Food

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$8.95

Panko Breaded served with Ranch

Buffalo Wings

$12.95

One pound of wings, Ranch or Blue Cheese served with carrots and celery

French Fries

$5.95

Fresh cut

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.95

Fries,homemade Chili,Cheddar

Fried Zucchini

$9.95

Served with Ranch

Fried Green Beans

$9.95

Served with Ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

with marinara

Pretzel

$9.95

Served with Cheese sauce and mustard

Nachos

$12.95

cheddar and Jack Cheese with tomatoes,onions refried beans and salsa

Onion Straws

$7.95

Thin fried onions

Potato Skins

$10.95

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon,Green onion and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Jack and cheddar cheese with seasoned chicken sour cream and salsa

Soup and Salad

Side Salad

$6.95

Mixed greens, carrots, red onions, cheese, tomatoes

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Ham, turkey,chopped bacon,crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes red onions

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Grilled chicken, jack and cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato

Chicken Salad Salad

$14.95Out of stock

Fresh made chicken salad on top of mixed greens with cheese onions and tomatoes

Cup of Chili

$5.95

Cheese,onions and crackers

Bowl of Chili

$9.95

Cheese,onions and crackers

Cup of soup

$5.95Out of stock

Soup of the day

Bowl of soup

$8.95Out of stock

Soup of the day

Burgers and Sandwiches

Burger

$14.95

1/2 pound angus beef with lettuce, tomato,onion, pickle spear. Add cheese, bacon, fried egg, mushrooms or avocado for 2.50 each

Texas BBQ Burger

$15.95

Burger, onion straws,BBQ sauce, bacon

Brisket Cheddar Burger

$16.95

Fresh smoked brisket on top of a burger patty and cheddar cheese with side of horseradish

Chili Size

$14.95

Open face burger topped with chili, cheese and onions

Brisket Dip

$16.95Out of stock

Fresh smoked brisket on a grilled french roll with au jus and horseradish

French Dip

$14.95

Thin slice roast beef on grilled french roll with au jus

Italian French Dip

$15.99Out of stock

Thin sliced roast beef with italian seasoning on grilled garlic buttered french roll and mozzarlla cheese

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.95

Thin Sliced roast beef, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese on grilled french roll

Club Sandwich

$13.95

Triple decker with Ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, and cheese

Turkey Bacon Melt

$14.95

Grilled sourdough with turkey,bacon,cheddar and swiss cheese

Patty Melt

$14.95

Grilled sourdough, burger patty grilled onion, swiss cheese

Texas BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled chichen breast, onion straws, bacon and bbq sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast, onion, tomato, lettuce

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Fried chicken breast onion, tomato and lettuce

Burger Slider

$12.95

Three kings hawaiian rolls with burger pattys, onion, tomato, lettuce

Brisket Sliders

$15.95Out of stock

Three kings hawaiian rolls with fresh smoked brisket and horesradish sauce

Reuben

$14.95

Dinner

Mac and Cheese

$12.95

Mixed cheeses server hot from the oven add brisket, chicken or bacon for 4.95 each

Meatloaf

$15.95Out of stock

Homemade Meatloaf with mash potatos and brown gravy

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.95

hand breaded cube steak with mash potatos covered in country gray

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.95

hand breaded chicken breast with mash potatos covered in country gray

Ribeye

$29.95Out of stock

Select angus Ribeye pan fried to perfection

Fish and Chips

$17.95Out of stock

Hand battered Cod served with french fries and tartar sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Slider

$6.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.95Out of stock

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.95

Dessert

Chocolate Cip Cookie Skillet W/Ice Cream

$8.99

Brownie Skillet W/ Ice Cream

$8.99

Drinks

Draft Beer

Modelo

$6.00

Coors Light Draft

$5.50

Ballast Point Sculpin

$8.00

Firestone 805

$8.00

Karl Strauss Aurora Hoppyalis

$8.00

Mango cart

$8.00

394

$8.00

1-800-Tropics

$8.00

Red Trolley

$8.00

Tower X

$8.00

Space Dust

$8.00

Japanese lager

$8.00

Estrella

$5.50

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$5.50

Bud

$5.50

Coors

$5.50

Coors light

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Seltzers

Truly Seltzer

$6.00

Twisted tea

$6.00

NA Beverage

Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Energy Drink

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.95

Can Soda

$1.50

Juice box

$1.50

Wine

House Wine

$7.00