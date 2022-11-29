American
Bars & Lounges
Jack's Sports Grill
39 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
All of our To Go menu items are listed here. Please note that some Jack's menu items are not available as take out.
Location
1149 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale, UT 84767
Gallery