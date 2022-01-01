Restaurant header imageView gallery
Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills 504 milburn ave

review star

No reviews yet

504 milburn ave

short hills, NJ 07078

Popular Items

Lobster Roll Platter
Sandwich Only
Lobster Bisque

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

freshly prepared crispy calamari. includes rings and tentacles. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.

Mini Crab Cakes

$16.00

10 mini crab cakes

Fried Clam Strips

$12.00

freshly & Crispy clam strips served with lemon and homemade tartar sauce. feel like you are in Maine in every bite.

Fried Oysters

$15.00

fresh & crispy oysters served with tartar sauce and lemon.

fried shrimp

$13.00

medium size fresh shrimp. one of top sold item. around 15 shrimp. delicious and satisfing. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.

Ceviche

Ceviche

$12.00Out of stock

Traditional refreshing ceviche with shrimp and calamari served with plantain chips

Maine Lump Crab Cake

Maine Lump Crab Cake

$16.00

delicious best seller crab cakes.lightly fried than finished in the oven. it has lots of crab meat and served on a homamde tomato salsa, topped with fresh basil aioli. you"ll love it!

P.E.I. Mussels in White Wine Garlic

P.E.I. Mussels in White Wine Garlic

$16.00

prince Edward island mussels. always fresh and best quality. Served with char toasted baguette to dip it in the delicious sauce.

Pan Seared Shrimp with Garlic & Old Bay

Pan Seared Shrimp with Garlic & Old Bay

$15.00

healthy & guests favorite pan seared shrimp. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.

Peel & Eat Shrimp

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$15.00

delicious & healthy shrimps. fun to eat! Served with Old Bay Seasoning, homemade cocktail sauce and lemon. this dish will sure satisfy your seafood cravings.

1 dozen Steamers

1 dozen Steamers

$14.00

ipswich clams. this brings back lots of memories to many. freshly steamed and served with butter lemon and broth. Note: broth is used to clean the occasional sand that might be in the clam, just simply dip it in the broth before eating it. also make sure to take off the skin that is on the tail.

2 dozen Steamers

2 dozen Steamers

$26.00

ipswich clams. this brings back lots of memories to many. freshly steamed and served with butter lemon and broth. Note: broth is used to clean the occasional sand that might be in the clam, just simply dip it in the broth before eating it. also make sure to take off the skin that is on the tail.

Wild Shrimp Cocktail

Wild Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

five chilled fully cooked Jumbo shrimps served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemons. great, healthy and light appetizer!

Clams in a White Wine Sauce

Clams in a White Wine Sauce

$16.00

fried bellies

$18.00

whole clam bellies

Jacks famous sandwiches

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$19.50

wild caught atlantic cod with Coleslaw and tartar sauce on a toasted ciabatta bread. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Jumbo lump crab cake, fresh basil aioli, sliced tomatoes and red onions on a toasted brioche bun. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.

Famous Shack Fish Sandwich

Famous Shack Fish Sandwich

$19.00

Blackened pan seared grouper served with arugula, tomato, red onion and mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. best seller! served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Pan seared grouper topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on toasted two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.

Jack's Lobster Grilled Cheese

Jack's Lobster Grilled Cheese

$19.00

delicious Lobster meat, mixed cheese on a crispy Texas toast. goes great with lobster bisque soup sold seperatly . dip in it and bite it! yumm... served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.

Lobster tacos!

Lobster tacos!

$26.00

lobster topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on toasted two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Pan seared shrimp topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.

Tuna tacos

$15.00Out of stock

three flour tortillas with tuna poke with balsamic glaze dressing.

Angus Cheese burger platter

Angus Cheese burger platter

$14.00

char grilled angus beef with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato and red onions on a toasted brioche bun

Seafood Sliders

Seafood Sliders

$23.00

three sliders. one lobster , one crab salad and one shrimp salad on a mini brioche bun.

surf and turf Burger

$19.00

Original Jacks lobster rolls

DOUBLE MEAT lobster roll only!

$47.00

half a pound of fresh lobster meat on a butter toasted Ciabatta. served with a pickle :) #igotlobsterwasted

Lobster Roll Platter

Lobster Roll Platter

$28.00

quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and choice of house salad or home-made potato chips. * Gluten free buns are available.

Sandwich Only

Sandwich Only

$25.00

quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ pickles Gluten free buns are available.

DOUBLE MEAT lobster roll Platter!

$50.00

Maine dishes

1lb King Crabs

1lb King Crabs

$47.00

one pound of steamed king crab legs served with sweet corn on the cob, potatoes and butter.

1lb snow Crabs

1lb snow Crabs

$39.95

steamed snow crabs with potatoes and sweet corn on the cob served with side of butter

2lb King Crabs

$98.95Out of stock

two pound of steamed king crab legs served with two sweet corn on the cob, potatoes and butter.

