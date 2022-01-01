- Home
- /
- Lake Elsinore
- /
- Jack's BAR-B-Q
Jack's BAR-B-Q
No reviews yet
1604 Lakeshore Dr
Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Baked "Huge" Potato Loaded
butter, bacon, tomatoes, jalapeños, chives, cheese
Beer Battered Onion Rings
choice of housemade sweet, original or hot BBQ sauce, ranch
Brisket Burnt Ends & Fries
8 oz smoked brisket, choice of housemade sweet, original or hot BBQ sauce on side
Brussel Sprouts Grilled & Flash Fried
crispy and well-seasoned with a sweet glaze
Cajun Jumbo Shrimp Skewers Grilled
4 jumbo shrimp, peppers & onions
Chicken Tenders & Fries
premium chicken breast deep fried & fresh cut fries to order
Fries Loaded
blended cheese, onions, jalapeños, sour cream choice of Chicken, Pulled Pork or Shredded Beef
Garlic Italian Bread
freshly baked Italian pizza dough from Italy
Guacamole & Chips
freshly made to order with tomato
Jumbo Pretzel
housemade beer cheese or spicy mustard for dipping
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail Grilled
Nachos Loaded
Jack Cheddar blend, pico de gallo, black beans, sour cream, jalapeno, Chicken or Pulled Pork or Shredded Beef
Pizza - Choice of Smoked Meat
freshly baked Italian dough, marinara, mozzarella cheese, housemade original, sweet or spicy BBQ sauce
Rib Tips & Fries
8 oz pork filets cut, housemade sweet, original or hot BBQ sauce
Rice Bowl - Choice of Smoked Meat
white rice, green beans, choice of Chicken, Pulled Pork or Shredded Beef, house sauce, Asian spices
Smoked & Flash Fried Wings
tossed in your choice of housemade BBQ sauce, mango salsa, buffalo sauce
Tempura Green Beans
fried house tempura batter with Asian Zing sauce
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
scrambled or fried egg, bacon, and tomato
One Egg Any Style, Toast & Home Fries
choice of 1 strip of bacon or 1 sausage or 1 ham with fresh-cut home fries and your choice of toast
Two Egg Any Style, Toast & Home Fries
choice of 2 strips of bacon or 2 sausage or 2 ham
Three Egg Any Style, Toast & Home Fries
choice of 3 strips of bacon or 3 sausage or 3 ham
Biscuits & Gravy
fresh baked buttermilk biscuits, light sausage gravy
Breakfast Pizza
baked Italian dough with choice of eggs, cheese, sausage, bacon
Croque Madame
fried egg, smoked ham, white cheddar, house hollandaise salsa verde, sourdough bread
14" Breakfast Quesadilla
fresh tortillas, Mexican blend cheese
House Special Burrito
2 eggs, home fries, grilled onions, bell pepper, blended cheddar cheese, housemade salsa verde, choice of bacon or sausage or ham
Keto Breakfast
2 eggs, sautéed onions, peppers, avocado, Chicken or Pulled Pork or Shredded Beef
Meatball Omelet & Toast
3 eggs, all beef meatball, Italian cheese blend, marinara, basil
Omelet
3 eggs, blended cheese, onions, peppers, bacon or sausage or ham
Potato Pancake Loaded
1 egg, pico de gallo, sour cream, hollandaise salsa verde, smoked chicken or pulled pork
Skillet
3 eggs, home fries, onions, peppers, choice of bacon or sausage or ham
Big Chimichanga
choice of meat, eggs, potato, salsa verde, blended cheese
1 Egg
1 Strip Bacon
1 Link Sausage
1 Ham
Burgers
Bacon Burger
beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese
Brisket Burger & Fries
brisket patty, smoked brisket, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, cheddar
Hangover Burger & Fries
beef patty, pulled pork, chili verde, bacon, Pepper Jack, onion, jalapeño, mayonnaise, & medium egg
