Jackson's Bar & Grille

9 Reviews

$

1128 Main Street

Winburne, PA 16879

Popular Items

6 Wings
12 Wings
FRIES Jamie

Appetizers

Cauliflower/Ranch

$5.50

Chicken Tenders APPETIZER

$7.00

Chicken Tenders ENTREE

$7.00

Deep Fried B Peppers

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$5.25

Green Beans

$5.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Bites

$6.50

Mac N Cheese Bites

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.25

Onion Rings/Petal Sauce

$5.00

Pizza bites

$5.00

Portabellas

$6.50

Pretzel Logs

$5.00

Tex Mex Rolls w/ S Cream

$6.50

Burgers

Add SMALL CURLY Fry

$3.00

Add SMALL FRY

$2.75

Alpine Burger

$10.00

Black Bean Burger

$9.00

Bleu White Burger

$10.75

Cheese Burger

$8.75

Cowboy Burger

$10.00

Double Chz Bacon Burger

$11.50

Make it POP Burger

$11.75

Mesquite Burger

$9.75

Naked burger

$7.50

Swiss Honey Burger

$10.00

Hamburger with Toppings

$8.25

Fries

Fries

$3.00+

Curly

$4.50+

FRIES Allen (CHZ/GRAVY)

$7.00+

FRIES Buff chicken

$9.00+

FRIES, CHEESE

$5.00+

FRIES, CHZ BURGER

$8.50+

FRIES Jamie

$8.00+

CURLY JAMIE FRIES

$8.50+

FRIES GRAVY ONLY

$5.00+

FRIES Parm-Garlic

$6.00+

FRIES, PIZZA

$8.50+

FRIES. SMOKEHOUSE

$8.00+

Paninis

BEEF CHEDDAR PANINI

$11.25

CLUB PANINI

$11.25

ITALIAN PANINI

$11.25

VEGETARIAN PANINI

$11.25

Add Fry

$2.75

Add Curly

$2.75

Plates

Beer Battered Shrimp (Fries)

$12.50

Boneless Plate & FRIES

$13.00

Chix Tender Plate & FRIES

$10.00

Fish Wedge Plate & FRIES

$10.50

French Dip & FRIES

$10.50

Steak Plate & FRIES

$15.50

ADD SALAD TO PLATE

$2.00

ADD SLAW TO PLATE

$2.00

Salads

Buffalo Chix Salad- Crispy

$13.75

Buffalo Chix Salad GRILLED

$14.50

Chix Salad - CRISPY

$13.25

Chix Salad - GRILLED

$14.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Cobb salad - CRISPY

$14.75

Cobb Salad- GRILLED

$15.50

Cole Slaw

$3.00

House Salad

$6.25+

Mac and Cheese

$3.50

SMALL SIDE SALAD

$3.75

Steak Salad

$16.00

Sandwiches

Add CURLY

$3.00

Add FRY

$2.75

Baked Italian Sub

$9.75

Baked Turkey

$9.75

Buffalo Chix Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.50

Chix Parm

$10.00

Fish sandwich

$9.50

Grilled Chix Breast

$9.25

Fried Chix Filet

$8.75

Cheese Steak

$11.00

Cheese Steak NO BUN

$9.50

MEAT/CHEESE STEAK ONLY~~

$10.00

Reuben

$10.00

Wings

6 Wings

$6.75

12 Wings

$13.50

6 Boneless Wings

$6.00

12 Boneless Wings

$12.00

Dressings

Bier Cheese 4oz

$1.75

Bleu Cheese 2oz

$0.95

Bleu Cheese 4oz

$1.80

Cheddar Cheese Sauce 4oz

$0.75

Gravy

$1.80

Honey Mustard 4oz

$0.75

Horsey Mayo 2oz

$0.75

House Bleu Cheese Pint

$7.00

Marinara

$1.80

Petal Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Ranch 2oz

$0.95

Ranch 4oz

$1.80

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Sriracha Ranch 2oz

$0.75

Wing Sauce 4oz

$1.80

Wing Sauce 2oz

$0.95

Build Your Own

Nachos and Cheese

$2.50

Straight Cut Fries

$2.75

Curly Fries

$3.00

Kids - Meal

Applesauce

$1.00

Kids BURGER and chips

$6.25

Kids CHEESE BURGER and chips

$6.50

Kids Chz burger/Fries

$7.00

Kids HOT DOG and Chips

$4.25

Kids hot dog/fries

$5.25

Kids Fries

$2.75

Kids Curly Fries

$3.25

Kids Boneless (5)

$5.00

Kids Boneless/Fries

$7.50

Kids TENDERS and Chips

$6.75

Kids Tenders/Fries (2)

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese and Chips

$5.25

Kids Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Kids Mac N Chz Bites

$3.50

Kids CHEESE Pizza

$8.00

Kids PEPPERONI Pizza

$8.75

Kids Soda

$2.00

Pizza

Butter Garlic Sauce - 2 ounce

$1.50

Extra Pizza Sauce - 8 ounce

$1.80

Pizza - Buffalo chicken

$16.75

Pizza - Cheese

$14.00

Pizza - Supreme

$19.50

Pizza-Meat Lovers

$18.50

Stromboli

$15.00

Stromboli - Buffalo Chicken

$16.75

Stromboli - Meat Lovers

$18.50

Stromboli - Supreme

$19.50

Stromboli 1/2

$8.00

Stromboli 1/2 Buffalo Chicken

$9.50

Stromboli 1/2 Meat Lovers

$10.00

Stromboli 1/2 Supreme

$10.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Jackson's. We are a family owned and operated Bar & Grille since 1993, located in Central PA. You will find home-cooked specials, best wings in town, and fat juicy burgers!!! Open daily. Smoke Free. Kid Friendly. ATV and Bike parking.

Location

1128 Main Street, Winburne, PA 16879

Directions

