Jack's Surf & Turf - Montclair
2,746 Reviews
$$
718 bloomfield ave
Montclair, NJ 07042
Featured Items
- Fish & Chips$24.00
Flaky wild caught Atlantic cod, French fries, lemon, coleslaw and homemade tartar sauce. great with malt vinegar!
- The Lobster Bomb!!!$49.00
Half a pound of butter lobster meat in a tasted sourdough bread and lobster bisque. top seller! Follow us on instagram @jacksseafoodshack for more photos! thank you!
- Crispy shrimp$15.00
Medium size fresh shrimp. one of top sold item. around 15 shrimp. delicious and satisfing. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.
Main Menu Montclair
Appetizers
- Lobster mac and cheese bites$18.00
made with fresh pasta and lobster meat, served with cheese sauce
- Birria tacos$19.00
Two homemade ++slow cooked Short ribs tacos.
- Wild Shrimp Cocktail$19.00
Five chilled fully cooked Jumbo shrimps served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemons. great, healthy and light appetizer!
- Fried Calamari$16.00
Freshly prepared crispy calamari. includes rings and tentacles. served with homemade marinara sauce and lemon.
- Fried Clam Strips$15.00
Fresh & Crispy clam strips served with lemon and homemade tartar sauce. feel like you are in Maine in every bite.
- Fried Oysters$17.00
Fresh & crispy oysters served with tartar sauce and lemon.
- Crispy shrimp$15.00
Medium size fresh shrimp. one of top sold item. around 15 shrimp. delicious and satisfing. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.
- Maine Lump Crab Cake$19.00
Lightly fried than finished in the oven. it has lots of crab meat and served on a homemade tomato salsa, topped with fresh basil aioli. you'll love it!
- Organic Mussels in White Wine Garlic$18.00
Prince Edward island mussels. always fresh and best quality. Served with char toasted baguette to dip it in the delicious sauce.
- Pan Seared Shrimp with Garlic & Old Bay$17.00
Healthy & tasty pan seared shrimp. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.
- Peel & Eat Shrimp$18.00
Steamed to perfection , healthy shrimps. fun to eat! Served with Old Bay Seasoning, homemade cocktail sauce and lemon. this dish will sure satisfy your seafood cravings.
- 1 dozen Steamers$17.00
Ipswich clams. this brings back lots of memories to many. freshly steamed and served with butter lemon and broth. Note: broth is used to clean the occasional sand that might be in the clam, just simply dip it in the broth before eating it. also make sure to take off the skin that is on the tail.
- 2 dozen Steamers$30.00
Ipswich clams. this brings back lots of memories to many. freshly steamed and served with butter lemon and broth. Note: broth is used to clean the occasional sand that might be in the clam, just simply dip it in the broth before eating it. also make sure to take off the skin that is on the tail.
- Clams in a White Wine Sauce$17.50
Dozen little neck clams in homemade white wine sauce
- Lobster Fritters$16.00
Crispy ball shaped lobster fritters. served with homemade tartar sauce. great for a fun appetizer to share with others.
- Grilled Octopus$24.00
Delicious Char-Grilled octopus! With arugula,tomato,basil and balsamic salad
- Clam bellies appetizer$34.00
Crispy bellies available all year with lemon wedge and a side of homemade tartar sauce
- Short Rib Sliders$19.00
Slow cooked short ribs with two year aged cheddar cheese on a flaky toasted Texas bun
Homemade soups
- Lobster Bisque take out
Homemade lobster bisque, made from scratch. best selling item. served with oyster cracker and it is gluten free!
- Manhattan Clam Chowder
Homemade tomato base, dairy free clam chowder! so good you will love it!
- New England Clam "Chowda"
Homemade new England clam chowder. the best clam chowder you will ever have! customers describe it as creamy, rich and full of clams.
- Bisque in a Bread Bowl$16.00
Toasted sourdough bread bowl. soup will be on the side to keep the bread nice and crispy.
