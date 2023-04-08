Restaurant header imageView gallery
JACK’S BAR + STEAKHOUSE - NEW HAVEN CT

review star

No reviews yet

212 College Street

New Haven, CT 06510

Popular Items

WILD SALMON
LAMB LOLLIPOPS
MASHED POTATO

SPECIALS

SP SOUP

$12.00

Apple, butternut squash, toasted pepitas

SP CLAMS

$12.00

SP GNOCCHI

$16.00

SP PORK CHOP

$28.00

SP SEAFOOD SPAGHETTI

$28.00

SP FILET MIGNON

$40.00

SP DESSERT

$13.00

SP CHAMPAGNE

$99.00

SP PALOMA

$16.00

SP SLIPPER

$16.00

SP MULE

$15.00

APPS

FOCACCIA

$12.00
French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$14.00

Gruyere, parmesan and caramelizada onions

GREEN SALAD

GREEN SALAD

$13.00

Caramelized walnuts, tomatoes, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

Hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing, white anchovies

CAPRESE SALAD

CAPRESE SALAD

$15.00

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil and rosemary oil

WEDGE SALAD

WEDGE SALAD

$15.00

Petite iceberg, crispy bacon, red onion, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing

SPROUTS SALAD

SPROUTS SALAD

$17.00

Shaved sprouts, crispy fontina risotto cake, hazelnuts, truffle vinaigrette, parmesan

SIDE SALAD

$8.00
STEAK TARTAR

STEAK TARTAR

$17.00

Raw filet mignon, truffle oil, truffle pesto, parsley, shallots, parmesan, mascarpone cheese and quail egg

BEEF TIPS

BEEF TIPS

$17.00

Grilled prime rib-eye beef tips, rosemary, jacks steak sauce

LAMB LOLLIPOPS

LAMB LOLLIPOPS

$17.00

Grilled lamb chops, Harissa sauce, yogurt

PROSCIUTTO & PARM

PROSCIUTTO & PARM

$25.00

Prosciutto di parma & crumbled parmesan cheese

PORK BELLY

PORK BELLY

$13.00

Roasted 3hrs, bourbon glaze, brown sugar, teriyaki sauce

PRETZEL

PRETZEL

$13.00

Gouda cheese sauce, honey mustard beer sauce

CRISPY RAVIOLI

CRISPY RAVIOLI

$12.00

Four cheese raviolis, parmesan sprinkled, marinara sauce

TUNA TARTARE

TUNA TARTARE

$17.00

Diced grade A tuna mixed with sriracha, soy sauce and aioli over avocado, and topped with plantains.

SALMON TARTARE

SALMON TARTARE

$15.00

Wild salmon, avocado mousse, seaweed, sushi rice, salad and sesame oil

GARLIC SHRIMP

GARLIC SHRIMP

$15.00

Garlic, parsley, EVOO, lemon juice and chili flakes

GRILLED OCTOPUS

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$18.00

Marble fingerling potatoes, chipotle aioli sauce

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$12.00

Marinara sauce

LOBSTER LOLLIPOPS

LOBSTER LOLLIPOPS

$20.00

Melted butter, sriracha aioli

P.E.I. MUSSELS

P.E.I. MUSSELS

$15.00

Homemade marinar, crushed red pepper, parsley

SHRIMP COCKTAL

SHRIMP COCKTAL

$16.00

Poached shrimp, cocktail sauce

SMALL SEAFOOD TOWER

$90.00

6 clams, 12 oysters, 12 jumbo shrimp, 1 lobster tail, cocktail sauce, tequila mignonette and Tabasco

LARGE SEAFOOD TOWER

$170.00

12 clams, 24 oysters, 24 jumbo shrimp, 2 lobster tail, cocktail sauce, tequila mignonette, Tabasco

OYSTERS BY THE PIECE

OYSTERS BY THE PIECE

$3.50

Copps Island, Norwalk CT, Cocktail sauce, mignonette sauce

CLAMS BY THE PIECE

$2.00
CLAMS CASINO

CLAMS CASINO

$15.00

BREAD

$5.00

MAIN COURSE

FILET MIGNON 6oz

FILET MIGNON 6oz

$35.00

USDA CERTIFIED BEEF, the United States department of agriculture (USDA) carefully measures and certifies the quality and consistency of cattle throughout North America. Our USDA beef comes from the great American plains and is grain fed for 150 days for unique marbling, subtle texture and unsurpassed flavor.

NY 10oz

$40.00
RIBEYE 22oz

RIBEYE 22oz

$65.00

USDA CERTIFIED BEEF, the United States department of agriculture (USDA) carefully measures and certifies the quality and consistency of cattle throughout North America. Our USDA beef comes from the great American plains and is grain fed for 150 days for unique marbling, subtle texture and unsurpassed flavor.

TUNA

$20.00
FILET MIGNON 12oz

FILET MIGNON 12oz

$65.00

USDA CERTIFIED BEEF, the United States department of agriculture (USDA) carefully measures and certifies the quality and consistency of cattle throughout North America. Our USDA beef comes from the great American plains and is grain fed for 150 days for unique marbling, subtle texture and unsurpassed flavor.

