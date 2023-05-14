  • Home
  • New York
  • Jack's Wife Freda - West Village - West Village
Jack's Wife Freda - West Village West Village

No reviews yet

50 Carmine Street

New York, NY 10014

Popular Items

Noam's Malva Pudding

Noam's Malva Pudding

$10.00

a warm vanilla spongecake soaked in a caramel sauce with whipped cream on the side

Vegetable Curry Bowl

Vegetable Curry Bowl

$24.00

medley of fresh veggies in a spicy coconut curry sauce with couscous & house chutney

Chicken Kebab

Chicken Kebab

$22.00

Peri Peri marinated chicken with couscous & chopped salad

Breakfast (To Go)

Breakfast

Grapefruit Yogurt

Grapefruit Yogurt

$13.00

grapefruit and mint, Lebanese yogurt, granola & honey

Rosewater Waffle

Rosewater Waffle

$17.00

topped with Lebanese yogurt, mixed berries & honey syrup

Madame Freda

Madame Freda

$23.00

pressed sandwich with duck prosciutto, cheddar bechamel, gruyere & a sunny side up egg

Green Shakshuka

Green Shakshuka

$16.00

2 soft baked eggs in a green tomatillo shakshuka served with challah toast

Mediterranean Breakfast

Mediterranean Breakfast

$17.00

2 eggs served any style, chopped salad, labneh, avocado & pita bread

Poached Eggs w/Tomato & Haloumi

$18.00

2 poached eggs, roasted tomato, haolumi and gremolata, served with sourdough toast

Maya's Breakfast Bowl

Maya's Breakfast Bowl

$24.00

scrambled or poached eggs, red quinoa, kale, spaghetti squash, roasted tomato, radish & avocado

Jack's Breakfast

Jack's Breakfast

$29.00

grilled skirt steak, 2 eggs served any style, roasted tomato, fingerling potatoes, pickled onions & sourdough toast

Side Duck Bacon

Side Duck Bacon

$9.00

thinly sliced duck bacon cured in house and smoked with applewood

Lunch & Dinner (To Go)

Shares

Grilled Haloumi

Grilled Haloumi

$16.00

3 pieces of grilled haloumi with spiced grapes, olive oil and fresh mint

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

6 chicken wings grilled with peri peri sauce & topped with scallions

Fried Zucchini Chips

Fried Zucchini Chips

$15.00

sliced zucchini chips, lightly breaded & fried served with paprika aioli

Salt & Pepper Eggplant

$15.00

Japanese eggplant seasoned with salt & pepper, served with tzatziki

Spiced Beet Dip

Spiced Beet Dip

$16.00

a beet and tahini puree topped with feta & za'atar, served with pita bread

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$17.00

roasted cauliflower topped with fresh cauliflower, a creamy garlic dressing, parsley & capers

Kefta Kebab

Kefta Kebab

$19.00

Persian meatballs with tahini & pine nuts, served with pita bread

Whole Roasted Garlic

$8.00

whole bulb of garlic slow roasted, cut in half, topped with olive oil, maldon sea salt & served with a baguette

Matzo Ball Soup

Matzo Ball Soup

$14.00

one large matzo ball in a roasted chicken broth with dill & sliced carrot

Salads

Kale Greek Salad

Kale Greek Salad

$16.00

kale, cucumber, tomato, pickled red onions, salt-cured olives & feta in a red wine vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$18.00

butter lettuce, shaved radish & carrot, avocado, pea shoots in a tarragon vinaigrette

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$19.00

with chopped tomatoes, avocado & red onions in a sweet soy balsamic dressing served with arugula & sourdough

Sandwiches

Jack's Burger

Jack's Burger

$20.00

short rib beef burger with tomato & fried onion

Prego Roll

Prego Roll

$23.00

Portuguese skirt steak sandwich with garlic butter

Chicken Prego

$21.00

grilled chicken breast with smoked paprika aioli, watercress & onion

Mimi's Salmon Burger

$22.00

with pea shoots & chipotle labneh aioli, served on a potato bun

Grilled Eggplant Baguette

Grilled Eggplant Baguette

$19.00

with roasted tomato, mozzarella, olive tapenade & pesto

Mashed Avocado on Seeded Bread

Mashed Avocado on Seeded Bread

$18.00

open faced sandwich with cherry tomato jam, pickled carrots & za'atar

Duck Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Duck Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$21.00

with duck bacon, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & tomato jam