- NE in a bread bowl$15.00
- Manhattan in a bread bowl$15.00
Desserts
- Amaretto & cognac rice pudding!$7.00
Must try homemade Amaretto Montenegro and French xo cognac rice pudding!
- Espresso Sunday With Ice Cream$11.00
- Cup Ice Cream$7.00
- Little Pie Co. Seasonal Pie
little pie company from NYC is known for their famous pies. we got them for you.. it will satisfy your cravings after a great meal. recommended to be served warm.
- Lobster Lollipop$3.50
- Brownie sundae$12.00
- Homemade Cheesecake$8.00
homemade cheesecake
- Homemade strawberry cheesecake$9.00
Homemade strawberry cheesecake
- Chocolate Brownie$7.00
Jacks famous sandwiches
- Short rib cheesesteak$21.00
Short rib with peppers, onions and cheese on a soft bun.
- Famous Shack Fish Sandwich$21.00
Blackened pan seared grouper served with arugula, tomato, red onion and mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. best seller! served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Jack's Lobster Grilled Cheese$21.00
Delicious Lobster meat, aged cheddar cheese on a crispy Texas toast. goes great with lobster bisque soup sold seperatly . dip in it and bite it! yumm... served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, fresh basil aioli, tomatoes basil balsamic on a toasted brioche bun. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Classic Cod Sandwich$21.00
Wild caught Atlantic cod with, Tartar sauce micro greens on a toasted ciabatta bread. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Seafood Sliders$25.00
Maine style lobster salad, shrimp salad and crab salad on a toasted brioche slider, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Fish Tacos$19.00
Pan seared grouper topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on toasted two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Lobster tacos!$29.00
Lobster topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Shrimp Tacos$19.00
Pan seared shrimp topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Po Boy$18.00
Served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Crab Roll Platter$23.00
Fresh crab salad on a toasted roll
- Shrimp Roll Platter$19.00
Fresh made shrimp salad on a toasted roll
- Short rib grilled cheese$21.00
Slow cooked short rib with 2 year aged cheddar cheese on a flaky brioche bread!
- Grilled Octopus Sandwich$24.00
Freshly made grilled octopus on a toasted ciabatta bread with balsamic dressing tomato and basil .Super Tasty!
- Surf & turf burger$25.00
8oz meat and lobster meat with cheese and mayo on a toasted roll
Original Jacks lobster rolls
- Lobster Roll Platter$28.00
Quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and choice of house salad or home-made potato chips. * Gluten free buns are available.
- Sandwich Only$25.00
Quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ pickles Gluten free buns are available.
- DOUBLE MEAT lobster roll Platter!$49.00
Half a pound a lobster meat on a toasted bun.
- DOUBLE MEAT lobster roll only!$46.00
Half a pound of fresh lobster meat on a bun. :) #igotlobsterwasted
- BLT lobster roll sandwich only$26.00
Quarter pound lobster meat with bacon lettuce tomato on a toasted brioche roll
- BLT lobster roll platter$29.00
Quarter pound lobster meat with bacon lettuce tomato on a toasted brioche roll
- LANGOSTA roll$26.00
Quarter pound lobster meat with homemade pick de gallo & Salsa verde
- LANGOSTA roll platter$29.00
Quarter pound lobster meat with homemade pick de gallo & Salsa verde
Maine dishes
- Scottish Salmon w/Rice & vegetables$29.00
Perfectly cooked grilled Scottish salmon served with Rice & seasonal veggies
- Whole fish Butterflied fillet crispy skin$41.00
Oven roasted fillet whole fish is served with your choice of two sides and lemon olive oil vinaigrette.
- Fish & Chips$24.00
Flaky wild caught Atlantic cod, French fries, lemon, coleslaw and homemade tartar sauce. great with malt vinegar!
- Truffle Lobster Mac and cheese$31.00
Fresh Orecchiette Pasta , Maine lobster, premium quality Aged Cheddar cheese, White Truffle, topped with toasted breadcrumbs. top seller!"All our pastas are Freshly made!!
