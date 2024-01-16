Jackson's Corner The Grove
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our menu directly reflects the effort & love of farmers and ranchers within our community who focus on responsibly grown and humanely raised nourishment. We choose to provide you with the highest quality local ingredients that change with the season - dishes made with light hearts and big love - not only because it tastes better, but because we believe a sustainable food system can exist. Thank you for actively & intentionally choosing to support our local community!
921 Mount Washington Drive, Suite 170, Bend, OR 97703
