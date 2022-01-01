Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jack's BAR-B-Q

1604 Lakeshore Dr

Lake Elsinore, CA 92530

Popular Items

1 Rack Pork Spare Ribs
Jack's Smoked Meat Sandwich
House Special Burrito

Appetizers

Baked "Huge" Potato Loaded

$13.00

butter, bacon, tomatoes, jalapeños, chives, cheese

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$13.00

choice of housemade sweet, original or hot BBQ sauce, ranch

Brisket Burnt Ends & Fries

$23.00

8 oz smoked brisket, choice of housemade sweet, original or hot BBQ sauce on side

Brussel Sprouts Grilled & Flash Fried

$14.00

crispy and well-seasoned with a sweet glaze

Cajun Jumbo Shrimp Skewers Grilled

$20.00

4 jumbo shrimp, peppers & onions

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$13.00

premium chicken breast deep fried & fresh cut fries to order

Fries Loaded

$14.00

blended cheese, onions, jalapeños, sour cream choice of Chicken, Pulled Pork or Shredded Beef

Garlic Italian Bread

$14.00

freshly baked Italian pizza dough from Italy

Guacamole & Chips

$13.00

freshly made to order with tomato

Jumbo Pretzel

$10.00

housemade beer cheese or spicy mustard for dipping

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail Grilled

$20.00

Nachos Loaded

$14.00

Jack Cheddar blend, pico de gallo, black beans, sour cream, jalapeno, Chicken or Pulled Pork or Shredded Beef

Pizza - Choice of Smoked Meat

$18.00

freshly baked Italian dough, marinara, mozzarella cheese, housemade original, sweet or spicy BBQ sauce

Rib Tips & Fries

$19.00

8 oz pork filets cut, housemade sweet, original or hot BBQ sauce

Rice Bowl - Choice of Smoked Meat

$16.00

white rice, green beans, choice of Chicken, Pulled Pork or Shredded Beef, house sauce, Asian spices

Smoked & Flash Fried Wings

$16.00

tossed in your choice of housemade BBQ sauce, mango salsa, buffalo sauce

Tempura Green Beans

$15.00

fried house tempura batter with Asian Zing sauce

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

scrambled or fried egg, bacon, and tomato

One Egg Any Style, Toast & Home Fries

$10.00

choice of 1 strip of bacon or 1 sausage or 1 ham with fresh-cut home fries and your choice of toast

Two Egg Any Style, Toast & Home Fries

$12.00

choice of 2 strips of bacon or 2 sausage or 2 ham

Three Egg Any Style, Toast & Home Fries

$14.00

choice of 3 strips of bacon or 3 sausage or 3 ham

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

fresh baked buttermilk biscuits, light sausage gravy

Breakfast Pizza

$17.00

baked Italian dough with choice of eggs, cheese, sausage, bacon

Croque Madame

$14.00

fried egg, smoked ham, white cheddar, house hollandaise salsa verde, sourdough bread

14" Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.00

fresh tortillas, Mexican blend cheese

House Special Burrito

$14.00

2 eggs, home fries, grilled onions, bell pepper, blended cheddar cheese, housemade salsa verde, choice of bacon or sausage or ham

Keto Breakfast

$14.00

2 eggs, sautéed onions, peppers, avocado, Chicken or Pulled Pork or Shredded Beef

Meatball Omelet & Toast

$15.00

3 eggs, all beef meatball, Italian cheese blend, marinara, basil

Omelet

$14.00

3 eggs, blended cheese, onions, peppers, bacon or sausage or ham

Potato Pancake Loaded

$14.00

1 egg, pico de gallo, sour cream, hollandaise salsa verde, smoked chicken or pulled pork

Skillet

$14.00

3 eggs, home fries, onions, peppers, choice of bacon or sausage or ham

Big Chimichanga

$15.00

choice of meat, eggs, potato, salsa verde, blended cheese

1 Egg

$1.00

1 Strip Bacon

$1.00

1 Link Sausage

$1.00

1 Ham

$1.00

Burgers

Bacon Burger

$16.00

beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese

Brisket Burger & Fries

$20.00

brisket patty, smoked brisket, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, cheddar

Hangover Burger & Fries

$18.00

beef patty, pulled pork, chili verde, bacon, Pepper Jack, onion, jalapeño, mayonnaise, & medium egg

House Burger & Fries

$15.00

beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Kobe Wagyu Burger & Fries

$20.00

Kobe/Wagyu patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, Swiss cheese & sautéed onions

