Seafood
Salad

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair 718 bloomfield ave

2,746 Reviews

$$

718 bloomfield ave

Montclair, NJ 07042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sandwich Only
Lobster Roll Platter
Lobster Bisque

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

freshly prepared crispy calamari. includes rings and tentacles. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.

Fried Clam Strips

$12.00

freshly & Crispy clam strips served with lemon and homemade tartar sauce. feel like you are in Maine in every bite.

Fried Oysters

$15.00

fresh & crispy oysters served with tartar sauce and lemon.

fried shrimp

$13.00

medium size fresh shrimp. one of top sold item. around 15 shrimp. delicious and satisfing. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.

Fried Whole Belly Clams

$18.00

whole belly clams! crispy & freshly prepared for you. served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon. depending on the season the clams could be different size.

Maine Lump Crab Cake

Maine Lump Crab Cake

$16.00

delicious best seller crab cakes.lightly fried than finished in the oven. it has lots of crab meat and served on a homamde tomato salsa, topped with fresh basil aioli. you"ll love it!

P.E.I. Mussels in White Wine Garlic

P.E.I. Mussels in White Wine Garlic

$16.00

prince Edward island mussels. always fresh and best quality. Served with char toasted baguette to dip it in the delicious sauce.

Pan Seared Shrimp with Garlic & Old Bay

Pan Seared Shrimp with Garlic & Old Bay

$15.00

healthy & guests favorite pan seared shrimp. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.

Peel & Eat Shrimp

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$15.00

delicious & healthy shrimps. fun to eat! Served with Old Bay Seasoning, homemade cocktail sauce and lemon. this dish will sure satisfy your seafood cravings.

1 dozen Steamers

1 dozen Steamers

$14.00

ipswich clams. this brings back lots of memories to many. freshly steamed and served with butter lemon and broth. Note: broth is used to clean the occasional sand that might be in the clam, just simply dip it in the broth before eating it. also make sure to take off the skin that is on the tail.

2 dozen Steamers

2 dozen Steamers

$26.00

ipswich clams. this brings back lots of memories to many. freshly steamed and served with butter lemon and broth. Note: broth is used to clean the occasional sand that might be in the clam, just simply dip it in the broth before eating it. also make sure to take off the skin that is on the tail.

Wild Shrimp Cocktail

Wild Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

five chilled fully cooked Jumbo shrimps served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemons. great, healthy and light appetizer!

Clams in a White Wine Sauce

Clams in a White Wine Sauce

$16.00
Lobster Fritters

Lobster Fritters

$15.00

crispy ball shaped lobster fritters. served with homemade tartar sauce. great for a fun appetizer to share with others.

Ceviche

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp, scungilli, Tilapia, calamari, and avocado add 3 shrimps for $6 . comes with Tortilla chips

Mini Crab Cakes

$15.00Out of stock

12 mini crab cakes served with our special sauce.

Beverages

Canned Soda

please select which canned soda you"d like. thank you!

Joe's Iced Tea (Local)

Joe's Iced Tea (Local)

locally produced Joes iced tea. please select which flavor you'd like to have. thank you!

Bottled Water

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Herbal Tea

$2.75
Organic Maine Sodas

Organic Maine Sodas

maine sodas are made with organic cane sugar. please choose a flavor! thank you.

Apple Juice

$2.25

Coffee

$2.50

hot american coffee, let us know if you need any sugar, cream or milk please. thank you!

Tea

$2.75
Heineken Zero

Heineken Zero

$5.00Out of stock

Employee Drink

$2.00

Freshly Brewed Ice Tea

$3.00

Esspreso

$2.75

Desserts

Homemade Whoopee Pie!

$5.50

homemade chocolate cake filled with delicious marshmallow cream.

Add Ice Cream

$2.00

Cup Ice Cream

$4.50

Little Pie Co. Seasonal Pie

little pie company from NYC is known for their famous pies. we got them for you.. it will satisfy your cravings after a great meal. recommended to be served warm.

Cheesecake from Little pie company

Cheesecake from Little pie company

$9.50

Homemade soups

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

homemade lobster bisque, made from scratch. best selling item. served with oyster cracker and it is gluten free!

Manhattan Clam Chowder

Manhattan Clam Chowder

homemade tomato base, dairy free clam chowder! so good you will love it!

