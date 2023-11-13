Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair 718 bloomfield ave
2,746 Reviews
$$
718 bloomfield ave
Montclair, NJ 07042
Popular Items
- Lobster Roll Platter$28.00
quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and choice of house salad or home-made potato chips. * Gluten free buns are available.
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- fried shrimp$14.00
medium size fresh shrimp. one of top sold item. around 15 shrimp. delicious and satisfing. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon. We can also make it gluten free we use a separate fryer for it.
Main Menu Montclair
Appetizers
- Lobster mac and cheese bites$18.00
- Birria tacos$17.00
Two homemade ++slow cooked Short ribs tacos. ++4 hour slow cooked Short ribs
- Wild Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
five chilled fully cooked Jumbo shrimps served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemons. great, healthy and light appetizer!
- Fried Calamari$15.00
freshly prepared crispy calamari. includes rings and tentacles. served with homemade marinara sauce and lemon. We can also make it gluten free we use a separate fryer for it.
- Fried Clam Strips$13.00
freshly & Crispy clam strips served with lemon and homemade tartar sauce. feel like you are in Maine in every bite. We can also make it gluten free we use a separate fryer for it.
- Fried Oysters$16.00
fresh & crispy oysters served with tartar sauce and lemon. We can also make it gluten free we use a separate fryer for it.
- Maine Lump Crab Cake$18.00
delicious best seller crab cakes. Lightly fried than finished in the oven. it has lots of crab meat and served on a homemade tomato salsa, topped with fresh basil aioli. you'll love it!
- P.E.I. Mussels in White Wine Garlic$17.00
prince Edward island mussels. always fresh and best quality. Served with char toasted baguette to dip it in the delicious sauce.
- Pan Seared Shrimp with Garlic & Old Bay$17.00
healthy & guests favorite pan seared shrimp. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.
- Peel & Eat Shrimp$18.00
delicious & healthy shrimps. fun to eat! Served with Old Bay Seasoning, homemade cocktail sauce and lemon. this dish will sure satisfy your seafood cravings.
- 1 dozen Steamers$15.00
ipswich clams. this brings back lots of memories to many. freshly steamed and served with butter lemon and broth. Note: broth is used to clean the occasional sand that might be in the clam, just simply dip it in the broth before eating it. also make sure to take off the skin that is on the tail.
- 2 dozen Steamers$27.00
ipswich clams. this brings back lots of memories to many. freshly steamed and served with butter lemon and broth. Note: broth is used to clean the occasional sand that might be in the clam, just simply dip it in the broth before eating it. also make sure to take off the skin that is on the tail.
- Jack's signature Burger Sliders$16.00
three sliders with our signature chipotle mayo, homemade patties, lettuce, tomato, saluted onions and pickles on brioche buns.
- Clams in a White Wine Sauce$17.00
- Lobster Fritters$15.00
crispy ball shaped lobster fritters. served with homemade tartar sauce. great for a fun appetizer to share with others.
- Mini Crab Cakes$19.00
mini crab cakes served with our special homemade chipotle sauce.
Homemade soups
- Lobster Bisque take out
homemade lobster bisque, made from scratch. best selling item. served with oyster cracker and it is gluten free!
- Manhattan Clam Chowder
homemade tomato base, dairy free clam chowder! so good you will love it!
- New England Clam "Chowda"
homemade new England clam chowder. the best clam chowder you will ever have! customers describe it as creamy, rich and full of clams.
- Soup in a Bread Bowl$14.00
toasted sourdough bread bowl. soup will be on the side to keep the bread nice and crispy.
Desserts
- Amaretto & cognac rice pudding!$7.00
Must try homemade Amaretto Montenegro and French xo cognac rice pudding!
- Cinnamon toast crunch cheesecake$8.00
- Espresso Sunday With Ice Cream$11.00
- Cup Ice Cream$7.00
- Little Pie Co. Seasonal Pie
little pie company from NYC is known for their famous pies. we got them for you.. it will satisfy your cravings after a great meal. recommended to be served warm.
