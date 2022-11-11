  • Home
100 Maxwell Street, Starkville, MS 39759 Starkville, MS

No reviews yet

100 Maxwell st

Starkville, MS 39759

Popular Items

12 Doughnuts
Doughnut Milkshake
6 Doughnuts

Doughnuts

6 Doughnuts

6 Doughnuts

$5.99

6 pack hot mini doughnuts (Choose up to 2 flavors) each flavor will be divided equally.

12 Doughnuts

12 Doughnuts

$9.99

12 hot mini doughnuts (Choose up to 4 flavors) Each flavor will be divided equally

Specialty 6 pack

Specialty 6 pack

$6.99
Specialty 12 Pack

Specialty 12 Pack

$10.99
Specialty 24 Pack

Specialty 24 Pack

$19.99

Doughnut Milkshake

Doughnut Milkshake

$5.00

Bottled Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Soda

$1.99

Refreshers

Watermelon

$3.75

Strawberry

$3.75

Wildberry

$3.75

Donut Sundae

Donut Sundae

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh hot mini donuts made to order all day.

100 Maxwell st, Starkville, MS 39759