New England Clam "Chowda"

New England Clam "Chowda"

homemade new England clam chowder. the best clam chowder you will ever have! customers describe it as creamy, rich and full of clams.

Soup in a Bread Bowl

Soup in a Bread Bowl

$14.00

toasted sourdough bread bowl. soup will be on the side to keep the bread nice and crispy.

Jacks famous sandwiches

Famous Shack Fish Sandwich

Famous Shack Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Blackened pan seared grouper served with arugula, tomato, red onion and mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. best seller! served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.

Jack's Lobster Grilled Cheese

Jack's Lobster Grilled Cheese

$19.00

delicious Lobster meat, mixed cheese on a crispy Texas toast. goes great with lobster bisque soup sold seperatly . dip in it and bite it! yumm... served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Jumbo lump crab cake, fresh basil aioli, sliced tomatoes and red onions on a toasted brioche bun. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$17.00

wild caught atlantic cod with Coleslaw and tartar sauce on a toasted ciabatta bread. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.

Seafood Sliders

Seafood Sliders

$23.00

Maine style lobster salad, shrimp salad and crab salad on a toasted brioche slider, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Pan seared grouper topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on toasted two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.

Lobster tacos!

Lobster tacos!

$25.00

lobster topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Pan seared shrimp topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.

Po Boy

Po Boy

$15.00

served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.

Crab Roll Platter

$21.00
Shrimp Roll Platter

Shrimp Roll Platter

$17.00
Smashed Burger NEW!

Smashed Burger NEW!

$9.00Out of stock

double meat smashed burger on a soft sesame bun with homemade sauce, pickles, lettuce & cooked onions.

Land lovers

Chicken Strips Platter with Fries

$11.00

crispy chicken fingers and fries. great for kids or for non seafood option.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

simple and delicious grilled cheese on a crispy texas toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

grilled chicken,Lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. please choose a side of salad or chips. thank you!

 Cheeseburger sandwich only!

Cheeseburger sandwich only!

$10.00

char grilled angus beef with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato and red onions on a toasted brioche bun

jacks cheeseburger platter

jacks cheeseburger platter

$14.00

char grilled angus beef with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato and red onions on a toasted brioche bun

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

mac and cheese , great for side order or for kids.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kid Pasta With Butter

$8.00

Kids Cheese Burger With Fries

$10.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

cripsy french fries

Fresh Corn on the Cob

$3.50

sweet corn on the cob

Homemade Coleslaw

$5.00

delicious 8oz of homemade coleslaw. you will love it!

Homemade Potato Chips

$3.50

customers favorite homemade crispy potato chips.

Maine Style Potato Salad

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

veggie of the day Butternut Squash With Brussels Sprouts

$7.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Side Bread

Mashed Potato

$6.00Out of stock

Salads

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Baby arugula, goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cherries and side of homemade balsamic dressing.

Chilled Seafood Salad

Chilled Seafood Salad

$23.00Out of stock

Chilled shrimp, calamari, scungilli, scallops, cherry tomatoes, red peppers, celery and red wine vinaigrette.

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Field filed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions and side of homemade champagne vinaigrette.

Kale Caesar Salad

$13.00

baby Kale, parmesan cheese, croutons and side of homemade Caesar dressing.

Lobster Salad Platter

$25.00

quarter pound of Maine style lobster meat, Maine style potato salad and home-made coleslaw

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, crumbled blue cheese, bacon cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions and side of home made buttermilk blue cheese dressing.

Original Jacks lobster rolls

Lobster Roll Platter

Lobster Roll Platter

$27.00

quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and choice of house salad or home-made potato chips. * Gluten free buns are available.

Sandwich Only

Sandwich Only

$24.00

quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ pickles Gluten free buns are available.

DOUBLE MEAT lobster roll Platter!

$49.00

half a pound a lobster meat on a toasted bun.

DOUBLE MEAT lobster roll only!

$46.00

half a pound of fresh lobster meat on a bun. :) #igotlobsterwasted

Maine dishes

1lb snow Crabs

1lb snow Crabs

$38.00

steamed snow crabs with potatoes and sweet corn on the cob served with side of butter

Dungeness crab

$36.00

steamed Dungeness crabs with potato's and sweet corn on the cob served with side of butter

1lb King Crabs

1lb King Crabs

$47.00

one pound of steamed king crab legs served with sweet corn on the cob, potatoes and butter.