Crab Pot

$55.95

steamed half a pound king & half a pound of snow crab legs. with mussels, shrimp, clams, sausage, potatos and corn.served with side of butter and seasoned with old bay!

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Fresh wild caught Atlantic cod, French fries, lemon, coleslaw and tartar sauce. great with malt vinegar!

Fresh Maine lobster dinner!

Fresh Maine lobster dinner!

$37.00+

fresh sweet Maine lobster from our industrial tank! steamed on order & cracked for your convenience. served with corn on the cob and homemade coleslaw. Choice of soup or salad is included.

Grilled Salmon w/vegetables

Grilled Salmon w/vegetables

$26.00

perfectly cooked grilled salmon served with Ratatouille vegetables or fresh grilled veggies.

Salmon & scallop special

Salmon & scallop special

$28.00

Grilled salmon & two scallops with ratatouille vegetables

Linguine in clam sauce

Linguine in clam sauce

$25.00

linguini and clams tossed in a delicious homemade garlic butter sauce.

linguini in Garlic sauce

linguini in Garlic sauce

$29.00

linguini, lobster claws, shrimp, and P.E.I. mussels tossed in a garlic butter sauce. yum..

Lobster Fettuccine Alfredo

Lobster Fettuccine Alfredo

$28.00

delicious lobster fettuccine pasta in homemade Alfredo sauce. this sure will satisfy you seafood cravings.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$20.00

shell Pasta, Maine lobster and three cheese, topped with toasted bread crumbs. top seller! must try!.

Lobster Tails

Lobster Tails

$33.00

Two Maine lobster tails served with side of your choice.

Pan Seared Sea Scallops

Pan Seared Sea Scallops

$31.00

Served with Charred grilled Corn Salsa, roasted yellow pepper and corn puree. Lemon and olive oil vinaigrette.

Seafood Combo

$26.00

Fried Shrimp, clam strips, calamari and French fries with tartar and cocktail sauce

Steam pot

Steam pot

$45.00Out of stock

1 1/2 fresh lobster from the live tank, steamed with clams, shrimp, mussels,sausage, potato and corn. side of butter and seasoned with old bay. meant to be for one person. one of the top sold items on the menu. healthy & satisfying !

Blackened Grouper w/vegetables

$25.00
Lobster Bomb!

Lobster Bomb!

$50.00

half a pound of butter lobster meat in a tasted sourdough bread and lobster bisque. top seller!

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$31.00

filet mignon with French fries, and a side house salad.

Steak & Lobster tail

$41.00

filet mignon, one lobster tails 4oz with French fries and a side salad

Steak and Shrimp

Steak and Shrimp

$35.00

filet mignon, garlic shrimp, old bay and a side house salad

Angry seafood

Angry seafood

$49.00

11/2 Maine lobster in spicy jalapeno, garlic sauce. served with shrimp , clams, mussels, corn and potatoes.potatos. if you like little spicy, this is your dish!

Homemade soups

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

homemade lobster bisque, made from scratch. best selling item. served with oyster cracker and it is gluten free!

Manhattan Clam Chowder

homemade tomato base, dairy free clam chowder! so good you will love it!

New England Clam "Chowda"

New England Clam "Chowda"

homemade new England clam chowder. the best clam chowder you will ever have! customers describe it as creamy, rich and full of clams.

soup ina bread bowl

soup ina bread bowl

French onion soup

$6.38+Out of stock

Traditional French onion soup with gruyère cheese. Perfect comfort meal in the cold winter.

Salads

Quinoa platter

$12.00Out of stock

Tri-color Quinoa, zucchini , sweet potato and broccoli.

Arugula Salad

$14.50

Baby arugula, goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cherries and side of homemade balsamic dressing.

Chilled Seafood Salad

Chilled Seafood Salad

$23.00Out of stock

Chilled shrimp, calamari, scungilli, scallops, cherry tomatoes, red peppers, celery and red wine vinaigrette.

House Salad

$9.00

Field filed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions and side of homemade champagne vinaigrette.

Kale Caesar Salad

$13.00

baby Kale, parmesan cheese, croutons and side of homemade Caesar dressing.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, crumbled blue cheese, bacon cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions and side of home made buttermilk blue cheese dressing.

Lobster Salad Platter

$25.00

quarter pound of Maine style lobster meat, Maine style potato salad and home-made coleslaw

Land lovers

Chicken Strips Platter with Fries

$12.00

crispy chicken fingers and fries. great for kids or for non seafood option.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

simple and delicious grilled cheese on a crispy texas toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

grilled chicken,Lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. please choose a side of salad or chips. thank you!

Angus Cheese burger

Angus Cheese burger

$10.00

char grilled angus beef with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato and red onions on a toasted brioche bun

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

mac and cheese , great for side order or for kids.

Smashed burger

$9.00Out of stock

aged cheddar cheese, pickle, lettuce and chipotle mayo

Beverages

Canned Soda

please select which canned soda you"d like. thank you!