Mac Attack Burger & Fries

$17.00

beef patty, bacon, fried Mac & Cheese, lettuce, onion, jalapeño & American cheese

Monster Burger & Fries

$19.00

beef patty, smoked pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, pickle, Ghost or Pepper Jack cheese

Western Bacon Cheese Burger & Fries

$18.00

beef patty, onion rings, bacon, American or Pepper Jack cheese, Southern BBQ sauce

Patty

$2.00

Smoked Meats & Ribs

The Family Pack

$110.00

2 racks, 1 large 16 oz potato salad, 1 large 16 oz coleslaw, 1 large 16 oz mac & cheese, 1 large 16 oz baked beans, 2 large fries. Served with housemade sweet, original or hot BBQ sauce

5 Meat Platter

$35.00

4 oz of each: Chicken, Pulled Pork, Shredded Beef, Tri- Tip, Brisket, 1 small side, 1 small fries

Meat Treat

$18.00

4 oz of 1 meat: Chicken or Pulled Pork or Shredded Beef, 1 small side, 1 small fries

Big Snack

$22.00

1/4 rack, 1 small 8 oz side, 1 small fries

One Hander

$39.00

1/2 rack, 2 small 8 oz sides, 2 small fries

Rack for One

$49.00

1 rack, 1 large 16 oz sides, 1 small fries

Rack for Two

$59.00

1 rack, 2 large 16 oz sides, 2 small fries

Rack for Three

$69.00

1 rack, 3 large 16 oz sides, 3 small fries

Rack for Four

$79.00

1 rack, 4 large 16 oz sides, 4 small fries

1 Rack Pork Spare Ribs

$35.00

smoked

1/2 Half Rack Pork Spare Ribs

$24.00

smoked

1/4 Rack Pork Spare Ribs

$15.00

smoked

Monster Beef Rib 1 Pound

$30.00

1 Rack Beef Spare Ribs

$50.00

smoked

1/2 Half Rack Beef Spare Ribs

$30.00Out of stock

smoked

1/4 Rack Beef Spare Ribs

$18.00Out of stock

smoked

1 Pound of Brisket

$28.00

smoked

1/2 Pound of Brisket

$18.00

smoked

1 Pound of Tri-Tip

$25.00

smoked

1/2 Pound of Tri-Tip

$15.00

smoked

1 Pound of Shredded Beef

$21.00

smoked

1/2 Pound of Shredded Beef

$14.00

smoked

1 Pound of Pulled Pork

$18.00

smoked

1/2 Pound of Pulled Pork

$13.00

smoked

1 Pound of Chicken

$15.00

smoked

1/2 Pound of Chicken

$9.00

smoked

Sandwiches & Fries

California Burrito

$14.00

choice of smoked meat: Shredded Beef, Ham, Pulled Pork, Chicken, fries, blended cheese, sour cream, bacon, salsa verde, pico de gallo, avocado

Classic BLT

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, mayonnaise

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

American cheese & choice of bread

Jack's Smoked Meat Sandwich

$17.00

choice of smoked meat: Shredded Beef, Ham, Pulled Pork, Chicken

Meatball Sub

$13.00

housemade marinara, meatballs, mozzarella, basil

Panuozzo - Choice of Smoked Meat

Panuozzo - Choice of Smoked Meat

$20.00

fresh baked Italian dough, choice of Shredded Beef, Ham, Pulled Pork, Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & red vinegar, salt & pepper

Smoked Meat Quesadilla

$11.00

Tacos Choice of Smoked Meat

$14.00

Chicken, Pulled Pork, Shredded Beef, Tri-Tip, Brisket, pico, shredded cheese, salsa verde

Salads & Soup

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, tomato, bacon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, onion