House Burger & Fries
beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Kobe Wagyu Burger & Fries
Kobe/Wagyu patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, Swiss cheese & sautéed onions
Mac Attack Burger & Fries
beef patty, bacon, fried Mac & Cheese, lettuce, onion, jalapeño & American cheese
Monster Burger & Fries
beef patty, smoked pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, pickle, Ghost or Pepper Jack cheese
Western Bacon Cheese Burger & Fries
beef patty, onion rings, bacon, American or Pepper Jack cheese, Southern BBQ sauce
Patty
Smoked Meats & Ribs
The Family Pack
2 racks, 1 large 16 oz potato salad, 1 large 16 oz coleslaw, 1 large 16 oz mac & cheese, 1 large 16 oz baked beans, 2 large fries. Served with housemade sweet, original or hot BBQ sauce
5 Meat Platter
4 oz of each: Chicken, Pulled Pork, Shredded Beef, Tri- Tip, Brisket, 1 small side, 1 small fries
Meat Treat
4 oz of 1 meat: Chicken or Pulled Pork or Shredded Beef, 1 small side, 1 small fries
Big Snack
1/4 rack, 1 small 8 oz side, 1 small fries
One Hander
1/2 rack, 2 small 8 oz sides, 2 small fries
Rack for One
1 rack, 1 large 16 oz sides, 1 small fries
Rack for Two
1 rack, 2 large 16 oz sides, 2 small fries
Rack for Three
1 rack, 3 large 16 oz sides, 3 small fries
Rack for Four
1 rack, 4 large 16 oz sides, 4 small fries
1 Rack Pork Spare Ribs
smoked
1/2 Half Rack Pork Spare Ribs
smoked
1/4 Rack Pork Spare Ribs
smoked
Monster Beef Rib 1 Pound
1 Rack Beef Spare Ribs
smoked
1/2 Half Rack Beef Spare Ribs
smoked
1/4 Rack Beef Spare Ribs
smoked
1 Pound of Brisket
smoked
1/2 Pound of Brisket
smoked
1 Pound of Tri-Tip
smoked
1/2 Pound of Tri-Tip
smoked
1 Pound of Shredded Beef
smoked
1/2 Pound of Shredded Beef
smoked
1 Pound of Pulled Pork
smoked
1/2 Pound of Pulled Pork
smoked
1 Pound of Chicken
smoked
1/2 Pound of Chicken
smoked
Sandwiches & Fries
California Burrito
choice of smoked meat: Shredded Beef, Ham, Pulled Pork, Chicken, fries, blended cheese, sour cream, bacon, salsa verde, pico de gallo, avocado
Classic BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, mayonnaise
Grilled Cheese
American cheese & choice of bread
Jack's Smoked Meat Sandwich
choice of smoked meat: Shredded Beef, Ham, Pulled Pork, Chicken
Meatball Sub
housemade marinara, meatballs, mozzarella, basil
Panuozzo - Choice of Smoked Meat
fresh baked Italian dough, choice of Shredded Beef, Ham, Pulled Pork, Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & red vinegar, salt & pepper
Smoked Meat Quesadilla
Tacos Choice of Smoked Meat
Chicken, Pulled Pork, Shredded Beef, Tri-Tip, Brisket, pico, shredded cheese, salsa verde
Salads & Soup
Seafood
Sides
8 oz BBQ Baked Beans
bacon, spices
8 oz Coleslaw
housemade sauce
8 oz Corn
grilled sweet kernels
8 oz Mac & Cheese
famous cheese sauce
8 oz Macaroni Salad
celery, onion, peppers & eggs
8 oz Mashed Potatoes
butter, salt & pepper
8 oz Potato Salad
potato, celery, onions & eggs
8 oz Pork Rib Chili
smoked BBQ rib meat
8 oz Green Beans with bacon
sautéed, bacon
8 oz Sweet Chili
beef, beans, onions & peppers
8 oz Seasoned Fries
BBQ, salt & pepper
8 oz Side Salad
lettuce, tomato, onion
8 oz Fruit
seasonal
8 oz Sautéed Vegetables
peppers, green beans, onions
8oz Bowl of Rice
16 oz BBQ Baked Beans
bacon, spices
16 oz Coleslaw
housemade sauce
16 oz Corn
grilled sweet kernels
16 oz Green Beans with bacon
sautéed, bacon
16 oz Mac & Cheese
famous cheese sauce
16 oz Macaroni Salad
celery, onion, peppers & eggs
16 oz Mashed Potatoes