NY STRIP 16oz

NY STRIP 16oz

$55.00

USDA CERTIFIED BEEF, the United States department of agriculture (USDA) carefully measures and certifies the quality and consistency of cattle throughout North America. Our USDA beef comes from the great American plains and is grain fed for 150 days for unique marbling, subtle texture and unsurpassed flavor.

TOMAHAWK

$170.00

PORTERHOUSE FOR TWO

$170.00
WILD SALMON

WILD SALMON

$15.00

Pan seared salmon, mashed potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter white wine sauce

LOBSTER ROLL

LOBSTER ROLL

$32.00

Butter lemon juice and French fries

JACKS KOBE BURGER

JACKS KOBE BURGER

$25.00

Blend of prime beef, bun, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, tomato aioli, bistro fries

ROASTED CHICKEN

ROASTED CHICKEN

$27.00

1/2 roasted chicken, roasted potatoes, cherry peppers, chicken au jus

SHORT RIB

SHORT RIB

$32.00

8 hour brasead short rib, risotto, baby carrots, gravy

LOBSTER RISOTTO

LOBSTER RISOTTO

$32.00

Maine lobster meat, asparagus, crispy bacon, spring pea risotto

SEA BASS

$32.00

SALMON FLORENTINE

$32.00

WASABI TUNA

$35.00

FRENCH ONION BURGER

$25.00

Caramelized onions, lettuce, gruyere gratine cheese, fries

CHICKEN MILANESE

CHICKEN MILANESE

$26.00

Arugula, tomato, onion, parmesan, avocado aioli, lemon dressing

CACCIO E PEPE

$20.00
PENNE ALA VODKA

PENNE ALA VODKA

$26.00

Gluten free penne, Italian sausage, light cream vodka sauce

PAPPARDELLE

PAPPARDELLE

$28.00

Chicken, mushrooms, truffle oil, parmesan, fresh herbs

FETTUCCINI

FETTUCCINI

$26.00

Local fresh vegetables and garlic oil sauce

SHRIMP SCAMPI

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$26.00

Linguini, butter, garlic white wine, parsley, lemon juice and chili flakes

LINGUINI & CLAMS

LINGUINI & CLAMS

$26.00

Garlic, white wine, clam juice, olive oil, parsley

LOBSTER TAIL

$20.00

SIDES

BROCCOLI

$10.00
BRUSSELS SPROUTS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$11.00

Bacon, maple syrup, parmesan

ASPARAGUS

ASPARAGUS

$11.00

Olive oil

SPINACH

SPINACH

$12.00

Sautéed with garlic, olive oil

MUSHROOMS

MUSHROOMS

$10.00

Sautéed with garlic, olive oil

FRIES

FRIES

$9.00
DBL BAKED POTATO

DBL BAKED POTATO

$10.00

Double baked, bacon, cheese, sour cream

MASHED POTATO

MASHED POTATO

$9.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$13.00

RISSOTO

$12.00

LOBSTER TAIL

$20.00

Grill Shrimp (4)

$16.00

CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

DESSERTS

ELENAS BROWNIE

$14.00
CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$12.00
CREME BRÛLÉE

CREME BRÛLÉE

$12.00

French classic with vanilla bean and caramelized sugar

TRES LECHES

TRES LECHES

$12.00

A tres leches cake, also known as pan tres leches, is a sponge cake in some recipes, a butter cake soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream. When butter is not used, tres leches is a very light cake, with many air bubbles.

CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$12.00
TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$12.00
CINNAMON ROLL