Loaded Salad

$17.00

romaine, choice of smoked meat, jalapeno, pickle, tomato, onions, cheese

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Seafood

Fish & Chips

$17.00

hand breaded cod with fresh cut fries

Fish Tacos Grilled

$13.00

2 cod, herb salt, avocado, cornslaw, salsa verde

Glazed Salmon on Rice

$23.00

sautéed vegetables

Mahi Mahi on Rice

$21.00

grilled mahi with coleslaw

Sides

8 oz BBQ Baked Beans

$6.00

bacon, spices

8 oz Coleslaw

$6.00

housemade sauce

8 oz Corn

$6.00

grilled sweet kernels

8 oz Mac & Cheese

$6.00

famous cheese sauce

8 oz Macaroni Salad

$6.00

celery, onion, peppers & eggs

8 oz Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

butter, salt & pepper

8 oz Potato Salad

$6.00

potato, celery, onions & eggs

8 oz Pork Rib Chili

$6.00

smoked BBQ rib meat

8 oz Green Beans with bacon

$6.00

sautéed, bacon

8 oz Sweet Chili

$6.00

beef, beans, onions & peppers

8 oz Seasoned Fries

$6.00

BBQ, salt & pepper

8 oz Side Salad

$6.00

lettuce, tomato, onion

8 oz Fruit

$6.00

seasonal

8 oz Sautéed Vegetables

$6.00

peppers, green beans, onions

8oz Bowl of Rice

$6.00

16 oz BBQ Baked Beans

$12.00

bacon, spices

16 oz Coleslaw

$12.00

housemade sauce

16 oz Corn

$12.00

grilled sweet kernels

16 oz Green Beans with bacon

$12.00

sautéed, bacon

16 oz Mac & Cheese

$12.00

famous cheese sauce

16 oz Macaroni Salad

$12.00

celery, onion, peppers & eggs

16 oz Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

butter, salt & pepper

16 oz Pork Rib Chili

$12.00

smoked BBQ rib meat

16 oz Sweet Chli

$12.00

beef, beans, onions & peppers

16 oz Potato Salad

$12.00

potato, celery, onions & eggs

16 oz Sautéed Vegetables

$12.00

peppers, green beans, onions

16 oz Seasoned Fries

$12.00

BBQ, salt & pepper

16 oz Fruit

$12.00

seasonal

16 oz Side Salad

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, onion

16oz Bowl of Rice

$12.00

Sandwich Roll

$2.00

Cornbread

$1.50

Biscuit

$1.25

Sauce

2 oz Original BBQ Sauce

$1.00

housemade

2 oz Spicy BBQ Sauce

$1.00

housemade

2 oz Sweet BBQ Sauce

$1.00

housemade

2 oz Ranch

$1.00

housemade

2 oz Tartar Sauce

$1.00

housemade

2 oz Beer Cheese

$1.00

housemade

2 oz Salsa Verde

$1.00

housemade

2oz Zing Sauce

$1.00

housemade

Desserts

Berry Cheesecake

$3.00

Cherry Cheesecake

$3.00

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Other Dessert

$3.00

Mochi

$2.00

2 Mochi with chocolate syrup and whipped cream

$5.00

Utensils & Condiments

Ketchup

Napkins

Other Condiments

Trays

No Utensils

1 Utensil

2 Utensils

3 Utensils

4 Utensils

5 Utensils

6 Utensils

7 Utensils

8 Utensils

9 Utensils

Drinks

Agave Cream Soda

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Classic Root Beer

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cola Stubborn Craft

$5.00

De Jong's Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$5.00

Diet Pepsi

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$5.00

Gatorate Fruit Punch

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Lemon Berry Acai

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Other Drink

$5.00

Pepsi

$5.00

Pineapple Cream Soda

$5.00

Raspberry Brisk Tea

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Sierra Mist

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Tea Unsweet Lipton

$5.00

Tea Hot

$5.00

Lemonade Tropicana

$5.00

Water

Water no ice

Water Acqua Panna

$5.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Water Bottle Large

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Apple Cider

$6.00

Cocktails

Asian Pear Martini

$14.00

Blue Hawaiian

$13.00

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Fuzzy Navel

$14.00

Gummy Bear Martini

$14.00

Hibiscus Martini

$14.00

Jack's Lemonade

$14.00

Kiwi Refresher

$14.00

Lavendertini

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Malibu Breeze

$14.00

Mango Jalapeño Cucumber Margarita

$14.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Nectar of the Gods

$14.00

Pineapple Cream Passion

$14.00

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Martini

$14.00

Piña Colada

$10.00

Pomegranate Candy Apple Martini

$14.00

Smoke on the Water

$14.00

Smoked Bloody Mary

$14.00+

Smoked Old Fashion

$14.00

Southern Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

The Herbalist

$14.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Vaccination

$14.00

Watermelonrita

$14.00

White Russian

$9.00

Wild Hibiscus Mule

$14.00

Double Tall Bloody Mary

$19.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut Vodka

$9.00

Belvedere Vodka

$10.00

Chopin Vodka

$8.00

Ciroc Vodka

$8.00

Effen Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$11.00

Ketel One Vodka

$9.00

Tito's

$8.00

Russian Standard

$7.00

Stoli

$8.00

Western Sons Vodka

$7.00

Cutwater Hibiscus Vodka

$7.00

Cutwater Vodka

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Aviation

$8.00

Empress 1908 Gin

$12.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

The Botanist

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Black

$7.00

Bacardi Gold

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Gosling's Black Seal Dark Rum

