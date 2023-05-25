American
Sandwiches
Jacks Urban Eats
139 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal. Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.
Location
1005 Galleria Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
14 Beach Hut Deli - 14 Rocklin (5 Star)
4.1 • 263
6761 Stanford Ranch Rd Rocklin, CA 95677
View restaurant
Goose Port Public House - 316 Vernon Street
No Reviews
316 Vernon Street Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Roseville
Jalisco Fresh Grill - Foothills Blvd
4.5 • 3,749
5180 Foothills Blvd Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurant