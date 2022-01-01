Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair 718 bloomfield ave
2,746 Reviews
$$
718 bloomfield ave
Montclair, NJ 07042
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Calamari
freshly prepared crispy calamari. includes rings and tentacles. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.
Fried Clam Strips
freshly & Crispy clam strips served with lemon and homemade tartar sauce. feel like you are in Maine in every bite.
Fried Oysters
fresh & crispy oysters served with tartar sauce and lemon.
fried shrimp
medium size fresh shrimp. one of top sold item. around 15 shrimp. delicious and satisfing. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.
Fried Whole Belly Clams
whole belly clams! crispy & freshly prepared for you. served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon. depending on the season the clams could be different size.
Maine Lump Crab Cake
delicious best seller crab cakes.lightly fried than finished in the oven. it has lots of crab meat and served on a homamde tomato salsa, topped with fresh basil aioli. you"ll love it!
P.E.I. Mussels in White Wine Garlic
prince Edward island mussels. always fresh and best quality. Served with char toasted baguette to dip it in the delicious sauce.
Pan Seared Shrimp with Garlic & Old Bay
healthy & guests favorite pan seared shrimp. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.
Peel & Eat Shrimp
delicious & healthy shrimps. fun to eat! Served with Old Bay Seasoning, homemade cocktail sauce and lemon. this dish will sure satisfy your seafood cravings.
1 dozen Steamers
ipswich clams. this brings back lots of memories to many. freshly steamed and served with butter lemon and broth. Note: broth is used to clean the occasional sand that might be in the clam, just simply dip it in the broth before eating it. also make sure to take off the skin that is on the tail.
2 dozen Steamers
ipswich clams. this brings back lots of memories to many. freshly steamed and served with butter lemon and broth. Note: broth is used to clean the occasional sand that might be in the clam, just simply dip it in the broth before eating it. also make sure to take off the skin that is on the tail.
Wild Shrimp Cocktail
five chilled fully cooked Jumbo shrimps served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemons. great, healthy and light appetizer!
Clams in a White Wine Sauce
Lobster Fritters
crispy ball shaped lobster fritters. served with homemade tartar sauce. great for a fun appetizer to share with others.
Ceviche
Shrimp, scungilli, Tilapia, calamari, and avocado add 3 shrimps for $6 . comes with Tortilla chips
Mini Crab Cakes
12 mini crab cakes served with our special sauce.
Beverages
Canned Soda
please select which canned soda you"d like. thank you!
Joe's Iced Tea (Local)
locally produced Joes iced tea. please select which flavor you'd like to have. thank you!
Bottled Water
Sparkling Water
Herbal Tea
Organic Maine Sodas
maine sodas are made with organic cane sugar. please choose a flavor! thank you.
Apple Juice
Coffee
hot american coffee, let us know if you need any sugar, cream or milk please. thank you!
Tea
Heineken Zero
Employee Drink
Freshly Brewed Ice Tea
Esspreso
Desserts
Homemade Whoopee Pie!
homemade chocolate cake filled with delicious marshmallow cream.
Add Ice Cream
Cup Ice Cream
Little Pie Co. Seasonal Pie
little pie company from NYC is known for their famous pies. we got them for you.. it will satisfy your cravings after a great meal. recommended to be served warm.
Cheesecake from Little pie company
Homemade soups
Lobster Bisque
homemade lobster bisque, made from scratch. best selling item. served with oyster cracker and it is gluten free!
Manhattan Clam Chowder
homemade tomato base, dairy free clam chowder! so good you will love it!
New England Clam "Chowda"
homemade new England clam chowder. the best clam chowder you will ever have! customers describe it as creamy, rich and full of clams.
Soup in a Bread Bowl
toasted sourdough bread bowl. soup will be on the side to keep the bread nice and crispy.
Jacks famous sandwiches
Famous Shack Fish Sandwich
Blackened pan seared grouper served with arugula, tomato, red onion and mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. best seller! served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Jack's Lobster Grilled Cheese
delicious Lobster meat, mixed cheese on a crispy Texas toast. goes great with lobster bisque soup sold seperatly . dip in it and bite it! yumm... served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Jumbo lump crab cake, fresh basil aioli, sliced tomatoes and red onions on a toasted brioche bun. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Beer Battered Cod Sandwich
wild caught atlantic cod with Coleslaw and tartar sauce on a toasted ciabatta bread. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Seafood Sliders
Maine style lobster salad, shrimp salad and crab salad on a toasted brioche slider, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Fish Tacos
Pan seared grouper topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on toasted two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Lobster tacos!
lobster topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Shrimp Tacos
Pan seared shrimp topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Po Boy
served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Crab Roll Platter
Shrimp Roll Platter
Smashed Burger NEW!
double meat smashed burger on a soft sesame bun with homemade sauce, pickles, lettuce & cooked onions.
