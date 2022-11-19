Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream

Jackson's Cue

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

14 RT 9H Claverack

Claverack, NY 12513

Popular Items

Coleslaw
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Fries

BURGERS, DOGS, & SANDWICHES

From our friends at Northwind farm Tivoli NY. 100% all beef hot dog, bigger than the Bun!
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.75

Local Pasture Raised Pork smoked with apple wood, served on a garlic butter-toasted roll and your choice of sauce.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Grass-fed Beef Brisket from Big Picture Beef on a garlic butter-toasted roll. Served with your choice of sauce.

Burger

Burger

$10.75Out of stock

100% grass-fed ground meat from Dirty Dog Farm on a toasted roll, served with pickles and our secret sauce. Make it a deluxe with the addition of lettuce & tomato.

Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$12.50Out of stock

100% grass-fed ground meat from Dirty Dog Farm on a toasted roll & bacon, served with pickles and our secret sauce. Make it a deluxe with the addition of lettuce & tomato.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.75Out of stock

100% grass-fed ground meat from Dirty Dog Farm on a toasted roll with cheese, served with pickles and our secret sauce. Make it a deluxe with the addition of lettuce & tomato.

Bacon-Cheeseburger

Bacon-Cheeseburger

$13.50Out of stock

100% grass-fed ground meat from Dirty Dog Farm on a toasted roll with cheese & bacon, served with pickles and our secret sauce. Make it a deluxe with the addition of lettuce & tomato.

Jax Burger

Jax Burger

$13.75Out of stock

100% grass-fed ground meat from Dirty Dog Farm on a toasted roll, served with pickles and our secret sauce. Make it a deluxe with the addition of lettuce & tomato with Pork topped in St Louis BBQ sauce

Jax Burger w/Cheese

$14.50Out of stock

Our delicious cheeseburger topped with Pulled Pork tossed in St Louis BBQ sauce

Jax Burger w/Bacon+Cheese

$16.50Out of stock

Our delicious bacon-cheeseburger topped with Pulled Pork tossed in St Louis BBQ sauce

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.50

Our Homemade, grass-fed, Beef+Pork Hot Dog from Dirty Dog Farm, on a toasted bun.

Hot Dog + Cheese

Hot Dog + Cheese

$7.75Out of stock

From our friends at Northwind farm Tivoli NY. 100% all beef hot dog, bigger than the Bun! with our famous cheeses sauce.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.50Out of stock

French Dip

$12.50Out of stock

Shaved beef, on a toasted baguette swiss cheese horseradish sauce, aujus dip

BBQ MEATS, & etc.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$12.75+

Local Pasture Raised Pulled Pork BBQ (Regular or Large). Served with your choice of sauce.

Brisket

Brisket

$17.24+

Beef brisket brined for a minimum of 72 hours (Regular or Large.). Served with your choice of sauce.

Breaded Bone In Wings

Breaded Bone In Wings

$11.00Out of stock

1/2 Dozen of our Jumbo Honey-Chile Chicken Wings

Breaded Bone In Wing Combo

$22.00Out of stock

A dozen Honey-Chile Wings with Fries

Adult Chicken Fingers

$14.25Out of stock

Spare Ribs (Half Rack)

$14.00

Spare Ribs (Full Rack)

$26.00

SOUPS & SIDES

Sauteed fresh spinach, blended with a creamy bechamel with a hint of nutmeg.
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00

Crunchy & Tangy

The Wedge Salad

$7.25Out of stock

Crispy iceberg lettuce, sliced tomato, crunchy bacon, and house made blue cheese dressing

Fries

Fries

$4.75

Crinkle Cut Fries

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Crispy crinkle cut fries topped with our Homemade Cheese Sauce

Dirty Fries

Dirty Fries

$6.50

Crispy crinkle cut fries with our Homemade Cheese Sauce and Bacon Gravy

Mac&Cheese

Mac&Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese, creamy and crusty

Bun

Bun

$2.25

Fresh, soft potato roll

Add a side of Cheese Sauce

$2.25

A side of our delicious homemade Cheese Sauce

LG mac&cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Herb Beans

$4.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

KIDS' ONLY!

Kid's Burger + fries

$10.25Out of stock

Kid's Cheeseburger + fries

$11.25Out of stock

Kid's Bacon Cheeseburger + fries

$13.25Out of stock
Kid's Mac&Cheese + fries

Kid's Mac&Cheese + fries

$10.25
Kid's Chix Fingers + fries

Kid's Chix Fingers + fries

$10.25Out of stock

BEER, WINE, & etc.

Roe Jan Morris Ale

$7.00

A traditional British Pub Ale, slightly amber with a light, clean finish. Roe Jan Brewing Co, Hillsdale, NY

Roe Jan Oktoberfest

$7.00
Old Klaverack Spook Rock IPA

Old Klaverack Spook Rock IPA

$7.00

Bright and delicious IPA with a fresh citrus note, from our local brewery here in Claverack, NY

Pitcher IPA

$20.00

Pitcher Morris Ale

$20.00

Pitcher Roe Jan Oktoberfest

$20.00

Cans, Spookrock Kream Ale 16oz

$7.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

Cans, Summer Ale

$7.00

Sangria

$7.00

BEVERAGES

Lemonade

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$5.00Out of stock
Soda

Soda

$3.00

12oz bottles of your favorite Pepsi products

ICE CREAM & DESSERTS

Classic carnival funnel cake with a touch of maple & vanilla. Topped with powdered sugar & or any of our other toppings available.
Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$6.00Out of stock

Made with our Homemade syrups: Vanilla, Valrhona Chocolate, or Mixed Berry.

Large

$5.00Out of stock

Soft-serve Vanilla, Chocolate, or Twist

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$4.75Out of stock

Vanilla Soft-Serve & MUGG Root Beer, together forever.

Regular

$4.00Out of stock

Super Premium Vanilla Bean ice cream from the SOCO Creamery in Great Barrington, MA

Waffle Cone

Waffle Cone

$5.75Out of stock

Celebrate yourself with a hefty Waffle Cone filled with our all-natural Soft-Serve Ice Cream. And why not add some toppings??

Janes Ice Cream Small

$5.50Out of stock

Janes Ice Cream Regular

$7.50Out of stock

Sundae

$6.50Out of stock

Kid

$3.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

14 RT 9H Claverack, Claverack, NY 12513

Consumer pic
Jackson's Cue image