Coffee

$2.50

hot american coffee, let us know if you need any sugar, cream or milk please. thank you!

Small Bottled Water

Small Bottled Water

$3.50

Herbal Tea

$2.75
Joe's Iced Tea (Local)

Joe's Iced Tea (Local)

locally produced Joes iced tea. please select which flavor you'd like to have. thank you!

Organic Maine Sodas

Organic Maine Sodas

maine sodas are made with organic cane sugar. please choose a flavor! thank you.

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00
Heineken

Heineken

$5.00
Large bottle of water

Large bottle of water

$5.25

Freshly Brewed iced tea

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

cripsy french fries

Fresh Corn on the Cob

$4.00

sweet corn on the cob

Homemade Coleslaw

$5.00

delicious 8oz of homemade coleslaw. you will love it!

Homemade Potato Chips

$3.50

customers favorite homemade crispy potato chips.

Maine Style Potato Salad

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

veggie of the day

$7.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Desserts

Little Pie Co. Seasonal Pie

Little Pie Co. Seasonal Pie

little pie company from NYC is known for their famous pies. we got them for you.. it will satisfy your cravings after a great meal. recommended to be served warm.

Homemade Whoopee Pie!

$6.50

homemade chocolate cake filled with delicious marshmallow cream.

homemade Cheesecake with graham cracker

homemade Cheesecake with graham cracker

$7.99Out of stock

Homemade Cheesecake with graham crackers in the bottom.

chocolate layered pudding cake

chocolate layered pudding cake

$6.99Out of stock

homemade ice box cake. smooth and tasty chocolate dessert.

Raw bar

oysters

oysters

fresh raw oysters

clams

fresh clams

Catering menu

10 Steamed Lobsters

$320.00

10 pound and a half lobsters steamed and cut in half with butter. includes 10 corn and 10 4oz coleslaw

Arugula Salad Catering

$48.00+

arugula, goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cherries with homemade balsamic dressing

Cheese Burgers!

$110.00+

10 cheese burgers for half tray 20 cheese burgers for full tray

Chips Catering

$20.00+

hall tray 12 to 15 full tray 17 to 23

Coleslaw Catering

$38.00+

hall tray 12 to 15 full tray 17 to 23

Combo platter

$95.00+

Half tray 12--->15 Full tray 20--->24 combo is crispy shrimp, clam strips and calamari & fries

Corn on the cob catering

$32.00+

Crab cakes catering

$135.00+

10 crab cakes 20 crab cakes

Crab Pot Catering

$215.00+

8 to10 people platter- steamed 2 1/2 snow , 2 1/2 Dungeness crabs ,mussels, shrimp, calms, potatoes ,corn and sausage with old bay seasoning and butter. --------------- 17 to 20 people platter-steamed 2 1/2 snow , 2 1/2 Dungeness crabs ,mussels, shrimp, calms, potatoes ,corn and sausage with old bay seasoning and butter.

Fries Catering

$35.00+

crispy French fries

House Salad

$45.00+

field greens, tomato, cucumber, onion and homemade champagne dressing.

Kale Ceaser Dressing

$48.00+

Kale, parmesan cheese, crutons with homemade Caesar dressing.

Lobster mac & cheese! catering side

$120.00+

half tray serves 12-->15 people Full tray serves 20 --->24 people

Lobter rolls catering

$230.00+

10 lobster rolls! special package for your parties and special occasions.

Peel & eat shrimp

$70.00+

Half tray is 12--->15 people Full tray is 20 --->24 people

Regular Mac & cheese!

$40.00+

Half tray is good for 12 --> 15 people Full tray is good for 20 --->24 people

Shrimp Cocktails

$70.00+

half tray is 24 pcs full tray is 50 pcs

Sliders Party Platter Catering

$64.00+

half tray is 4 each 12 total full tray is 8 each 24 total if you are planning ahead of time you can schedule it to be ready on time for your special occasion.

Steam Pot catering

$265.00+

8 to10 people platter- steamed 5 lobster cut in half,mussels, shrimp, calms, potatoes ,corn and sausage with old bay seasoning and butter. --------------- 17 to 20 people platter-steamed 10 lobster cut in half,mussels, shrimp, calms, potatoes ,corn and sausage with old bay seasoning and butter.

Tacos Party Platter!

$80.00+

half tray is 5 each 16 total full tray is 8 each 24 total we are excited to serve your next event, no substitution please.

Shakes

Vanilla Shack

$8.00

Chocolate Shake

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry shake

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
authentic Maine lobster shack. bringing you all the Maine classic dishes and more to your town, freshly prepared every day. Jacks unique ambiance will create an unforgettable experience to you and your family. Just remember. "Summer never ends at Jacks!"

504 milburn ave, short hills, NJ 07078

Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills image
Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills image
Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills image