2lb King Crabs

2lb King Crabs

$97.00

two pound of steamed king crab legs served with two sweet corn on the cob, potatoes and butter.

Crab Pot

Crab Pot

$48.00

steamed half a pound Dungeness & half a pound of snow crab legs. with mussels, shrimp, clams, sausage, potatos and corn.served with side of butter and seasoned with old bay!

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$19.00

shell Pasta, Maine lobster and three cheese, topped with toasted bread crumbs. top seller! must try!.

Lobster Fettuccine Alfredo

Lobster Fettuccine Alfredo

$27.00

delicious lobster fettuccine pasta in homemade Alfredo sauce. this sure will satisfy you seafood cravings.

linguini in Garlic sauce

linguini in Garlic sauce

$29.00

linguini, lobster claws, shrimp, and P.E.I. mussels tossed in a garlic butter sauce. yum..

Linguine in clam sauce

Linguine in clam sauce

$24.00

linguini and clams tossed in a delicious homemade garlic butter sauce.

Lobster gnocchi

$26.00

your favorite dish is back! lobster gnocchi with fresh peas & Cherry tomatoes served in creamy lobster sauce.

Grilled Salmon w/vegetables

Grilled Salmon w/vegetables

$26.00

perfectly cooked grilled salmon served with Ratatouille vegetables.

Blackened Grouper w/vegetables

$25.00Out of stock
Pan Seared Sea Scallops

Pan Seared Sea Scallops

$31.00

Served with Charred grilled Corn Salsa, roasted yellow pepper and corn puree. Lemon and olive oil vinaigrette.

Salmon & scallop special

Salmon & scallop special

$33.00

Grilled salmon & two scallops with ratatouille vegetables

linguini fra diavolo

linguini fra diavolo

$24.00

linguini shrimp and mussels tossed in a delicious homemade tomato sauce. check our Instagram or Facebook pages for more photos @jacksseafoodshack

Seafood Combo

$26.00

Fried Shrimp, clam strips, calamari and French fries with tartar and cocktail sauce

Whole Fish of the day

Whole Fish of the day

$31.00

Oven roasted whole fish is served with your choice of two sides and lemon olive oil vinaigrette.

Lobster Tails

Lobster Tails

$33.00

Two Maine lobster tails served with side of your choice.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Fresh wild caught Atlantic cod, French fries, lemon, coleslaw and tartar sauce. great with malt vinegar!

Fried Whole Belly Clam Platter

$28.00

crispy whole belly clams! crispy & freshly prepared for you. served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon. depending on the season the clams could be different size. served with french fries.

Fresh Maine lobster dinner!

Fresh Maine lobster dinner!

$31.00+

fresh sweet Maine lobster from our Fresh tank! steamed on order & cracked for your convenience. served with corn on the cob ,homemade coleslaw.

Steam Pot

Steam Pot

$39.00

1 1/4 fresh lobster from the live tank, steamed with clams, shrimp, mussels,sausage, potato and corn. side of butter and seasoned with old bay. meant to be for one person. one of the top sold items on the menu. healthy & satisfying !

Angry seafood

Angry seafood

$42.00

11/4 Maine lobster in spicy jalapeno, garlic sauce. served with shrimp , clams, mussels, corn and potatoes.potatos. if you like little spicy, this is your dish!

Seafood Stew

Seafood Stew

$32.00

Clams, Mussels, shrimp, lobster claws, and grilled Atlantic cod cooked in a delicious homemade seafood broth. served with char toasted baguette.

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$29.00

8oz of filet mignon with french fries and a side of house salad ( please specify the temperature of your steak, we will butterfly the steak to cook it faster)

surf n turf - Steak & lobster

surf n turf - Steak & lobster

$49.00

8oz of filet mignon, one 4oz lobster tails with side of house salad

surf & turf - steak & shrimp

surf & turf - steak & shrimp

$37.00
The Lobster Bomb!!!

The Lobster Bomb!!!

$49.00

half a pound of butter lobster meat in a tasted sourdough bread and lobster bisque. top seller! Follow us on instagram @jacksseafoodshack for more photos! thank you!