butter, salt & pepper
16 oz Pork Rib Chili
smoked BBQ rib meat
16 oz Sweet Chli
beef, beans, onions & peppers
16 oz Potato Salad
potato, celery, onions & eggs
16 oz Sautéed Vegetables
peppers, green beans, onions
16 oz Seasoned Fries
BBQ, salt & pepper
16 oz Fruit
seasonal
16 oz Side Salad
lettuce, tomato, onion
16oz Bowl of Rice
Sandwich Roll
Cornbread
Biscuit
Sauce
Desserts
Utensils & Condiments
Drinks
Agave Cream Soda
Arnold Palmer
Classic Root Beer
Coffee
Cola Stubborn Craft
De Jong's Chocolate Milk
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Gatorate Fruit Punch
Ginger Ale
Lemon Berry Acai
Orange Juice
Other Drink
Pepsi
Pineapple Cream Soda
Raspberry Brisk Tea
San Pellegrino
Sierra Mist
Sweet Tea
Tea Unsweet Lipton
Tea Hot
Lemonade Tropicana
Water
Water no ice
Water Acqua Panna
Water Bottle
Water Bottle Large
Apple Juice
Apple Cider
Cocktails
Asian Pear Martini
Blue Hawaiian
Cadillac Margarita
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Fuzzy Navel
Gummy Bear Martini
Hibiscus Martini
Jack's Lemonade
Kiwi Refresher
Lavendertini
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Malibu Breeze
Mango Jalapeño Cucumber Margarita
Margarita
Martini
Mojito
Nectar of the Gods
Pineapple Cream Passion
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Martini
Piña Colada
Pomegranate Candy Apple Martini
Smoke on the Water
Smoked Bloody Mary
Smoked Old Fashion
Southern Whiskey Sour
Tequila Sunrise
The Herbalist
Tom Collins
Vaccination
Watermelonrita
White Russian
Wild Hibiscus Mule
Double Tall Bloody Mary
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
Adictivo Cristalino Tequila
Adictivo Extra Añejo Tequila
Adictivo Plata Silver Tequila
Bandero Tequila
Banhez Mezcal White Tequila
Casa Dragones Añejo Tequila
Casa Dragones Añejo Tequila 80 Naked
Casa Dragones Tequila Joven 80
Casamigos Blanco Tequila
Casamigos Reposado Tequila
Cazadores Tequila
Chamucos Tequila Extra Añejo
Cincoro Tequila Añejo
Cincoro Tequila Extra Añejo Founder's Edition Michael Jordan
Clase Azul Tequila Añejo
Clase Azul Tequila Gold
Clase Azul Reposado
Clase Azul Tequila Plata
Codigo 1530 Extra Añejo Origen
Codigo 1530 Tequila Añejo Rare Hare 80
Codigo 1530 Tequila Origen
Jose Cuervo Tequila
Don Julio 70 Tequila
Don Julio 1942 Tequila
Don Julio Anejo Tequila
Don Julio Blanco Tequila
El Silencio Mezcal Tequila
Grand Mayan Tequila
Grand Mayan Tequila Reposado
Hornitos Reposado Tequila
Komos Tequila Extra Añejo
Lobos 1707 Tequila Extra Añejo
G4 Tequila Extra Añejo
Pasote Extra Anejo
Patron Anejo
Patron XO Café
Patron Gran Platinum
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Don Pilar Extra Anejo
Tequila Rose
Herradura Legend
Herradura Ultra Anejo
Herradura Silver
Chula Parranda Extra Anejo
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Skrewball Whiskey
Pendleton
Black Velvet Whiskey
Southern Comfort
Canadian Club
Teelings Irish Whiskey
Crown Green Apple Canadian Whisky
Crown Royal Canadian Whisky
Fireball Cinnamon Whisky
Tullamore Dew
Gentleman Jack Whiskey
Green Spot Irish Whiskey
JJ Corry Irish Whiskey
Jack Daniels Fire Whiskey
Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey
Jack Daniels Maple Finish Gold
Jack Daniels Select Sinatra
Jack Daniels
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Red Breast 12 Irish Whiskey
Roe & Co Irish Whiskey
Seagram's 7
Bourbon / Scotch
Well Scotch
Balantines Scotch Whiskey
Bulleit Bourbon
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Glenlivet 12
Glenlivet 15
