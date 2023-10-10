Jackson's Sports Bar and Grill 721 South Santa Fe Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy fresh burgers, sandwiches, salads, and comfort foods! Family friendly restaurant and sports bar with large outdoor patio.
Location
721 South Santa Fe Avenue, Vista, CA 92083
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Vista
Prohibition Brewing Company - 2004 E. Vista Way
4.5 • 590
2004 E. Vista Way Vista, CA 92084
View restaurant