- Glutten Free Key lime pie$12.50Out of stock
5" round gluten free key lime pie from little pie company
- Lobster Lollipop$3.50
- Brownie with ice cream$9.50
- Homemade Cheesecake$8.00
Slice of homemade cheesecake
- Homemade strawberry cheesecake$8.00
Slice of homemade strawberry cheesecake
- Chocolate Brownie$5.00
- Homemade Oreo cheesecake$8.00
homemade New York style cheesecake with oreo
- 100% gluten free Carrot cake$9.50
made by taste buddy in short hills
- 100% Gluten free chocolate cake$9.50Out of stock
made by taste buddy in short hills
- New! Pumpkin cheesecake!$9.00
Homemade pumpkin cheesecake
Jacks famous sandwiches
- Philly cheesesteak$18.00
Freshly cut Beef with peppers, onions and aged cheddar cheese on a soft bun.
- Famous Shack Fish Sandwich$20.00
Blackened pan seared grouper served with arugula, tomato, red onion and mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. best seller! served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Jack's Lobster Grilled Cheese$20.00
delicious Lobster meat, mixed cheese on a crispy Texas toast. goes great with lobster bisque soup sold seperatly . dip in it and bite it! yumm... served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, fresh basil aioli, sliced tomatoes and red onions on a toasted brioche bun. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Beer Battered Cod Sandwich$20.00
wild caught atlantic cod with Coleslaw and tartar sauce on a toasted ciabatta bread. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Seafood Sliders$24.00
Maine style lobster salad, shrimp salad and crab salad on a toasted brioche slider, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Fish Tacos$17.00
Pan seared grouper topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on toasted two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Lobster tacos!$23.00
lobster topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Pan seared shrimp topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Po Boy$17.00
served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Crab Roll Platter$21.00
- Shrimp Roll Platter$17.00
Original Jacks lobster rolls
- Lobster Roll Platter$28.00
quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and choice of house salad or home-made potato chips. * Gluten free buns are available.
- Sandwich Only$25.00
quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ pickles Gluten free buns are available.
- DOUBLE MEAT lobster roll Platter!$49.00
half a pound a lobster meat on a toasted bun.
- DOUBLE MEAT lobster roll only!$46.00
half a pound of fresh lobster meat on a bun. :) #igotlobsterwasted
Maine dishes
- Stuffed Lobster tails$44.00
Two Maine lobster tails stuffed with crab meat with side of your choice.
- Truffle Lobster Mac and cheese$23.00
Fresh Orecchiette Pasta , Maine lobster, three premium quality cheeses, White Truffle, topped with toasted breadcrumbs. top seller!"All our pastas are Freshly made!!
- The Lobster Bomb!!!$49.00
half a pound of butter lobster meat in a tasted sourdough bread and lobster bisque. top seller! Follow us on instagram @jacksseafoodshack for more photos! thank you!
- surf n turf - Steak & lobster$56.00
8oz of Riv eye, one 4oz lobster tails with side of house salad and two onion rings
- surf & turf - steak & shrimp$48.00
Ribeye steak with our homemade garlic, shrimp and fries and two pieces of onion rings
- Steak Frites$43.00
16oz Rib eye with French fries, onion rings and a side of house salad
- Angry seafood$57.00
11/4 Maine lobster in spicy jalapeno, garlic sauce. served with shrimp , clams, mussels, corn and potatoes.potatos. if you like little spicy, this is your dish!
- Linguine Fra Diavolo$25.00
Linguine Fra Diavolo shrimp and mussels tossed in a homemade pepper tomato sauce."All our pastas are Freshly made!!
- Lobster Gnocchi With Fresh Mozzarella$27.00
your favorite dish is back! lobster gnocchi with fresh peas & plum tomatoes served in creamy lobster sauce & mozzarella cheese. "All our pastas are Freshly made!!
- Seafood Stew$33.00
Clams, Mussels, shrimp, lobster claws, and grilled Atlantic cod cooked in a delicious homemade seafood broth. served with char toasted baguette.
- Dungeness crab$36.00
steamed Dungeness crabs with potato's and sweet corn on the cob served with side of butter
- Whole Fish of the day$31.00
Oven roasted whole fish is served with your choice of two sides and lemon olive oil vinaigrette.