$9.00

Malibu

$6.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Meyer's

$8.00

Cutwater Tiki Gold

$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Adictivo Cristalino Tequila

$20.00

Adictivo Extra Añejo Tequila

$20.00

Adictivo Plata Silver Tequila

$18.00

Bandero Tequila

$15.00

Banhez Mezcal White Tequila

$10.00

Casa Dragones Añejo Tequila

$29.00

Casa Dragones Añejo Tequila 80 Naked

$29.00

Casa Dragones Tequila Joven 80

$64.00

Casamigos Blanco Tequila

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado Tequila

$10.00

Cazadores Tequila

$8.00

Chamucos Tequila Extra Añejo

$38.00

Cincoro Tequila Añejo

$35.00

Cincoro Tequila Extra Añejo Founder's Edition Michael Jordan

$293.00

Clase Azul Tequila Añejo

$101.00

Clase Azul Tequila Gold

$59.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Clase Azul Tequila Plata

$26.00

Codigo 1530 Extra Añejo Origen

$60.00

Codigo 1530 Tequila Añejo Rare Hare 80

$158.00

Codigo 1530 Tequila Origen

$62.00

Jose Cuervo Tequila

$7.00

Don Julio 70 Tequila

$15.00

Don Julio 1942 Tequila

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo Tequila

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco Tequila

$10.00

El Silencio Mezcal Tequila

$15.00

Grand Mayan Tequila

$19.00

Grand Mayan Tequila Reposado

$12.00

Hornitos Reposado Tequila

$8.00

Komos Tequila Extra Añejo

$71.00

Lobos 1707 Tequila Extra Añejo

$30.00

G4 Tequila Extra Añejo

$18.00

Pasote Extra Anejo

$27.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron XO Café

$10.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$39.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Don Pilar Extra Anejo

$25.00

Tequila Rose

$6.00

Herradura Legend

$35.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$20.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Chula Parranda Extra Anejo

$30.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Skrewball Whiskey

$6.00

Pendleton

$7.00

Black Velvet Whiskey

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Teelings Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Crown Green Apple Canadian Whisky

$8.00

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky

$8.00

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

$5.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Gentleman Jack Whiskey

$9.00

Green Spot Irish Whiskey

$10.00

JJ Corry Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Jack Daniels Fire Whiskey

$7.00

Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey

$7.00

Jack Daniels Maple Finish Gold

$75.00

Jack Daniels Select Sinatra

$100.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Red Breast 12 Irish Whiskey

$14.00

Roe & Co Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$7.00

Bourbon / Scotch

Well Scotch

$6.00

Balantines Scotch Whiskey

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$9.00

Glenlivet 15

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Jim Beam Bourbon Whiskey

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Lable

$30.00

Johnnie Walker Gold Label

$15.00

Knob Creek Bourbon Whiskey

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Maker's 46

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$12.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Glenlivet 18

$35.00

Glenlivet 21

$60.00

Caol Ila 12 yr

$18.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Macallen 15

$35.00

Macallen 18

$60.00

Macallen Rare Cask

$100.00

Glenfiddich 21

$60.00

Oban 14

$20.00

Oban 18

$30.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto

$5.00

Aperol

$7.00

Bailey's Liqueur

$8.00

Butterscotch

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Hypnotiq

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Goldschlager Cinnamon Schnapps

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Lemoncello

$7.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Hennessy Cognac

$9.00

Midori Melon Liqueur

$7.00

Christian Brothers Brandy

$8.00

Draft Beer

Ace Pear

$8.00

Angry Orchard

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Brewery X Dictionary Roulette