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Jim Beam Bourbon Whiskey
Johnnie Walker Blue Lable
Johnnie Walker Gold Label
Knob Creek Bourbon Whiskey
Maker's Mark
Maker's 46
Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Knob Creek
Glenlivet 18
Glenlivet 21
Caol Ila 12 yr
Bulleit Rye
Basil Hayden
Macallen 15
Macallen 18
Macallen Rare Cask
Glenfiddich 21
Oban 14
Oban 18
Liqueurs / Cordials
Amaretto
Aperol
Bailey's Liqueur
Butterscotch
Campari
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Hypnotiq
Grand Marnier
Goldschlager Cinnamon Schnapps
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Rumchata
Hennessy Cognac
Midori Melon Liqueur
Christian Brothers Brandy
Draft Beer
Ace Pear
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Brewery X Dictionary Roulette
Brewery X Slap & Tickle
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Elysian Space Dust
Estrella Jalisco
Firestone 805
GM - Garage Oktoberfest
Golden Road Mango Cart
Hangar 24 Orange Guava
Hangar 24 X-Series X5
Hop Valley Mango Stash
Inland Wharf Brushfire Blonde
Inland Wharf Waves Seltzer
Ironfire Devil Within
Ironfire Tiki Ale Series Seasonal
Karl Strauss Red Trolley
Kona Big Wave
Lagunitas Hazy Wonder
Michelob Ultra
Modelo Especial
Mother Earth Cali Creamin
Pacifico
Stella Artois
Stone Buenaveza
Brewery X Huckleberry Seltzer
Red Wine
GL House Cabernet
GL Cabernet Reserve
GL House Pinot Noir New Zealand
GL House Pinot Noir California
GL House Malbec
GL Chianti by Ruffino
GL Shiraz Jacob's Creek
GL Shiraz Double Barrel Jacob's Creek
GL Rioja by Campo Viejo
GL Porto Special Reserve Cockburn's
GL Pinot Noir by Acrobat
GL Pinot Noir by Argyle
GL Chianti by Staccali
GL Chianti by Cecchi
GL Chianti by Querceto
GL Cabernet by Charles Krug
GL Cabernet by Feudi del Pisciotto
GL House Merlot
BT House Cabernet
BT House Malbec
BT House Robert Mondavi Merlot
BT House Shiraz by Jacobs Creek
BT Pinot Noir
BT Cabernet by Charles Krug
BT Cabernet by Feudi Del Pisciotto
BT Chianti Classico by Querceto
BT Chianti by Straccali
BT Pinot Noir by Acrobat
BT Pinot Noir by Argyle
BT Porto Special Reserve by Cockburn’s
BT Shiraz Double Barrel by Jacob’s Creek
White Wine
GL House Chardonnay
GL House Pinot Grigio
GL Pinot Grigio by Mezzacorona
GL Chardonnay by Chalk Hill
GL House Fume Blanc
GL Torrontés
GL White Zinfandel
GL Chardonnay by Flowers
GL Pinot Grigio by Santa Margherita
GL Chardonnay by Black Stallion
GL Chardonnay by Ste Chateau Michelle
GL Fume Blanc by Ferrari Carano
GL Sauvignon Blanc by Oyster Bay
BT House Chardonnay
BT House Pinot Grigio
BT Pinot Grigio by Mezzacorona
BT Chardonnay by Chalk Hill
BT Chardonnay by Flowers
BT Pinot Grigio by Santa Margherita
BT House Sauvignon Blanc
BT Chardonnay by Black Stallion
BT Chardonnay by Ste Chateau Michelle
BT Fume Blanc by Ferrari Carano
BT Sauvignon Blanc by Oyster Bay
Rose Wine
Sparkling Wine
GL Korbel Champagne
GL Prosecco by Ruffino
GL Moscato D’Asti
GL Chandon Garden Spritz
BT Moet & Chandon 1/2 Bottle
BT Moscato D’Asti
BT Prosecco by Ruffino
BT Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs
BT Schramsberg Blanc de Noirs
BT Schramsberg Blanc de Roses
BT Chandon Brut
BT Dom Perignon 2012
Corkage
Snacks
Catering
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Jack's is a Restaurant and Bar on the water open 10am-Midnight every day of the year! We are famous for Smoked Meats and Specialty Cocktails with live entertainment Fri-Sun. The bartender has the discretion to stay open later.
1604 Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530