- The Lobster Bomb!!!$49.00
Half a pound of butter lobster meat in a tasted sourdough bread and lobster bisque. top seller! Follow us on instagram @jacksseafoodshack for more photos! thank you!
- surf n turf - Steak & lobster$59.00
Prime grade USDA 15oz Ribeye steak ,one cold water wild caught lobster tails 4oz-5oz with hand-cut fries and a side salad.
- surf & turf - steak & shrimp$49.00
Prime grade USDA 15oz Ribeye steak, pan seared garlic shrimp and salad .
- Surf & turf - steak & king Crab$69.00
15oz Prime grade USDA rib-eye steak with a steamed king crab, hand-cut fries and salad with champagne vinaigrette
- Steak Frites$42.00
Prime grade USDA 15oz Ribeye steak with hand-cut French fries and a side salad
- Angry seafood$63.00
11/2 Maine lobster in spicy jalapeno, garlic sauce. served with shrimp , clams, mussels, corn and pasta
- Linguine Fra Diavolo$28.00
Linguine Fra Diavolo shrimp and mussels tossed in a homemade pepper tomato sauce."All our pastas are Freshly made!!
- Lobster Gnocchi With Fresh Mozzarella$28.00
Lobster gnocchi with fresh peas & plum tomatoes served in creamy lobster sauce & mozzarella cheese. "All our pastas are Freshly made!!
- Seafood Stew$34.00
Clams, Mussels, shrimp, lobster claws, and grilled Atlantic cod cooked in a delicious homemade seafood broth.
- Dungeness crab$43.00
Steamed Dungeness crabs with potato's and sweet corn on the cob served with side of butter
- Steam Pot$58.00
1 1/4 fresh lobster from the live tank, steamed with clams, shrimp, mussels,sausage, potato and corn. side of butter and seasoned with old bay. meant to be for one person. one of the top sold items on the menu. healthy & satisfying !
- Crispy Seafood Combo$28.00
Fried Shrimp, clam strips, calamari and French fries with tartar and cocktail sauce. We can also make it gluten free we use a separate fryer for it.
- Grilled seafood combo$38.00
Salmon, grouper, crab & shrimp served with rice and seasonal veggies.
- Salmon & scallop special$35.00
Grilled salmon & two scallops with ratatouille vegetables
- Pan Seared Sea Scallops$33.00
Served with Charred grilled Corn Salsa, roasted yellow pepper and corn puree. Lemon and olive oil vinaigrette.
- Lobster Tails$39.00
Two Maine lobster tails served with side of your choice.
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$28.00
Fresh Orecchiette Pasta , Maine lobster, premium aged cheddar cheeses, topped with toasted bread crumbs. top seller! must try!."All our pastas are Freshly made!!
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Delicious fresh pasta in homemade Alfredo sauce. this sure will satisfy you seafood cravings."All our pastas are Freshly made!! option of Lobster, shrimp or chicken.
- linguine in Garlic sauce$30.00
Linguini, lobster claws, shrimp, and Organic mussels tossed in a garlic butter sauce. yum.."All our pastas are Freshly made!!
- Linguine in clam sauce$27.00
Linguine and clams tossed in a delicious homemade garlic butter sauce."All our pastas are Freshly made!!
- Fresh Maine lobster dinner!$49.00+
Fresh sweet Maine lobster from our live tank! steamed on order & cracked for your convenience. served with corn on the cob ,homemade coleslaw.
- Crab Pot$58.00
Steamed half a pound Dungeness & half a pound of snow crab legs. with mussels, shrimp, clams, sausage, potatos and corn.served with side of butter and seasoned with old bay!
- 2lb King Crabs$140.00
Two pound of steamed king crab legs served with two sweet corn on the cob, potatoes and butter.
