Popular Items

Spicy Lobster Eggrolls
Mama Loos
Caesar Salad

Lunch Salads

L/Caesar Chicken

$13.95

parmasan, garlic croutons

L/Caesar ONION Chkn

$16.95

L/Caesar Salmon

$17.95

L/Caesar Shrimp

$16.95

L/Chicago Chicken

$14.95

tomato, bacon, avocado, corn, tortilla strips, gorgonzola, cilantro lime vinigrette

L/Chicago ONION Chkn

$16.95

L/Chicago Salmon

$18.95

L/Chicago Shrimp

$17.95

L/Chopped Chicken

$14.95

tomato, cucumber, feta, peppers, olives, chic peas, dill vinigrette

L/Chopped ONION Chkn

$16.95

L/Chopped Salmon

$18.95

L/Chopped Shrimp

$17.95

L/Cobb Chicken

$14.95

tomato, bacon, egg, avacado, gorgonzola

L/Cobb ONION Chkn

$16.95

L/Cobb Salmon

$18.95

L/Cobb Shrimp

$17.95

L/Gypsy Chicken

$14.95

quinoa, broccoli, roasted veggies, tomato, avocado, tzatziki

L/Gypsy ONION Chkn

$16.95

L/Gypsy Salmon

$18.95

L/Gypsy Shrimp

$17.95

L/Mama Loo's Chicken

$14.95

edemame, carrot, pepper, crispy wontons, crushed cashews, tahini dressing

L/Mama Loo's ONION Chkn

$16.95

L/Mama Loo's Salmon

$18.95

L/Mama Loo's Shrimp

$17.95

Daily Specials

Today's Soup

$10.00

Ravioli

$29.00

Maine Lobster Ravioli

Snicker's Pie

$9.50

Sprout Leaves

$13.00

Mahi Special

$31.00

Ravioli Empanada

$8.50

Sticky Ribs

$15.00

Kung Pao Ribs

$31.00

BAR TO GO

must be 21 + / present ID upon arrival

Coke Can

$1.75

Diet Coke Can

$1.75

Sprite Can

$1.75

Cocktail Cans TO GO

$6.00

***This is an alcoholic beverage*** (must be 21+ and present ID upon arrival) 9% naturally flavored lemonade vodka cocktails

16oz Narragansett Light

$7.00

16oz Narragansett Lager

$7.00

12oz N/A Beer

$7.00

Liquid Death WATER NA

$6.00

Liquid Death MANGO NA

$6.00

Liquid Death BERRY NA

$6.00

12oz Willie's Mango Passion Hard Selzer

$6.00

16oz Sand City : Southdown Breakfast Stout

$10.00

16oz Equilibirum Hubble Palate

$13.00

16oz Kills Boro Sleight of Hand

$12.00

16oz Three's Logical Conclusion

$12.00

16oz Other Half Forever

$13.00

Appetizers

16 Roasted Wings

$22.75

jumbo wings, choice of sauce

24 Roasted WIngs

$32.75

jumbo wings, choice of sauce

8 Roasted Wings

$13.50

jumbo wings, choice of sauce

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.50

Buttermilk battered Cauiflower tossed with house made buffalo sauce, crumbled gorgonzola

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.25

flour tortilla, jack cheese, sour cream

Chicken + Cheese Quesadilla

$13.50

flour tortilla, jack cheese, grilled chicken, sour cream

Chips & Dip

$6.50

Crispy corn chips, Black bean di, pico di gallo, cheese fondue

Crispy Chicken Dumplings

$11.50

chicken terriyaki, ginger slaw, dipping sauce

Everything Pretzel

$12.95

Everything crusted, cheese fondue & mustard sauce dipping

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.50

warm cheese sauce

Skillet Mac

$13.50

bacon, peas, baked swiss, toasted breadcrumbs

Sloppy Joe Nachos

$16.95

corn tortilla chips, lettuce, spicy house brine pickles, jack cheese, ground beef, peppers & onions, cheese sauce, secret sauce

Spicy Lobster Eggrolls

$13.95

lobster, black beans, cilantro, jack cheese, corn, chipolte dipping sauce

Spinach Pizza

$14.95

Cauliflower pizza crust, spinach artichoke, gorgonzola, tomato

Lettuce Wraps

$14.95

Grilled chicken / Cucumber tomato salad / shredded carrot / iceberg lettuce / kung pao

Chips & Spinach

$11.95

spinach & artichoke dip / crispy corn tortilla

Cauli Marg Pizza

$14.50

Bar Snacks

Cheeseburger Sliders

$14.50

2 - cheese, pickles, sauteed onions on potato buns

Brisket Sliders

$14.95

chopped bbq brisket, cole slaw, crispy onions,served on potato bun

Korean Beef Tacos

$15.95

scallion, ginger slaw

**********

Steak Tacos

$16.95

-2- char grilled steak, lettuce, pico, soft flour tortillas

Crispy Fish Tacos

$14.50

-2- beer battered crispy cod, lettuce, pico, tartar sauce

Singapore Tacos

$14.95

grilled chicken, cucumber and tomato salad, shredded carrots, teriyaki glaze

Steak Slider

$15.95

tomato, horseradish, coleslaw

Salmon Taco

$15.95

pineapple, sweet chili slaw, seseme

Soups + Salads

Chopped Salad

$14.95

tomato, roasted pepper, chic peas, cucumber, green olives, feta cheese, mixed greens tossed with dill vinigrette

