Topped with your choice of meat, cheese and BBQ sauce

Onion Rings

$6.99

Battered and fried. Served golden brown

Mushrooms

$6.00

Battered button sized mushrooms. Served with your choice of sauce

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.99

Large jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and deep fried. Served with ranch

Tater Kegs

$7.99

Tater tots on steroids. Stuff with all the goodness. (Ask for current offerings)

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Served with your choice of sauce

Wings

$8.00

6 large wings breaded and fried. Served with your choice of sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$10.99

Served with hot sweet marmalade

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served our way on grilled house baked white bread

Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Your choice of grilled or fried on a brioche bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle available upon request

Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.99

Cooked in house with swiss cheese and coleslaw served on grilled rye

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

American cheese served on our house baked white bread

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Shaved ham & Swiss or American served on our grilled house baked bread

House Club

$12.99

Bacon, ham, Swiss and American cheese on house-baked white bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Fried chicken tossed in a Nashville hot seasoning. Topped with Swiss cheese and special sauce on a brioche bun. Lettuce, onion upon request

Steak Hoagie

$12.99

6 oz of shaved steak melted swiss cheese on a sesame hoagie with grilled pepper and onion

The Recession

$6.99

Fried bologna on white bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo comes with moon pie, chips, and PBR or soda

Specialty

House Burger

$10.99

8 oz grilled patty on a seeded bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle available upon request. Served with chips

Smash Burger

$11.99

2 patties with grilled onions, American cheese. Topped with onion and specialty sauce. Served with chips

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Pita stuffed with jerk chicken, lettuce, onion, pickle and ranch. Served with chips

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Slow-smoked for over 14 hours. Served with chips

The Carolina

$11.95

Pulled pork topped with slaw and BBQ sauce. Served with chips

Brisket Sandwich

$13.95

Slow-smoked for over 14 hours. Served with chips

Housemade BBQ Salad

$10.50

Fresh romaine, onion, pickle, cucumber and choice of meat

Chop Chicken Salad

$11.50

Rice Bowl

$12.95

Our Cajun rice topped with your choice of meat and our buttermilk ranch

Angela Bowl

$12.95

Layered with Cajun rice, pit beans, mac and cheese, your choice of meat, onions and specialty BBQ sauce

Loaded Mac

$13.50

Topped with your choice of meat and BBQ sauce

The Meats

Sausage

$7.00+

Pulled Pork

$9.00+

Jerk Chicken

$9.00+

Brisket

$13.00+

Burnt Ends

$13.00+

Ribs

$15.00+

Platters

1st Base

$14.00

Your choice of 1 meat (6oz), 2 sides and cornbread

2nd Base

$16.00

Your choice of 2 meats (5oz), 2 sides and cornbread

3rd Base

$19.00

Your choice of 3 meats (5oz), 2 sides and cornbread

Sides

Side Salad

$5.00

Corn Bread

$1.50

Slaw

$5.00

Pit Beans

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Cajun Rice

$5.00

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$6.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog and Fries

$6.99

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

$7.00

House-made cobbler topped with vanilla ice cream

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Decadence Cake

$7.00

Layered Banana Pudding Cup

$7.00

White Chocolate Blueberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Cinnamon Sugar Almonds

$3.69

Beverages

Drinks

BTLd Water

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fresh Brewed Tea

$2.99

Fresh Sweet Brewed Tea

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.50

Root Beer

$2.99

Soda

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coffee

$3.99

Spirits & Cocktails

Tequila

1800

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casiamigo REPOSADO

$11.00

Casamigo Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio

$9.00

El mayor Blanco

$7.00

El Mayor Anejo

$9.00

El Mayor Reposado

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Patron

$8.50

Well TequilaAristocrat

$6.00

Bourbon Whiskey

Bib & Tucker 6 yr

$10.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Royal Apple

$6.50

Crown Royal Peach

$6.50

Detroit City Bourbon

$9.00

Detroit City Rye

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Hennessy

$6.50

Imperial

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.50

Jack Honey

$6.50

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.50

Knob Creek

$9.00

Knob Creek Smoked Maple

$9.00

Kurvball BBQ Whiskey

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$9.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

