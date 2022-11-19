- Home
- Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
12,706 Reviews
$$
1230 20th St
Sacramento, CA 95811
Order Again
Popular Items
FEATURED
BOWLS
Korean BBQ Steak Bowl
Seared Steak, black rice & red quinoa, cabbage, cucumbers, carrots, green onions, cilantro, sesame dressing and Gochujang chile sauce.
Achiote Chicken Bowl
Chargrilled chicken, red quinoa & black rice, sweet grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, tomatoes, kale, cabbage, pickled radish, and feta, with roasted jalapeno vinaigrette.
Impossible Taco Bowl - vg
Plant based seasoned ground beef, grilled corn pico de gallo, spiced black beans, avocado, tomato, kale, romaine, white cabbage with tortilla strips and jalapeno vinaigrette.
SALADS
Greek Chicken Salad - New!
Romaine, arugula, red wine vinaigrette, mixed olives, artichoke, pickled onion, cucumber, tomatoes, feta, and pita chips topped with lemon thyme chicken.
Create Your Own
Create your salad by choosing greens, toppings (6) and dressing. Add protein and additional toppings for a little more.
Steak Salad
Chargrilled tri-tip, mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, sun-dried cranberries, rosemary croutons, and red onion with balsamic vinaigrette.
Blackened Salmon Cobb
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
Santa Fe Chicken
Chargrilled chicken, romaine & arugula, grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, fire-roasted red bell pepper, jicama, pickled jalapeno, tomato and tortilla strips with cilantro lime dressing.
Chinese Chicken
Mandarin glazed chicken, asian lettuce mix, crisp wontons, fresh cut oranges, carrots, broccoli, jicama, pickled red onion, and plum vinaigrette
Superfood Salad - vg
Arugula, spinach, asparagus, paprika cauliflower, avocado, quinoa, pickled red onion, strawberries, sunflower & pumpkin seed mix, with red wine vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Spicy Buffalo Salad
Two spicy buffalo chicken strips, romaine, carrots, fuji apples, celery, blue cheese crumble, and caramelized pumpkin & sunflower seeds with blue cheese dressing.
Western BBQ Steak Salad
Chipotle-mango BBQ tri-tip, garbanzo & kidney beans, grilled corn, jicama, tomato, carrots, mixed greens and fresh dill dressing, topped with fried onion rings.
SANDWICHES
Fried Chicken Sandwich - New!
Crisp-fried chicken breast, jalapeno kale slaw, pickle, swiss cheese, and chipotle mayo on a brioche roll.
BBQ Tri Tip
Chargrilled tri-tip, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Pesto Chicken
Chargrilled chicken, pesto, smoked provolone, caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, on a ciabatta roll with sun-dried tomato aioli.
Spicy Buffalo Sandwich
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
Mediterranean Veggie
Kalamata Hummus, provolone, pickled zucchini, roasted red bell, tzatziki, red onion, tomato, arugula, on sliced wheat.
Cajun Chicken
Blackened chicken breast, Swiss cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo, topped with mango salsa on a sourdough roll.
Reuben NY Style
Lean corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dresssing, and whole grain mustard on thick-cut rye bread.
California Cheese Steak
Chargrilled tri-tip, pepper jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, roasted peppers, onion, and spicy aioli on a Ciabatta roll.
BBQ Chicken
Chargrilled chicken, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Turkey Club
Turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on a sourdough roll.
Chicken Club
Chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on a sourdough roll.
Classic Turkey
Jack's Classic Turkey sandwich includes caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on a sourdough roll.
Classic Tri Tip
Jack's Classic Tri-Tip sandwich includes caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on a sourdough roll.
Classic Chicken
Jack's Classic Chicken sandwich includes caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on a sourdough roll.
PLATES
Sonoma Steak Plate
Certified Angus Tri Tip (6 oz.) topped with mushrooms, shallots, blue cheese, and balsamic reduction. Served with choice of two sides.
Chargrilled Tri Tip Plate
Chargrilled Tri-Tip (6 oz.) with choice of (2) sides and house-made chipotle-mango bbq dipping sauce.
Lemon Thyme Chicken Plate
Chargrilled chicken (6 oz.) seasoned with lemon, thyme, garlic, and olive oil, served with choice of (2) sides.
Roasted Turkey Plate
Oven Roasted Turkey, 6 oz of white, dark, or mixed meat with choice of (2) sides and house-made cranberry sauce.
Carved Meats + Fish
Al La Carte Items. Select from the following.
SIDES
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potato
Baked Cheese Bread
Fresh Baked Cookie
Selection may vary.
Sliced Pugliese
Cranberry Sage Stuffing
Soup- Turkey Corn Chowder
Veg- Rustic Vegetables
Carrots, green beans, yellow bells, and red onion roasted with garlic, thyme, and spices.
Veg- Apple Bacon Brussel Sprouts
FRIES + CHICKEN STRIPS
Small Urban Fries
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
Large Urban Fries
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
Small Garlic Fries
Fries tossed with roasted garlic, garlic oil, sea salt, parsley and parmesan cheese.
Large Garlic Fries
Fries tossed with roasted garlic, garlic oil, sea salt, parsley and parmesan cheese.
Small Sweet Potato Fries
Large Sweet Potato Fries
Regular French Fries
Large French Fries
Chicken Strips and Fries
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
KIDS
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with your choice of one side.
Kids Chicken Strips
(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce
Kids Chicken Plate
served with your choice of one side.
Kids Steak Plate
served with your choice of one side.
Kids Turkey Plate
served with your choice of one side.