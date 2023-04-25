Jack's New Yorker Deli - Atlanta Rd 4691 S Atlanta Rd SE #150
4691 S Atlanta Rd SE
150
Atlanta, GA 30339
Popular Items
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese
Two fried eggs with American cheese served on a kaiser roll
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Two fried eggs with Bacon and American cheese served on a kaiser roll
Sausage Egg & Cheese
Two fried eggs with Sausage and American cheese served on a kaiser roll
Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese
Two fried eggs with Turkey Sausage and American cheese served on a kaiser roll
Ham Egg & Cheese
Two fried eggs with Ham and American cheese served on a kaiser roll
Steak Egg & Cheese
Two fried eggs with Steak and American cheese served on a kaiser roll
The Heart Attack - Pork Roll
Two fried eggs with Taylor pork roll, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a kaiser roll
Bagel D-LOX
Your choice of toasted bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese, onion and fresh sliced tomatoes
Roast Turkey Egg & Cheese
Two fried eggs with roast turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a kaiser roll
3 Egg Omelettes
3-Cheese Cheeseler
Three egg omelette with Provalone, Swiss and American cheese
Bacon & American
Three egg omelette with Bacon and American cheese
The Western (Veggie)
Three egg omelette with tomatoes, green peppers, onions and American cheese
Cheese Steak Omelette
Three egg omelette with Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and American cheese
Smoked Salmon Omelette
Three egg omelette with Smoked Salmon, tomato and onion
Create Omelette
Create your own three egg omelette, choice of meat, veggies and cheese
Breakfast Favorites
Homemade Pancakes
Select 1, 2 or 3 homemade pancakes, served with syrup and botter on the side *Add Chocolate chips or blue berries for additional costs
Cinnamon French Toast
Two delicious slices of our thick cut french toast, topped with cinnamon-surgar and white powdered sugar, served with butter and syrup on the side.
Breakfast Platter
Two eggs any style, choice of backon, sausage or turkey sausage, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast OR bagel
Pancake Platter
two eggs any style, two pancakes, choice of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage
French Toast Platter
Two eggs any style, two pices of our Cinnamon French toast AND choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage, served with syrup and butter on the side.
A La Carte Breakfast
Bagel
Your choice of plain, everything or cinnamon-raisin bagel toast served with butter or cream cheese
Egg Any Style
Breakfast Potatoes
Fried breakfast potatoes seasoned with Deli Dust
Bacon Side Order
4 strips of bacon
Sausage Patties
2 pork sausage patties
Turkey Sausage Patties
2 turkey sausage patties
Taylor Pork Roll
a side of Taylor pork roll grilled to perfection
Ham - Side Order
side order of ham grilled
Beverages - Online Options
LUNCH
SALADS
Caesar Salad
Fresh Greens, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing.
Chef Salad
Fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, topped with diced Swiss & American cheeses, Roast turkey and ham.
Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken tenders served on a bed of fresh greens, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes and cheddar cheese.
Greek Salad
Fresh Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, black olives, banana peppers, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.
House Salad
Fresh greens, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mushrooms and cucumbers.
Spring Salad
A healthy blend of mixed greens, fresh spinach, strawberries, blueberries, pecans, dried cranberries and feta cheese, served with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette dressing
BURGERS, DOGS AND FINGERS
Single Burger
Quarter pound all beef burger with you choice of toppings
Double Burger
Two quarter pound all beef burger patties with your choice of toppings
Hot Dog
Quarter pound all beef hot dog with your choice of toppings
Downtown Dog
Quarter pound all beef hot dog topped with saurkraut, onions and spicey mustard
Chili Cheese Dog
Quarter pount all beef hot dog topped with chilli and american cheese
Kids Chicken Finger Basket - 4 Strips
Four fried chicken strips served with your choice of honey mustard, ranch, BBQ or bleu cheese. Also availalbe buffalo style!
Chicken Finger Basket - 6 Strips
Six fried chicken strips served with your choice of honey mustard, ranch, BBQ or bleu cheese. Also availalbe buffalo style!
COLD FAVORITES
Al's Big Roast Beef
Thinly sliced rare Boars Head roast beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh kaiser roll with Russian dressing.
Brooke's Sweet Chicken
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce, cucumbers and honey mustard dressing on hero
Chicken Salad
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce and tomatoes served on toasted wheat
Ellis Island
Ham, genoa salami, cappicola, Swiss and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, sweet roasted red peppers and balsamic vinaigrette
Honey Ham Hal
Thinly sliced ham, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, served on challah bread with honey mustard.
Linden Club
Turkey, ham, and bacon, with American and Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato, on toasted honey wheat with spicy mustard and mayonnaise
Tuna Salad
Homemade tuna salad, lettuce and tomatoes served on toasted wheat
HOT FAVORITES
B.L.T.
Crispy Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on toasted honey wheat
Brett's Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes, topped with honey mustard and served on grilled white toast
Captains Catch
Select Grilled Salmon OR Seasoned Shrimp topped with sautéed spinach, sautéed onions and fresh tomatoes, served on a kaiser roll with herb mayonnaise.
Cindy's Grilled Cheese
American cheese grilled on white challah bread.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing served on a kaiser roll.
Kick'n Chicken Club
Fried chicken strips, bacon, American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and house-made creole ranch served on Texas Toast
Patrick
Corned beef, Swiss cheese and coleslaw served on toasted rye with Russian dressing.
