- Home
- /
- Short Hills
- /
- Seafood
- /
- Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills - 504 milburn ave
Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills 504 milburn ave
No reviews yet
504 milburn ave
short hills, NJ 07078
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Calamari
freshly prepared crispy calamari. includes rings and tentacles. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.
Mini Crab Cakes
10 mini crab cakes
Fried Clam Strips
freshly & Crispy clam strips served with lemon and homemade tartar sauce. feel like you are in Maine in every bite.
Fried Oysters
fresh & crispy oysters served with tartar sauce and lemon.
fried shrimp
medium size fresh shrimp. one of top sold item. around 15 shrimp. delicious and satisfing. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.
Ceviche
Traditional refreshing ceviche with shrimp and calamari served with plantain chips
Maine Lump Crab Cake
delicious best seller crab cakes.lightly fried than finished in the oven. it has lots of crab meat and served on a homamde tomato salsa, topped with fresh basil aioli. you"ll love it!
P.E.I. Mussels in White Wine Garlic
prince Edward island mussels. always fresh and best quality. Served with char toasted baguette to dip it in the delicious sauce.
Pan Seared Shrimp with Garlic & Old Bay
healthy & guests favorite pan seared shrimp. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.
Peel & Eat Shrimp
delicious & healthy shrimps. fun to eat! Served with Old Bay Seasoning, homemade cocktail sauce and lemon. this dish will sure satisfy your seafood cravings.
1 dozen Steamers
ipswich clams. this brings back lots of memories to many. freshly steamed and served with butter lemon and broth. Note: broth is used to clean the occasional sand that might be in the clam, just simply dip it in the broth before eating it. also make sure to take off the skin that is on the tail.
2 dozen Steamers
ipswich clams. this brings back lots of memories to many. freshly steamed and served with butter lemon and broth. Note: broth is used to clean the occasional sand that might be in the clam, just simply dip it in the broth before eating it. also make sure to take off the skin that is on the tail.
Wild Shrimp Cocktail
five chilled fully cooked Jumbo shrimps served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemons. great, healthy and light appetizer!
Clams in a White Wine Sauce
fried bellies
whole clam bellies
Jacks famous sandwiches
Beer Battered Cod Sandwich
wild caught atlantic cod with Coleslaw and tartar sauce on a toasted ciabatta bread. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Jumbo lump crab cake, fresh basil aioli, sliced tomatoes and red onions on a toasted brioche bun. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Famous Shack Fish Sandwich
Blackened pan seared grouper served with arugula, tomato, red onion and mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. best seller! served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Fish Tacos
Pan seared grouper topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on toasted two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Jack's Lobster Grilled Cheese
delicious Lobster meat, mixed cheese on a crispy Texas toast. goes great with lobster bisque soup sold seperatly . dip in it and bite it! yumm... served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Lobster tacos!
lobster topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on toasted two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Shrimp Po Boy
served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Shrimp Tacos
Pan seared shrimp topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Tuna tacos
three flour tortillas with tuna poke with balsamic glaze dressing.
Angus Cheese burger platter
char grilled angus beef with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato and red onions on a toasted brioche bun
Seafood Sliders
three sliders. one lobster , one crab salad and one shrimp salad on a mini brioche bun.
surf and turf Burger
Original Jacks lobster rolls
DOUBLE MEAT lobster roll only!
half a pound of fresh lobster meat on a butter toasted Ciabatta. served with a pickle :) #igotlobsterwasted
Lobster Roll Platter
quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and choice of house salad or home-made potato chips. * Gluten free buns are available.
Sandwich Only
quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ pickles Gluten free buns are available.
DOUBLE MEAT lobster roll Platter!
Maine dishes
1lb King Crabs
one pound of steamed king crab legs served with sweet corn on the cob, potatoes and butter.
1lb snow Crabs
steamed snow crabs with potatoes and sweet corn on the cob served with side of butter
2lb King Crabs
two pound of steamed king crab legs served with two sweet corn on the cob, potatoes and butter.
