  • Jackson's Bistro - 601 South Harbour Island Boulevard
Jackson's Bistro 601 South Harbour Island Boulevard

601 South Harbour Island Boulevard

Tampa, FL 33602

Fast Jack's Coffee, Tea, and Smoothies

REGULAR COFFEE

$2.50+

DECAF COFFEE

$2.50+

LATTE

$3.50+

CAPPUCCINO

$3.50+

MOCHA LATTE

$4.00+

AMERICANO

$3.00+

ESPRESSO (2oz)

$2.75

CAFE CON LECHE

$3.00+

CORTADITO

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

ICED TEA

$2.00+

LEMONADE

$2.00+

MACADAMIA NUT LATTE

$3.50+

ICED LATTE

$3.00+

ICED CAPPUCCINO

$3.00+

ICED MOCHA LATTE

$3.50+

MILK

$2.00+

SMOOTHIE

$6.00

MOCHA CUBAN

$4.00+

SODA

$2.50

WATER

$2.00

COLD BREW

$2.50+

RED BULL

$4.50

Fast Jack's Breakfast, Salads, & Sandwiches

BACON, EGG & CHEESE

$7.00

BAGEL

CHEESY BACON SANDWICH

$6.00

choice of bread, chopped bacon, egg, swiss, cheddar, and parmesan cheese

CHEF SALAD

$9.00

Jackson's garden salad mix, ham, salami, turkey, mixed cheeses, carrots, tomato and house made croutons

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

with french fries

CLUB SANDWICH

$10.00+

CROISSANT

$2.50

CUBAN TOAST

EGG & CHEESE

$5.00

choice of bread and choice of cheese

FAST JACK'S CHEESESTEAK

$12.00

marinated flank steak, caramelized onions, provolone cheese and mayo

FAST JACK'S GARDEN SALAD

$5.00+

goat cheese, carrots, tomatoes, red onions and kalamata olives over field greens tossed with Jackson's house-made balsamic vinaigrette

HAM & CHEESE SANDWICH

$8.00

choice of bread and choice of cheese

HAM, EGG & CHEESE

$7.00

choice of bread and choice of cheese

MOJO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

marinated chicken breast served on a Cuban buttered toast

MUFFIN

SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE

$8.00

choice of bread and choice of cheese

TURKEY & CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.00

choice of bread and choice of cheese

TURKEY & EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$8.00

choice of bread and choice of cheese

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Please pick up order at our Fast Jacks location. This is located off of S. Harbour Island BLVD overlooking the Bay. Thank you for dining with us, we hope to see you again soon!

Location

601 South Harbour Island Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33602

Directions