Entrees

Chicken Kebab

Chicken Kebab

$22.00

Peri Peri marinated chicken with couscous & chopped salad

Fish a la Plancha

Fish a la Plancha

$26.00

Sesame soy glaze with sautéed kale & radish

Peri-Peri Chicken

Peri-Peri Chicken

$29.00

a grilled half chicken prepared spatchcock style & seasoned with Peri Peri, served with diced salad

Whole Fish

Whole Fish

$38.00

head to tail, served with couscous, chopped salad & gremolata

Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$40.00

with maitre d'butter & fries

Chicken Schnitzel

Chicken Schnitzel

$26.00

with mashed potatoes & diced salad

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$21.00

traditional spaghetti noodles in Freda's tomato sauce with parmesan cheese

Spaghetti Squash & Meatballs

$26.00

spaghetti squash noodles in Freda's tomato sauce with parmesan cheese

Vegetable Curry Bowl

Vegetable Curry Bowl

$24.00

medley of fresh veggies in a spicy coconut curry sauce with couscous & house chutney

Mustard Seed Tofu

Mustard Seed Tofu

$21.00

pan fried mustard seed crusted tofu served over spaghetti squash, topped with parsley & radish

Sides

Side Arugula Salad

Side Arugula Salad

$7.00

shallot vinaigrette garnished with pickled onions

Side Chopped

Side Chopped

$10.00

diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, lemon, olive oil, black pepper & mint

Side Sauteed Kale

Side Sauteed Kale

$11.00

with garlic & olive oil

Side Spaghetti Squash

Side Spaghetti Squash

$12.00

with garlic, olive oil & parsley

Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$9.00

Side Couscous

$8.00

with mint, olive oil & parsley

Side Mashed Potatoes

Side Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Side Fngerling Potatoes

$9.00

with garlic, fresh thyme, salt & pepper

Side Duck Bacon

Side Duck Bacon

$9.00

thinly sliced duck bacon cured in house and smoked with applewood

Side Salmon

Side Salmon

$11.00
Side Chicken Skewer

Side Chicken Skewer

$10.00

all natural free-bird chicken

Side Prego Steak

Side Prego Steak

$13.00
Side Tofu

Side Tofu

$9.00
Haloumi (1 piece)

Haloumi (1 piece)

$4.00

Haloumi ( 2 piece)

$8.00
Side Avocado

Side Avocado

$4.00
Side Feta

Side Feta

$3.00

Side One Egg - Scrambled

$3.00

Side Two Egg - Scrambled

$6.00

Side One Egg - Poached

$3.00

Side Two Eggs - Poached

$6.00

Side One Egg - Sunny Side Up

$3.00

Side Two Eggs - Sunny Side Up

$6.00

Desserts

Flourless Chipotle Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chipotle Chocolate Cake

$10.00

with chocolate mousse (gluten free)

Homemade Spiced Cheesecake

Homemade Spiced Cheesecake

$10.00

a rich, dense cheesecake seasoned with cinnamon, allspice and cloves.

Noam's Malva Pudding

Noam's Malva Pudding

$10.00

a warm vanilla spongecake soaked in a caramel sauce with whipped cream on the side

Goods

Everything Sauce 7oz

Everything Sauce 7oz

$8.00

a 7oz jar of our house made everything sauce

Pickled Onions 7oz

Pickled Onions 7oz

$8.00

a 7oz jar of our house made pickled onions

Tzatziki 7oz

Tzatziki 7oz

$8.00

a 7oz jar of our house made tzatziki

Trio of Sauces

Trio of Sauces

$21.00

all three of our house made sauces in individual 7oz jars

Kid's Menu (To Go)

Kid's Menu

Kids Schnitzel

$10.00

served with french fries

Kids Pasta

$10.00

choice of red sauce or butter

Kids Burger

$10.00

plain hamburger served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

served with french fries

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$10.00

served with french fries

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Jack's Loves You

Location

50 Carmine Street, New York, NY 10014

Directions

Main pic