- Steam Pot$52.00
1 1/4 fresh lobster from the live tank, steamed with clams, shrimp, mussels,sausage, potato and corn. side of butter and seasoned with old bay. meant to be for one person. one of the top sold items on the menu. healthy & satisfying !
- Seafood Combo$28.00
Fried Shrimp, clam strips, calamari and French fries with tartar and cocktail sauce. We can also make it gluten free we use a separate fryer for it.
- Salmon & scallop special$34.00
Grilled salmon & two scallops with ratatouille vegetables
- Pan Seared Sea Scallops$32.00
Served with Charred grilled Corn Salsa, roasted yellow pepper and corn puree. Lemon and olive oil vinaigrette.
- Lobster Tails$33.00
Two Maine lobster tails served with side of your choice.
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$20.00
Fresh Orecchiette Pasta , Maine lobster, three premium quality cheeses, topped with toasted bread crumbs. top seller! must try!."All our pastas are Freshly made!!
- Lobster Fettuccine Alfredo$28.00
delicious lobster fettuccine pasta in homemade Alfredo sauce. this sure will satisfy you seafood cravings."All our pastas are Freshly made!!
- linguine in Garlic sauce$30.00
linguini, lobster claws, shrimp, and P.E.I. mussels tossed in a garlic butter sauce. yum.."All our pastas are Freshly made!!
- Linguine in clam sauce$25.00
linguini and clams tossed in a delicious homemade garlic butter sauce."All our pastas are Freshly made!!
- Grilled Salmon w/Rice & vegetables$28.00
perfectly cooked grilled salmon served with Wild Rice & Broccoli
- Fresh Maine lobster dinner!$39.00+
fresh sweet Maine lobster from our Fresh tank! steamed on order & cracked for your convenience. served with corn on the cob ,homemade coleslaw.
- Fish & Chips$24.00
Fresh wild caught Atlantic cod, French fries, lemon, coleslaw and tartar sauce. great with malt vinegar!
- Crab Pot$48.00
steamed half a pound Dungeness & half a pound of snow crab legs. with mussels, shrimp, clams, sausage, potatos and corn.served with side of butter and seasoned with old bay!
- 2lb King Crabs$97.00
two pound of steamed king crab legs served with two sweet corn on the cob, potatoes and butter.
- 1lb snow Crabs$38.00
steamed snow crabs with potatoes and sweet corn on the cob served with side of butter
- 1lb King Crabs$47.00
one pound of steamed king crab legs served with sweet corn on the cob, potatoes and butter.
Land lovers
- Smashed Cheese Burger$11.00
Smashed double homemade patties with aged cheddar, caramelized onions, pickles and Jack's signature chipotle mayo on a toasted Brioche bun!
- Cheese burger Platter$17.00
char grilled angus beef with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato and red onions on a toasted brioche bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
grilled chicken,Lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. please choose a side of salad or chips. thank you!
- Chicken Strips Platter with Fries$12.00
Crispy chicken fingers and fries. great for kids or for non seafood option.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.00
simple and delicious grilled cheese on a crispy texas toast
- Mac & Cheese$10.00
mac and cheese , great for side order or for kids.
- Kid Mac & Cheese$10.00
- Kid Pasta With Butter$8.00
- Kids Cheese Burger With Fries$10.00
House made Mocktails
- Rose-Berry Spritzer$8.00
Cranberry juice, Rose water & club soda
- Pome-range fizz$8.00
Pomegranate juice, orange juice, fresh lime juice & club soda
- Mango mule$8.00
Mango pure, fresh lime juice & ginger beer
- Virgin Mary$8.00
Non- alcoholic beer, Tomato juice & lemon juice
- Classic Mojito$8.00
Fresh mint, fresh lime juice & club soda
- Mango Mojito$8.00
Mango pure, Fresh mint, fresh lime juice & club soda
- Summer love$8.00
Cherry tart, orange juice, lime & club soda
- Sangria Sunrise$11.00
Choose a flavor Peach- Mango_ Raspberry _ strawberry
- Sangria Mix$21.00
Pitcher of Sangria mix for your wine with fresh fruits! choose your Flavor
Beverages
- Canned Soda
please select which canned soda you"d like. thank you!
