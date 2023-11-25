- Home
Jackson Hall
335 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
Food Menu
Appetizers
- 6 Pieces Wings Traditional$8.00
Buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, garlic Parmesan, honey chipotle
- 12 Pieces Wings Traditional$14.00
Buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, garlic Parmesan, honey chipotle
- Wings Boneless Tenders$14.00
6 pieces. Buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, garlic Parmesan, Honey Chipotle
- Ahi Tuna Appetizer$17.00
Wonton crisps, pico de gallo, & wasabi
- Baked Little Neck Clams$13.00
- Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip$15.00
- Bang Bang Shrimp$15.00
Thai chili aioli
- Basket of Cheeseburger Sliders$13.00
Three sliders served with onion rings
- Cheese Nachos$13.00
Add buffalo chicken, grilled chicken, or chili
- Crispy Fried Mozzarella$13.00
- Famous Lobster Bisque$14.00
- French Onion Soup$9.00
- Fried Calamari$17.00
Choose from: marinara, Thai chili, buffalo
- Fried Pickles$10.00
Horseradish sauce
- Giant Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Cheese sauce & mustard
- Loaded Fries$14.00
Mixed cheeses, gravy, bacon, & truffle oil
- Quesadillas$14.00
Seasoned onions & blend of Mexican cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo
- Steak Tidbits$18.00
Garlic bread, mozzarella, & Gorgonzola dip
- Steamed Mussels Pot$17.00
Choose from: marinara, fra diavolo, Gorgonzola cream, scampi
- Traditional Maryland Crab Cakes$18.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Homemade CAesar dressing & croutons
- Cobb Salad$21.00
Baby greens, steak, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, Cheddar, mozzarella, & hard boiled egg
- Country Salad$16.00
Sun-dried cranberries, walnuts, goat's cheese, & apple cider vinaigrette
- Fresco Salad$18.00
Fried or grilled chicken, mozzarella, cucumbers, red peppers, tomatoes, onions, chickpeas, olives, mixed greens, & creamy balsamic
- Grilled Steak Salad$21.00
Baby greens, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, red onions, gorgonzola, crispy fried onions, & balsamic vinaigrette
- House Salad$14.00
Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, carrots, & choice of dressing
- Seared Ahi Tuna Salad$21.00
Baby greens, cabbage, green beans, red onions, pico de gallo, edamame, & wasabi vinaigrette
- Southwest Chicken Salad$20.00
Pulled BBQ chicken, greens, cilantro, tortilla chips, mixed cheeses, corn, tomatoes, & mesquite ranch
- Thai Fried Calamari Salad$19.00
Romaine, sweet peppers, peanuts, carrots, cilantro, lime & red pepper vinaigrette
Tacos
Pizzas
Burgers & Sandwiches
- BBQ Bacon Burger$18.00
BBQ sauce, crispy onions, bacon, & Cheddar cheese
- Black Jack Burger$18.00
Season with Cajun spices & topped with Cheddar & grilled onions
- Classic Burger$16.00
On a potato roll
- Fresh Mushroom Burger$19.00
Fresh grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese
- Johnny Burger$18.00
Bacon, Cheddar, jalapeño cream cheese, & a fried egg
- Mac & Cheese Burger$18.00
Overflowing with creamy mac & cheese
- Turkey Burger$17.00
Twin turkey patties
- Corned Beef Reuben$18.00
Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & Russian dressing on rye bread
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Cornflake crusted fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, & chipotle aioli
- Grilled Chicken Panini$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, red peppers, & basil pesto
- Roast Beef French Dip$19.00
Mozzarella cheese & au jus
- Steak Sandwich$21.00
Mozzarella, caramelized onions, & horseradish mayo
Pasta
- Burrata Stuffed Ravioli$26.00
Pomodoro sauce & topped with fresh burrata
- Chicken Penne Alla Vodka$24.00
Sautéed chicken, spinach, & prosciutto in a Pink cream sauce
- Seafood Fra Diavolo$31.00
Linguine, shrimp, clams, mussels, & calamari
- Seafood Scampi$31.00