Land lovers
Chicken Strips Platter with Fries
crispy chicken fingers and fries. great for kids or for non seafood option.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
simple and delicious grilled cheese on a crispy texas toast
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken,Lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. please choose a side of salad or chips. thank you!
Cheeseburger sandwich only!
char grilled angus beef with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato and red onions on a toasted brioche bun
jacks cheeseburger platter
char grilled angus beef with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato and red onions on a toasted brioche bun
Mac & Cheese
mac and cheese , great for side order or for kids.
Kid Mac & Cheese
Kid Pasta With Butter
Kids Cheese Burger With Fries
Sides
French Fries
cripsy french fries
Fresh Corn on the Cob
sweet corn on the cob
Homemade Coleslaw
delicious 8oz of homemade coleslaw. you will love it!
Homemade Potato Chips
customers favorite homemade crispy potato chips.
Maine Style Potato Salad
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
veggie of the day Butternut Squash With Brussels Sprouts
Side Salad
Side Bread
Mashed Potato
Salads
Arugula Salad
Baby arugula, goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cherries and side of homemade balsamic dressing.
Chilled Seafood Salad
Chilled shrimp, calamari, scungilli, scallops, cherry tomatoes, red peppers, celery and red wine vinaigrette.
House Salad
Field filed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions and side of homemade champagne vinaigrette.
Kale Caesar Salad
baby Kale, parmesan cheese, croutons and side of homemade Caesar dressing.
Lobster Salad Platter
quarter pound of Maine style lobster meat, Maine style potato salad and home-made coleslaw
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, crumbled blue cheese, bacon cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions and side of home made buttermilk blue cheese dressing.
Original Jacks lobster rolls
Lobster Roll Platter
quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and choice of house salad or home-made potato chips. * Gluten free buns are available.
Sandwich Only
quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ pickles Gluten free buns are available.
DOUBLE MEAT lobster roll Platter!
half a pound a lobster meat on a toasted bun.
DOUBLE MEAT lobster roll only!
half a pound of fresh lobster meat on a bun. :) #igotlobsterwasted
Maine dishes
1lb snow Crabs
steamed snow crabs with potatoes and sweet corn on the cob served with side of butter
Dungeness crab
steamed Dungeness crabs with potato's and sweet corn on the cob served with side of butter
1lb King Crabs
one pound of steamed king crab legs served with sweet corn on the cob, potatoes and butter.
2lb King Crabs
two pound of steamed king crab legs served with two sweet corn on the cob, potatoes and butter.
Crab Pot
steamed half a pound Dungeness & half a pound of snow crab legs. with mussels, shrimp, clams, sausage, potatos and corn.served with side of butter and seasoned with old bay!
Lobster Mac & Cheese
shell Pasta, Maine lobster and three cheese, topped with toasted bread crumbs. top seller! must try!.
Lobster Fettuccine Alfredo
delicious lobster fettuccine pasta in homemade Alfredo sauce. this sure will satisfy you seafood cravings.
linguini in Garlic sauce
linguini, lobster claws, shrimp, and P.E.I. mussels tossed in a garlic butter sauce. yum..
Linguine in clam sauce
linguini and clams tossed in a delicious homemade garlic butter sauce.
Lobster gnocchi
your favorite dish is back! lobster gnocchi with fresh peas & Cherry tomatoes served in creamy lobster sauce.
Grilled Salmon w/vegetables
perfectly cooked grilled salmon served with Ratatouille vegetables.
Blackened Grouper w/vegetables
Pan Seared Sea Scallops
Served with Charred grilled Corn Salsa, roasted yellow pepper and corn puree. Lemon and olive oil vinaigrette.
Salmon & scallop special
Grilled salmon & two scallops with ratatouille vegetables
linguini fra diavolo
linguini shrimp and mussels tossed in a delicious homemade tomato sauce. check our Instagram or Facebook pages for more photos @jacksseafoodshack
Seafood Combo
Fried Shrimp, clam strips, calamari and French fries with tartar and cocktail sauce
Whole Fish of the day
Oven roasted whole fish is served with your choice of two sides and lemon olive oil vinaigrette.
Lobster Tails
Two Maine lobster tails served with side of your choice.
Fish & Chips
Fresh wild caught Atlantic cod, French fries, lemon, coleslaw and tartar sauce. great with malt vinegar!
Fried Whole Belly Clam Platter
crispy whole belly clams! crispy & freshly prepared for you. served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon. depending on the season the clams could be different size. served with french fries.
Fresh Maine lobster dinner!
fresh sweet Maine lobster from our Fresh tank! steamed on order & cracked for your convenience. served with corn on the cob ,homemade coleslaw.