$8.00

Brewery X Slap & Tickle

$8.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Elysian Space Dust

$8.00

Estrella Jalisco

$7.00

Firestone 805

$8.00

GM - Garage Oktoberfest

$8.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$8.00

Hangar 24 Orange Guava

$8.00

Hangar 24 X-Series X5

$8.00

Hop Valley Mango Stash

$8.00

Inland Wharf Brushfire Blonde

$8.00

Inland Wharf Waves Seltzer

$8.00

Ironfire Devil Within

$8.00

Ironfire Tiki Ale Series Seasonal

$8.00

Karl Strauss Red Trolley

$8.00

Kona Big Wave

$7.00

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Mother Earth Cali Creamin

$8.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Stone Buenaveza

$8.00

Brewery X Huckleberry Seltzer

$7.00

Canned Beer

Guinness Tall Can

$7.00

White Claw

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Red Wine

GL House Cabernet

$9.00

GL Cabernet Reserve

$15.00

GL House Pinot Noir New Zealand

$9.00

GL House Pinot Noir California

$9.00

GL House Malbec

$9.00

GL Chianti by Ruffino

$16.00

GL Shiraz Jacob's Creek

$10.00

GL Shiraz Double Barrel Jacob's Creek

$16.00

GL Rioja by Campo Viejo

$12.00

GL Porto Special Reserve Cockburn's

$22.00

GL Pinot Noir by Acrobat

$25.00

GL Pinot Noir by Argyle

$25.00

GL Chianti by Staccali

$22.00

GL Chianti by Cecchi

$25.00

GL Chianti by Querceto

$15.00

GL Cabernet by Charles Krug

$15.00

GL Cabernet by Feudi del Pisciotto

$25.00

GL House Merlot

$9.00

BT House Cabernet

$27.00

BT House Malbec

$27.00

BT House Robert Mondavi Merlot

$27.00

BT House Shiraz by Jacobs Creek

$30.00

BT Pinot Noir

$27.00

BT Cabernet by Charles Krug

$45.00

BT Cabernet by Feudi Del Pisciotto

$75.00

BT Chianti Classico by Querceto

$45.00

BT Chianti by Straccali

$66.00

BT Pinot Noir by Acrobat

$75.00

BT Pinot Noir by Argyle

$75.00

BT Porto Special Reserve by Cockburn’s

$66.00

BT Shiraz Double Barrel by Jacob’s Creek

$47.00

White Wine

GL House Chardonnay

$9.00

GL House Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GL Pinot Grigio by Mezzacorona

$15.00

GL Chardonnay by Chalk Hill

$15.00

GL House Fume Blanc

$9.00

GL Torrontés

$9.00

GL White Zinfandel

$7.00

GL Chardonnay by Flowers

$37.00

GL Pinot Grigio by Santa Margherita

$15.00

GL Chardonnay by Black Stallion

$22.00

GL Chardonnay by Ste Chateau Michelle

$22.00

GL Fume Blanc by Ferrari Carano

$22.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc by Oyster Bay

$10.00

BT House Chardonnay

$27.00

BT House Pinot Grigio

$29.00

BT Pinot Grigio by Mezzacorona

$45.00

BT Chardonnay by Chalk Hill

$45.00

BT Chardonnay by Flowers

$111.00

BT Pinot Grigio by Santa Margherita

$45.00

BT House Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

BT Chardonnay by Black Stallion

$66.00

BT Chardonnay by Ste Chateau Michelle

$66.00

BT Fume Blanc by Ferrari Carano

$66.00

BT Sauvignon Blanc by Oyster Bay

$30.00

Rose Wine

GL Whispering Angel

$15.00

GL Cote de Roses

$17.00

GL Rock Angel Rose

$27.00

GL White Zinfandel by Mondavi

$7.00

BT Whispering Angel

$39.00

BT Rock Angel Rose

$81.00

BT Cote de Roses

$51.00

BT White Zinfandel

$26.00

Sparkling Wine

GL Korbel Champagne

$9.00

GL Prosecco by Ruffino

$16.00

GL Moscato D’Asti

$9.00

GL Chandon Garden Spritz

$14.00

BT Moet & Chandon 1/2 Bottle

$56.00

BT Moscato D’Asti

$29.00

BT Prosecco by Ruffino

$48.00

BT Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs

$79.00

BT Schramsberg Blanc de Noirs

$79.00

BT Schramsberg Blanc de Roses

$79.00

BT Chandon Brut

$39.00

BT Dom Perignon 2012

$400.00

Corkage

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Merchandise

Aluminum Cups

$1.00

Hat

$20.00

Hoodie

$50.00

Tshirt

$35.00

Polo

$40.00

V Neck

$35.00

Apron

$30.00

Snacks

Snacks

$2.00

Catering

Catering open pricing

Catering Optiom

Catering $25/Person Option A

Choice of 3 Meats

$15.00

Choice of 3 Sides

$10.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Jack's is a Restaurant and Bar on the water open 10am-Midnight every day of the year! We are famous for Smoked Meats and Specialty Cocktails with live entertainment Fri-Sun. The bartender has the discretion to stay open later.

1604 Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530