- Glass bottled Water$3.50+
- small Sparkling Water$3.50
- Herbal Tea$2.75
- Organic Maine Sodas
maine sodas are made with organic cane sugar. please choose a flavor! thank you.
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Coffee$3.25
hot american coffee, let us know if you need any sugar, cream or milk please. thank you!
- Tea$4.25
- Freshly Brewed Ice Tea$3.50
Homemade freshly brewed iced teas. make it extra special with our flavors.
- Esspreso$3.75
- Capuccino$5.50
- Flavored Freshly Squeezed Homemade Lemonades$7.00
Add any of our signature flavors to Jack's freshly Squeezed Homemade Lemonade.
- Organic Milk$3.00
- Organic chocolate milk$3.25
- iced coffee$4.00
- Freshly Squeezed Homemade Lemonade (Plain)$6.00
Refreshing freshly Squeezed Homemade Lemonade, great with any of our dishes.
- Fresh-Squeezed Limeade$6.00
- Fizzy Limeade$7.00
Limeade with sparkling water
- Arnold Palmer$6.00
Half iced tea & Half lemonade
- Rose Lemonade$7.00
Rose water with freshly squeezed lemonade
- Matcha Lemonade$7.00
Mancha green tea powder with Fresh squeezed lemonade
- Refreshing Hibiscus$6.00
Freshly Brewed Hibiscus tea sweetened
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- large sparkling water$7.00
Wine by the bottle
- Cabernet Sauvignon Napa 2019$24.00+
Rich aroma of ripe plum, black currant, smoky tobacco & baking spices, with soft approachable tannins on the palate. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle, we will check ID at the door.
- Cabernet Sauvignon Lodi 2015$33.00
Lush aromas of dark cherry, cedar & violet, leading to elegant flavors of hazelnut, spices d, dark chocolate & sweet cigar box. A silky, smooth mouthfeel is followed by a full lingering finish. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle, we will check ID at the door.
- Super Tuscan Lodi 2019$18.00+
Fresh aromas of cherry pie & sweet plum with notes of clove, toffee & cedar. Medium-bodied with smooth tannins in a luah lengthy finish. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle, we will check ID at the door.
- Meritage California 2018$19.00+
Bold red & dark fruit aroma of black cherries, plums & currants. Expressive tannins lengthen the finish with flavors of mocha & sweet tobacco. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle, we will check ID at the door.
- Pinot Noir California 2021$36.00
Pleasant aromas of red cherry, red currant & a hint of cinnamon, with dried herbs that continue onto the palate. medium-bodied with a soft, round & enjoyable finish ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle, we will check ID at the door.
- Pinot Noir California 2018$20.00
The aromas of this Pinot Noir are complex with dark cherry, mocha & rose petal, complemented by dried strawberry & fresh raspberry with a nice lasting finish. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle, we will check ID at the door.
- Rosato -Rose California 2022$28.00
Aromas of strawberries, pink grapefruit, tangerine, and a sweet scent of magnolia. A perfect picnic wine. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle, we will check ID at the door.
- Sauvignon Blanc Lodi 2021$16.00+
A delightful honeysuckle aroma, with bursts of grapefruit, sweet lime, & cantaloupe. The palate is light & crisp, with a bright minerality on the finish. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle, we will check ID at the door.
- Pinot Grigio Lodi 2021$28.00+
Tropical flavored of pineapple, star fruit, green apple and nice floral aroma. fermented cold in stainless steel, this wine retains fresh floral and fruit flavors that is balanced by brilliant acidity and a refreshing finish. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle, we will check ID at the door.
- Chardonnay California 2021$28.00+
Delicate aromas & flavors of apple, pear, honey & orange blossom, finishing with a note of lemon curd. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle, we will check ID at the door.
Salads
- Arugula Salad$14.50
Baby arugula, goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cherries and side of homemade balsamic dressing.