Peachtree Pastrami
Pastrami and Swiss cheese served on toasted rye with spicy mustard.
Roast Turkey Club
Thinly sliced roast turkey breast, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, bacon, lettuce and tomato served on a kaiser roll with honey mustard dressing
Turkey Rachel
Thinly sliced turkey breast, Swiss cheese and coleslaw served on toasted rye with Russian dressing.
PANINIS
Italian Panini
Salami, pepperoni, cappicola, prosciutto, provolone cheese, red onions, oil and vinegar and oregano pressed on a panini
Cordon Bleu Panini
Grilled chicken breast, ham, Swiss cheese, tomato and honey mustard pressed on a panini
Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken breast, fresh spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and pesto sauce pressed on our panini.
REUBENS
Real Reuben
Lean sliced corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese served hot on toasted rye with Russian dressing.
New York Reuben
Lean corned beef, pastrami, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese served hot on toasted rye with Russian dressing and spicy mustard.
Turkey Reuben
Thinly sliced turkey breast, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese served hot on toasted rye with Russian dressing.
The Don
Our biggest sandwich on the menu loaded with a half pound of pastrami and a half pound of corned beef, topped with Swiss cheese and spicy mustard and served on a hero roll.
SUBS & HEROS
Clark's Shrimp Po'boy
Grilled seasoned shrimp, sliced pickles, lettuce and tomato with homemade creole mayonnaise.
East Coast Roast
Thinly sliced roast beef with melted Swiss cheese and horseradish mayonnaise
Matt's Shrimp Concoction
Sauteed seasoned shrimp, red onions, mushrooms, peppers topped with melted American cheese, coleslaw and homemade creole mayonnaise
NY Cheese Steaks
Choice of beef strip steak OR chicken with sautéed mushrooms, red onions and green peppers topped with melted provolone cheese.
Parmesan - Chicken or Meatball
Choice of Breaded chicken tenders OR all-beef meatballs, topped with marinara, melted provolone and parmesan cheese
Roddies Off The Books
Ham, salami, cappicola, pepperoni, red onions and sautéed green peppers, topped with melted Swiss and provolone cheese, oil and vinegar, oregano and mayonnaise
The Outlaw
Beef strip steak, pepperoni, salami, sautéed onions, banana peppers and Texas Pete hot sauce, topped with provolone cheese.
VEGETARIAN
Greek Pita
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, red onions, black olives and Feta cheese wrapped in our warm pita bread with balsamic vinaigrette.
Tomato Mozzarella (Cold)
Served Cold - Fresh sliced tomato, mozzarella, spinach, sweet roasted red peppers topped with a drizzle of balsamic and basil on a hero
Tomato Spinach Panini
Tomatoes, melted mozzarella, fresh spinach, sweet roasted red peppers and pesto sauce pressed on our hot panini bread.
Veggie Hero
Loaded with sauteed spinach, mushrooms, onions, sweet red peppers, green peppers, and provolone cheese served on a hero roll with balsamic vinaigrette.
A LA CARTE SIDES
BEVERAGES - ONLINE
MISC FOOD
CATERING MENU
CATERING - BOXED SANDWICH - COLD (10 Sandwich Minimum, includes chips and cookie)
Al's Roast Beef
Brooke's Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Ellis Island - Italian
Greek Pita (Veggie)
Honey Ham Hal
Hummus Pita (Veggie)
Linden Club
Roast Turkey & Swiss Wrap
Roast Turkey Club
Tomato Mozzarella (Veggie)
Tuna Salad Sandwich
CATERING - BOXED SALADS (Minimum Quantity Required, includes chips and cookie)
CATERING - COLD SANDWICH TRAY (10 Sandwich Minimum)
Al's Roast Beef - Tray
Brooke's Chicken Salad - Tray
Chicken Salad - Tray
Ellis Island - Tray
Greek Pita (Veggie) - Tray
Honey Ham Hal - Tray
Linden Club - Tray
R Turkey & Swiss Wrap - Tray
R Turkey Club - Tray
Tomato Mozz (Veggie) - Tray
Tuna Salad - Tray
CATERING - SALADS TO SHARE
Caesar Salad - 10# (Serves 12-25+)
Caesar Salad - 5# (Serves 8-12)
Greek Salad - 10# (Serves 12-25+)
Greek Salad - 5# (Serves 8-12)
House Salad - 10# (Serves 12-25+)
House Salad - 5# (serves 8-12)
Spring Salad - 10# (serves 12-25+)
Spring Salad - 5# (serves 8-12)
CATERING - SIDES TO SHARE
Chips - Baked Lays Assorted
Chips - Zapps Assorted
Coleslaw - 10# (Serves 15-30)
Coleslaw - 5# (Serves 10-15)
Fruit Bowl - 10# (Serves 15-30)
Fruit Bowl - 5# (Serves 10-15)
Pasta Salad - 10# (Serves 15-30)
Pasta Salad - 5# (Serves 10-15)
Potato Salad - 10# (Serves 15-30)
Potato Salad - 5# (Serves 10-15)
CATERING DESSERTS
CATERING DRINKS
CATERING - BREAKFAST SANDWICH (minimum 10 Sandwiches Required)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
4691 S Atlanta Rd SE , 150, Atlanta, GA 30339