Sandwiches
American
Salad
Jack's Urban Eats - Folsom
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal. Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.
Location
2756 East Bidwell St, Folsom, CA 95630
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sourdough Bread Company - El Dorado Hills - 2215 Francisco Drive
No Reviews
2215 Francisco Drive El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
View restaurant
60 Beach Hut Deli - 60 Cameron Park
No Reviews
3940 Cambridge Road Cameron Park, CA 95682
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Folsom
Out Of Bounds Brewing - Folsom - 13407 Folsom Blvd
4.2 • 1,381
13407 Folsom Blvd Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurant