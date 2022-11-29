Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Jack's Sports Grill

39 Reviews

$$

1149 Zion Park Blvd.

Springdale, UT 84767

ALLERGENS

ALLERGY TO EGGS

ALLERGY TO FISH

ALLERGY TO MILK

ALLERGY TO PEANUTS

ALLERGY TO SHELLFISH/CRUSTACEANS

ALLERGY TO SOY

ALLERGY TO TREE NUTS

ALLERGY TO WHEAT/GLUTEN

OTHER ALLERGY

APPETIZERS

APP MIXED FRIES

$5.49

APP REG FRIES

$4.99

APP SWEET FRIES

$5.99

CHEESE FRIES

$9.99

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$15.99

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$14.98

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.99

CHIPS, SALSA, & GUACAMOLE

$9.99

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$10.99

ONION RINGS

JACK'S BUFFALO WINGS

JALAPENO POPPERS

$11.99

LOADED NACHOS

$15.99

LOADED NACHOS w/ PULLED PORK

$19.99

SOUPS & SALADS

BEEF TACO SALAD

$16.99

BOWL OF CHILI

$8.25

CAESAR SALAD

$12.99

CHEESE ON CHILI

$2.95

CHICKEN TACO SALAD

$19.49

CUP OF CHILI

$6.50

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$16.99

HOUSE SALAD

$9.99

JACK'S CHICKEN SALAD

$15.99

SANDWICHES

BLT

$15.99

CHEESESTEAK

$17.99

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$16.99

FISH & CHIPS

$18.99

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$16.99

JACK STACK

$16.99

SANTA FE CHICKEN

$15.99

THE REUBAN

$16.99

TURKEY BACON AVOCADO

$17.99

ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE

$16.99

BURGERS/BRATS

BACON & EGG BURGER **

$18.99

BISON BURGER

$20.99

BLEU BACON BURGER

$17.99

BRATWURST

$13.99

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$19.99

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$12.99

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$16.99

GUACAMOLE BURGER

$18.99

HICKORY BURGER

$17.99

JALAPENO BURGER

$17.99

JUMBO DOG

$11.99

MUSHROOM BURGER

$17.99

PASTRAMI BURGER

$19.99

VEGGIE BURGER

$15.99

TACOS

STREET TACOS

$18.99

DAILY TACOS

$18.99

HOUSE SMOKED BBQ

BBQ PULLED PORK

$15.99

BBQ BEEF BRISKET

$16.99

BBQ HEAVENLY HOG

$17.99

BBQ PITMASTER

$18.99

BBQ J COMBO

$22.99

CHILDREN'S MENU

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.99

MAC & CHEESE

$7.99

JR. CHEESEBURGER

$11.99

JR. HAMBURGER

$9.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.99

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.99

SIDE ITEMS

CHIPOTLE RANCH

$0.95

EXTRA BBQ SAUCE

$0.95

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.95

EXTRA MARAINARA SAUCE

$0.95

FRY SAUCE

$0.95

RANCH

$0.95

SIDE BOWL RICE

$4.00

SIDE OF BAKED BEANS

$3.99

SIDE OF COLE SLAW

$2.99

SIDE OF FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

SIDE OF SWEET POTATOES FRIES

$2.99

SIDE OF BREAD - SOURDOUGH

$0.95

SIDE OF BREAD - RYE

$0.95

Side~Guacamole

$6.00

Chilled Veggies

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

DESSERTS

Caramel Apple Pie

$9.99Out of stock

Choco Brownie

$8.99

Jack's Sundae

$7.99

New York Cheesecake

$9.99

Rootbeer Float

$7.95

Rootbeer Freeze

$7.95

SINGLE SCOOP VANILLA ICE CREAM

$3.99

SINGLE SCOOP CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM

$3.99

SINGLE SCOOP STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM

$3.99
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
All of our To Go menu items are listed here. Please note that some Jack's menu items are not available as take out.

1149 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale, UT 84767