CINNAMON ROLL

$12.00

ICE CREAM

$7.00

3 scoops per order, vanilla, chocolate or pistachio

AFFOGATO

AFFOGATO

$8.00

BIRTHDAY DESSERT

$35.00

PRIME PRIX FIXE

PF SOUP

PF GREEN SALAD

PF CAESAR

PF SALMON TARTARE

PF CRISPY RAVIOLI

PF MUSSELS

PF CALAMARI

PF BASS

$25.00

PF SALMON

$25.00

PF FILET MIGNON

$25.00

PF BURGER

$25.00

PF PENNE ALA VODKA

$25.00

PF CACCIO E PEPE

$25.00

PF MILANESE

$25.00

BRUNCH

LANDS EGG BENEDICT

$15.00

SEA EGGS BENEDICT

$21.00

CAPRESE OMELETTE

$14.00

JACKS WAFFLES

$14.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$16.00

BRUNCH BURGER

$22.00

HANGOVER RIBEYE

$28.00

LOBSTER TOSTONES

$21.00

BREAKFAST TACOS

$15.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$15.00

BRUNCH DRINKS

BOTTOMLESS MARGARITA

$25.00

BOTTOMLESS SANGRIA

$25.00

BOTTOMLESS BEER

$25.00

BOTTOMLESS VODKA

$25.00

BOTTOMLESS BUBBLES

$25.00

BOTTOMLESS MOJITO

$25.00

REFILL MARGARITA

REFILL SANGRIA

REFILL BEER

REFILL VODKA

REFILL BUBBLES

REFILL MOJITO

KIDS MENU

Kids Pasta

$17.50

Kids Burger

$17.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$17.50

Kids Steamed Veges

$17.50

Kids Bacon

$17.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$17.50

Kids Mc Cheese

$17.50

Kids Pasta

$17.50

DESSRT DRINKS

PISTACHIO MARTINI

$15.00

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$15.00

ALMOND MARTINI

$15.00

PINUT BUTTER MARTINI

$15.00

STRAWBERRY MARTINI

$15.00

COCONUT MARTINI

$15.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$15.00

IRISH COFFEE

$15.00

MEXICAN COFFEE

$15.00

FRENCH COFFEE

$15.00

KEOKE COFFEE

$15.00

SURF & TURF

ICEBERG WEDGE SALAD

ICEBERG WEDGE SALAD

Petite iceberg, crispy bacon, red onion, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing

FIELD GREEN SALAD

FIELD GREEN SALAD

Tomatoes, shredded carrots, balsamic vinaigrette

BRUSSELS SPROUTS SALAD

BRUSSELS SPROUTS SALAD

Shaved Brussels sprouts, fontina risotto cake, hazelnuts, truffle oil and truffle pesto

PEI MUSSELS

PEI MUSSELS

Fra-Diavolo, New Orleans, Curry, white wine

CLAMS CASINO

CLAMS CASINO

Casino, baked, steamed, raw

NY STRIP 10oz

NY STRIP 10oz

$55.00

TIRAMISU

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

CHEESE CAKE

CHAMPAGNE

PROSCECO

MOSCATO

CHAMPAGNE & SPARKLING WINE

VEUVE CLICQUOT BRUT

VEUVE CLICQUOT BRUT

$150.00

Champagne, France

WYCLIFF BRUT

WYCLIFF BRUT

$35.00

Champagne, California

LAMBORGHINI BRUT GOLD

$450.00

CHARDONNAY

MURPHY GOODE

$40.00

JOSEPH CARR

$56.00

CHARLES KRUG

$56.00

GIRARD

$60.00

TALBOTT

$65.00

FAR NIENTE

$145.00

PAUL HOBBS

$160.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

ZENI AMARONE

ZENI AMARONE

$65.00

California

PATRIZI NEBBIOLO

PATRIZI NEBBIOLO

$67.00

California

CASTELLANI CHIANTI

CASTELLANI CHIANTI

$69.00

California

TOMMASI VALPOLICELLO

TOMMASI VALPOLICELLO

$72.00

California

COPPO BARBERA

$75.00
TERRE BARBARESCO

TERRE BARBARESCO

$85.00

California

TENUTE BAROLO

TENUTE BAROLO

$92.00

Diamond Collection, California

PETRAIOLO BRUNELLO

PETRAIOLO BRUNELLO

$97.00

Napa Valley

GAJA PROMIS

$149.00

HESS SELECT

$65.00

MOUNT VEEDER

$130.00
JORDAN

JORDAN

$160.00

Alexander Valley, Sonoma County

SEQUOIA

$170.00

FAUST

$175.00

GRGICH HILLS

$190.00

MONTELENA

$190.00

ANTICA

$195.00
CAYMUS

CAYMUS

$200.00

Napa Valley, CA

STAGS LEAP ARTEMIS

$220.00

HH MENU

HH FIELD GREEN

$10.00

HH CAESAR

$10.00

HH CAPRESE

$10.00

HH BEEF TIPS

$10.00

HH MEATBALLS

$10.00

HH BBQ RIBS

$9.00

HH PORK BELLY

$10.00

HH MUSSELS

$10.00

HH OYSTERS

$2.50

HH RAVIOLI

$10.00

HH CALAMARI

$9.00

HH SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$10.00

HH MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.00

HH CORN ON COB

$5.00

HH PRETZEL

$10.00

HH MUSHROOMNS

$10.00

HH DBL BAKED POT

$10.00

HH FRIES

$5.00

HH COCKTAIL

$8.00

HH WINE

$8.00

HH BEER

$5.00

HH MOJITO PITCHER

$40.00

HH SANGRIA PITCHER

$40.00

HH MARGARITA PITCHER

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Creating remarkable and memorable dining experiences for each and every guest that honors us with their patronage, we continue to improve on being masters of our craft. Learning every day and searching for ways to do all that we do better each and every time. Treating them like royalty and making them feel like family. Through constant and never ending improvement, the consistent anticipation of our guest’s needs and an unrelenting dedication to excellence, we strive to be the best hospitality, events, fine dining, food, wine and cocktail destination in all of the New Haven area and beyond. “We don’t turn tables, we please our patrons”

Website

Location

212 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510

Directions

Gallery
Jack's Bar Steakhouse image
Jack's Bar Steakhouse image