Cobb Wedge

$14.95

tomato, bacon, egg, gorgonzola, jack cheese, iceberg lettuce, choice of dressing

Chophouse Salad

$14.95

tomato, corn, crispy tortilla, gorgonzola, bacon, mixed greens, lime vinigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.95

garlic croutons, parmesan cheese

House Salad

$13.95

bacon, egg, croutons, tomato, mixed greens, spicy house dressing

Sm Blue Cheese Wedge

$8.00

tomato, gorgonzola, bacon, crispy onions, blue cheese dressing

Lg Blue Cheese Wedge

$14.95

tomato, gorgonzola, bacon, crispy onions, blue cheese dressing

Mama Loos

$14.50

edamame, carrot, red pepper, crispy wonton noodles, crushed cashews, romaine lettuce, tahini dressing

Gypsy Bowl

$14.95

Quinoa, tomato, black beans, corn, roasted root veggies, tzatziki

French Onion Soup

$9.95

toasted croutons, baked mozzarella & swiss

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Spinach Salad

$14.95

bacon, balsamic, gorgonzola, red onions, peppers

Sandwiches

Tavern Burger

$18.50

served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, cole slaw

Bistro Sandwich

$17.95

roasted pepper, fresh mozzarella, balsamic pesto

Strip French Dip

$19.75

sauteed onions, swiss, horseradish sauce, au jus, garlic hero

Steak Sandwich

$19.95

grilled red onion, mushrooms, mozzarella, garlic hero

Brisket Sandwich

$17.95

bbq, jack cheese, onions, mushrooms, crispy onions, pan fry thick cut bread

Ugly Rooster

$17.95

blackened chicken, tomatoes, swiss, herb aioli, pan fry bread

Pastrami Melt

$17.95

swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, pan fry bread

Turkey & Brie Wrap

$16.95

Greek Salad Pita

$16.95

tomato, feta, cucumbers, olives, chic peas, roasted peppers, chicken, dill viniagrette

Onion Chkn Melt

$16.95

jack cheese, tomato, smokey BBQ mustard

Local Favorites

Mustard Salmon

$27.95

stone ground mustard

Mixed Grill

$29.95

BBQ glazed chicken / 4 grilled shrimp / 6oz marinated skirt steak

Marinated Skirt Steak

$37.95

house marinated, pan fried onions

NY Strip

$33.50

angus strip, beer battered onion ring, house made steak sauce

Fish & Chips

$21.95

beer battered cod, tartar sauce

Grilled Chicken/Veg

$21.95

char-grilled free range chicken breast

Adult Chicken Fingers

$16.95

-7- fried chicken fingers, house cut fries

Jambalaya

$23.95

chicken, shrimp, andouille, pepper & onions creole rice, plaintains

Shelby's Chicken

$19.95

chicken / spinach / mozzarella / pink vodka sauce

Shelby's Shrimp

$23.95

rigatoni / spinach / mozzarella / vodka sauce

Onion Chicken

$23.95

pan seared chicken, bourbon demi

Roasted Chicken

$23.50

Chicken Pot Pie

$22.95

chicken, peas, carrots, onions, potatoes, puff pastry

Teriyaki Salmon

$27.95

Market Sides

Cauliflower

$7.50

Charred Brussel Sprouts

$7.50

Cole Slaw

$4.75

French Fries

$6.75

Loaded Fries

$9.50

Mac ’N Cheese

$8.50

Mashed Potatoes

$6.75

Rice

$5.75

Roasted Sweets

$6.95

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.95

garlic crutons, parmesan cheese

Sm Chopped Salad

$7.95

tomato, cucumber, olives, roasted red peppers, chic peas, feta cheese, dill vinigrette

Sm House Salad

$6.95

tomato, egg, bacon, garlic crutons, spicy house dressing

Sm Mixed Green Salad

$6.95

tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinigrette

Plantains

$6.50

Iceberg Wedge Side

$9.00

Bacon

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.75

Just For Kids

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

-5- fried chicken fingers, house cut fries

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

spiral pasta, cheese sauce, house cut fries

Fried Shrimp

$12.50

-5- fried shrimp, house cut fries

Pasta Plain

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.50

pan fry thick cut bread, american cheese, house cut fries

Riley's Steak

$16.00

6oz steak, house cut fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.50

jacksons blend beef patty, american cheese, potato bun, house cut fries

Kids Burger

$10.50

jacksons blend beef patty, potato bun, house cut fries

Kids Pasta Butter

$9.50

Kids Pasta Tomato

$9.50

Riley's Pasta

$12.50

broccoli, vodka sauce, chicken

Kids Grl Chicken/Broc

$10.00

char-grilled free range chicken breast, sauteed broccoli

Kids Caesar Chicken

$10.50

romaine, parmesan cheese, garlic crutons, char-grilled chicken breast

1 SCOOP ICE CREAM

$2.00

Desserts

Lava Cake

$7.00

molten chocolate cake with chocolate ganache filling

Carrot Cake

$7.00

cream cheese icing, golden raisins, chopped nuts, whipped cream

Rainbow Cookie Cake

$8.00

colorful layers of sponge cake, almond marzapan, raspberry jam, chocolate ganache

Cheesecake

$9.00

Sunday

Taco Sunday

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Food. Drinks. Parties. Other Stuff.

Website

Location

6005 Jericho Tpke, Commack, NY 11725

Directions

Gallery
Jackson's image
Jackson's image
Jackson's image
Jackson's image

Map