WELL Whiskey Old Grand Dad

$6.00

Whicked Pickle

$6.50

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.50

Yukon Gold

$6.00

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay

$7.00

Detroit City Gin (Well)

$6.00

Gordons

$6.50

Hendrick

$9.00

Tangueray

$7.00

Well Gin Congress

$6.00

Scotch

Dewers

$6.00

Glenlivet Year 12

$10.00

J&B

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$6.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Custom Bar liquor

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Grind

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Peppermint

$6.00

Schnapps

$6.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Cocktails

Amaretto & Sour

$8.00

Angry Balls

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary Well

$9.00

Boozy Coffee

$9.00

Grand marnier, summer rum, kahlua & fresh. Coffee garnished with sugar rim, whipped cream and cherry

Butchers Bloody BBQ Style

$10.00

Butchers bourbon, roadside BBQ rubbed rim garnish jerky stick, pickle, olive

Butchers Bloody Mary

$10.00

Butchers bourbon garnish jerky stick, pickle, olive

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Detroit 75 Mimosa

$11.00

Bubbly split with railroad gin choice of cranberry / pineapple / orange

Gimlet

$9.00

Irish coffee

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Make Me My Bougie Margarita

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco with cointreau shot of grand marnier on side

Margarita Well

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Off the Rails Fiz

$10.00

Railroad gin, cranberry, lime & soda lemon wedge

Old Fashion Well

$8.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly Martini

$9.00

Gilded Age vodka, screwball peanut butter with raspberry

Peanut Butter and Jelly Martini

$9.50

Peanut Butter Cup Martini

$9.50

Pickle Mary

$8.00

Side Car

$8.00

Spicy Peach Margarita

$9.50

Ghost Blanco tequila with muddled peach rim salt or sugar your choice

The Detroit Mule

$9.00

DCD Bourbon, rye, glided vodka, or rum, ginger beer, garnished with fresh mint and lime. A splash of cranberry optional

