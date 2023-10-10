Food

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$8.95

Panko Breaded served with Ranch

6 Wings

$12.95

One pound of wings, Ranch or Blue Cheese served with carrots and celery

12 wings

$21.95

French Fries

$5.95

Fresh cut

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.95

Fries,homemade Chili,Cheddar

Fried Zucchini

$9.95

Served with Ranch

Fried Green Beans

$9.95

Served with Ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

with marinara

Pretzel

$9.95

Served with Cheese sauce and mustard

Soup and Salad

Side Salad

$6.95

Mixed greens, carrots, red onions, cheese, tomatoes

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Ham, turkey,chopped bacon,crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes red onions

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Grilled chicken, jack and cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato

Cup of Chili

$5.95

Cheese,onions and crackers

Burgers and Sandwiches

Burger

$12.95

1/2 pound angus beef with lettuce, tomato,onion, pickle spear. Add cheese, bacon, fried egg, mushrooms or avocado for 2.50 each

Texas BBQ Burger

$15.95

Burger, onion straws,BBQ sauce, bacon

Chili Size

$14.95

Open face burger topped with chili, cheese and onions

French Dip

$14.95

Thin slice roast beef on grilled french roll with au jus

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.95

Thin Sliced roast beef, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese on grilled french roll

Club Sandwich

$13.95

Triple decker with Ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, and cheese

Turkey Bacon Melt

$14.95

Grilled sourdough with turkey,bacon,cheddar and swiss cheese

Patty Melt

$14.95

Grilled sourdough, burger patty grilled onion, swiss cheese

Texas BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled chichen breast, onion straws, bacon and bbq sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast, onion, tomato, lettuce

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Fried chicken breast onion, tomato and lettuce

Reuben

$15.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Dinner

Meatloaf

$15.95

Homemade Meatloaf with mash potatos and brown gravy

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.95

hand breaded cube steak with mash potatos covered in country gray

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.95

hand breaded chicken breast with mash potatos covered in country gray

Ribeye

$39.95

Select angus Ribeye pan fried to perfection

Fish and Chips

$17.95

Hand battered Cod served with french fries and tartar sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Slider

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cip Cookie Skillet W/Ice Cream

$8.99

Brownie Skillet W/ Ice Cream

$8.99

Bread Pudding

$8.95

Special

Runza w/fries

$8.00Out of stock

Chili Dog w/fries

$8.00

Wing

$1.00

Flat Bread Pizza

$12.99

Sliders

Side sauces

Ranch

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Thai chili

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Sides

French Fries

$5.95

Fresh cut

Potato Salad

Baked potato

$4.95

side Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Jalapenos

$1.00

Drinks

NA Beverage

Tea

$2.95

Energy Drink

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.50

Juice box

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

NA Beer

RationAle Mex Lag

$6.00