Crab Pot
steamed half a pound king & half a pound of snow crab legs. with mussels, shrimp, clams, sausage, potatos and corn.served with side of butter and seasoned with old bay!
Fish & Chips
Fresh wild caught Atlantic cod, French fries, lemon, coleslaw and tartar sauce. great with malt vinegar!
Fresh Maine lobster dinner!
fresh sweet Maine lobster from our industrial tank! steamed on order & cracked for your convenience. served with corn on the cob and homemade coleslaw. Choice of soup or salad is included.
Grilled Salmon w/vegetables
perfectly cooked grilled salmon served with Ratatouille vegetables or fresh grilled veggies.
Salmon & scallop special
Grilled salmon & two scallops with ratatouille vegetables
Linguine in clam sauce
linguini and clams tossed in a delicious homemade garlic butter sauce.
linguini in Garlic sauce
linguini, lobster claws, shrimp, and P.E.I. mussels tossed in a garlic butter sauce. yum..
Lobster Fettuccine Alfredo
delicious lobster fettuccine pasta in homemade Alfredo sauce. this sure will satisfy you seafood cravings.
Lobster Mac & Cheese
shell Pasta, Maine lobster and three cheese, topped with toasted bread crumbs. top seller! must try!.
Lobster Tails
Two Maine lobster tails served with side of your choice.
Pan Seared Sea Scallops
Served with Charred grilled Corn Salsa, roasted yellow pepper and corn puree. Lemon and olive oil vinaigrette.
Seafood Combo
Fried Shrimp, clam strips, calamari and French fries with tartar and cocktail sauce
Steam pot
1 1/2 fresh lobster from the live tank, steamed with clams, shrimp, mussels,sausage, potato and corn. side of butter and seasoned with old bay. meant to be for one person. one of the top sold items on the menu. healthy & satisfying !
Blackened Grouper w/vegetables
Lobster Bomb!
half a pound of butter lobster meat in a tasted sourdough bread and lobster bisque. top seller!
Steak Frites
filet mignon with French fries, and a side house salad.
Steak & Lobster tail
filet mignon, one lobster tails 4oz with French fries and a side salad
Steak and Shrimp
filet mignon, garlic shrimp, old bay and a side house salad
Angry seafood
11/2 Maine lobster in spicy jalapeno, garlic sauce. served with shrimp , clams, mussels, corn and potatoes.potatos. if you like little spicy, this is your dish!
Homemade soups
Lobster Bisque
homemade lobster bisque, made from scratch. best selling item. served with oyster cracker and it is gluten free!
Manhattan Clam Chowder
homemade tomato base, dairy free clam chowder! so good you will love it!
New England Clam "Chowda"
homemade new England clam chowder. the best clam chowder you will ever have! customers describe it as creamy, rich and full of clams.
soup ina bread bowl
French onion soup
Traditional French onion soup with gruyère cheese. Perfect comfort meal in the cold winter.
Salads
Quinoa platter
Tri-color Quinoa, zucchini , sweet potato and broccoli.
Arugula Salad
Baby arugula, goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cherries and side of homemade balsamic dressing.
Chilled Seafood Salad
Chilled shrimp, calamari, scungilli, scallops, cherry tomatoes, red peppers, celery and red wine vinaigrette.
House Salad
Field filed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions and side of homemade champagne vinaigrette.
Kale Caesar Salad
baby Kale, parmesan cheese, croutons and side of homemade Caesar dressing.
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, crumbled blue cheese, bacon cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions and side of home made buttermilk blue cheese dressing.
Lobster Salad Platter
quarter pound of Maine style lobster meat, Maine style potato salad and home-made coleslaw
Land lovers
Chicken Strips Platter with Fries
crispy chicken fingers and fries. great for kids or for non seafood option.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
simple and delicious grilled cheese on a crispy texas toast
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken,Lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. please choose a side of salad or chips. thank you!
Angus Cheese burger
char grilled angus beef with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato and red onions on a toasted brioche bun
Mac & Cheese
mac and cheese , great for side order or for kids.
