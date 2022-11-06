Jackson's
1,865 Reviews
$$
6005 Jericho Tpke
Commack, NY 11725
Popular Items
Lunch Salads
L/Caesar Chicken
parmasan, garlic croutons
L/Caesar ONION Chkn
L/Caesar Salmon
L/Caesar Shrimp
L/Chicago Chicken
tomato, bacon, avocado, corn, tortilla strips, gorgonzola, cilantro lime vinigrette
L/Chicago ONION Chkn
L/Chicago Salmon
L/Chicago Shrimp
L/Chopped Chicken
tomato, cucumber, feta, peppers, olives, chic peas, dill vinigrette
L/Chopped ONION Chkn
L/Chopped Salmon
L/Chopped Shrimp
L/Cobb Chicken
tomato, bacon, egg, avacado, gorgonzola
L/Cobb ONION Chkn
L/Cobb Salmon
L/Cobb Shrimp
L/Gypsy Chicken
quinoa, broccoli, roasted veggies, tomato, avocado, tzatziki
L/Gypsy ONION Chkn
L/Gypsy Salmon
L/Gypsy Shrimp
L/Mama Loo's Chicken
edemame, carrot, pepper, crispy wontons, crushed cashews, tahini dressing
L/Mama Loo's ONION Chkn
L/Mama Loo's Salmon
L/Mama Loo's Shrimp
Daily Specials
BAR TO GO
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Sprite Can
Cocktail Cans TO GO
***This is an alcoholic beverage*** (must be 21+ and present ID upon arrival) 9% naturally flavored lemonade vodka cocktails
16oz Narragansett Light
16oz Narragansett Lager
12oz N/A Beer
Liquid Death WATER NA
Liquid Death MANGO NA
Liquid Death BERRY NA
12oz Willie's Mango Passion Hard Selzer
16oz Sand City : Southdown Breakfast Stout
16oz Equilibirum Hubble Palate
16oz Kills Boro Sleight of Hand
16oz Three's Logical Conclusion
16oz Other Half Forever
Appetizers
16 Roasted Wings
jumbo wings, choice of sauce
24 Roasted WIngs
jumbo wings, choice of sauce
8 Roasted Wings
jumbo wings, choice of sauce
Buffalo Cauliflower
Buttermilk battered Cauiflower tossed with house made buffalo sauce, crumbled gorgonzola
Cheese Quesadilla
flour tortilla, jack cheese, sour cream
Chicken + Cheese Quesadilla
flour tortilla, jack cheese, grilled chicken, sour cream
Chips & Dip
Crispy corn chips, Black bean di, pico di gallo, cheese fondue
Crispy Chicken Dumplings
chicken terriyaki, ginger slaw, dipping sauce
Everything Pretzel
Everything crusted, cheese fondue & mustard sauce dipping
Side of Cheese Sauce
warm cheese sauce
Skillet Mac
bacon, peas, baked swiss, toasted breadcrumbs
Sloppy Joe Nachos
corn tortilla chips, lettuce, spicy house brine pickles, jack cheese, ground beef, peppers & onions, cheese sauce, secret sauce
Spicy Lobster Eggrolls
lobster, black beans, cilantro, jack cheese, corn, chipolte dipping sauce
Spinach Pizza
Cauliflower pizza crust, spinach artichoke, gorgonzola, tomato
Lettuce Wraps
Grilled chicken / Cucumber tomato salad / shredded carrot / iceberg lettuce / kung pao
Chips & Spinach
spinach & artichoke dip / crispy corn tortilla
Cauli Marg Pizza
Bar Snacks
Cheeseburger Sliders
2 - cheese, pickles, sauteed onions on potato buns
Brisket Sliders
chopped bbq brisket, cole slaw, crispy onions,served on potato bun
Korean Beef Tacos
scallion, ginger slaw
**********
Steak Tacos
-2- char grilled steak, lettuce, pico, soft flour tortillas
Crispy Fish Tacos
-2- beer battered crispy cod, lettuce, pico, tartar sauce
Singapore Tacos
grilled chicken, cucumber and tomato salad, shredded carrots, teriyaki glaze
Steak Slider
tomato, horseradish, coleslaw
Salmon Taco
pineapple, sweet chili slaw, seseme
Soups + Salads
Chopped Salad
tomato, roasted pepper, chic peas, cucumber, green olives, feta cheese, mixed greens tossed with dill vinigrette
Cobb Wedge
tomato, bacon, egg, gorgonzola, jack cheese, iceberg lettuce, choice of dressing
Chophouse Salad