Steam Pot
1 1/4 fresh lobster from the live tank, steamed with clams, shrimp, mussels,sausage, potato and corn. side of butter and seasoned with old bay. meant to be for one person. one of the top sold items on the menu. healthy & satisfying !
Angry seafood
11/4 Maine lobster in spicy jalapeno, garlic sauce. served with shrimp , clams, mussels, corn and potatoes.potatos. if you like little spicy, this is your dish!
Seafood Stew
Clams, Mussels, shrimp, lobster claws, and grilled Atlantic cod cooked in a delicious homemade seafood broth. served with char toasted baguette.
Steak Frites
8oz of filet mignon with french fries and a side of house salad ( please specify the temperature of your steak, we will butterfly the steak to cook it faster)
surf n turf - Steak & lobster
8oz of filet mignon, one 4oz lobster tails with side of house salad
surf & turf - steak & shrimp
The Lobster Bomb!!!
half a pound of butter lobster meat in a tasted sourdough bread and lobster bisque. top seller! Follow us on instagram @jacksseafoodshack for more photos! thank you!
Rib eye steak
served with asparagus & mashed potatoes
Catering menu
10 Steamed Lobsters
10 pound and a half lobsters steamed and cut in half with butter. includes 10 corn and 10 4oz coleslaw
Arugula Salad Catering
arugula, goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cherries with homemade balsamic dressing
Cheese Burgers!
10 cheese burgers for half tray 20 cheese burgers for full tray
Chips Catering
hall tray 12 to 15 full tray 17 to 23
Coleslaw Catering
hall tray 12 to 15 full tray 17 to 23
Combo platter
Half tray 12--->15 Full tray 20--->24 combo is crispy shrimp, clam strips and calamari & fries
Corn on the cob catering
Crab cakes catering
10 crab cakes 20 crab cakes
Crab Pot Catering
8 to10 people platter- steamed 2 1/2 snow , 2 1/2 Dungeness crabs ,mussels, shrimp, calms, potatoes ,corn and sausage with old bay seasoning and butter. --------------- 17 to 20 people platter-steamed 2 1/2 snow , 2 1/2 Dungeness crabs ,mussels, shrimp, calms, potatoes ,corn and sausage with old bay seasoning and butter.
Fries Catering
crispy French fries
House Salad
field greens, tomato, cucumber, onion and homemade champagne dressing.
Kale Ceaser Dressing
Kale, parmesan cheese, crutons with homemade Caesar dressing.
Lobster mac & cheese! catering side
half tray serves 12-->15 people Full tray serves 20 --->24 people
Lobter rolls catering
10 lobster rolls! special package for your parties and special occasions.
Peel & eat shrimp
Half tray is 12--->15 people Full tray is 20 --->24 people
Regular Mac & cheese!
Half tray is good for 12 --> 15 people Full tray is good for 20 --->24 people
Shrimp Cocktails
half tray is 24 pcs full tray is 50 pcs
Sliders Party Platter Catering
half tray is 4 each 12 total full tray is 8 each 24 total if you are planning ahead of time you can schedule it to be ready on time for your special occasion.
Steam Pot catering
8 to10 people platter- steamed 5 lobster cut in half,mussels, shrimp, calms, potatoes ,corn and sausage with old bay seasoning and butter. --------------- 17 to 20 people platter-steamed 10 lobster cut in half,mussels, shrimp, calms, potatoes ,corn and sausage with old bay seasoning and butter.
Tacos Party Platter!
half tray is 5 each 16 total full tray is 8 each 24 total we are excited to serve your next event, no substitution please.
Brunch
Original omelette
Eggs & yellow aged cheddar cheese. served with homefries and toast.
Norwegian salmon omelette
Salmon , cream cheese , cherry tomato , onions, capers and dill.
Spanish Omelette
Tomato , onion , jalapeño, white cheddar , topped with avocado and homemade red sauce.
Lobster omelette
Lobster , tomato , chives , avocado with pink sauce.
Lobster benedict
2 poached eggs topped with lobster meat homemade hollandaise sauce on an English muffin
Original benedict
Two poached eggs with turkey bacon top with homemade hollandaise sauce on English muffin
Lobster Ranchero
Eggs, beans and red sauce with avocado.
Shrimp tostadas
Shrimp , beans pico de gallo and sauce cream.
Breakfast taco
Scrambled eggs with cheese and lobster
Breakfast burrito
Chorizo sausage, eggs, black beans , rice and avocado
Bagel with lox platter for one
Plain bagel, lox , onions, tomatoes, capers and cream cheese.
Bagel with lox platter for two
Plain bagel, lox , onions, tomatoes, capers and cream cheese.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
authentic Maine lobster shack. bringing you all the Maine classic dishes and more to your town, freshly prepared every day. Jacks unique ambiance will create an unforgettable experience to you and your family. Just remember. "Summer never ends at Jacks!"
718 bloomfield ave, Montclair, NJ 07042