- 1lb snow Crabs$48.00
Steamed snow crabs with potatoes and sweet corn on the cob served with side of butter
- 1lb King Crabs$70.00
One pound of steamed king crab legs served with sweet corn on the cob, potatoes and butter.
- Short rib pasta$30.00
Fresh linguine pasta with slow cooked short ribs
Land lovers
- Smashed Cheese Burger platter$18.00
Smashed double homemade patties with American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles and Jack's signature chipotle mayo on a toasted Brioche bun!
- Cheese burger Platter$17.00
Char grilled homemade angus beef with a American cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onions on a toasted brioche bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Grilled to order chicken,Lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and homemade chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. please choose a side of salad or chips. thank you!
- Chicken Strips Platter with Fries$13.00
Crispy chicken fingers and fries. great for kids or for non seafood option.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$13.00
Simply delicious grilled cheese on a crispy texas toast
- Mac & Cheese$14.00
- Kid Pasta With Butter$12.00
- Kids Cheese Burger With Fries$14.00
- Lobster lollipop$3.50
House made Mocktails
- Rose-Berry Spritzer$8.00
Cranberry juice, Rose water & club soda
- Pome-range fizz$8.00
Pomegranate juice, orange juice, fresh lime juice & club soda
- Mango mule$8.00
Mango pure, fresh lime juice & ginger beer
- Virgin Mary$8.00
Non- alcoholic beer, Tomato juice & lemon juice
- Classic Mojito$8.00
Fresh mint, fresh lime juice & club soda
- Mango Mojito$8.00
Mango pure, Fresh mint, fresh lime juice & club soda
- Summer love$8.00
Cherry tart, orange juice, lime & club soda
- Sangria Sunrise$11.00
Choose a flavor Peach- Mango_ Raspberry _ strawberry
- Sangria Mix$21.00
Pitcher of Sangria mix for your wine with fresh fruits! choose your Flavor
Beverages
- Canned Soda
please select which canned soda you"d like. thank you!
- Glass bottled Water$4.75+
- small Sparkling Water$3.95
- Organic Maine Sodas
Maine sodas are made with organic cane sugar. please choose a flavor! thank you.
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Coffee$3.75
hot american coffee, let us know if you need any sugar, cream or milk please. thank you!
- Tea$4.25
- Freshly Brewed Ice Tea$3.50
Homemade freshly brewed iced teas. make it extra special with our flavors.
- Espresso$4.25
- Capuccino$5.50
- Flavored Freshly Squeezed Homemade Lemonades$7.00
Add any of our signature flavors to Jack's freshly Squeezed Homemade Lemonade.
- Organic Milk$3.00
- chocolate milk$3.50
- iced coffee$4.00
- Freshly Squeezed Homemade Lemonade (Plain)$6.00
Refreshing freshly Squeezed Homemade Lemonade, great with any of our dishes.
- Fresh-Squeezed Limeade$6.00
- Fizzy Limeade$7.00
Limeade with sparkling water
- Arnold Palmer$6.00
Half iced tea & Half lemonade
- Rose Lemonade$7.00
Rose water with freshly squeezed lemonade
- Matcha Lemonade$7.00
Mancha green tea powder with Fresh squeezed lemonade
- Refreshing Hibiscus$6.00
Freshly Brewed Hibiscus tea sweetened
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- large sparkling water$7.00
Wine by the bottle
- Cabernet Sauvignon Napa 2019$24.00+
Rich aroma of ripe plum, black currant, smoky tobacco & baking spices, with soft approachable tannins on the palate. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle, we will check ID at the door.
- Cabernet Sauvignon Lodi 2015$33.00
Lush aromas of dark cherry, cedar & violet, leading to elegant flavors of hazelnut, spices d, dark chocolate & sweet cigar box. A silky, smooth mouthfeel is followed by a full lingering finish. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle, we will check ID at the door.
- Super Tuscan Lodi 2019$18.00+
Fresh aromas of cherry pie & sweet plum with notes of clove, toffee & cedar. Medium-bodied with smooth tannins in a luah lengthy finish. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle, we will check ID at the door.