tomato, corn, crispy tortilla, gorgonzola, bacon, mixed greens, lime vinigrette
Caesar Salad
garlic croutons, parmesan cheese
House Salad
bacon, egg, croutons, tomato, mixed greens, spicy house dressing
Sm Blue Cheese Wedge
tomato, gorgonzola, bacon, crispy onions, blue cheese dressing
Lg Blue Cheese Wedge
tomato, gorgonzola, bacon, crispy onions, blue cheese dressing
Mama Loos
edamame, carrot, red pepper, crispy wonton noodles, crushed cashews, romaine lettuce, tahini dressing
Gypsy Bowl
Quinoa, tomato, black beans, corn, roasted root veggies, tzatziki
French Onion Soup
toasted croutons, baked mozzarella & swiss
Soup of the Day
Spinach Salad
bacon, balsamic, gorgonzola, red onions, peppers
Sandwiches
Tavern Burger
served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, cole slaw
Bistro Sandwich
roasted pepper, fresh mozzarella, balsamic pesto
Strip French Dip
sauteed onions, swiss, horseradish sauce, au jus, garlic hero
Steak Sandwich
grilled red onion, mushrooms, mozzarella, garlic hero
Brisket Sandwich
bbq, jack cheese, onions, mushrooms, crispy onions, pan fry thick cut bread
Ugly Rooster
blackened chicken, tomatoes, swiss, herb aioli, pan fry bread
Pastrami Melt
swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, pan fry bread
Turkey & Brie Wrap
Greek Salad Pita
tomato, feta, cucumbers, olives, chic peas, roasted peppers, chicken, dill viniagrette
Onion Chkn Melt
jack cheese, tomato, smokey BBQ mustard
Local Favorites
Mustard Salmon
stone ground mustard
Mixed Grill
BBQ glazed chicken / 4 grilled shrimp / 6oz marinated skirt steak
Marinated Skirt Steak
house marinated, pan fried onions
NY Strip
angus strip, beer battered onion ring, house made steak sauce
Fish & Chips
beer battered cod, tartar sauce
Grilled Chicken/Veg
char-grilled free range chicken breast
Adult Chicken Fingers
-7- fried chicken fingers, house cut fries
Jambalaya
chicken, shrimp, andouille, pepper & onions creole rice, plaintains
Shelby's Chicken
chicken / spinach / mozzarella / pink vodka sauce
Shelby's Shrimp
rigatoni / spinach / mozzarella / vodka sauce
Onion Chicken
pan seared chicken, bourbon demi
Roasted Chicken
Chicken Pot Pie
chicken, peas, carrots, onions, potatoes, puff pastry
Teriyaki Salmon
Market Sides
Cauliflower
Charred Brussel Sprouts
Cole Slaw
French Fries
Loaded Fries
Mac ’N Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Rice
Roasted Sweets
Sm Caesar Salad
garlic crutons, parmesan cheese
Sm Chopped Salad
tomato, cucumber, olives, roasted red peppers, chic peas, feta cheese, dill vinigrette
Sm House Salad
tomato, egg, bacon, garlic crutons, spicy house dressing
Sm Mixed Green Salad
tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinigrette
Plantains
Iceberg Wedge Side
Bacon
Sauteed Spinach
Just For Kids
Chicken Fingers
-5- fried chicken fingers, house cut fries
Mac N Cheese
spiral pasta, cheese sauce, house cut fries
Fried Shrimp
-5- fried shrimp, house cut fries
Pasta Plain
Grilled Cheese
pan fry thick cut bread, american cheese, house cut fries
Riley's Steak
6oz steak, house cut fries
Kids Cheeseburger
jacksons blend beef patty, american cheese, potato bun, house cut fries
Kids Burger
jacksons blend beef patty, potato bun, house cut fries
Kids Pasta Butter
Kids Pasta Tomato
Riley's Pasta
broccoli, vodka sauce, chicken
Kids Grl Chicken/Broc
char-grilled free range chicken breast, sauteed broccoli
Kids Caesar Chicken
romaine, parmesan cheese, garlic crutons, char-grilled chicken breast
1 SCOOP ICE CREAM
Desserts
Sunday
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
6005 Jericho Tpke, Commack, NY 11725