The Famous Smokey Old Fashioned #47

$11.00

Butcher's cut bourbon, muddled orange peel, and cherry hickory smoked on top

The Spiked Arnold Palmer The John Daly

$9.00

Gilded Age vodka, iced tea (sweet or unsweetened), lemonade, garnish lemon

Tom Collins

$9.00

White Russian

$8.00

Wine & Beer & Seltzers

House Wines

GLS Coastal Vines Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

BTL Coastal Vines Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

GLS Coastal Vines Merlot

$6.00

BTL Coastal Vines Merlot

$24.00

GLS Coastal Vines Pinot Noir

$6.00

BTL Coastal Vines Pinot Noir

$24.00

GLS Coastal Vines Chardonnay

$6.00

BTL Coastal Vines Chardonnay

$24.00

White Wine

GLS Castello Del Poggio Moscato Italy

$7.00

BTL Castello Del Poggio Moscato Italy

$26.00

GLS Folonari Pinot Grigio Delle Italy

$7.00

BTL Folonari Pinot Grigio Delle Italy

$26.00

GLS Giesen Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand

$8.00

BTL Giesen Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand

$28.00

GLS Maddalena Monterey Chardonnay CA

$9.00

BTL Maddalena Monterey Chardonnay CA

$36.00

GLS La Vieille Ferme Rose France

$7.00

BTL La Vieille Ferme Rose France

$26.00

Red Wine

GLS High Note Malbec Argentina

$8.00

BTL High Note Malbec Argentina

$28.00

GLS Silk and Spice Red Blend, Portugal

$8.00

BTL Silk and Spice Red Blend, Portugal

$28.00

GLS Carmenet Cabernet Sauvignon, CA

$8.00

BTL Carmenet Cabernet Sauvignon, CA

$28.00

GLS Daou Cabernet Sauvignon, CA

$9.00

BTL Daou Cabernet Sauvignon, CA

$36.00

GLS Luke Merlot Wahluke Slope, WA

$9.00

BTL Luke Merlot Wahluke Slope, WA

$36.00

GLS Firesteed Pinot Noir, Oregon

$9.00

BTL Firesteed Pinot Noir, Oregon

$36.00

Draft Beers

Bells October Fest

$8.00

Sierra Rose Blackberry

$7.00

Old Nation M43

$7.00

Founders Oktoberfest

$7.50

Laughing Fish Upperhand

$7.00

Ludington Bay Summer Fling

$7.00

Mitten Triple Crown Brown

$7.00

Arbor Pollination

$3.00

Keweenaw Widow Maker

$6.00

A Flight of Beer

$9.00

PBR Draft

$3.50

MBC Copper Ale

$4.00

Labatt Draft

$3.50

Guinness Draft

$6.00

Dragonmead Erik The red

$8.00

Miller Lite Draft

$3.50

Blue Moon Draft

$6.00

Bells Two Hearted Draft

$6.00

Bottle Beer

Bucket of Domestic

$15.00

Bucket of Premium

$18.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Next

$3.00

Bud Select

$3.00

Bud Zero

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Coor Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Guiness Zero

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Heineken Zero

$4.00

Killians

$4.00

Labatte Lite

$3.00

MGD

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Nutrl

$4.00

Oberon

$4.50

Stella

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Seltzers

WhiteClaw Black cherry

$4.00

WhiteClaw Raspberry

$4.00

Catering Menu

Cajun Rice Full pan

$80.00

Fish dinner 3 pieces of fish, fries & slaw

Cajun Rice 1/2 Full Pan

$40.00

Fish snack 1 piece of fish, fries & slaw

Garden Salad Full Pan

$60.00

Garden Salad 1/2 Pan

$30.00

Jerk Chicken Full Pan

$192.00

Jerk Chicken 1/2 Pan

$80.00

Mac and Cheese Full Pan

$95.00

Mac And Cheese 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Pan Cornbread

$35.00

Pit Beans Full Pan

$90.00

Pit Beans 1/2 Pan

$80.00

Pulled Pork Full Pan

$192.00

Pulled Pork 1/2 Pan

$80.00

Quart Ranch

$10.00

Quart Sauces

$8.00

Rack Set

$12.00

Ribs By slab

$27.00

Roasted Potatoes Full Pan

$80.00

Roasted potatoes 1/2 Pan

$40.00

Slaw Full Pan

$70.00

Slaw 1/2 Pan

$35.00

Smoked Sausage Full Pan

$168.00

Smoked Sausage 1/2 Pan

$70.00

Texas Style Brisket Full Pan

$280.00

Texas Style Brisket Half Pan

$120.00

Wine Wednesday

House Wines

GLS Coastal Vines Cabernet Sauvignon

$3.00

BTL Coastal Vines Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

GLS Coastal Vines Merlot

$3.00

BTL Coastal Vines Merlot

$12.00

GLS Coastal Vines Pinot Noir

$3.00

BTL Coastal Vines Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Coastal Vines Chardonnay

$3.00

BTL Coastal Vines Chardonnay

$12.00

White Wine

GLS Castello Del Poggio Moscato Italy

$3.50

BTL Castello Del Poggio Moscato Italy

$13.00

GLS Folonari Pinot Grigio Delle Italy

$3.50

BTL Folonari Pinot Grigio Delle Italy

$13.00

GLS Giesen Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand

$4.00

BTL Giesen Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand

$14.00

GLS Maddalena Monterey Chardonnay CA

$4.50

BTL Maddalena Monterey Chardonnay CA

$18.00

GLS La Vieille Ferme Rose France

$3.50

BTL La Vieille Ferme Rose France

$13.00

Red Wine

GLS High Note Malbec Argentina

$4.00

BTL High Note Malbec Argentina

$14.00

GLS Silk and Spice Red Blend, Portugal

$4.00

BTL Silk and Spice Red Blend, Portugal

$14.00

GLS Carmenet Cabernet Sauvignon, CA

$4.00

BTL Carmenet Cabernet Sauvignon, CA

$14.00

GLS Daou Cabernet Sauvignon, CA

$4.50

BTL Daou Cabernet Sauvignon, CA

$18.00

GLS Luke Merlot Wahluke Slope, WA

$4.50

BTL Luke Merlot Wahluke Slope, WA

$18.00

GLS Firesteed Pinot Noir, Oregon

$4.50

BTL Firesteed Pinot Noir, Oregon

$18.00

Hoagie Wednesday

Wednesday Brisket Hoagie

Sub Fries

Sub Sweet Pot Fries