- House Salad$10.00
Field filed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions and side of homemade champagne vinaigrette.
- Kale Caesar Salad$14.00
baby Kale, parmesan cheese, croutons and side of homemade Caesar dressing.
- Lobster Salad Platter$26.00
quarter pound of Maine style lobster meat, Maine style potato salad and home-made coleslaw
- Wedge Salad$15.00
Iceberg lettuce, crumbled blue cheese, bacon cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions and side of home made buttermilk blue cheese dressing.
Sides
- French Fries$6.00
cripsy french fries
- Fresh Corn on the Cob$4.00
sweet corn on the cob
- Homemade Coleslaw$5.00
delicious 8oz of homemade coleslaw. you will love it!
- Homemade Potato Chips$4.00
customers favorite homemade crispy potato chips.
- Maine Style Potato Salad$5.00
- Onion Rings$7.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- Sauteed Brocolli With Garlic$8.00
- Side Salad$5.50
- Grilled Asparagus$8.00
- Wild rice$6.00
- brussels sprouts w/butternut squash$8.00
Catering
Catering menu
- 10 Steamed Lobsters$320.00
10 pound and a half lobsters steamed and cut in half with butter. includes 10 corn and 10 4oz coleslaw
- Arugula Salad Catering$48.00+
arugula, goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cherries with homemade balsamic dressing
- Cheese Burgers!$110.00+
10 cheese burgers for half tray 20 cheese burgers for full tray
- Chips Catering$20.00+
hall tray 12 to 15 full tray 17 to 23
- Coleslaw Catering$38.00+
hall tray 12 to 15 full tray 17 to 23
- Combo platter$95.00+
Half tray 12--->15 Full tray 20--->24 combo is crispy shrimp, clam strips and calamari & fries
- Corn on the cob catering$32.00+
- Crab cakes catering$135.00+
10 crab cakes 20 crab cakes
- Crab Pot Catering$215.00+
8 to10 people platter- steamed 2 1/2 snow , 2 1/2 Dungeness crabs ,mussels, shrimp, calms, potatoes ,corn and sausage with old bay seasoning and butter. --------------- 17 to 20 people platter-steamed 2 1/2 snow , 2 1/2 Dungeness crabs ,mussels, shrimp, calms, potatoes ,corn and sausage with old bay seasoning and butter.
- Fries Catering$35.00+
crispy French fries
- House Salad$45.00+
field greens, tomato, cucumber, onion and homemade champagne dressing.
- Kale Ceaser Dressing$48.00+
Kale, parmesan cheese, crutons with homemade Caesar dressing.
- Lobster mac & cheese! catering side$120.00+
half tray serves 12-->15 people Full tray serves 20 --->24 people
- Lobter rolls catering$230.00+
10 lobster rolls! special package for your parties and special occasions.
- Peel & eat shrimp$70.00+
Half tray is 12--->15 people Full tray is 20 --->24 people
- Regular Mac & cheese!$40.00+
Half tray is good for 12 --> 15 people Full tray is good for 20 --->24 people
- Shrimp Cocktails$70.00+
half tray is 24 pcs full tray is 50 pcs
- Sliders Party Platter Catering$64.00+
half tray is 4 each 12 total full tray is 8 each 24 total if you are planning ahead of time you can schedule it to be ready on time for your special occasion.
- Steam Pot catering$265.00+
8 to10 people platter- steamed 5 lobster cut in half,mussels, shrimp, calms, potatoes ,corn and sausage with old bay seasoning and butter. --------------- 17 to 20 people platter-steamed 10 lobster cut in half,mussels, shrimp, calms, potatoes ,corn and sausage with old bay seasoning and butter.
- Tacos Party Platter!$80.00+
half tray is 5 each 16 total full tray is 8 each 24 total we are excited to serve your next event, no substitution please.
authentic Maine lobster shack. bringing you all the Maine classic dishes and more to your town, freshly prepared every day. Jacks unique ambiance will create an unforgettable experience to you and your family. Just remember. "Summer never ends at Jacks!"
718 bloomfield ave, Montclair, NJ 07042