Rib eye steak

$31.00Out of stock

served with asparagus & mashed potatoes

Raw bar

Oysters

Oysters

fresh raw oysters

clams

fresh clams

Catering menu

10 Steamed Lobsters

$320.00

10 pound and a half lobsters steamed and cut in half with butter. includes 10 corn and 10 4oz coleslaw

Arugula Salad Catering

$48.00+

arugula, goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cherries with homemade balsamic dressing

Cheese Burgers!

$110.00+

10 cheese burgers for half tray 20 cheese burgers for full tray

Chips Catering

$20.00+

hall tray 12 to 15 full tray 17 to 23

Coleslaw Catering

$38.00+

hall tray 12 to 15 full tray 17 to 23

Combo platter

$95.00+

Half tray 12--->15 Full tray 20--->24 combo is crispy shrimp, clam strips and calamari & fries

Corn on the cob catering

$32.00+

Crab cakes catering

$135.00+

10 crab cakes 20 crab cakes

Crab Pot Catering

$215.00+

8 to10 people platter- steamed 2 1/2 snow , 2 1/2 Dungeness crabs ,mussels, shrimp, calms, potatoes ,corn and sausage with old bay seasoning and butter. --------------- 17 to 20 people platter-steamed 2 1/2 snow , 2 1/2 Dungeness crabs ,mussels, shrimp, calms, potatoes ,corn and sausage with old bay seasoning and butter.

Fries Catering

$35.00+

crispy French fries

House Salad

$45.00+

field greens, tomato, cucumber, onion and homemade champagne dressing.

Kale Ceaser Dressing

$48.00+

Kale, parmesan cheese, crutons with homemade Caesar dressing.

Lobster mac & cheese! catering side

$120.00+

half tray serves 12-->15 people Full tray serves 20 --->24 people

Lobter rolls catering

$230.00+

10 lobster rolls! special package for your parties and special occasions.

Peel & eat shrimp

$70.00+

Half tray is 12--->15 people Full tray is 20 --->24 people

Regular Mac & cheese!

$40.00+

Half tray is good for 12 --> 15 people Full tray is good for 20 --->24 people

Shrimp Cocktails

$70.00+

half tray is 24 pcs full tray is 50 pcs

Sliders Party Platter Catering

$64.00+

half tray is 4 each 12 total full tray is 8 each 24 total if you are planning ahead of time you can schedule it to be ready on time for your special occasion.

Steam Pot catering

$265.00+

8 to10 people platter- steamed 5 lobster cut in half,mussels, shrimp, calms, potatoes ,corn and sausage with old bay seasoning and butter. --------------- 17 to 20 people platter-steamed 10 lobster cut in half,mussels, shrimp, calms, potatoes ,corn and sausage with old bay seasoning and butter.

Tacos Party Platter!

$80.00+

half tray is 5 each 16 total full tray is 8 each 24 total we are excited to serve your next event, no substitution please.

Brunch

Original omelette

$9.00

Eggs & yellow aged cheddar cheese. served with homefries and toast.

Norwegian salmon omelette

$14.00

Salmon , cream cheese , cherry tomato , onions, capers and dill.

Spanish Omelette

$12.00

Tomato , onion , jalapeño, white cheddar , topped with avocado and homemade red sauce.

Lobster omelette

$14.00

Lobster , tomato , chives , avocado with pink sauce.

Lobster benedict

$14.00

2 poached eggs topped with lobster meat homemade hollandaise sauce on an English muffin

Original benedict

$12.00

Two poached eggs with turkey bacon top with homemade hollandaise sauce on English muffin

Lobster Ranchero

$15.00

Eggs, beans and red sauce with avocado.

Shrimp tostadas

$14.00

Shrimp , beans pico de gallo and sauce cream.

Breakfast taco

$14.00

Scrambled eggs with cheese and lobster

Breakfast burrito

$12.00

Chorizo sausage, eggs, black beans , rice and avocado

Bagel with lox platter for one

$14.00

Plain bagel, lox , onions, tomatoes, capers and cream cheese.

Bagel with lox platter for two

$26.00

Plain bagel, lox , onions, tomatoes, capers and cream cheese.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
authentic Maine lobster shack. bringing you all the Maine classic dishes and more to your town, freshly prepared every day. Jacks unique ambiance will create an unforgettable experience to you and your family. Just remember. "Summer never ends at Jacks!"

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair, NJ 07042

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair image
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair image
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair image