Linguine, shrimp, clams, mussels, & calamari
- Surf & Turf Pasta$36.00
Lobster & filet mignon in a garlic cognac cream sauce over linguine
Mac & Cheese Skillet's
Entrees
- BBQ Half Chicken$24.00Out of stock
Sautéed broccoli, mashed potatoes, & gravy
- Beer-Battered Fish & Chips$25.00
Cod, jumbo shrimp, fries, coleslaw, & malt vinegar
- Chicken Jimmy$26.00
Blackened chicken cutlet with sautéed broccoli rabe
- Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
Linguine, plum tomato sauce, & mozzarella
- Chicken Rollatini$29.00
Stuffed with mozzarella & prosciutto, topped with a wild mushroom marsala sauce with mashed potatoes & spinach
- Classic Meatloaf$24.00
Mashed potatoes, crispy onions, & brown gravy
- Filet Mignon$42.00
10 oz. grass fed angus steak served with mashed potatoes & sautéed asparagus topped with herbed butter
- Lemon Chicken$25.00
Egg-battered chicken, artichoke risotto, tomatoes, & capers
- Marinated Skirt Steak$37.00
Mashed potatoes, crispy onions, & demi glaze
- Oven-Baked Salmon$28.00
Basil pesto crust, sautéed vegetables, & roasted potatoes
- Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna$29.00
Wild rice & baby bok choy with a sesame ginger glaze
- St. Louis Ribs$25.00
Half. BBQ, coleslaw, sweet potato fries, & maple aioli
- Wild Cod Oreganata$27.00
Served with wild rice & sautéed garlic broccoli
Sides
Lunch Menu
- Lunch Menu $17.95$17.95
- LN French Onion Soup
- LN Lobster Bisque$4.95
- LN Side House Salad
- LN Side Caesar Salad
- LN New York Style Pretzel
- LN Crispy Fried Mozzarella
- LN Wings
- LN Boneless Tenders
- LN Loaded Fries
- LN Cheese Nachos
- LN Buffalo Chicken Cheese Nachos$4.95
- LN Grilled Chicken Cheese Nachos$4.95
- LN Chili Cheese Nachos$4.95
- LN Cheese Quesadilla
- LN Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$4.95
- LN Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$4.95
- LN Fish & Chips$17.95
- LN Chicken Portofino - Grilled$17.95
- LN Chicken Port - Fried$17.95
- LN Classic Cheeseburger$17.95
- LN Roast Beef French Dip$17.95
- LN Meatloaf$17.95
- LN Fresco Salad
- LN Grilled Chicken Panini$17.95
- LN Garden Veggie Wrap$17.95
- LN Chicken Penne Alla Vodka$17.95
The Specials
Entrees
Lobster Rolls
A La Bark
Bone Appetit
Soda & Soft Drinks
N/A Drinks
Gluten Free menu
Gluten Free
Catering Menu
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings$55.00+
- Chicken Tenders$50.00+
- Crispy Fried Mozzarella$55.00+
- Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato$55.00+
- Fried Calamari$55.00+
- Popcorn Shrimp$65.00+
- Mini Crab Cake$75.00+
- Chicken Quesadilla$50.00+
- Steamed Mussels$45.00+
- Baked Clams$65.00+
- Vegetable Stuffed Mushrooms$50.00+
- Grilled Vegetables$45.00+
- Sesame Seared Tuna$75.00+
- Vegetable Crudite w/ Ranch Dip$45.00+
- Fresh Cut Seasonal Fruit$45.00+
- Chicken Satay$55.00+
- Beef Satay$55.00+
- Cheeseburger Sliders$55.00+
Salads
Entrees
- Penne w/ Chicken in Vodka Sauce$55.00+
- Rigatoni w/ Asparagus$55.00+
- Penne Pomodoro w/ Grilled Veggies$55.00+
- Mac & Cheese$60.00+
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$100.00+
- Penne Alla Vodka$60.00+
- Rigatoni w/ Broccoli & Garlic Oil$55.00+
- Penne w/ Grilled Chicken & Pomodoro$55.00+
- Seasonal Vegetable Risotto$60.00+
- Eggplant Rollatini$65.00+
- Eggplant Parmigiana$65.00+
- Prosciutto & Mozzarella Chicken$65.00+
- Chicken Parmigiana$65.00+
- Chicken Francaise$65.00+
- Chicken Marsala$65.00+
- Blackened Chicken w/ Honey Mustard$65.00+
- Salmon w/ Pesto & Grilled Veggies$95.00+
- Honey Mustard Glazed Salmon$95.00+
- Shrimp Oreganata$125.00+
- Shrimp Francaise$125.00+
- Shrimp Parmigiana$125.00+
- Roasted Pork Loin w/ Seasonal Side$65.00+
- Baby Back Ribs$75.00+
- Sausage w/ Peppers & Onions$70.00+
- Classic Meatloaf & Gravy$75.00+
- Flank Steak w/ Gorgonzola Cream$120.00+
- Skirt Steak w/ Mushroom & Onions$120.00+
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
American Bar and Grill
335 E Main St, East Islip, NY 11730