- Meritage California 2018$19.00+
Bold red & dark fruit aroma of black cherries, plums & currants. Expressive tannins lengthen the finish with flavors of mocha & sweet tobacco. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle, we will check ID at the door.
- Pinot Noir California 2021$36.05
Pleasant aromas of red cherry, red currant & a hint of cinnamon, with dried herbs that continue onto the palate. medium-bodied with a soft, round & enjoyable finish ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle, we will check ID at the door.
- Pinot Noir California 2018$20.01
The aromas of this Pinot Noir are complex with dark cherry, mocha & rose petal, complemented by dried strawberry & fresh raspberry with a nice lasting finish. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle, we will check ID at the door.
- Rosato -Rose California 2022$28.00
Aromas of strawberries, pink grapefruit, tangerine, and a sweet scent of magnolia. A perfect picnic wine. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle, we will check ID at the door.
- Sauvignon Blanc Lodi 2021$16.00+
A delightful honeysuckle aroma, with bursts of grapefruit, sweet lime, & cantaloupe. The palate is light & crisp, with a bright minerality on the finish. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle, we will check ID at the door.
- Pinot Grigio Lodi 2021$21.00+
Tropical flavored of pineapple, star fruit, green apple and nice floral aroma. fermented cold in stainless steel, this wine retains fresh floral and fruit flavors that is balanced by brilliant acidity and a refreshing finish. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle, we will check ID at the door.
- Chardonnay California 2021$16.00+
Delicate aromas & flavors of apple, pear, honey & orange blossom, finishing with a note of lemon curd. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle, we will check ID at the door.
- san mix half$14.00
- cab fran half$21.00
Salads
- Arugula Salad$16.00
Baby arugula, goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cherries and side of homemade balsamic dressing.
- House Salad$11.00
Field filed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions and side of homemade champagne vinaigrette.
- Kale Caesar Salad$15.00
Baby Kale, parmesan cheese, croutons and side of homemade Caesar dressing.
- Lobster Salad Platter$28.00
Quarter pound of Maine style lobster meat, Maine style potato salad and home-made coleslaw
- Wedge Salad$16.00
Iceberg lettuce, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions and side of home made buttermilk blue cheese dressing.
Sides
- French Fries$6.00
Crispy hand-cut fries
- Fresh Corn on the Cob$4.00
Sweet corn on the cob with side of butter
- Homemade Coleslaw$5.00
Delicious homemade coleslaw. you will love it!
- Homemade Potato Chips$5.00
Customers favorite homemade crispy potato chips.
- Maine Style Potato Salad$5.00
- Onion Rings$7.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- Sauteed Brocolli With Garlic$8.00
- Side Salad$7.00
- Grilled Asparagus$8.00
- Rice$7.00
- brussels sprouts w/butternut squash$8.00
Raw bar
Catering
Party Platters
- Lobster Roll Party Platter$195.00+
Our Famous Lobster rolls Available to order for your next party!
- Taco Party Platter$72.00+
Fish-Shrimp- Chicken & Beef Tacos with Pico de gallo, Homemade salsa verde.
- Fresh Catch Lobster Platter$175.00+
Freshly steamed lobsters served with butter.
- Lobster Ramen Party Platter$97.00
Homemade Ramen with Fresh lobsters
- Party Crispy seafood Combo$95.00+
- Captain Jack’s Lobster Pot$98.00
- Captain Jack’s Crab Pot:$98.00
- Party for Kids Chicken fingers$56.00
- Kids Party Mac and cheese$40.00
Party Sliders
Party Bites
Party Salads
Homemade Desserts
48 hours Pre-Order Catering
authentic Maine lobster shack. bringing you all the Maine classic dishes and more to your town, freshly prepared every day. Jacks unique ambiance will create an unforgettable experience to you and your family. #Letsgotojacks
718 bloomfield ave, Montclair, NJ 07042