Smashed burger
aged cheddar cheese, pickle, lettuce and chipotle mayo
Beverages
Canned Soda
please select which canned soda you"d like. thank you!
Coffee
hot american coffee, let us know if you need any sugar, cream or milk please. thank you!
Small Bottled Water
Herbal Tea
Joe's Iced Tea (Local)
locally produced Joes iced tea. please select which flavor you'd like to have. thank you!
Organic Maine Sodas
maine sodas are made with organic cane sugar. please choose a flavor! thank you.
Sparkling Water
Orange Juice
Heineken
Large bottle of water
Freshly Brewed iced tea
Espresso
Espresso
Sides
French Fries
cripsy french fries
Fresh Corn on the Cob
sweet corn on the cob
Homemade Coleslaw
delicious 8oz of homemade coleslaw. you will love it!
Homemade Potato Chips
customers favorite homemade crispy potato chips.
Maine Style Potato Salad
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
veggie of the day
Side Salad
Desserts
Little Pie Co. Seasonal Pie
little pie company from NYC is known for their famous pies. we got them for you.. it will satisfy your cravings after a great meal. recommended to be served warm.
Homemade Whoopee Pie!
homemade chocolate cake filled with delicious marshmallow cream.
homemade Cheesecake with graham cracker
Homemade Cheesecake with graham crackers in the bottom.
chocolate layered pudding cake
homemade ice box cake. smooth and tasty chocolate dessert.
Catering menu
10 Steamed Lobsters
10 pound and a half lobsters steamed and cut in half with butter. includes 10 corn and 10 4oz coleslaw
Arugula Salad Catering
arugula, goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cherries with homemade balsamic dressing
Cheese Burgers!
10 cheese burgers for half tray 20 cheese burgers for full tray
Chips Catering
hall tray 12 to 15 full tray 17 to 23
Coleslaw Catering
hall tray 12 to 15 full tray 17 to 23
Combo platter
Half tray 12--->15 Full tray 20--->24 combo is crispy shrimp, clam strips and calamari & fries
Corn on the cob catering
Crab cakes catering
10 crab cakes 20 crab cakes
Crab Pot Catering
8 to10 people platter- steamed 2 1/2 snow , 2 1/2 Dungeness crabs ,mussels, shrimp, calms, potatoes ,corn and sausage with old bay seasoning and butter. --------------- 17 to 20 people platter-steamed 2 1/2 snow , 2 1/2 Dungeness crabs ,mussels, shrimp, calms, potatoes ,corn and sausage with old bay seasoning and butter.
Fries Catering
crispy French fries
House Salad
field greens, tomato, cucumber, onion and homemade champagne dressing.
Kale Ceaser Dressing
Kale, parmesan cheese, crutons with homemade Caesar dressing.
Lobster mac & cheese! catering side
half tray serves 12-->15 people Full tray serves 20 --->24 people
Lobter rolls catering
10 lobster rolls! special package for your parties and special occasions.
Peel & eat shrimp
Half tray is 12--->15 people Full tray is 20 --->24 people
Regular Mac & cheese!
Half tray is good for 12 --> 15 people Full tray is good for 20 --->24 people
Shrimp Cocktails
half tray is 24 pcs full tray is 50 pcs
Sliders Party Platter Catering
half tray is 4 each 12 total full tray is 8 each 24 total if you are planning ahead of time you can schedule it to be ready on time for your special occasion.
Steam Pot catering
8 to10 people platter- steamed 5 lobster cut in half,mussels, shrimp, calms, potatoes ,corn and sausage with old bay seasoning and butter. --------------- 17 to 20 people platter-steamed 10 lobster cut in half,mussels, shrimp, calms, potatoes ,corn and sausage with old bay seasoning and butter.
Tacos Party Platter!
half tray is 5 each 16 total full tray is 8 each 24 total we are excited to serve your next event, no substitution please.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
authentic Maine lobster shack. bringing you all the Maine classic dishes and more to your town, freshly prepared every day. Jacks unique ambiance will create an unforgettable experience to you and your family. Just remember. "Summer never ends at Jacks!"
504 milburn ave, short hills, NJ 07078